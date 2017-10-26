



In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR, signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed that there was no truth to the reports. The statement read;



"The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to refute reports in a section of the press that the Party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018.



There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.



In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party which will meet on the 31st of this month. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.



By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision."



