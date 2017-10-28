₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by PastorandMentor(m): 9:07pm On Oct 27
Pastor David Ibiyieome's Personal Assistant and resident pastor in charge of Salvation Ministries Lagos state is not finding it funny over rumors going around about his father in the Lord purchasing a private jet and also a car while another mega big church owner Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Opm rejected his own . He therefore made his stand known and asked all haters to proceed to Hell.
Ikeni Daniel wami the PA to Pastor David Ibiyieome wrote
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.
I STAND WITH MY FATHER DAVID IBIYEOMIE FOR LIFE, AND EVERY TRUE SON SHOULD DO THE SAME.
MY FATHER IS A GOOD AND GREAT MAN SECOND TO NONE.
ALL HATERS SHOULD PROCEED TO HELL...
AM UNAPOLOGETIC FOR THIS!!!
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by PastorandMentor(m): 9:09pm On Oct 27
New Suv gifted to him by Pastor David Ibiyieome this year.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Evablizin(f): 9:11pm On Oct 27
Proceed to hell?
16 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by CrazyMan(m): 9:31pm On Oct 27
I expected him to ignore them. Silence is the best answer to un constructive criticism
6 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by policy12: 9:33pm On Oct 27
Touch not my anointing crew won't see this, but when the critics talk now they will come out with their pen and start typing.
If the father can't forgive Aunty Kemi, but prefer to jail her cos of abuse, I won't be surprise the adopted child can ask haters to go to hell. If only men were to be God chai e for no easy for many of us..
I remember its commonly said that God and Jesus do wish any to perish but come to repentance.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by PastorandMentor(m): 9:36pm On Oct 27
Proceed to Hell why our mission is to de-populate hell?
Seun and Lalasticlala. Is it right to wish someone who abuse or accuse you hell?
CrazyMan:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Topgainer: 9:37pm On Oct 27
PastorandMentor:He is the Lagos branch manager. Every Sunday he is sure of something after sending down part of the money generated to Port Harcourt. He risks sack if he is not eternally grateful to his 'Father for Life'. He was picked from the streets, brushed up and taught the rudiments of Church business, with a branch created for him. He should be grateful.
I pray he remembers his biological parents and give them even if it only 3% of the honour his gives his second to none Father David.
I am not also comfortable with the arrongance the boy is exhibiting at this young age. So unchristian to tell dissenting groups to go to Hell. If it were to be my type that remained in his Lagos area, he will have nobody to call him Daddy every Sunday in his Lagos branch. These statements credit to him is a pointer that my spirit and understanding of the life of Christ runs anti- parallel to his.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by CrazyMan(m): 9:39pm On Oct 27
PastorandMentor:That's why I said silence would have been a much better option than uttering such statement.
3 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by PastorandMentor(m): 9:46pm On Oct 27
That right. Silence. That was so immature of him. Well what do you expect? Only trying to defend his daddy General lord
CrazyMan:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Daeylar(f): 10:01pm On Oct 27
All haters should proceed to hell from a pastor?
Isn't he supposed to he winning souls for Christ?,souls who will go to heaven? wetin happen?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:01pm On Oct 27
Okay? So where`s the news?
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Statsocial: 10:04pm On Oct 27
People should learn not to be too touchy. Even Jesus was Criticized. Moses was Criticised too so let's not start hurling curses and insult to each other over Church and pastor matter.
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Tamass: 10:04pm On Oct 27
Jeez... what made him think he was going to make heaven that he is saying someone shld go 2 hell!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by smithsydny(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
See this st johns Boi oo.. Chai
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Elnino4ladies: 10:04pm On Oct 27
Religion is a scam
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by numerouno01(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
abeg let all these deluded people just shut the fvck up
false prophets and scammers
religion is for myopic minds
6 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by soberdrunk(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Elnino4ladies: 10:05pm On Oct 27
Religion issa scam
2 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by HeyCorleone(m): 10:07pm On Oct 27
The P.A keeps repeating "my father", "our father".. It's very obvious he's worshipping the pastor..
This is very appalling..
9 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by lloydtruth: 10:07pm On Oct 27
Sycophants everywhere, seeking the attention of their principal through eye service.
3 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Nnamdini(m): 10:07pm On Oct 27
A true Christian will not sound like this
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Mujtahida: 10:07pm On Oct 27
Two things Christianity cannot do without: hate and hell. How they love this two. Keeps them on a perpetual high. Not surprised. That's how Yahweh is.
**They say that when god was in Jerusalem he forgave his murderers, but now he will not forgive an honest man for differing with him on the subject of the Trinity. They say that God says to me, "Forgive your enemies." I say, "I do;" but he says, "I will damn mine." God should be consistent. If he wants me to forgive my enemies he should forgive his. I am asked to forgive enemies who can hurt me. God is only asked to forgive enemies who cannot hurt him. He certainly ought to be as generous as he asks us to be - Robert G. Ingersoll
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by fatiaforreal: 10:08pm On Oct 27
The typical response of PAs to politicians.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Boyooosa(m): 10:09pm On Oct 27
CrazyMan:That mean say u get sense pass am.
2 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by nwibubasaalex(m): 10:10pm On Oct 27
Topgainer:sharap ur gutters if u dnt have anytin fruitful 2 say.
come 2 fink of it y are dey not castigating Benny hymn and odas.
everyone has a spiritual father who serves as mentor and whereby he is bin insulted then its ur job 2 back him up and correct false tinx bin circulated
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by Magnifico2000: 10:11pm On Oct 27
This i'm and am is a big issue. The guy couldnt differentiate which is which.
2 Likes
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by bezimo(m): 10:13pm On Oct 27
Absolutely..
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by AuroraB(f): 10:13pm On Oct 27
PastorandMentor:He'd definitely take a bullet for the pastor. Is he not a Nigerian
1 Like
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by crazygod(m): 10:14pm On Oct 27
And an acclaimed born again is talking like this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by chika40: 10:14pm On Oct 27
Its obvious this Guy is not Born again...why bother us with his case?
1 Like
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by sodsak: 10:14pm On Oct 27
That PA will go to hell first for been a bastard
1 Like
|Re: All Haters Should Proceed To Hell - PA To Pastor David Ibiyieome Address Haters by nwibubasaalex(m): 10:15pm On Oct 27
PastorandMentor:The right tin to say is "Go to hell and remain dere"
Jealousy is d root of all evil.
1 Like
