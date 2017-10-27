₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,621 members, 3,879,114 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) (21757 Views)
|Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by austonclint(m): 12:58am
A Nigerian expat family has alleged their child, a student of Class 6 at a CBSE-affiliated school in Greater Noida, was being sexually assaulted by a school employee inside the premises for the last 4-5 years
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJyQTA5Jd_w
The mother has alleged the child has been sodomised for the past 4-5 years. They had been noticing changes in the behaviour for a while, during which time his academic grades, which were earlier in the 90s, had also seen a steady decline," Surajpur SHO Girish Kotiya told TOI.
According to police, Mishra repeatedly assaulted the child inside the school premises, in places like the washroom.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by whitebeard(m): 1:31am
I really dont like anything Indian..especially Bollywood..I am not jealous or hating, it a natural stuff. I just dont like India.
68 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by DanielsParker: 5:45am
India of all places
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Boyooosa(m): 9:02am
We humans are very ridiculous and we like breaking rules so much. A positive magnet bar will never attract its kind, neither would you see positive current spark at the touch of another positive.
But humans...
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by alexistaiwo: 9:02am
whitebeard:Me too!
If you want to sing, sing!
If you want to act, act!
Still beats my imagination how strangers passing by always know the dance steps in their wack movies.
India headquarters of rapists.
I spit on the country
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by DadojoReloaded(m): 9:02am
That is serious
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by peterswagg(m): 9:03am
I dont know why Nigerians always have problem in greater noida.
am living in punjab and indians are quite loveing here.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by kakacoke01: 9:03am
Highest number of rapes in the world is in india
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Dc4life(m): 9:03am
DanielsParker:
Wayy better than Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Factfinder1(f): 9:03am
The world will not see and address this imagine if this happened the other way round
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by jayson87: 9:03am
Am sorry to say, but any Nigerian still considering India as a choice of tertiary education, needs to have their brains examined. Indians are so racist towards black, seconded by the Chinese
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:03am
They had to wait that long before speaking out
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by pawesome(m): 9:04am
No b beta future una d look fr....since naija no do una,make una de dia make odas de do una nonsense lik say una no get una own
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by menwongo(m): 9:04am
whitebeard:
Seconded
China are better
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by cashlurd(m): 9:04am
Thank God that this time it's the Indians at fault.. Not a bad news about our brothers there
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by gwinfyoung(m): 9:04am
Make una come back to ur country. What's even d difference between India nd 9ja sef
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Kunlenoni: 9:05am
I couldn't read the story, too early for bad mood
Meanwhile, India is the last country I want to school
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by aldexrio(m): 9:05am
India and rape. Me I'm not understanding again ooo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Magnifico2000: 9:06am
jayson87:Where are your facts and figures on this?
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:06am
gwinfyoung:apart from medical care, 9ja is better than India
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by davoohak: 9:08am
Of
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by maasoap(m): 9:10am
peterswagg:Are you slow or stupid? Didn't you read the part that said rappe over a period of 5 years?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by luckybaddest(m): 9:10am
India and nudes pic......only some will understand
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by eagleonearth(m): 9:10am
That is
Don't expect any better.
Hurry up for this american spec toks
Big Daddy 2004 2.4
I will accept 1.3m from you.
Call 07077233842 or check my signature for whatsapp contact
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Bratking(m): 9:11am
Dc4life:Not really. India is a slum.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Daniel058(m): 9:11am
I thought I was the only one, I simply don't like their life style, sometimes if you download app from their sites, it turn out to be a PORN app
whitebeard:
I have many of them on my Facebook friend lists though
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by whirlwind7(m): 9:12am
That's sad.
As much as I empathise with the victim and his family, I can't help but observe the lack of relevant info in the very shoddy reporting.
First thing that would occur to anyone reading this is, what is the age of the victim? Only pointer to that is where it was mentioned that he was in class 6. And he's been sodomized since the past 4 to 5 years.
Nothing about the age of the teacher, either. Just that the report referred to him as Mishra.
Everything is on the decline nowadays; quality of news reports as well as morality.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by nnokwa042(m): 9:12am
whitebeard:if u hate Indians d way I do ahh, wetin dey vex more about dem na say dem go come Nigeria dey form oyibo for us I no blame dem na abokki people wey dey watch dia yeye Bollywood I blame
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by agarawu23(m): 9:13am
Indians and rape
Na wa
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by ivolt: 9:13am
peterswagg:
Criminals exist everywhere.
How do you tell a pervert from a normal person?
By trusting them with your kids. I doubt you will
want to do that.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:13am
Magnifico2000:Chinese hate blacks, if you have been to China you would know he is saying the fact.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Raped By Teacher In India. Nigerian In India React (Video) by Decryptor(m): 9:14am
menwongo:
Which China is better? It's like saying a scorpion stings and should be avoided and then you say you agree and that centipedes are better.
2 Likes
Fulani Herdsmen Kill Anambra Farmer And 2 Others / Kidnapped Rev. Father Adeyi John / Madness Vigilante Murdered By Madman In Delta
Viewing this topic: erikoko(f), shoneye2oluseyi(m), nuranasiru(m), Cmarketer(m), Tush16, emmynku(m), luqmanov, ogbu80, omoere, Frank25(m), kalemy(m), atheist5(m), Angelsit(f), alexialin(f), fmlala, opusingi(m), Yomee, Okasman(m), miraclea(m), talk2yommex2000(m), orlahtohbadt(m), lanrecious(m), kingchi32, twosquare, Lonestrider, bustamode, Princeemmymu, Alao046(m), Kingkelly44, businessman7(m), iceybux(m), oliha03, ibietela2(m), fr3do(m), ghettowriter(m), wamiikechukwu(m), Sirnucee(m), AmahC, Csami(m), hycebee(m), AniAnne(f), Starkid3010(m), AustinSam(m), xelalexis, Cheriepet, Niell(m), tunary(m), illuminati4life, oyinsbank, vickertony(m), nodimples, Babadee30(m), brightpre(m), ireneidiva(f), jessejunior(m), Lisaflex(f), gGGODDd(m), prettydana(f), mannie69(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20