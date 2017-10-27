Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / "Slay Kings" At The Maiden Dry Run Of 2017 Calabar Carnival (Photos) (15091 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Photos emerging from the event show four young men wearing tight pants and green shirts, behaving and dancing like ladies as they pose for photograghs on the streets of Calabar.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/photos-of-gay-young-men-at-the-maiden-dry-run-of-2017-calabar-carnival The maiden dry run of the 2017 Calabar Carnival tagged "Africa’s Biggest Street Party” was held last Saturday.Photos emerging from the event show four young men wearing tight pants and green shirts, behaving and dancing like ladies as they pose for photograghs on the streets of Calabar. 1 Like

See more pics of the slay kings here>>

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/photos-of-gay-young-men-at-the-maiden-dry-run-of-2017-calabar-carnival







I believe in freedom of expression 6 Likes 1 Share

Really disgusting. 30 Likes

Stupid gays 30 Likes 1 Share

i feel like throwing up yuck i feel like throwing up yuck 1 Like

I wonder why men will choose to be a gay but not knowing the meaning of what they are in, gay is a very bad spirit as we see those gay in picture their life is fvcked up they don't have future they don't have destiny.



just imagine someone putting dick in your ass all in the name of gay what a punishment.

I don't know why people choose to punish their life. 18 Likes 1 Share

The thing on the right of the second pics looks like luka roko magnotta 2 Likes

Gaybriels 5 Likes

lucky999:

I wonder why men will choose to be a gay but not knowing the meaning of what they are in, gay is a very bad spirit as we see those gay in picture their life is fvcked up they don't have future they don't have destiny.



just imagine someone putting dick in your ass all in the name of gay what a punishment.

I don't know why people choose to punish their life. Is it your life? Is it your ass? Let people live their lives please. We can all be judged by the things we choose to do. Is it your life? Is it your ass? Let people live their lives please. We can all be judged by the things we choose to do. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Safiaa:

Is it your life? Is it your ass? Let people live their lives please. We can all be judged by the things we choose to do. let assume you are a guy and you choose to be gay. Can you do those guys up there?they look so dirty and disgusting. let assume you are a guy and you choose to be gay.Can you do those guys up there?they look so dirty and disgusting. 4 Likes

MammyYoo567:

let assume you are a guy and you choose to be gay. Can you do those tinz up there?they look so dirty and disgusting. No i can't do it, but won't judge those who do. At least they are living in their truth. Do you know how many nigerian guys are living a secret homosexual life? Or daydream about homosexual things....



That's why they're so homophobic. It's a cover up to censor how they truly feel. No i can't do it, but won't judge those who do. At least they are living in their truth. Do you know how many nigerian guys are living a secret homosexual life? Or daydream about homosexual things....That's why they're so homophobic. It's a cover up to censor how they truly feel. 11 Likes

They are cute, ride on guys i luv ur sincerity, cus u are proud of who u are, i we only judge u when we start judging our politicians who has turn our destiny upside down 2 Likes

Safiaa:

No i can't do it, but won't judge those who do. At least they are living in their truth. Do you know how many nigerian guys are living a secret homosexual life? Or daydream about homosexual things....



That's why they're so homophobic. It's a cover up to censor how they truly feel. You dont still get,i am not against gay shii or whatever.I asked you if you can do those dirty guys if you were gay. You dont still get,i am not against gay shii or whatever.I asked you if you can do those dirty guys if you were gay.

MammyYoo567:

You dont still get,i am not against gay shii or whatever.I asked you if you can do those dirty guys if you were gay. no no

Safiaa:

no Now you are talking! if person wan chop frog,chop better not those tinz up there. Now you are talking!if person wan chop frog,chop better not those tinz up there.

Safiaa:

no

lol lol

Fucced up souls

Waste of Oxygens 1 Like

All I see are gay, slaying around

Some butt holes will neva be the same again 1 Like

symptomatic of the sins of nigerians have reached unto the heavens. these are the symptoms of a fallen people. when transexuals and transgenders start to bubble to the surface it means the sins of your nation has reached unto the heavens 1 Like

Na so bobrisky take start 2 Likes

foolishness

Safiaa:

Is it your life? Is it your ass? Let people live their lives please. We can all be judged by the things we choose to do.

Shut the entire Bleep up! Shut the entire Bleep up! 7 Likes

Who are these evil doers

These ones are mad, clothed Mad Men with cropped T shirts. 1 Like

praying for all gay to come back to their sense.... 2 Likes

Someone somewhere has gotten an erection seeing this poo.. if you're the one ,all I can say is "Oloriburuku ni e" 2 Likes

Safiaa:

no so shut up and allow him criticise in peace so shut up and allow him criticise in peace 2 Likes

I won't be in a crowd stoning homosexuals, have some as friends but cross dressing and looking like this is just...bleh 1 Like