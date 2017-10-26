₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,789 members, 3,876,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) (7896 Views)
|Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by stephanie11: 5:25pm
The Nigerian police force has responded to allegations levelled against the Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotum Umar by Senator Isa Misau.
Misau accused the Inspector General of Police of buying 2 Prado Jeeps for the first lady, Aisha Buhari. He also claimed that the IGP falsified his age. Below is a press statement made available to PoliticsNGR by the Nigerian police force;
"The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in the Daily Trust Newspaper of 26th October, 2017, page 3 captioned “Misau Accuses IGP Of Buying 2 Jeeps For Buhari’s Wife” and “IGP Idris Manipulated His Retirement Age, Says Misau” on Page 3 of The Nation of October 26th 2017” credited to Senator Isa Hamma Misau and written by Ismail Mudashir and Onyedi Ojiabor of Daily Trust and Nation Newspapers respectively.
2. The two reports were studied and found out to be an outright falsehood, misleading, unfounded, a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and drag the name of the Wife of the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aishat Buhari and that of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni into a controversy.
3. It is pertinent to state that at no time did the Wife of the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aishat Buhari requested directly or indirectly for vehicles for her use from the Inspector General of Police and no vehicle whether Jeep or SUV has ever been given for her personal use.
4. To set the record straight and disabuse the minds of the public most especially those who must have read the story, that the Inspector General of Police is empowered by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Police Act and Regulations, precisely Section 215 (1)(a&b) and (2) “The Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector General Police“ and the Deployment and Control of the entire Operations of the Force including allocation of Police vehicles for operational use throughout the country shall be under the purview of the IGP.
5. It is within the powers of the Inspector General of Police as stated above that when on the 17th January, 2017, SP Sani M Baba –Inna, the ADC “Wife of the President” Federal Republic of Nigeria requested for Two (2) vehicles for Police Personnel in the convoy of Wife of the President for convoy movement and security purposes. Two (2) Police Vehicles (i) A Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No. NPF 2406D (ii) A Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No. NPF 3363D were approved by the Inspector General of Police to the ADC “Wife of the President” SP Sani M Baba –Inna for the purposes requested and not to the person of the Wife of the President or for her personal use as alleged by Misau.
6. The Nigeria Police Force categorically wishes to state that all the allegations made by Misau against the Inspector General of Police and the Wife of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria of buying two (2) Jeeps for the Wife of the Presidents as reported in some media are baseless, untrue and done in bad faith to misinform and mislead the Public. Members of the Public are hereby strongly enjoined to discountenance and disregard the report in its entirety.
7. On IGP’s retirement age, Misau’s allegations were ill-motive, for avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Force Secretary Office wrote the Chairman, Police Service Commission on the 18th of January, 2017 drawing the attention of the Commission to the observation on the current Staff List of Senior Police Officers whereby the date of birth of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni was incorrectly stated as 3/01/1959 instead of the actual date 15/01/1959. All documents and records of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has 15/01/1959 as his date of birth except the staff list Senior Police Officers and this is the reason why the approval of the Honourable Chairman, Police Service Commission for correction of the error was sought in this regard.
8. The difference of dates between 3/01/1959 and 15/01/1959 is just Twelve (12) days which is very insignificant in Thirty Five (35) years that a public servant can be in service. Attached is letter Ref No. CH.7080/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.3/30 dated 18th January, 2017 written by the Force Secretary to the Honourable Chairman Police Service Commission on the subject matter for media ease of reference.
9. Furthermore, the Public will note that Issa Hamma Misau deliberately refused to prove the allegations he previously levelled against the Inspector General of Police on the floor of the Senate for which he was invited by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee but instead brought up other falsehoods to distract the Committee and the members of the Public.
10. The Nigeria Police Force is assuring the media of its support and continued cooperation in ensuring a crime free society and credible reportage. The print media are implored not to allow the pages of their esteemed Newspapers to be used to champion campaign of calumny capable of causing disaffections between the Force and the Public or that can cast aspersions on the hard earned integrity of the leadership of the Force.
11. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, will not be distracted or deterred by mischievous and misguided individual(s) from carrying out his statutory responsibilities for the benefit of the entire Police Personnel and all Nigerians that we serve.
