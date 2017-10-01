₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Islie: 7:13am
.......President, APC culpable, says Fayose
Posted by Sulaiman Salawudeen
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/buharis-men-magu-war-maina/
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Firefire(m): 7:19am
The kworuption in this administration of APC & Muhomodu Buhary is alarming, unprecedented and unimaginable.
See the saints that took Buhary 6-9 months to select grooving with kworuption.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Paperwhite(m): 7:25am
Buhari government is all abracadabra.Fela Anikulapo Kuti was right.Rest well.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Olalan(m): 7:27am
Corruption is a big monster in this country which only a very firm, disciplined and upright person can tame. Many thought Buhari could make a difference but unfortunately we are realizing that he doesn't have control over his own govt. and party.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Justiceleague1: 7:36am
Meanwhile all coneheads are shaking like shakespear already
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by lucky999: 7:36am
when I heard change begins with you I get angry what about this our corrupt politician that are bastard and criminals.
any time our politicians gather or fighting is all about the money trust me
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Letslive: 7:46am
That is how the devil has been punishing the criminal party, they have been fighting one another since day.
The worst disaster in Nigeria is giving these criminals a chance to destroy our country in the name of fighting kwuruption.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:48am
Has anyone notice that in all of these crisis rocking the Tyrants in power, it's only Northern HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims that behind all the issues..?? So Nigeria is now the business of HausaFulanis.
Where are Yorubas, Igbos and other ethnic minorities and their Faiths?
Buhari is really the most Divisive Entity that ever walk the streets of Nigeria in all of our history.. Pathetic.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Milonis(m): 9:50am
I thought Buhari was Mr. Integrity.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by NigerDeltan(m): 9:51am
At war ke
And no shot was fired?
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Ibrahim9090: 9:51am
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Throwback: 9:52am
I have now come to the conclusion that Buhari is the greatest obstacle to the EFCC fight against corruption.
If I was Magu, I will resign in protest of the lethargy being exhibited by the president in this claimed fight against corruption.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Oblongata: 9:52am
Maina wey wan run for governor? Something is wrong with our heads in this country, hausas have finished this country with their illiteracy choi
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by abbaapple: 9:53am
Abdulrahman Dambazau is Lt General (rtd) not Brig Gen plz!
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by davoohak: 9:53am
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Penalty82(m): 9:53am
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by cashlurd(m): 9:53am
This will be a tough job for PMB.... Obviously, the handwriting of his cabal is recognizable in every sphere of the investigation. Can he handle this? Especially in view of the fact that those cabals are a necessary ingredient to his re-election come 2019?
If he doesn't handle this, it will only go a long way to show the hypocrisy in his anti-corruption war
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by itsandi(m): 9:54am
This thing should do and go back to PDP, at least they were stealing money with honesty, this ones are stealing and still lying about it
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by yeyeboi(m): 9:54am
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by free2ryhme: 9:55am
Islie:
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Throwback: 9:56am
Olalan:
We wrongly thought Buhari to be upright, only to realise he is downwright opposed to fighting corruption among his own beloved.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by TerrorSquad147: 9:57am
shit333:omo na very "fit" thunder go fire you o
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by minasota(f): 9:57am
Apc and corruption...
All I have to say is that BUHARI HIMSELF IS KWORUPT!!
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by saraki2019(m): 10:00am
this just a sabotage perperate by pdp element in this govt.
think it is time to reshuffle
it is time to send all DGs and PERSECs appointed by PDP from the last govt. magu inclusive
pmb has made a big mistake of not sacking all pdp element in his governement .
this corrupt element are saboataging his effort and making the public to mock buhari
many people who work day and night for buhari successs in 2015 are not part of his govt.
real buhari loyalist , die- heart supportrs are left out of appointment
aisha buhari has said it and pmb don't want to listen
how will pmb succeed when he is surrounded by people with different mindset
a proffessor of law has said it " only buhari fighting corruption"
dino melaye has said it " buhari is surrounde by canker-worms"
and really this cankerworms are eating him up
buhari should act.
if bhari should succeeed
all nigerians will succeed
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Titto93(m): 10:00am
Let there be revolution, these old men should go and sit down
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by ofonike: 10:00am
I guess those that said buhari is the best should open their mouth and talk, it's timel
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Hector09(m): 10:00am
Am still saying it that Gej nd buhari mean well for this country but the cabals thats working with them is more active than the devil
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by talk2percy(m): 10:01am
GEJ has finally been vindicated in this man's governmen. He's opposite of what he presented to Nigerians. Empty promises and confusion in this directionless government !
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Joel3(m): 10:01am
have you forgetting change begins with you?
buhari deceive Nigeria with being a poor man as former head of state. like he didn't steal. buhari was only poor because he is not a progressive and lacks everything to be progressive. he rear his cattle in open field, grazing like archaic humans and has same numbers of cattle's for decades without adding one to it.
he stole and IBB can proved that.
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Promismike(m): 10:02am
|Re: Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina by Firefire(m): 10:03am
Kworuption
