Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party (6643 Views)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Daminaj1(f): 10:37pm On Dec 03
Nollywood actress Omotola attended the total Christmas party alongside other Nigerian celebs and her beloved husband. Omotola rocked this lovely old school look to the party and we think she looks amazing.
She was pictured with singer Tiwa Savage, Photograper TY Bello, Comedian Bovi and her handsome husband.
Photos below.
lalasticlala
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Daminaj1(f): 10:37pm On Dec 03
With Tiwa
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Flexherbal(m): 10:59pm On Dec 03
Cool!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by boss01: 11:11pm On Dec 03
Ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by SolexxBarry(m): 11:14pm On Dec 03
Nice one dear,my number one nollywood actress
Expect my new music single guys,Solex Barry x Oil dey your head
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Dayoto: 1:38am
I remember back then when I used to dream of bleeping this aunty.
There was even a night like that I was galloping in the bed over her... I was crazy then, I thought there was no way a woman could be as beautiful as she was.
But now, anytime I see her pictures online I'm always like "what is even sexy about this one? all I see is FAT! FAT!! FAT!!! and MAKEUPS! just like every other normal girls on the street of Mushin.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by czarina(f): 4:51am
Timeless beauty!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by cherr(f): 6:47am
What's going on with Tiwa's teeth?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Africanbest(m): 7:21am
c
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Rokia2(f): 7:24am
Not feeling it.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by StrawberryGloss(f): 7:55am
Omotolas makeup tho. Like plastered cement
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Charliiee(m): 8:18am
cherr:I think she's wearing braces.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Lalas247(f): 8:22am
loving that Afro!
pretty lady . but that top looks like Christmas wrapping paper
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Mikelowe: 8:35am
Dayoto:
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Lanretoye(m): 8:35am
tiwa put make up for gum too?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by ORACLE1975(m): 8:35am
Enjoy your time my lady
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:35am
This woman is truly beautiful
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by cescky(m): 8:36am
Painting competition ?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by esthy86: 8:36am
pretty
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by BruncleZuma: 8:36am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by esthy86: 8:37am
SolexxBarry:more grease to ur elbow
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by emeka2847: 8:37am
Two of them looking like dolls
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Solomonudofia(m): 8:37am
Beautiful .... But too much of painting don spoil tiwa teeth.... The teeth look like say she no brush in the last picture
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by martineverest(m): 8:39am
See her bleaching husband...... Funbact A don finish for this man face
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by sajb(m): 8:40am
Beautiful people...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Magnifik18: 8:41am
Tiwa, this your braces! Hmmm
Pls invest in clear braces that is more appealing to the eyes. SMH
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by tosyne2much(m): 8:42am
Why all of them come look like masquerade including Omotola?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by Harrynight(m): 8:46am
Dayoto:
okay den, leave Mushin relocate to Ikeja and see more classy babes and thank me later!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party by saqid(m): 8:51am
asdfjklhaha:
