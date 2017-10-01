₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by zoba88: 7:24pm
Tor Tiv Prof. Ortese James Ayatse receivedls the body of former COAS, late Gen. Malu in Gboko, called on Federal Government to review the invasion of Zaki Biam
Tor Tiv who stated this while receiving the body of late. Malu at his Gboko palace said he is pained by the death of late. Malu.He also frowned over the manner the Nigerian Army maltreated late. Malu during the 2001 army invasion in Sankera that reduced Malu's home to ashes without compensation up till date. He further called on the Federal government to hasten the compensation now that the most affected victim, Malu is dead.The Tor Tiv also appreciated the army for taking care of Malu while he was time.
On his part while presenting the corpse to Tor Tiv, the leader of army delegation and the personal physician toate. Malu. Breg. General Nuhu Ade Rtd said Nigeria will continue to remember Malu for his great contributions.
Earlier, Tor Sankera, His Royal Highness Abu Shuluwa and his Kwande counterpart said General Malu has gone at the time Tiv Nation and Nigeria needed him most.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/tor-tiv-prof-ortese-james-receives.html?m=1
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by zoba88: 7:25pm
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:25pm
Woe to those that acquire and amass wealth through dubious means
N return to the creator empty handed
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 7:30pm
sarrki:
Poor man motto
Dey there they preach
If I see u for road, I drive into a pot hole and allow water splash on u
Then collect ur girlfriend
Make money till money works for u
money is everything
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 7:38pm
sarrki:
And yet you still sell your conscience daily for some BMC stipend
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:41pm
iamJ:
Nah
I think your likes will be good for the farm
It harvest time
Look for clean money
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:43pm
FarahAideed:
Are you also paid to kick against pmb ?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 7:43pm
sarrki:have u seen money b4?
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:44pm
May his soul rip.Btw,that casket looks like it has airbag.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:49pm
iamJ:
Am very sure most state government are yet to pay salary
Don't worry they will soon pay
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by nerodenero: 7:50pm
Painful price all mortals must pay but before I pay this price, I must make am pass as I dey now, amin.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 7:51pm
sarrki:if I was doing such job, we will be on the same page na
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:55pm
iamJ:
Ooook chest beater
We know there type
Claiming importer and exporter
Only to find them in Alaba suru go slow
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:23pm
RIP...Greet Abacha and MKO
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:26pm
RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by Christane(m): 8:26pm
gudnyt general .
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:27pm
Tor Tiv forgot that the same Malu levelled Odi
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by Leez(m): 8:28pm
sarrki:
hwfr mainagate?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:28pm
sarrki:
The one BMC pay you, is it clean money? Who is more dubious than Buhari and his government?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 8:31pm
Hope dem go kill malu (cow) for him burial but with the permission of their fulani masters?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by modi78: 8:31pm
Malu rip
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 8:32pm
This man was sent to wipe off Odi while OBJ later sent same troops to wipe out his community.Same man was used by Abacha to fraudulently ensured that Diya and co were roped in the then phantom coup of 1997.Today now he's no more but Diya(Pioneer member of the NDA) is still alive.So be careful what you do in this life.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by Ireboya(m): 8:32pm
RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by ademusiwa3r: 8:32pm
May his soul rest in peace...
I would have love to be there.. but you can see the air Force is pushing bus In Lagos.
. so I wish the family well.
An I would like to say. He never was with Nigerian army. He was a Nigeria army officer..
If you go to Nigerian defense academy.. you are a Nigerian army officer because of your school..
But if you go to artillery school.. you are artillery army
If you went to school of military medicine yaba..you are a medical army etc.. that the badge means.. there is boko Haram in the media..
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by supereagle(m): 8:33pm
Vanity upon Vanity, wealth acquisition with think of death and the life beyond.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 8:33pm
vanity upon vanity all is vanity. RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by juman(m): 8:34pm
Why he was not buried there?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:34pm
iamJ:Heard you used person get wealth ?
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by edeboy(m): 8:39pm
RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by madjune: 8:43pm
All those generals wey sit for Diya's death tribunal are all half gone before Diya himself who still bubbles with Life in Ogun state.
Men, may the God of Diya keep us alive over our enemies. Amen.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by kikake: 8:44pm
zoba88:
Wow. Rip. One of those people who reigned supreme upon Nigeria and ruined the country.
|Re: Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) by kkko(m): 9:03pm
sarrki:Head of Zombie, Nairaland department spotted
