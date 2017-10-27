Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) (21757 Views)

watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJyQTA5Jd_w





The mother has alleged the child has been sodomised for the past 4-5 years. They had been noticing changes in the behaviour for a while, during which time his academic grades, which were earlier in the 90s, had also seen a steady decline," Surajpur SHO Girish Kotiya told TOI.



A Nigerian expat family has alleged their child, a student of Class 6 at a CBSE-affiliated school in Greater Noida, was being sexually assaulted by a school employee inside the premises for the last 4-5 years. The mother has alleged the child has been sodomised for the past 4-5 years. They had been noticing changes in the behaviour for a while, during which time his academic grades, which were earlier in the 90s, had also seen a steady decline," Surajpur SHO Girish Kotiya told TOI. According to police, Mishra repeatedly assaulted the child inside the school premises, in places like the washroom.

I really dont like anything Indian..especially Bollywood..I am not jealous or hating, it a natural stuff. I just dont like India. 68 Likes 2 Shares

India of all places

We humans are very ridiculous and we like breaking rules so much. A positive magnet bar will never attract its kind, neither would you see positive current spark at the touch of another positive.

But humans... 5 Likes

Me too!

If you want to sing, sing!

If you want to act, act!

Still beats my imagination how strangers passing by always know the dance steps in their wack movies.





India headquarters of rapists.

Me too! If you want to sing, sing! If you want to act, act! Still beats my imagination how strangers passing by always know the dance steps in their wack movies. India headquarters of rapists. I spit on the country

That is serious

I dont know why Nigerians always have problem in greater noida.

am living in punjab and indians are quite loveing here. 3 Likes

Highest number of rapes in the world is in india

India of all places

Wayy better than Nigeria 5 Likes

The world will not see and address this imagine if this happened the other way round

Am sorry to say, but any Nigerian still considering India as a choice of tertiary education, needs to have their brains examined. Indians are so racist towards black, seconded by the Chinese 4 Likes

They had to wait that long before speaking out 1 Like

No b beta future una d look fr....since naija no do una,make una de dia make odas de do una nonsense lik say una no get una own 1 Like 1 Share

I really dont like anything Indian..especially Bollywood..I am not jealous or hating, it a natural stuff. I just dont like India.

Seconded

Seconded China are better

Thank God that this time it's the Indians at fault.. Not a bad news about our brothers there 1 Like

Make una come back to ur country. What's even d difference between India nd 9ja sef 1 Like

I couldn't read the story, too early for bad mood











Meanwhile, India is the last country I want to school 2 Likes 1 Share

India and rape. Me I'm not understanding again ooo 1 Like

Where are your facts and figures on this?

apart from medical care, 9ja is better than India

Of

I dont know why Nigerians always have problem in greater noida.

Are you slow or stupid? Didn't you read the part that said rappe over a period of 5 years?

India and nudes pic......only some will understand 3 Likes

That is Zooworld zeeworld for you.



Don't expect any better.



Not really. India is a slum.

I thought I was the only one, I simply don't like their life style, sometimes if you download app from their sites, it turn out to be a PORN app



I really dont like anything Indian..especially Bollywood..I am not jealous or hating, it a natural stuff. I just dont like India.





I have many of them on my Facebook friend lists though



As much as I empathise with the victim and his family, I can't help but observe the lack of relevant info in the very shoddy reporting.



First thing that would occur to anyone reading this is, what is the age of the victim? Only pointer to that is where it was mentioned that he was in class 6. And he's been sodomized since the past 4 to 5 years.

Nothing about the age of the teacher, either. Just that the report referred to him as Mishra.



Everything is on the decline nowadays; quality of news reports as well as morality. That's sad.As much as I empathise with the victim and his family, I can't help but observe the lack of relevant info in the very shoddy reporting.First thing that would occur to anyone reading this is, what is the age of the victim? Only pointer to that is where it was mentioned that he was in class 6. And he's been sodomized since the past 4 to 5 years.Nothing about the age of the teacher, either. Just that the report referred to him as Mishra.Everything is on the decline nowadays; quality of news reports as well as morality. 3 Likes

if u hate Indians d way I do ahh, wetin dey vex more about dem na say dem go come Nigeria dey form oyibo for us I no blame dem na abokki people wey dey watch dia yeye Bollywood I blame



Na wa Indians and rapeNa wa

I dont know why Nigerians always have problem in greater noida.

am living in punjab and indians are quite loveing here.

Criminals exist everywhere.



How do you tell a pervert from a normal person?

By trusting them with your kids. I doubt you will

Criminals exist everywhere. How do you tell a pervert from a normal person? By trusting them with your kids. I doubt you will want to do that.

Chinese hate blacks, if you have been to China you would know he is saying the fact.