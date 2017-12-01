Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Pictured With Tiwa Savage At The Total Christmas Party (6643 Views)

Nollywood actress Omotola attended the total Christmas party alongside other Nigerian celebs and her beloved husband. Omotola rocked this lovely old school look to the party and we think she looks amazing.



She was pictured with singer Tiwa Savage, Photograper TY Bello, Comedian Bovi and her handsome husband.



Photos below.



With Tiwa 1 Like 1 Share

Cool!

Ok

Nice one dear,my number one nollywood actress



I remember back then when I used to dream of bleeping this aunty.



There was even a night like that I was galloping in the bed over her... I was crazy then, I thought there was no way a woman could be as beautiful as she was.



If you live in Jos and environs, you need us! Check my signature and call us today! Timeless beauty!If you live in Jos and environs, you need us! Check my signature and call us today!

What's going on with Tiwa's teeth?

c

Not feeling it.

Omotolas makeup tho. Like plastered cement 3 Likes

cherr:

What's going on with Tiwa's teeth? I think she's wearing braces. I think she's wearing braces.

loving that Afro!

pretty lady . but that top looks like Christmas wrapping paper 1 Like

tiwa put make up for gum too? 1 Like

Enjoy your time my lady

This woman is truly beautiful

? Painting competition

pretty

SolexxBarry:

Nice one dear,my number one nollywood actress



Expect my new music single guys,Solex Barry x Oil dey your head more grease to ur elbow more grease to ur elbow

Two of them looking like dolls

Beautiful .... But too much of painting don spoil tiwa teeth.... The teeth look like say she no brush in the last picture

See her bleaching husband...... Funbact A don finish for this man face

Beautiful people...

Tiwa, this your braces! Hmmm



Pls invest in clear braces that is more appealing to the eyes. SMH

Why all of them come look like masquerade including Omotola?

okay den, leave Mushin relocate to Ikeja and see more classy babes and thank me later! okay den, leave Mushin relocate to Ikeja and see more classy babes and thank me later! 1 Like