APC Denies Postponing National Convention by kirajustice: 6:06pm
The ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has denied reports that its National convention has been postponed to the early quarter of 2018.

In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR, signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed that there was no truth to the reports. The statement read;

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to refute reports in a section of the press that the Party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018.

There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.

In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party which will meet on the 31st of this month. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.

By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision."

https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/26/breaking-apc-denies-postponing-national-convention/

Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by madridguy(m): 6:06pm
grin grin
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:07pm
grin
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by femicyrus(m): 6:07pm
jokers

1 Like

Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by FarahAideed: 6:16pm
The comedy never stops grin grin Oya zombies that were hailing the cancellation come and change mouth with no shame as usual now that the cancellation has been cancelled grin grin cheesy
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by FarahAideed: 6:16pm
femicyrus:
jokers

These guys should be clowns in Barnum and Bailey circus

1 Like

Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by HoluwarTohbar(f): 6:29pm
Postponed or not, truth is the strange marriage between strange bedfellows is headed for the rocks.
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by frankdGreat125: 6:39pm
components of liars, they are even started lying to themselves. a party that is heading to destruction.
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by Teewhy2: 8:14pm
Guy
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by morgan100(m): 8:15pm
I can't just fit laugh grin grin grin grin grin
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by Paperwhite(m): 8:15pm
cheesy
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by naijamafioso: 8:16pm
Na you sabi


contact my signature for free bitcoins
Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by awa(m): 8:16pm
APC and Confusion