Below are photographs of a letter by the IGP for correction of his date of birth;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/26/police-replies-senator-misau-allegation-suv-jeep-gift-aisha-buhari/
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by rottennaija(m): 5:50pm
I don't need to read everything. I'm satisfied with the response given. I have finished reading everything
3 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Ohammadike: 5:53pm
10. The Nigeria Police Force is assuring the media of its support and continued cooperation in ensuring a crime free society
Joke of the Century
Very kwarrupt set of individuals
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by brainpulse: 6:43pm
Jonathan corruption agents spreading falsehood in this country
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by RichDad1(m): 6:44pm
Misau 2 vs NPF 0
10 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Musharraf: 6:45pm
Space for sale
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by raymondFirstborn(m): 6:45pm
.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by sigiyaya(m): 6:45pm
Oh Lord please forgive us and hear our prayers ELECTING BUHARI WAS A TERRIBLE SIN WE ACKNOWLEDGE please have mercy and never abandon in the hands of Buhari, Jubril, and his wicked Cabals please hear our prayer now that we need thee most oh Lord
4 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by PHIPEX(m): 6:46pm
No smoke without fire, I will rather believe Lai Mohammed than Naija police. our govt has become a compendium of controversy. We have all forgotten about NNPC scandal.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by IamProdigy: 6:46pm
BRANDING JUST GOT BETTER
design a business card and get a letter head free @1k
http://www.nairaland.com/4131783/just-1k-get-creative-business
See link!
Thanks
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by ceasarpoetic(m): 6:46pm
[color=#990000][/color]
Almost all of dem is guilty of collecting gifts dat was acquired wt corrupt money......
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by sureheaven(m): 6:46pm
Whether the it's true or not,what meaning does it make that Nigeria police are liars and that our politicians are more corrupt than the devil.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by fwesharumi(m): 6:47pm
ok
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by BrutalJab: 6:47pm
Liars
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by mondob2k(m): 6:47pm
Aisha is still driving her personal car...
1 Like
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Odianose13(m): 6:47pm
Hmmmmmm..... What a writeup on just 2 allegations. I'm sure the allegations were false. Giving 2 jeeps to the first lady...... Is it the ones she cannot buy or what? Falsify age... Na today? Is Misau using his real age? Idiota!
There are other things about security to discuss on......
1. Why is the ritualist dude from the East not been prosecuted? Infact all of them that has been caught by the Police, we never hear them being prosecuted.
2. Why is Evans still smiling everytime?
You can add more........
1 Like
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by lollypeezle(m): 6:47pm
I can never believe the Nigeria police force. Is it not the people who arrested a friend of mine outside his house and claim they saw him robbing off shops in an area he has never being to.
Is it no the same people that changes one statement made in their stations let alone making people write statements under duress.
Is it not the police force that lies that every good looking guy in front of an ATM is a yahoo boy.
I remember going to the police station for Police Report on lost I.D card and it was immediately prepared on a Traffic Management letter head of the NPF. They even told me to forget about the letter head, i should focus on the content.
After Nigerian government, the next corrupt organization or force or set of people is the NPF
We know the truth, whether you deny or accept, we know the truth
4 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Perge(m): 6:47pm
Why dragging the entire Police force to your scandal mr IG
The many things wrong with blackman.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by naijalo: 6:47pm
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by talk2percy(m): 6:48pm
I learnt that Buhari wants the IGP changed because of the corruption allegations against him and other things not mentioned. Could one of them be he's having sth with the first lady, Aisha Na ask I ask oh...
1 Like
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:48pm
Police is misau's friend.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Queendoncom(f): 6:49pm
This country sef. Accuse and deny, accuse and deny. Dunno who's lying or telling the truth. I tire
2 Likes
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by deebrain(m): 6:49pm
Police haf change O.
Did I see that they "replied".....the accusation?
Normally, they will just arrest the person, and reset his or her mental settings with correct beating...
Kudos.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by Odianose13(m): 6:49pm
RichDad1:
With that writeup, the NPF had squashed Misau's allegations. Lol. The allegations were baseless from these beginning. What does IGP wanna do with the First lady personally? Such allegation doesn't even make sense.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by HMZi(m): 6:49pm
We no go 4get #MainaGate.....diversion tactics....
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by kenebenedicts: 6:49pm
Change is continuous.
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by oshe11(m): 6:50pm
Wee U keep QWAYET
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by talk2percy(m): 6:50pm
brainpulse:Are u good Why are u guys so afraid of Jonathan even as he's minding his biz and chilling in his villa
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by ThatFairGuy(m): 6:51pm
What do you expect......
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:51pm
talk2percy:
Lol
That woman pretty shaa
I fit pay money to quash her sef
|Re: Police Replies Senator Misau Over Allegation Of SUV Jeeps To Aisha Buhari(PICS) by bjbukzy(m): 6:53pm
I wish either the first lady or the IGP can sue senator misau for character defamation. The poo going on in the senate has got to stop
For A Country That Does Not Have Much Resources, Uk Is A Rich Country. How ? / Igbo Lagos Residents And Traders Moblise For Agbaje / 28,000 Fed Govt Workers To Go
Viewing this topic: jk1e, 4kimportX, Neyomickey1, limitless777(m), oluvick(m), Vendoor(f), positivetaught, Mantee(m), PointB, greatbygrace, KingOfAmebo(m), Kanta89(m), coolcatty, missionmex(m), daveseun15(m), gmou, Manuel24, Vincintoire007, kenesh(f), holycuriousity(m), mhiztaNexy(m), Tboiyyy, cally10(m), bakaredc, laplace19(m), Guk, secpowell, nana228(f) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22