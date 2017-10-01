₦airaland Forum

Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Islie: 7:13am
.......President, APC culpable, says Fayose


Posted by Sulaiman Salawudeen



Indications yesterday emerged that a proxy war have ensued between the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and some core loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari following the controversies trailing the recall of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

This is coming as the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, alleged that Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government are culpable in the cases of corruption, maintaining that the president’s integrity claim had been rubbished by his treatment of all corruption cases involving his aides.

Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, had been on the run since 2013 after he was implicated in the pension fraud and declared wanted by the EFCC.

The fugitive later resurfaced at the Ministry of Interior where he was elevated to the position of a director on grade level 16.

The embarrassing discovery triggered altercations between the Minister of Interior, Brig Gen. Abdul-rahman Dambazzau (rtd) and the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, with both denying responsibility for Maina’s reinstatement into the service.

These denials came amidst acceptance by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that he initiated the process of Maina’s recall based on a court judgment and in public interest.

In reaction, Buhari ordered Maina’s sacking and directed an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the recall. But not seeing a public announcement of the probe report, three days after it was meant to have been submitted, Fayose queried the disposition of the president and why the probe into the matter was yet to be brought to public domain.

“The President directed the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement to his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, before the close of work on Tuesday.
“Today is Friday, what has happened to the report? Is the President going to use APC broom to sweep the report on Maina’s fraudulent reinstatement under the carpet just as he did to others before it?” The governor queried.

Saturday Telegraph however gathered that since fingers had been pointed at some key personalities in the Buhari administration, the case has further polarised loyalists of the president. It was learnt that most of those fingered in the Maina recall saga were the same elements that had opposed the nomination of Magu as head of the anti corruption agency. It was further learnt that the zeal with which the EFCC clamped down on Maina in the last one week might not be unconnected with the animosity between Magu and the so-called cabal who had shown disdain to Magu’s leadership of the anti-graft war.

A security source who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity said that one might not rule out the possibility that Magu was out to expose his detractors who had allegedly been found complicit in the Maina saga. According to him: “The cabal has been working against Magu and this might be his chance to pay them back by inflicting as much pain as possible on their candidate, Maina, who is now at large.

Fayose, who would not let go of his attacks on the Buhari regime, also carpeted the current administration over what he referred to as “diversionary tactics” of the government. He said: “As posited by APC’s Senator Shehu Sani, when it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and the Judiciary and in the larger Nigerian sectors, the President uses insecticide, but when it comes to fighting corruption within the Presidency, he uses deodorants.”

He also alleged of a plan to release another set of Chibok Girls numbering 19 as a means of shifting the attention of Nigerians from various scandals in which the administration had lately been embroiled.

“The claimed recovery of $85 million as part of funds allegedly looted from the Malabu oil deal and conclusion of negotiation with Switzerland on the return of $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family are diversionary.”

Detailing lengthy timeline of corruption allegations, especially emanating from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the past two years, Fayose, who addressed journalists at his official residence in Ado- Ekiti, said: “Within the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations that gave credence to my earlier position that Buhari is either not in charge or has decided to look other ways as corruption gets perpetrated by various government officials.”

Some of the alleged corruption practices Fayose listed included alleged donation of two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr. Maikanti Baru.

“Like I have maintained, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived political foes,” Fayose said.

Saturday Telegraph made series of attempt to obtain comments from the EFCC on the reasons behinds its recent actions against Maina but these attempts met a brick wall. Spokesman for the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, did not pick the calls to his mobile phone and did not also respond to text messages on the matter.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/buharis-men-magu-war-maina/

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Firefire(m): 7:19am
The kworuption in this administration of APC & Muhomodu Buhary is alarming, unprecedented and unimaginable.


See the saints that took Buhary 6-9 months to select grooving with kworuption.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Paperwhite(m): 7:25am
Buhari government is all abracadabra.Fela Anikulapo Kuti was right.Rest well.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Olalan(m): 7:27am
Corruption is a big monster in this country which only a very firm, disciplined and upright person can tame. Many thought Buhari could make a difference but unfortunately we are realizing that he doesn't have control over his own govt. and party.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Justiceleague1: 7:36am
Meanwhile all coneheads are shaking like shakespear already grin

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by lucky999: 7:36am
when I heard change begins with you I get angry what about this our corrupt politician that are bastard and criminals.

any time our politicians gather or fighting is all about the money trust me

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Letslive: 7:46am
That is how the devil has been punishing the criminal party, they have been fighting one another since day.
The worst disaster in Nigeria is giving these criminals a chance to destroy our country in the name of fighting kwuruption.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:48am
Has anyone notice that in all of these crisis rocking the Tyrants in power, it's only Northern HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims that behind all the issues..?? So Nigeria is now the business of HausaFulanis.

