|Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Basic123: 8:39pm
God should continue to bless southwest and Nigeria as a whole
8 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Basic123: 8:39pm
sir Lalasticlala
This is a frontpage material.
Thanks.
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Alariiwo: 8:47pm
Lovely!
The pillars still holding Nigeria together.. No unity begging with any region or attache by force with Oil like some people (we the SS/SE crew)
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by amodu(m): 8:49pm
Fayose with his different outfit signals classing himself as a Presidential aspirant while others will hustle for Senatorial seats after their tenures.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Basic123: 8:51pm
amodu:while a particular region like that doesn't have any presidential material rather than to lick Atiku Abubakre urine since they've run out of supply from nnamdi kanu and continue being hausa fulani slaves nnandi azikwe has programmed them to be
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by amodu(m): 8:54pm
Basic123:
My brother why kwanu
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Movic1(m): 9:29pm
Itesiwaju Ile yoruba ni koko. God bless SW
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by enugu419: 9:31pm
Working governors unlike the governorship of happiness.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by kn23h(m): 9:32pm
Movic1:
Amen my brother!
May God continue to bless the SW region
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by kn23h(m): 9:34pm
Without the SW, Nigeria is poverty personified.
The Mecca of Nigeria.
The Dubai of Nigeria.
The region refugees run to for survival.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by kn23h(m): 9:35pm
I sha hope DAWN commissioner was present.
We need the western region back and active.
No attaché by force to any other region.
We stand alone and we stand strong.
We need more pro-Yoruba tradition/culture all over the SW.
11 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by bakynes(m): 9:36pm
Where is Amosun? Represented by his deputy.
Anyway
God bless Lagos State
God bless Oyo State
God bless Osun state
God bless Ogun state
God bless Ekiti State
God bless Ondo state
God bless Nigeria
Ipinle Oodua koni daru.
Ipinle Yoruba koni baje.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by domack99(m): 9:39pm
bakynes:
God bless Kwara State
13 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by kn23h(m): 9:39pm
bakynes:
Please comot Nigeria from there. What is in Nigeria? What is God blessing?
If you ask God to bless the SW = Nigeria, because anything outside the SW is a cesspool.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by NubiLove(m): 9:39pm
Good.
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by allstarcomic(m): 9:40pm
Okay
Driver abeg lets go.
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by mrchichi: 9:41pm
Fresh looking Yoruba governors. They all deserve a statue.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by bakynes(m): 9:41pm
domack99:Hehehe! OK God bless Igbomina state. That Fulani influence over that state has made Kwara the black ship of the Yoruba nation.
7 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Ayanko(m): 9:42pm
Fayose, one man soldier.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by obo389(m): 9:42pm
Wetn them discuss? No be to go there snap open teeth
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Emekanews(m): 9:43pm
No enemies in politics. Has Fayose done using Igbo destiny to gain popularity?
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Balkan(m): 9:43pm
What is that Olaniyi woman doing there.?
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Emekanews(m): 9:43pm
obo389:
My people, stop the envy and hatred.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by bakynes(m): 9:43pm
kn23h:You are right, I didn't want to include Nigeria before sef.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by daylyt: 9:44pm
Basic123:
Lmao
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Kockane(m): 9:44pm
kn23h:
God bless Kogi west too.
9 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by BruncleZuma: 9:44pm
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by funmijoyb(f): 9:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Fugazi: 9:45pm
These men have built more infrastructure and grown their state’s economy than all SE governors put together.
The only thing they haven’t built is statues.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by bart10: 9:45pm
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Fugazi: 9:46pm
Balkan:
Is Obiano amongst?
|Re: Photos From South-West Governors Forum Meeting Held In Ibadan Today by Fhemmmy: 9:47pm
Ummmm
Jonathan Says Mend Not Responsible For Abuja Attacks / Win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool / Aregbesola Declared Osun State Governor
