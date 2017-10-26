₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by naptu2: 2:01pm
Ben Bruce took to Twitter to complain about the state of the airport.
https://mobile.twitter.com/benmurraybruce/status/923527905321390080
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by naptu2: 2:02pm
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by madridguy(m): 2:02pm
Someone should please help me with USA visa I need to pick up something in Washington DC
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by DozieInc(m): 2:05pm
Such a shame
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Spylord48: 2:07pm
Stella Odua comes to mind.Billion was spent just to rehabilitate this airport instead of awarding the contract to a good firm,they awarded it to themselves and their cronies.They went there and poured condemn oil ontop of sand claiming that enugu airport is now a world class airport.
Yet the crook that was in charge in Now in Senate shamelessly shouting yey and Na.
I wonder why Ben Bruce won't call her and ask her questions or must he rant on twitter?
He should use his position as a Senator and ask questions or is he too shy to talk in the Senate chambers?
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Metrobaba(m): 2:10pm
Korruption Has Eaten Deep Into Our System.
This Nation Is Dead!!
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by samebony1: 2:11pm
Who approved and paid the contractors for jobs not done. Name and shame them please
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by naptu2: 2:12pm
Mystery containers at the airport.
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by TheShopKeeper(m): 2:13pm
I thought this was one of the fantastic achievement of GEJ administration under Madam Stella Oduah - Mininster of Aviation
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by ZaraGift: 2:14pm
All the people involved in this project should be prosecuted
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by FortifiedCity: 2:20pm
madridguy:It's a lie. You must stay in this country with Buhari
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by FortifiedCity: 2:21pm
I am only interested in knowing what's inside those containers.
As for Nigeria. I know one man who can salvage the nation
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by madridguy(m): 2:22pm
I can stand with Sai Baba from anywhere naa make I go take breeze make Maina issue go first.
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by FortifiedCity: 2:24pm
madridguy:Inshort kuku carry Buhari, your Saibaba go anywhere you like
It's getting messier
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Blue3k(m): 2:30pm
Lol which airport does the federal government manage well. I don't know why people wanted these hacks to manage the airport.
Concession the airport, sell it or let state manage it. They already have plans to concession Abuja and Lagos airport. Let them add this to list.
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by shaibu123: 2:42pm
Take me to court,i will say it over and over again SE politicians are businessmen and women.This is an Airport Deputy Senate President Ike EKWEREUMADU goes through week in week out.Anyim Pius,Ugwuanyi, Etc. Any yet somebody will come here and say Hausa fulani this and that
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Keneking: 2:44pm
APC government and lies and scams
Suddenly Rotimi Amaechi has gone quiet pursuing only railway projects all around the country
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by naptu2: 2:51pm
Previous thread about the airport.
http://www.nairaland.com/1868161/enugu-airport-flood-pictures
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Almaiga: 2:54pm
Biafrans will later claim, they are marginalized by the Government. See what stellar Oduah did with
a project in her backyard.
Shame on Stella Oduah,
Shame on JEG,
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by tbaba1234: 2:55pm
Keneking:
This airport was built just a few years ago under the GEJ administration. It should not be in this state.
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by pmc01(m): 2:55pm
Nigeria should simply be sold to China, for more effective and efficient management.
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by IbnSultaan(m): 2:55pm
The only multi purpose air and water port
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by RIPEnglish: 2:55pm
Lack of no maintenance is affection Nigeria .
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by dfrost: 2:56pm
madridguy:
"Andrew no check out" cc: naptu2
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by adeniyi55: 2:56pm
I always pay u guys salary consecutively god catch u today
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Mopolchi: 2:56pm
Everything about Nigeria is wayo
Internet Senator
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by ikorodureporta: 2:56pm
Na ipobian bombs dey d containers
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by joystickextendr: 2:57pm
|Re: Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce by Ttipsy(m): 2:57pm
Lol oya come to Apapa and see the wicked side of our government
this country is a joke.
