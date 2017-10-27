₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:12am
The maiden dry run of the 2017 Calabar Carnival tagged "Africa’s Biggest Street Party” was held last Saturday.
Photos emerging from the event show four young men wearing tight pants and green shirts, behaving and dancing like ladies as they pose for photograghs on the streets of Calabar.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:12am
See more pics of the slay kings here>>
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 10:27am
I believe in freedom of expression
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by ifyan(m): 10:30am
Really disgusting.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 10:31am
Stupid gays
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by samtinx(m): 10:38am
i feel like throwing up yuck
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by lucky999: 10:42am
I wonder why men will choose to be a gay but not knowing the meaning of what they are in, gay is a very bad spirit as we see those gay in picture their life is fvcked up they don't have future they don't have destiny.
just imagine someone putting dick in your ass all in the name of gay what a punishment.
I don't know why people choose to punish their life.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by falcon01: 10:55am
The thing on the right of the second pics looks like luka roko magnotta
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by cummando(m): 10:59am
Gaybriels
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 11:03am
lucky999:Is it your life? Is it your ass? Let people live their lives please. We can all be judged by the things we choose to do.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 11:07am
Safiaa:let assume you are a guy and you choose to be gay. Can you do those guys up there?they look so dirty and disgusting.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 11:13am
MammyYoo567:No i can't do it, but won't judge those who do. At least they are living in their truth. Do you know how many nigerian guys are living a secret homosexual life? Or daydream about homosexual things....
That's why they're so homophobic. It's a cover up to censor how they truly feel.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Hector09(m): 11:23am
They are cute, ride on guys i luv ur sincerity, cus u are proud of who u are, i we only judge u when we start judging our politicians who has turn our destiny upside down
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 12:22pm
Safiaa:You dont still get,i am not against gay shii or whatever.I asked you if you can do those dirty guys if you were gay.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 12:29pm
MammyYoo567:no
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 12:30pm
Safiaa:Now you are talking! if person wan chop frog,chop better not those tinz up there.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Affamefuna: 1:44pm
Safiaa:
lol
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:45pm
Fucced up souls
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by WealthPhillips(m): 2:25pm
Waste of Oxygens
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:25pm
All I see are gay, slaying around
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:25pm
Some butt holes will neva be the same again
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by sukkot: 2:26pm
symptomatic of the sins of nigerians have reached unto the heavens. these are the symptoms of a fallen people. when transexuals and transgenders start to bubble to the surface it means the sins of your nation has reached unto the heavens
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by motun2017(f): 2:26pm
Na so bobrisky take start
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Christane(m): 2:26pm
foolishness
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by Kufie(m): 2:27pm
Safiaa:
Shut the entire Bleep up!
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:27pm
Who are these evil doers
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:27pm
These ones are mad, clothed Mad Men with cropped T shirts.
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by josielewa(m): 2:27pm
praying for all gay to come back to their sense....
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by MayorOlohLo1: 2:27pm
Someone somewhere has gotten an erection seeing this poo.. if you're the one ,all I can say is "Oloriburuku ni e"
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by TerrorSquad147: 2:28pm
Safiaa:so shut up and allow him criticise in peace
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by finest0007(m): 2:28pm
I won't be in a crowd stoning homosexuals, have some as friends but cross dressing and looking like this is just...bleh
|Re: "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 2:28pm
Dis things looking like well packaged poos tho..
i jus faint
