₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,789 members, 3,876,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Denies Postponing National Convention (310 Views)
|APC Denies Postponing National Convention by kirajustice: 6:06pm
The ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has denied reports that its National convention has been postponed to the early quarter of 2018.
In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR, signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed that there was no truth to the reports. The statement read;
"The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to refute reports in a section of the press that the Party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018.
There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.
In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party which will meet on the 31st of this month. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.
By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/26/breaking-apc-denies-postponing-national-convention/
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by madridguy(m): 6:06pm
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:07pm
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by femicyrus(m): 6:07pm
jokers
1 Like
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by FarahAideed: 6:16pm
The comedy never stops Oya zombies that were hailing the cancellation come and change mouth with no shame as usual now that the cancellation has been cancelled
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by FarahAideed: 6:16pm
femicyrus:
These guys should be clowns in Barnum and Bailey circus
1 Like
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by HoluwarTohbar(f): 6:29pm
Postponed or not, truth is the strange marriage between strange bedfellows is headed for the rocks.
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by frankdGreat125: 6:39pm
components of liars, they are even started lying to themselves. a party that is heading to destruction.
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by Teewhy2: 8:14pm
Guy
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by morgan100(m): 8:15pm
I can't just fit laugh
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by Paperwhite(m): 8:15pm
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by naijamafioso: 8:16pm
Na you sabi
contact my signature for free bitcoins
|Re: APC Denies Postponing National Convention by awa(m): 8:16pm
APC and Confusion
(0) (Reply)
Obama's Name In The Bible (Hebrew)? :) / Pdp Defy Court Order, Hand Flag To Chime And T.a. Orji / 2 Suicide Bombers Die In Attempt To Bomb Church in Jos
Viewing this topic: Ebullience(m), digee(m), gbegudujo, Jogun22, TheArchangel(f), adelnehis(m), godox2(m), FarahAideed, folahanayo16(m), laffwitmi, victorni9t, boardmem(m), kulekaa(m), ct2(m), Paperwhite(m), gentlepraise, Austyno4(m), ojomamah, kinibigdeal(m), akejuvictor, Teewhy2, awa(m), kernel505, Augustinaz, naijamafioso, Ebi4life, cosmatika(m), skytouch2(m), Samola1(m), Mynd44, sirxbit(m), morgan100(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8