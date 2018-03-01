Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Benue State, Meets Stakeholders Over Killings (17251 Views)

The president is currently holding a meeting with stakeholders in the state over the incessant attacks and killings between herdsmen and farmers.



Receiving the President Buhari was Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, his wife, cabinet members, traditional rulers and others.





Hmmm! To what end? 8 Likes 1 Share

Ortom is a useless cow 39 Likes 1 Share

Agreed. Agreed. 34 Likes 1 Share

That is very commendable from president BUHARI 18 Likes 3 Shares

Mr. president please use the opportunity to put a working security in place to forestall any further attack. 5 Likes

The terrorist in-chief 40 Likes 2 Shares

Medicine after death. To think buhari cares for benue people's safety is joke of century. Buhari visit to campaign and promises more change( IDP camp and grave site). Benue people shine your eye 10 Likes

Nice move from Mr President. 4 Likes

Benue people will now know peace.

This visit is way too late.. Of what use?? 1 Like

Let the president give a strong message to the Army (Ayem Akpatuma) to desist from playing politics with the attack and killings by herdsmen. Since the presence of operation Ayem Akpatuma, many villages and farmers have lost their lives on the pretice of security. More houses and communities have been destroyed. The Army is busy making money from innocent villagers.

Is he in the crises area to meet with victim families? Has he issued strong statement against the herdsmen?

Hypocrites.

The terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen meeting ...... because of 2019







Nawaooo 8 Likes 1 Share

When many more have died already...



Come 2019...









Red card tinz

Isi okpoko!



Dry Skull...........



Chief Terrorist.........



Dullardeen...........



He just went to campaign nothing more. Why not visit the hot spots of this senseless killings, even when the visit is belated!



Zombies over to y'all. 3 Likes 1 Share

Bubu nwamama

Buhari is a failure, simple!



Check my signature

Ortom is a waste pipe, Buhari is a terrorist

omo benue people beta arm themselves and defend themselves cos talk is cheap 1 Like

I pray it yield positive results

Came too late but I hope it yield good result.

By the grace of God peace shall be restored in Benue.

And wen he leaves, those bastards wl cum nd cause mayhem again cos dts d routine....





Benue pipo shld tel him to leave d security behind for them o 1 Like

whenever I see Buhari or hear his name, he too dae weak me ....just don't know why 2 Likes

.... An after thought because the campaign ban will soon be lifted