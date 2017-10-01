₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by JosWatchDog(m): 7:07pm
Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country.
Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.
The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration, noting that the President remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.
“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.
Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.
In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remains thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.
“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.
He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.
The Justice of the Peace, an association, gave Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/femi-adesina-commends-nigerians-for.html
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by madridguy(m): 7:10pm
We progressive Nigerians are praying for Sai Baba for more wisdom, understanding, good health and long life to lead Nigeria to a greater height.
I remain the last man standing.
Sai Baba till final whistle.
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by ogologoamu: 7:15pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by psucc(m): 7:26pm
Frmu should be thankful to God Almighty and not Nigerians. Because God does not do according to pur prayers but according to His will. Buhari would have been reduced to a common mad man in street if left alive or die many times in his grave if God really look into the petitions of Nigeria.
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Secretgis: 8:38pm
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by iamJ(m): 8:39pm
femi femi
3years and u never still fresh
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Nostradamu(m): 8:39pm
It's not ideal to judge a book by its cover, but in this dude's case I'll make an exception. Nigg'r is [and looks] dumb.
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by mickeyenglish(m): 8:39pm
Na dem who be the Nigerians wey dey pray for Buhari ?? NANS??
Aaah! We don suffer
Post No Bill
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by sotall(m): 8:39pm
OK
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by princechiemekam(m): 8:39pm
Cow
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by freedesk: 8:39pm
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by masada: 8:40pm
Sometimes dis people act delusional
like they have lost touch with reality
or chose to turn a deaf hear to reality
the streets are not smiling
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Bullhari007(m): 8:40pm
and what will be our prayer point Buhari Jubril will die a very miserable dead
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Ibrahim9090: 8:41pm
Na wrong hands dey manage Nigeria
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by yemaldo(m): 8:41pm
Baba disappoint me big time, things are not going well
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Groan(m): 8:41pm
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by santopelele(m): 8:42pm
who go even pray for pa bubu? who bubu help?
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Uchenduin: 8:42pm
May you keep encountering things like buhari in ur family....Amen
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Sapphire86(f): 8:42pm
Acording to Kandi on RHOA reunion 'The Lies, The Lies, The Lies'
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Dayor100(m): 8:43pm
He should try and fill some loopholes before prayer can work
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by QueenOfNepal: 8:44pm
Which nonsense prayers
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by Chiedu4Trump: 8:44pm
All Christians should pray for Buhari to live long.
So he will live to see Biafra and stand trial for all the unarmed Biafrans he murdered
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by NoFavors: 8:44pm
Is that why we are here?
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by obonujoker(m): 8:45pm
These guys and propaganda ehn......
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by congorasta: 8:48pm
goat
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by rozayx5(m): 8:48pm
obonujoker:
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by joe120120(m): 8:49pm
JosWatchDog:
Those dat vote this government it never be good to them.
ok
all go akummo
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by cashlurd(m): 8:51pm
Raise your hand if you didn't pray for Buhari's wellbeing...
As for me and my family, we didn't!
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by correctguy101(m): 8:51pm
like this guy wants to share in the curses being placed on Buhari.
Attention seeker. yeye dey smell....
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by IMASTEX: 8:51pm
If only you hear Nigerian's prayers. You for know say God never answer their prayer for this matter.
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by IMASTEX: 8:52pm
psucc:Lol. . .
|Re: Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari by SWYM(m): 8:53pm
.
