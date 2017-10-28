Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye (6455 Views)

In a statement through his assistant general overseer, Pastor Johnson Adesola, at a Thanksgiving service in Lagos, Adeboye advised Nigerians to focus on Praying for the country. He added that the country can only achieve Economic growth in a time of peace.



He further stated that the country should not go back to its ugly past of conflict, pointing out that the 1967 civil war was bad for the country.



"I do not want war in Nigeria. Please stop talking about war.We should now concentrate on praying that God should restore the glory of Lagos and Nigeria, in general.I believe that if there is no war, Nigeria shall be great again."



aminulive:

Pray 4 maina! Abi Pray 4 maina! Abi

dem no go hear

Please tell all those daft ibo boys 5 Likes

Dem go gree?

Noted





Is it your war?

APC pastor.

Peaceful country, plenty churches, (Business Centers) plenty offerings.

Business Tycoon.



Anyways, Up Chelsea.



Anyways, Up Chelsea.

V

This Is absolutely ridiculous,



For 57Years Nigerians Having Been Prayin...



For 57Years People Still Ended Up Dead.



For 57Years Church People Are Suffering



Right NOW An Average NIGERIAN SURVIVES ON 50$ a Month.



FOR 57YEARS AN AVERAGE NIGERIAN CAN'T SAVE 100K Or Seen A Complete 100K NOTES.



For how long will this (Sheep in Pastors Clothing)Business Man / SHADOW PARTY MEMBER Continue to Deceive Nigerians.?



ITS HIGH TIME THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TAKE BACK WHAT BELONGS TO THEM. PERIOD ##

Nobody is talking about war, they are talking about referendum and restructuring. 23 Likes 6 Shares

Excellent...God bless you more Sir.

This one is more concern about his business empires. Church entrepreneur. I blame my people who are donating their whole money for you to live large.



The wealthy countries in the world doesn't carry church in their head. But Nigeria carry church for head still bad things full everywhere



See him mouth like I Don't want war o

That includes the War on Corruption.

Lets allow Magu work without hindrance

im an igbo.....only lazy people talk about this biafra....have u heard e money, emeka offor or ifeanyi uba talk about this biafra.....One nigeria for life mehn...... 6 Likes 1 Share

Brainwashed pigs don't have ear and can't hear 3 Likes

GrandFinale2017:

Brainwashed pigs don't have ear and can't hear walefolarin04:

Dem go gree? Rayhandrinni:

Please tell all those daft ibo boys u hate igbo. Why stay in one country together u hate igbo. Why stay in one country together 21 Likes 4 Shares

Rayhandrinni:

Please tell all those daft ibo boys You need someone to remind you how stupiiid you are? You need someone to remind you how stupiiid you are? 15 Likes 2 Shares

ebuka10box:

ur blodas will deny u and quote u with this picture

My Igbo Bothers and Sisters will not hear......beating chest on social media. Meanwhile non of them will never take any physical action. No sane country will ever allow a small part of the country to break away and form its own country. We should request for regional govermentcand not a total new goverment. 1 Like

Mavin1:



You need someone to remind you how stupiiid you are? Lol I'd be a git if I do what you want, so... Off you bob Lol I'd be a git if I do what you want, so... Off you bob

vengertime:

This one is more concern about his business empires. Church Mogul





It will surely affect his business bro

ebuka10box:

im an igbo.....only lazy people talk about this biafra....have u heard e money, emeka offor or ifeanyi uba talk about this biafra.....One nigeria for life mehn...... lol. We might agree with u on one Nigeria. But pls tell us why one Nigeria is best lol. We might agree with u on one Nigeria. But pls tell us why one Nigeria is best 7 Likes

When people ask me why I don't support the current Biafra push (IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu), I ask them a simple question...



What good has Biafra ever done for my people?



Ojukwu led my people to a war that they were not prepared for, millions of my people were starved to death and many others died on the warfront, when jungle mature, Ojukwu left his PET PROJECT and absconded...



Millions died for nothing...





He even had the audacity to return to this country and contested to be a senator first and then President....





The same thing almost happened again with Nnamdi Kanu, thank God that this time around it is on the smallest possible scale. .



Where is Dear Leader, Kanu?



No where to be found...



I will NEVER support anything that will lead to the killing of my people



"It is only those who have not seen war that cry for it on the street like it is puff puff" - X (2017) 2 Likes 1 Share

Bede2u:

u hate igbo. Why stay in one country together I'm from IMO state dude I'm from IMO state dude 2 Likes 1 Share

okk4sure:

Noted

one educated illiterate spotted.

doesn't know where these fellows are getting these inspirations, that once you talk about Biafra they talk about war.



tell the idiotic element you help installed as president to quit killing innocent citizens. 6 Likes

There is truth in this but honestly the Igbos are marginalized...and someting needs to be done ... 1 Like

War silly destroy everything.

ebuka10box:

im an igbo.....only lazy people talk about this biafra....have u heard e money, emeka offor or ifeanyi uba talk about this biafra.....One nigeria for life mehn...... stop decieving yourself, deep down inside of them they're concern. We're talking about the death of our grand parents and relatives that were killed by Hausa Fulanis. Because Emeka Offor have money doesn't mean he's not feeling the pain of igbos. Unless you're related to Joe igbokwe stop decieving yourself, deep down inside of them they're concern. We're talking about the death of our grand parents and relatives that were killed by Hausa Fulanis. Because Emeka Offor have money doesn't mean he's not feeling the pain of igbos. Unless you're related to Joe igbokwe 10 Likes