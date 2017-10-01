Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) (8091 Views)

Tor Tiv who stated this while receiving the body of late. Malu at his Gboko palace said he is pained by the death of late. Malu.He also frowned over the manner the Nigerian Army maltreated late. Malu during the 2001 army invasion in Sankera that reduced Malu's home to ashes without compensation up till date. He further called on the Federal government to hasten the compensation now that the most affected victim, Malu is dead.The Tor Tiv also appreciated the army for taking care of Malu while he was time.



On his part while presenting the corpse to Tor Tiv, the leader of army delegation and the personal physician toate. Malu. Breg. General Nuhu Ade Rtd said Nigeria will continue to remember Malu for his great contributions.



Earlier, Tor Sankera, His Royal Highness Abu Shuluwa and his Kwande counterpart said General Malu has gone at the time Tiv Nation and Nigeria needed him most.





Woe to those that acquire and amass wealth through dubious means



N return to the creator empty handed



And yet you still sell your conscience daily for some BMC stipend

May his soul rip.Btw,that casket looks like it has airbag.

Painful price all mortals must pay but before I pay this price, I must make am pass as I dey now, amin.

RIP...Greet Abacha and MKO

RIP

gudnyt general .

Tor Tiv forgot that the same Malu levelled Odi 2 Likes

Malu rip

This man was sent to wipe off Odi while OBJ later sent same troops to wipe out his community.Same man was used by Abacha to fraudulently ensured that Diya and co were roped in the then phantom coup of 1997.Today now he's no more but Diya(Pioneer member of the NDA) is still alive.So be careful what you do in this life. 5 Likes 1 Share

May his soul rest in peace...



I would have love to be there.. but you can see the air Force is pushing bus In Lagos.

. so I wish the family well.



An I would like to say. He never was with Nigerian army. He was a Nigeria army officer..





If you go to Nigerian defense academy.. you are a Nigerian army officer because of your school..



But if you go to artillery school.. you are artillery army

Vanity upon Vanity, wealth acquisition with think of death and the life beyond.

vanity upon vanity all is vanity. RIP

Why he was not buried there?

RIP

All those generals wey sit for Diya's death tribunal are all half gone before Diya himself who still bubbles with Life in Ogun state.



Men, may the God of Diya keep us alive over our enemies. Amen. 1 Like

Wow. Rip. One of those people who reigned supreme upon Nigeria and ruined the country. Wow. Rip. One of those people who reigned supreme upon Nigeria and ruined the country.