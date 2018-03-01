₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,819 members, 4,130,225 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 05:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings (17251 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen: Police Helicopter Arrives Benue. See Reactions (Photos) / Corpse Of Victor Malu Arrives Benue State (Photos) / Yemi Osinbajo Arrives in Sokoto State, Meets With Sultan (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by doneyor(m): 1:10pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally touched the soil of Benue state since the killing of many innocent people in the state.
The president is currently holding a meeting with stakeholders in the state over the incessant attacks and killings between herdsmen and farmers.
Receiving the President Buhari was Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, his wife, cabinet members, traditional rulers and others.
http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/president-buhari-finally-arrives-benue-state-meets-with-stakeholders-over-fulani-killings/
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Josephjnr(m): 1:10pm
Hmmm! To what end?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:10pm
Ortom is a useless cow
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Josephjnr(m): 1:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Agreed.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by yarimo(m): 1:12pm
That is very commendable from president BUHARI
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by muykem: 1:16pm
Mr. president please use the opportunity to put a working security in place to forestall any further attack.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Optional09: 1:18pm
The terrorist in-chief
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by noruwasman(m): 1:19pm
Medicine after death. To think buhari cares for benue people's safety is joke of century. Buhari visit to campaign and promises more change( IDP camp and grave site). Benue people shine your eye
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Lipscomb(m): 1:26pm
Nice move from Mr President.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by anibirelawal(m): 1:38pm
Benue people will now know peace.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by musa234(m): 1:43pm
This visit is way too late.. Of what use??
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by vinnex: 1:43pm
Let the president give a strong message to the Army (Ayem Akpatuma) to desist from playing politics with the attack and killings by herdsmen. Since the presence of operation Ayem Akpatuma, many villages and farmers have lost their lives on the pretice of security. More houses and communities have been destroyed. The Army is busy making money from innocent villagers.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by hopilo: 1:50pm
Is he in the crises area to meet with victim families? Has he issued strong statement against the herdsmen?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by HegenIkomkeh(m): 1:59pm
Hypocrites.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by NothingDoMe: 2:01pm
Optional09:Of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by hubtiva: 2:36pm
The terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen meeting ...... because of 2019
Nawaooo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Primusinterpares(m): 2:37pm
When many more have died already...
Come 2019...
Red card tinz
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Owode1: 2:38pm
Isi okpoko!
Dry Skull...........
Chief Terrorist.........
Dullardeen...........
He just went to campaign nothing more. Why not visit the hot spots of this senseless killings, even when the visit is belated!
Zombies over to y'all.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by afbstrategies: 2:38pm
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by ThonyAntville: 2:38pm
Bubu nwamama
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Luminee: 2:39pm
Buhari is a failure, simple!
Check my signature
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by okerekeikpo: 2:39pm
Ortom is a waste pipe, Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by jetz: 2:39pm
omo benue people beta arm themselves and defend themselves cos talk is cheap
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by asawanathegreat(m): 2:39pm
I pray it yield positive results
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Ellabae(f): 2:40pm
Came too late but I hope it yield good result.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by usba: 2:40pm
By the grace of God peace shall be restored in Benue.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Authoreety: 2:40pm
And wen he leaves, those bastards wl cum nd cause mayhem again cos dts d routine....
Benue pipo shld tel him to leave d security behind for them o
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by herdekunley9ja(m): 2:40pm
whenever I see Buhari or hear his name, he too dae weak me ....just don't know why
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Btruth: 2:41pm
yarimo:....what's commendable in his visit?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Macmoni(m): 2:41pm
CROWNWEALTH019:so is ur fada u Most be very stupid
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by Sunnycliff(m): 2:41pm
.... An after thought because the campaign ban will soon be lifted
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings by 28Toronto1: 2:41pm
mr buhari is only a visitor.. to benue state..
Nigerias Democratic Moments (in Pictures) / Governor Obiano Visits Governor Okowa (Photos) / PHOTOS: Ambode At LASU Convocation
Viewing this topic: ezyk(m), toye440, Semmarich, jegz25(m), Wuse, okoyeizu, DEUNSTOPPABLE(m), Yksoul(m), kabawa(m), collinsoft(m), Igwe2nero(m), wree91, Kingsunnyaleke, iroko212, niri(m), Ricewax(m), NelsenNelson, OneNigeria44(m), greatfoly(m), stellanth(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10