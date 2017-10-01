Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina Commends Nigerians For Prayers, Goodwill To President Buhari (4488 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.



The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration, noting that the President remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.



“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.



Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.



In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remains thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.



“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.



He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.



The Justice of the Peace, an association, gave Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.





Source: Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country.Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration, noting that the President remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remains thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.The Justice of the Peace, an association, gave Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/femi-adesina-commends-nigerians-for.html 1 Share

We progressive Nigerians are praying for Sai Baba for more wisdom, understanding, good health and long life to lead Nigeria to a greater height.



I remain the last man standing.



Sai Baba till final whistle. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Frmu should be thankful to God Almighty and not Nigerians. Because God does not do according to pur prayers but according to His will. Buhari would have been reduced to a common mad man in street if left alive or die many times in his grave if God really look into the petitions of Nigeria. 9 Likes 1 Share

I didn't pray ...who did....get easy scholarship to study in UK follow this link to see how to register [url=] https://newzpotter.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/fully-funded-clark-university.html [/url] 18 Likes 1 Share





3years and u never still fresh

femi femi3years and u never still fresh





#No Filter Attitude

It's not ideal to judge a book by its cover, but in this dude's case I'll make an exception. Nigg'r is [and looks] dumb. 6 Likes





Aaah! We don suffer























Post No Bill Na dem who be the Nigerians wey dey pray for Buhari ?? NANS??Aaah! We don sufferPost No Bill 6 Likes

OK

Cow 1 Like

YOU CAN START EARNING EXTRA INCOME/MONEY WITH YOUR BROWSING PHONE FROM TODAY INSTEAD OF JUST CHATTING AND PINGING. NO CAPITAL/SKILL IS REQUIRED.

Sometimes dis people act delusional



like they have lost touch with reality



or chose to turn a deaf hear to reality



the streets are not smiling 3 Likes

Buhari Jubril will die a very miserable dead and what will be our prayer pointBuhari Jubril will die a very miserable dead 2 Likes

Na wrong hands dey manage Nigeria

Baba disappoint me big time, things are not going well

Good day Sir /ma.

We are surveyors with a two edged dream of making ordinary people own a house or home as well as dreaming to populate Agbowa, Imota, Igbokuta,sagamu road,our areas where we have large and many properties for sale.

We strongly believe we can work together to achieve this two edged dream. Since the lands are cheap, fresh with just survey, we've brought the prices down at Agbowa, Imota,sagamu road and Igbokuta to be affordable to anyone. We equally have other properties, though not large,in other areas like okeletu . Our lekki properties are equally available.

With organisation and cooperation between us, we can make this dream come true. What a joy it will then be for you and we at Zizan Excel Ventures.

Where do we need you? That's the question you may be asking now. Yes! We will need you in the area of directing our clients, both yours and ours. Convincing and encouraging them to get a land in these areas, which are cheap and affordable( from 200K upward) Especially clients that are ready to build or ready to move into these fast developing areas, just about 15 minutes drive to garage, with a university around there, as well as the now being constructed mile 12 garage and access roads.



We shall be expecting your cooperation to work together while not forgetting that all these comes with monetary gains for both sides.

For enquiries, please call or email us.



Joseph Olusola

Zizan Excel ventures.

08129079423,

08037227735.

zizanexcel@gmail.com,

zizanexcel@yahoo.com.

who go even pray for pa bubu? who bubu help?

May you keep encountering things like buhari in ur family....Amen 2 Likes 1 Share

Acording to Kandi on RHOA reunion 'The Lies, The Lies, The Lies'

He should try and fill some loopholes before prayer can work

Which nonsense prayers

All Christians should pray for Buhari to live long.

So he will live to see Biafra and stand trial for all the unarmed Biafrans he murdered 1 Like 1 Share

Is that why we are here?

These guys and propaganda ehn...... 4 Likes

goat 2 Likes

obonujoker:

These guys and propaganda ehn......



JosWatchDog:

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country.



Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.



The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration, noting that the President remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.



“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.



Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.



In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remains thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.



“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.



He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.



The Justice of the Peace, an association, gave Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.





Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/femi-adesina-commends-nigerians-for.html









Those dat vote this government it never be good to them.

ok

all go akummo Those dat vote this government it never be good to them.okall go akummo

Raise your hand if you didn't pray for Buhari's wellbeing...





As for me and my family, we didn't! 1 Like



Attention seeker. yeye dey smell.... like this guy wants to share in the curses being placed on Buhari.Attention seeker. yeye dey smell.... 2 Likes

If only you hear Nigerian's prayers. You for know say God never answer their prayer for this matter. 2 Likes

psucc:

Frmu should be thankful to God Almighty and not Nigerians. Because God does not do according to pur prayers but according to His will. Buhari would have been reduced to a common mad man in street if left alive or die many times in his grave if God really look into the petitions of Nigeria. Lol. . . Lol. . .