Where are Yorubas, Igbos and other ethnic minorities and their Faiths?

Buhari is really the most Divisive Entity that ever walk the streets of Nigeria in all of our history.. Pathetic.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Milonis(m): 9:50am
I thought Buhari was Mr. Integrity.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by NigerDeltan(m): 9:51am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Ibrahim9090: 9:51am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Throwback: 9:52am
I have now come to the conclusion that Buhari is the greatest obstacle to the EFCC fight against corruption.

If I was Magu, I will resign in protest of the lethargy being exhibited by the president in this claimed fight against corruption.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Oblongata: 9:52am
Maina wey wan run for governor? Something is wrong with our heads in this country, hausas have finished this country with their illiteracy choi

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by abbaapple: 9:53am
Abdulrahman Dambazau is Lt General (rtd) not Brig Gen plz! embarassed
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by davoohak: 9:53am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Penalty82(m): 9:53am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by cashlurd(m): 9:53am
This will be a tough job for PMB.... Obviously, the handwriting of his cabal is recognizable in every sphere of the investigation. Can he handle this? Especially in view of the fact that those cabals are a necessary ingredient to his re-election come 2019?

If he doesn't handle this, it will only go a long way to show the hypocrisy in his anti-corruption war

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by itsandi(m): 9:54am
This thing should do and go back to PDP, at least they were stealing money with honesty, this ones are stealing and still lying about it lipsrsealed

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by yeyeboi(m): 9:54am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by free2ryhme: 9:55am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Throwback: 9:56am
Olalan:
Corruption is a big monster in this country which only a very firm, disciplined and upright person can tame. Many thought Buhari could make a difference but unfortunately we are realizing that he doesn't have control over his own govt. and party.


We wrongly thought Buhari to be upright, only to realise he is downwright opposed to fighting corruption among his own beloved.

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by TerrorSquad147: 9:57am
shit333:
omo na very "fit" thunder go fire you o

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by minasota(f): 9:57am
Apc and corruption...
All I have to say is that BUHARI HIMSELF IS KWORUPT!!

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by saraki2019(m): 10:00am
this just a sabotage perperate by pdp element in this govt.
think it is time to reshuffle
it is time to send all DGs and PERSECs appointed by PDP from the last govt. magu inclusive
pmb has made a big mistake of not sacking all pdp element in his governement .
this corrupt element are saboataging his effort and making the public to mock buhari
many people who work day and night for buhari successs in 2015 are not part of his govt.
real buhari loyalist , die- heart supportrs are left out of appointment
aisha buhari has said it and pmb don't want to listen

how will pmb succeed when he is surrounded by people with different mindset
a proffessor of law has said it " only buhari fighting corruption"
dino melaye has said it " buhari is surrounde by canker-worms"
and really this cankerworms are eating him up
buhari should act.
if bhari should succeeed
all nigerians will succeed

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Titto93(m): 10:00am
Let there be revolution, these old men should go and sit down
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by ofonike: 10:00am
I guess those that said buhari is the best should open their mouth and talk, it's timel

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Hector09(m): 10:00am
Am still saying it that Gej nd buhari mean well for this country but the cabals thats working with them is more active than the devil

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by talk2percy(m): 10:01am
GEJ has finally been vindicated in this man's governmen. He's opposite of what he presented to Nigerians. Empty promises and confusion in this directionless government !

Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Joel3(m): 10:01am
have you forgetting change begins with you?

buhari deceive Nigeria with being a poor man as former head of state. like he didn't steal. buhari was only poor because he is not a progressive and lacks everything to be progressive. he rear his cattle in open field, grazing like archaic humans and has same numbers of cattle's for decades without adding one to it.

he stole and IBB can proved that.
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Promismike(m): 10:02am
Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Firefire(m): 10:03am
