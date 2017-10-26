Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Enugu Airport A "Disgraceful Airport", "Yet Contractor Paid In Full" - Ben Bruce (11556 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://mobile.twitter.com/benmurraybruce/status/923527905321390080 Ben Bruce took to Twitter to complain about the state of the airport. 1 Like

More

Someone should please help me with USA visa I need to pick up something in Washington DC 21 Likes

Such a shame

Stella Odua comes to mind.Billion was spent just to rehabilitate this airport instead of awarding the contract to a good firm,they awarded it to themselves and their cronies.They went there and poured condemn oil ontop of sand claiming that enugu airport is now a world class airport.

Yet the crook that was in charge in Now in Senate shamelessly shouting yey and Na.

I wonder why Ben Bruce won't call her and ask her questions or must he rant on twitter?

He should use his position as a Senator and ask questions or is he too shy to talk in the Senate chambers? 66 Likes 5 Shares

Korruption Has Eaten Deep Into Our System.



This Nation Is Dead!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Who approved and paid the contractors for jobs not done. Name and shame them please 5 Likes

Mystery containers at the airport. 2 Likes 1 Share

I thought this was one of the fantastic achievement of GEJ administration under Madam Stella Oduah - Mininster of Aviation 28 Likes 2 Shares

All the people involved in this project should be prosecuted 8 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Someone should please help me with USA visa I need to pick up something in Washington DC It's a lie. You must stay in this country with Buhari It's a lie. You must stay in this country with Buhari 5 Likes

I am only interested in knowing what's inside those containers.



As for Nigeria. I know one man who can salvage the nation 2 Likes

make I go take breeze make Maina issue go first.





FortifiedCity:

It's a lie. You must stay in this country with Buhari I can stand with Sai Baba from anywhere naamake I go take breeze make Maina issue go first. 2 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

I can stand with Sai Baba from anywhere naa make I go take breeze make Maina issue go first.





Inshort kuku carry Buhari, your Saibaba go anywhere you like



It's getting messier Inshort kuku carry Buhari, your Saibaba go anywhere you likeIt's getting messier 1 Like

Lol which airport does the federal government manage well. I don't know why people wanted these hacks to manage the airport.



Concession the airport, sell it or let state manage it. They already have plans to concession Abuja and Lagos airport. Let them add this to list. 1 Like

Take me to court,i will say it over and over again SE politicians are businessmen and women.This is an Airport Deputy Senate President Ike EKWEREUMADU goes through week in week out.Anyim Pius,Ugwuanyi, Etc. Any yet somebody will come here and say Hausa fulani this and that 22 Likes 1 Share





Suddenly Rotimi Amaechi has gone quiet pursuing only railway projects all around the country APC government and lies and scamsSuddenly Rotimi Amaechi has gone quiet pursuing only railway projects all around the country 2 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/1868161/enugu-airport-flood-pictures Previous thread about the airport. 1 Like 1 Share



a project in her backyard.

Shame on Stella Oduah,

Shame on JEG,

Biafrans will later claim, they are marginalized by the Government. See what stellar Oduah did witha project in her backyard.Shame on Stella Oduah,Shame on JEG, 19 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

APC government and lies and scams



Suddenly Rotimi Amaechi has gone quiet pursuing only railway projects all around the country

This airport was built just a few years ago under the GEJ administration. It should not be in this state. This airport was built just a few years ago under the GEJ administration. It should not be in this state. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria should simply be sold to China, for more effective and efficient management. 3 Likes 1 Share

The only multi purpose air and water port 2 Likes 1 Share

Lack of no maintenance is affection Nigeria . 1 Like

madridguy:

Someone should please help me with USA visa I need to pick up something in Washington DC

"Andrew no check out" cc: naptu2 "Andrew no check out"cc: naptu2

I always pay u guys salary consecutively god catch u today 1 Share

Everything about Nigeria is wayo

Internet Senator 4 Likes

Na ipobian bombs dey d containers 3 Likes 1 Share

just imagine