To back up her shocking story, the woman provided pictures - showing her posing with the pastor during her pregnancy and after childbirth.



When the pastor was contacted by a radio journalist, he refused to comment on the issue and allegedly threatened the reporter not to air the story.



Nigerians who are familiar with the story after it was aired on Splash F.M, feel that the man strongly knows about the woman's baby judging from "facts" on ground.



Concerns have been raised about an Oyo based pastor after a mentally deranged woman identified as Mary with a one-year-old baby, was recently found near University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state capital. When the woman was questioned by the people who found her, she named a pastor as the baby's father.To back up her shocking story, the woman provided pictures - showing her posing with the pastor during her pregnancy and after childbirth.When the pastor was contacted by a radio journalist, he refused to comment on the issue and allegedly threatened the reporter not to air the story.Nigerians who are familiar with the story after it was aired on Splash F.M, feel that the man strongly knows about the woman's baby judging from "facts" on ground.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/mentally-deranged-woman-accuses-pastor-of-being-responsible-for-pregnancy.html





Why was the pastor denying na?



Maybe they copulated when the Lady was with her whole senses.



These kind of people make the title 'pastor' lose value. Why was the pastor denying na?Maybe they copulated when the Lady was with her whole senses.These kind of people make the title 'pastor' lose value.

Ghen,ghen... 1 Like

Ife n'eme 4 Likes

Pastor again 7 Likes

Refused to comment ehh? Issokay!

See matter

1. Fine pickin

2. Oyo based pastor

3. Redeemed Churches are Business Centres - Falana 2 Likes

Pastor cannot do mad woman in peace again? 4 Likes

Again ooooo waitin we no go see

Food for Daddy Freeze 3 Likes

If these is truth then she are not a mentally deranged then.

hallelujah brethren pls don't disturb, our daddy GO is doing deliverance.





hallelujah brethren pls don't disturb, our daddy GO is doing deliverance.if there is any other info, it shall be passed across after service. thank you.

Shocking story

Keneking:

1. Fine pickin

2. Oyo based pastor

What are U trying to say?

CastedDude:

sister Mary isu don enta NL 1 Like

Maladjusted people have periods called lucid interval when they make sense.

Pastor go and carry your baby na. You Think say She no go know.

In the other post, a Catholic priest allegedly took advantage of a disadvantaged girl and now this Pastor.



If one is to act in the same way the religious bigots here do, I would simply carpet the whole of Christianity for the sins of these two



I hope one or two such myopic persons see the foolishness in this kind of unfounded generalization.

Pastor again. . Christianity is now a thing of joke

pastor again? I know say one day people eyes go clear well well

People of god and pvssy sha