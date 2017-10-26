₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
|Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by NwosuJayBlaQ(m): 5:55pm
IN Reply to the allegations of Garba Shehu the special Adviser on Media for President Buhari against the speech he made on Maina Issue PDP Has This To Say
"Press Release
October 26, 2017
On Maina, Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation
We are not surprised on the postulation by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu in which he blamed the former Administration of Goodluck Jonathan as being responsible for the return of fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina. This is to say the least the height of absurdity.
2. The shenanigans surrounding the return of Maina who was under investigation and sacked by the previous administration of PDP is an issue Nigerians are privy to and even Maina’s immediate family have come out openly with their position that President Buhari was responsible for his return. May we therefore remind Garba Shehu in case he has forgotten that the current administration is that of the APC and not PDP, so we wonder how PDP will be responsible for the mess created by President Buhari and his cabals.
3. We had earlier in our response on this matter advised the government to properly investigate those responsible for this mess and bring them to justice and we still stand on that, because Nigerians are tired of excuses and blame game.
4. We reiterate that the body language of this APC government in the fight against corruption is mere propaganda and road-show. The idea of blaming every misdemeanor on previous administration is symptomatic of failure to deliver on promises and its time Garba Shehu and his likes resigns if they have nothing more to contribute in government.
5. Finally, we urge the APC led government to re-evaluate the inclusion of the likes of Garba Shehu in the administration. A man who is fixated on blaming each and every mistake of this government on the PDP has certainly run out of ideas, and must even have lost the capacity for rational thinking. We wonder the damage he may be causing to this country with his continuous stay as an Assistant to the President.
God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!
Signed:
Prince Dayo Adeyeye
National Publicity Secretary "
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Daysun55: 5:59pm
WhatsApp me when it reaches frontpage
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by mbaboy(m): 6:01pm
APC is a conglomerate of hardened criminals, their lies are catching up with them already.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Ohammadike: 6:02pm
Useless kwarrupt pighting govt
Meanwhile since the dullardinhoo is brainless he didn't know when or understand why the lying party said this
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by SweetJoystick(m): 6:17pm
Nice reply from PDP. Garba is MAD!
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by HoluwarTohbar(f): 6:27pm
Advanced Ponzi Congress.....APC
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by id911: 7:03pm
Shut up PDP! You were the one that allowed an incompetent man to become President of this country.
Atiku will take responsibility of every action and inaction of his government instead of blame game.
Atikulate 2019 loading...
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Teewhy2: 7:24pm
If after two years this administration is still pushing blame on previous administration then they are not really serious about providing a solution to Nigeria's problem.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Bossontop(m): 7:25pm
U mean they meant dat on ordinary civilian gave a known criminal wanted by d government a job in dat same government??
Either dese ppl r fools or they tink we r d fools
Choiiii....rotflmao
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Omeokachie: 7:25pm
Mad man!
Garba Shehu's calendar still reads 2013. He forgot that his party has been in government for two and a half years.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Foodforthought(m): 7:25pm
Again I blame Buhari
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by madridguy(m): 7:25pm
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by JoNach: 7:26pm
That garba is jst a nuisance, why not just keep shut and hide in shame than looking for who to blame .. we have endured 2 years and we will surely endure the remaining 2 left. Thunder will strike all of u in dat aso rock if refuse to leave in 2019.. Retards/standard bastards
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by conquerorsegun(m): 7:27pm
2019 election will be interesting
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by NigerDeltan(m): 7:27pm
Even sarrki of nairaland needs brain surgery for supporting Maina
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by luvinhubby(m): 7:28pm
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by Naijacost22: 7:29pm
LOL. No be today Ynash dey back We no be mumu like B4. Even Na even Jonathan cause Monkey Pox and Malaria.
Idiot People.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by AmwithAtiku2019: 7:29pm
APC is nothing but a colossal failure.
......Atiku 2019
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by BlindAngel: 7:30pm
Na wa ooooo, every time it's always blaming Jonathan.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by FarahAideed: 7:31pm
Even Buhari requires psychiatric and psychotic evaluation plus MRI so we can know why he cant get a single thing right .
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by wizzytm(m): 7:31pm
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by kabakaauu: 7:31pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by BUHARItesticles: 7:31pm
APC and blame game, the issue of Maina is capable of damaging Nigerian image in the international sphere if we have any left. Presidency should have planned their excuse carefully when the reinstate failed, but behold this administration is confused.
As for Garba, he is a disgrace to the presidency, low IQ special assistant.
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by LesbianBoy(m): 7:31pm
Azin eh
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by mohciz69(m): 7:31pm
That one no be today news na
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by I124U: 7:31pm
I swear Naija People sabi give crase reply
Psychiatric evaluation
Old men for that matter
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by LesbianBoy(m): 7:31pm
NigerDeltan:
Hmmmmm
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by donblade85555(m): 7:32pm
Daysun55:e dor reach o
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by yeyerolling: 7:34pm
How do these men sleep at night self linus muhamed, adesina and shehu
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by nairavsdollars: 7:34pm
The same man who said rats prevented Buhari from entering his office
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by bioemmy: 7:34pm
Truth is there's little or no difference between both parties. The only irony is that the Buhari administration is making the GEJ regime look better.
Garba Shehu used to be a journalist I respect so much, but as usual, once they become a political appointee, they lose some sense of sane reasoning.
Waiting for Lai Baba to talk .....
|Re: Maina: Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation - PDP by gratiaeo(m): 7:35pm
Garba is a fool
