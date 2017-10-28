₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by aminulive: 10:35am
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to quit talking about War in the country.
In a statement through his assistant general overseer, Pastor Johnson Adesola, at a Thanksgiving service in Lagos, Adeboye advised Nigerians to focus on Praying for the country. He added that the country can only achieve Economic growth in a time of peace.
He further stated that the country should not go back to its ugly past of conflict, pointing out that the 1967 civil war was bad for the country.
"I do not want war in Nigeria. Please stop talking about war.We should now concentrate on praying that God should restore the glory of Lagos and Nigeria, in general.I believe that if there is no war, Nigeria shall be great again."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/biafra-stop-talking-war-adeboye/
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by onward4life(m): 10:43am
aminulive:
Pray 4 maina! Abi
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by ezejidenna: 2:21pm
dem no go hear
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Rayhandrinni(m): 2:21pm
Please tell all those daft ibo boys
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by walefolarin04: 2:21pm
Dem go gree?
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by okk4sure: 2:22pm
Noted
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by ourchoice(m): 2:22pm
Our diversity ought to be a great advantage for Nigeria to be a great nation!
Our huge population is a big advantage in business and trade!
The only problem we have is bad leadership due to same old recycled politicians holding us down to their pocket advantage!
Don't be deceived, APC = PDP
They don't care about the youths!
Nigerian youths arise and take over Nigeria's leadership from president to senate, to rep to governorship to state legislature and build Nigeria to your dream nation!
Don't expect anything good from the same old recycled politicians because they have run out of ideas!
Say no to division of Nigeria!
Say no to tribalism!
Come join us let's join forces together as youths and take over Aso Rock and all 36 state government from the old politicians looting our commonwealth!
Join the youth movement here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Gbadegesin19(m): 2:22pm
Is it your war?
APC pastor.
Peaceful country, plenty churches, (Business Centers) plenty offerings.
Business Tycoon.
Anyways, Up Chelsea.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by edlion57(m): 2:22pm
V
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by biz2get(m): 2:23pm
This Is absolutely ridiculous,
For 57Years Nigerians Having Been Prayin...
For 57Years People Still Ended Up Dead.
For 57Years Church People Are Suffering
Right NOW An Average NIGERIAN SURVIVES ON 50$ a Month.
FOR 57YEARS AN AVERAGE NIGERIAN CAN'T SAVE 100K Or Seen A Complete 100K NOTES.
For how long will this (Sheep in Pastors Clothing)Business Man / SHADOW PARTY MEMBER Continue to Deceive Nigerians.?
ITS HIGH TIME THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TAKE BACK WHAT BELONGS TO THEM. PERIOD ##
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by ElChidi: 2:23pm
Nobody is talking about war, they are talking about referendum and restructuring.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by deedondavi(m): 2:24pm
Excellent...God bless you more Sir.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by vengertime: 2:24pm
This one is more concern about his business empires. Church entrepreneur. I blame my people who are donating their whole money for you to live large.
The wealthy countries in the world doesn't carry church in their head. But Nigeria carry church for head still bad things full everywhere
See him mouth like I Don't want war o
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by diegwu01: 2:24pm
That includes the War on Corruption.
Lets allow Magu work without hindrance
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by ebuka10box(m): 2:24pm
im an igbo.....only lazy people talk about this biafra....have u heard e money, emeka offor or ifeanyi uba talk about this biafra.....One nigeria for life mehn......
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:25pm
Brainwashed pigs don't have ear and can't hear
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Bede2u(m): 2:25pm
GrandFinale2017:
walefolarin04:
Rayhandrinni:u hate igbo. Why stay in one country together
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Mavin1: 2:25pm
Rayhandrinni:You need someone to remind you how stupiiid you are?
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:27pm
ebuka10box:ur blodas will deny u and quote u with this picture
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by GoodiOG(m): 2:27pm
My Igbo Bothers and Sisters will not hear......beating chest on social media. Meanwhile non of them will never take any physical action. No sane country will ever allow a small part of the country to break away and form its own country. We should request for regional govermentcand not a total new goverment.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Rayhandrinni(m): 2:27pm
Mavin1:Lol I'd be a git if I do what you want, so... Off you bob
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Mavin1: 2:27pm
vengertime:It will surely affect his business bro
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Bede2u(m): 2:27pm
ebuka10box:lol. We might agree with u on one Nigeria. But pls tell us why one Nigeria is best
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by EbukaLive(m): 2:27pm
When people ask me why I don't support the current Biafra push (IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu), I ask them a simple question...
What good has Biafra ever done for my people?
Ojukwu led my people to a war that they were not prepared for, millions of my people were starved to death and many others died on the warfront, when jungle mature, Ojukwu left his PET PROJECT and absconded...
Millions died for nothing...
He even had the audacity to return to this country and contested to be a senator first and then President....
The same thing almost happened again with Nnamdi Kanu, thank God that this time around it is on the smallest possible scale. .
Where is Dear Leader, Kanu?
No where to be found...
I will NEVER support anything that will lead to the killing of my people
"It is only those who have not seen war that cry for it on the street like it is puff puff" - X (2017)
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Rayhandrinni(m): 2:28pm
Bede2u:I'm from IMO state dude
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by sykegoal(m): 2:28pm
okk4sure:
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Ekwekwe1(m): 2:28pm
one educated illiterate spotted.
doesn't know where these fellows are getting these inspirations, that once you talk about Biafra they talk about war.
tell the idiotic element you help installed as president to quit killing innocent citizens.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by Franzinni: 2:29pm
There is truth in this but honestly the Igbos are marginalized...and someting needs to be done ...
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by kay29000(m): 2:29pm
War silly destroy everything.
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by vengertime: 2:30pm
ebuka10box:stop decieving yourself, deep down inside of them they're concern. We're talking about the death of our grand parents and relatives that were killed by Hausa Fulanis. Because Emeka Offor have money doesn't mean he's not feeling the pain of igbos. Unless you're related to Joe igbokwe
|Re: Biafra: Stop Talking About War - Adeboye by johnshagb(m): 2:30pm
Before you attack him, remember he didn't mention ipob or bafrans. He's talking to whoever is singing war song. Cos I'm pretty sure you guys will come with your usual defense 'we are calling for refelendum not war'. So if you are not agitating for war to break out in the country, his message is not for you.
