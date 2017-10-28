Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters (10516 Views)

Pastor David Ibiyieome's Personal Assistant and resident pastor in charge of Salvation Ministries Lagos state is not finding it funny over rumors going around about his father in the Lord purchasing a private jet and also a car while another mega big church owner Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Opm rejected his own . He therefore made his stand known and asked all haters to proceed to Hell.

Ikeni Daniel wami the PA to Pastor David Ibiyieome wrote



The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.



I STAND WITH MY FATHER DAVID IBIYEOMIE FOR LIFE, AND EVERY TRUE SON SHOULD DO THE SAME.

MY FATHER IS A GOOD AND GREAT MAN SECOND TO NONE.

ALL HATERS SHOULD PROCEED TO HELL...



AM UNAPOLOGETIC FOR THIS!!!

New Suv gifted to him by Pastor David Ibiyieome this year.









Proceed to hell? Proceed to hell? 16 Likes

I expected him to ignore them. Silence is the best answer to un constructive criticism 6 Likes

Touch not my anointing crew won't see this, but when the critics talk now they will come out with their pen and start typing.



If the father can't forgive Aunty Kemi, but prefer to jail her cos of abuse, I won't be surprise the adopted child can ask haters to go to hell. If only men were to be God chai e for no easy for many of us..



I remember its commonly said that God and Jesus do wish any to perish but come to repentance. 22 Likes 1 Share



Seun and Lalasticlala. Is it right to wish someone who abuse or accuse you hell? CrazyMan:

I expected him to ignore them. Silence is the best answer to un constructive criticism Proceed to Hell why our mission is to de-populate hell?Seun and Lalasticlala. Is it right to wish someone who abuse or accuse you hell? 8 Likes 1 Share

PastorandMentor:

AM UNAPOLOGETIC FOR THIS!!! He is the Lagos branch manager. Every Sunday he is sure of something after sending down part of the money generated to Port Harcourt. He risks sack if he is not eternally grateful to his 'Father for Life'. He was picked from the streets, brushed up and taught the rudiments of Church business, with a branch created for him. He should be grateful.

I pray he remembers his biological parents and give them even if it only 3% of the honour his gives his second to none Father David.

I am not also comfortable with the arrongance the boy is exhibiting at this young age. So unchristian to tell dissenting groups to go to Hell. If it were to be my type that remained in his Lagos area, he will have nobody to call him Daddy every Sunday in his Lagos branch. These statements credit to him is a pointer that my spirit and understanding of the life of Christ runs anti- parallel to his. 37 Likes 2 Shares

PastorandMentor:

Proceed to Hell why our mission is to de-populate hell? That's why I said silence would have been a much better option than uttering such statement. That's why I said silence would have been a much better option than uttering such statement. 3 Likes

CrazyMan:



That's why I said silence would have been a much better option than uttering such statement. That right. Silence. That was so immature of him. Well what do you expect? Only trying to defend his daddy General lord 2 Likes 1 Share

from a pastor?



Isn't he supposed to he winning souls for Christ?,souls who will go to heaven? wetin happen? All haters should proceed to hellfrom a pastor?Isn't he supposed to he winning souls for Christ?,souls who will go to heaven?wetin happen? 10 Likes 2 Shares

People should learn not to be too touchy. Even Jesus was Criticized. Moses was Criticised too so let's not start hurling curses and insult to each other over Church and pastor matter.

Jeez... what made him think he was going to make heaven that he is saying someone shld go 2 hell! 5 Likes 1 Share

Religion is a scam 9 Likes 1 Share

abeg let all these deluded people just shut the fvck up





false prophets and scammers





religion is for myopic minds 6 Likes

Religion issa scam 2 Likes

The P.A keeps repeating "my father", "our father".. It's very obvious he's worshipping the pastor..



This is very appalling.. 9 Likes

Sycophants everywhere, seeking the attention of their principal through eye service. 3 Likes

A true Christian will not sound like this 7 Likes 1 Share

Two things Christianity cannot do without: hate and hell. How they love this two. Keeps them on a perpetual high. Not surprised. That's how Yahweh is.



**They say that when god was in Jerusalem he forgave his murderers, but now he will not forgive an honest man for differing with him on the subject of the Trinity. They say that God says to me, "Forgive your enemies." I say, "I do;" but he says, "I will damn mine." God should be consistent. If he wants me to forgive my enemies he should forgive his. I am asked to forgive enemies who can hurt me. God is only asked to forgive enemies who cannot hurt him. He certainly ought to be as generous as he asks us to be - Robert G. Ingersoll 5 Likes 1 Share

The typical response of PAs to politicians. 2 Likes 1 Share

CrazyMan:

I expected him to ignore them. Silence is the best answer to un constructive criticism That mean say u get sense pass am. That mean say u get sense pass am. 2 Likes

Topgainer:



He is the Lagos branch manager. Every Sunday he is sure of something after sending down part of the money generated to Port Harcourt. He risks sack if he is not eternally grateful to his 'Father for Life'. He was picked from the streets, brushed up and taught the rudiments of Church business, with a branch created for him. He should be grateful.

I pray he remembers his biological parents and give them even if it only 3% of the honour his gives his second to none Father David.

I am not also comfortable with the arrongance the boy is exhibiting at this young age. So unchristian to tell dissenting groups to go to Hell. If it were to be my type that remained in his Lagos area, he will have nobody to call him Daddy every Sunday in his Lagos branch. These statements credit to him is a pointer that my spirit and understanding of the life of Christ runs anti- parallel to his. sharap ur gutters if u dnt have anytin fruitful 2 say.

come 2 fink of it y are dey not castigating Benny hymn and odas.

everyone has a spiritual father who serves as mentor and whereby he is bin insulted then its ur job 2 back him up and correct false tinx bin circulated sharap ur gutters if u dnt have anytin fruitful 2 say.come 2 fink of it y are dey not castigating Benny hymn and odas.everyone has a spiritual father who serves as mentor and whereby he is bin insulted then its ur job 2 back him up and correct false tinx bin circulated

This i'm and am is a big issue. The guy couldnt differentiate which is which. 2 Likes

PastorandMentor:

New Suv gifted to him by Pastor David Ibiyieome this year. He'd definitely take a bullet for the pastor. Is he not a Nigerian He'd definitely take a bullet for the pastor. Is he not a Nigerian 1 Like

And an acclaimed born again is talking like this 3 Likes 1 Share

Its obvious this Guy is not Born again...why bother us with his case? 1 Like

That PA will go to hell first for been a bastard 1 Like