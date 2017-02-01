₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by DONSMITH123(m): 3:56pm
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday awarded N40m to the President of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, as compensation for his unlawful arrest and detention between February 17 and 18, 2017 and again March 10 and 13, 2017.
http://punchng.com/breaking-court-orders-el-rufai-police-to-pay-choc-city-boss-maikori-n40m/
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by madridguy(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by OfficialAwol(m): 4:03pm
Good one for the pigmy and his uniformed touts.
More balls to the Court to combat their numerous impunities
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Spylord48: 4:15pm
Will he pay? Some people are above the law in this country.
He will go to appeal court and appeal the case and trust me come 2022 the case will still be in court.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by NCP: 4:19pm
Good. We are gradually getting there.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by FarahAideed: 4:24pm
We all know the devil midget wont pay but this is still a victory over executive impunity in Nigeria ..
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by iykebest1(m): 4:32pm
please El-Rufai come and arrest me. I'm a murderer
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Dominiquez: 4:41pm
Am so sure with the kind of impunity going on in this government, El Rufai and Police will disobey this court order.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Duru009(m): 5:26pm
This is a good news!!
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by NigerDeltan(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by VoltageDivida(m): 5:49pm
The court is again becoming the last hope of the common man.
But wait, is Maikori a common man?
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Melodyz(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:50pm
Happiest news I have read today!
Aunty Kemi will be energised by this news
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Egein(m): 5:50pm
Elrufai the dwarf-sized vulgarian; mans so short, he'll need a ladder to reach manhood.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by lonelydora(m): 5:50pm
Good one. Justice may be delayed but cannot be denied.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Memphis357(m): 5:50pm
Which court go come order Nas to pay M I??
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by 9jakohai(m): 5:52pm
In 1966...there were anti-Igbo pogroms which happened on the basis of fake news peddled on radio
Now years later....we have to pay someone 40 million naira for a lie that would have made a bad situation worse.
Maikori should be in jail.
I am sorry, but if millions died because of Maikori's false info......would we be blaming govt
I am not here to defend Fulani atrocities, I am here to say that people like Maikori should not make inciting statements.....and be allowed to get away with it.
Enough of 5% style bigotry....whoever says it. And that goes for El RUFAI tooo.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by emmyspark007(m): 5:52pm
lonelydora:Lol...this is Nigeria bro
Few get justice
That man most likely won't receive a dime, not because the money is too big but because they pass am and some people are above the law in naija
That's just the bitter truth
But sha I hope they comply and settle him
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by 9japrof(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by ivolt: 5:54pm
While posting dangerous rumor as news is condemnable, the police
should stop all illegal arrests.
If the Nigerian populace were to be properly educated, almost all
police budget will be used in settling wrongful arrest damages.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:56pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Paperwhite(m): 5:56pm
The lawlessness of this midget is being contained.Serves him right.
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by anibi9674: 5:57pm
this disobedient government
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Lexusgs430: 5:57pm
Do all this awarded compensations ever get paid ?
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by unnamebo: 5:57pm
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Factfinder1(f): 5:58pm
Gvery good...waiting for Nas to pay m.I 17.5million
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by nairavsdollars: 5:58pm
The dwarf won't pay...quote me
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by morereb10: 5:58pm
good
Short man devil
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by paradigmshift(m): 5:58pm
no be if dem go pay. yeye people
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
A great one for human rights
|Re: Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Choc City Boss, Maikori N40m by Hofbrauhaus: 5:59pm
