"Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by CastedDude: 2:32pm
Concerns have been raised about an Oyo based pastor after a mentally deranged woman identified as Mary with a one-year-old baby, was recently found near University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state capital. When the woman was questioned by the people who found her, she named a pastor as the baby's father.
To back up her shocking story, the woman provided pictures - showing her posing with the pastor during her pregnancy and after childbirth.
When the pastor was contacted by a radio journalist, he refused to comment on the issue and allegedly threatened the reporter not to air the story.
Nigerians who are familiar with the story after it was aired on Splash F.M, feel that the man strongly knows about the woman's baby judging from "facts" on ground.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/mentally-deranged-woman-accuses-pastor-of-being-responsible-for-pregnancy.html
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by CastedDude: 2:33pm
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by FortifiedCity: 2:33pm
Why was the pastor denying na?
Maybe they copulated when the Lady was with her whole senses.
These kind of people make the title 'pastor' lose value.
8 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by CastedDude: 2:33pm
very sad
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by madridguy(m): 2:34pm
Noted.
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Praisles(f): 2:37pm
Ghen,ghen...
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Homeboiy(m): 2:37pm
Hian
Ife n'eme
4 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Spylord48: 2:40pm
Pastor again
7 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Seeker17(m): 2:41pm
Refused to comment ehh? Issokay!
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by ufuosman(m): 2:42pm
See matter
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Penalty82(m): 2:42pm
.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Keneking: 2:45pm
1. Fine pickin
2. Oyo based pastor
3. Redeemed Churches are Business Centres - Falana
2 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by KanesHost: 2:45pm
wow
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by macaranta(m): 2:46pm
Pastor cannot do mad woman in peace again?
4 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by hezy4real01(m): 2:46pm
Again ooooo waitin we no go see
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by fergie001(m): 2:46pm
Food for Daddy Freeze
3 Likes
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by RIPEnglish: 2:47pm
If these is truth then she are not a mentally deranged then.
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by columbus007(m): 2:47pm
wetin happen
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by doctorkush(m): 2:47pm
hallelujah brethren pls don't disturb, our daddy GO is doing deliverance.
if there is any other info, it shall be passed across after service. thank you.
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by adeniyi55: 2:47pm
Shocking story
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by oviejnr(m): 2:47pm
Keneking:What are U trying to say?
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Nickymichy(m): 2:48pm
CastedDude:
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by karzyharsky(m): 2:48pm
sister Mary isu don enta NL
1 Like
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by wonlasewonimi: 2:48pm
Maladjusted people have periods called lucid interval when they make sense.
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by GreenMavro: 2:49pm
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Mopolchi: 2:49pm
Pastor go and carry your baby na. You Think say She no go know.
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by pmc01(m): 2:49pm
In the other post, a Catholic priest allegedly took advantage of a disadvantaged girl and now this Pastor.
If one is to act in the same way the religious bigots here do, I would simply carpet the whole of Christianity for the sins of these two
I hope one or two such myopic persons see the foolishness in this kind of unfounded generalization.
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by EWAagoyin(m): 2:50pm
Pastor again. . Christianity is now a thing of joke
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Andyblaze: 2:50pm
Conji
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by Unik3030: 2:50pm
pastor again? I know say one day people eyes go clear well well
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by InsanePsycho(m): 2:50pm
People of god and pvssy sha
|Re: "Pastor Is My Baby Daddy" - Mentally Deranged Woman Provides Photos As Proof by yaqq: 2:51pm
the way pastors and reverend fathers de f*ck ds days is alarming
