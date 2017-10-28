Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants (10788 Views)

The advert will run till January according to him,



See some of his tweets:



https://twitter.com/GbengaGOLD/status/922433200504365056





Nigerians and resource wastage.



Paying for advert just because you pay salaries? 24 Likes

What madness is Buharis son engaging in Kogi ..like father like son Buhari and Yahahya Bello are both failures 39 Likes 4 Shares

This is crazy ..



What kind of evil leaders do we have in this country .



I'm ashamed of my country . 38 Likes 2 Shares

Damage control and trying to save face, because they bailed you out with bags of rice. 12 Likes 2 Shares

My brother, the matter tire me.



Imagine the wastage. If you pay salary, do you need to loud it? Why not allow the recipients talk for you which holds more weight My brother, the matter tire me.Imagine the wastage. If you pay salary, do you need to loud it? Why not allow the recipients talk for you which holds more weight 27 Likes

For the salaries u can barely afford, u burn more resources taking out adverts with obnoxious publications on newspapers. What happened to opening up official websites, verified social media handles and using them to publish said information?



Penny wise, pound foolish. These are the hallmarks of a failed, dirty, corrupt and opaque administration without accountability and justification for expenses made. 55 Likes 4 Shares

The state govt go commission it as part of his achievement 8 Likes 1 Share

Wtin the worry this baby governor ?? 3 Likes

7 Likes

Impressive.

Yahaya Belloa abeg make me your special adviser on human resources or media...your advisers are not working their work .. 3 Likes

And to say this is a youth .



2.unpaid salaries

3. using public funds to do adverts to counter claims of unpaid salaries instead of paying salaries

4. blocking a street entrance and converting it to your personal entrance to his own apartment....



Kogi people una don enter one chance... 1.declaring public holiday because buhari came back2.unpaid salaries3. using public funds to do adverts to counter claims of unpaid salaries instead of paying salaries4. blocking a street entrance and converting it to your personal entrance to his own apartment....Kogi people una don enter one chance... 14 Likes

So who ar we to believe now, did u actually paid salaries.

lik u guys dnt kn wat hapend lst week in d state... lik u guys dnt kn wat hapend lst week in d state...

What a waste.

No be small one chance Nigeria enter for this administration sha. 1 Like

useless motherfucker ebira drunkard Bello yahaya

Cluelessness @ it peak. Breaking boundaries in stupid acts. The gov has a leaked s3x tape of babu . So he can do and undo

Now I believe that the governor is an unfortunate fellow, a young man without a vision. How are we sure that they are not going to be ghost workers or his loyalists he will publish. Misplaced priorities. That money will run to millions just to publish nonsense. They will use it to steal or syphon money again.



We want youth, we want youth, now see what the so called youth is doing. That's why those old baba won't leave the politics so soon until death takes them out. Am sure if a grandpa of 70 years contest against this man in the next election, he may be humiliated out of office.

North Central are blessed with mumu governors. Apologies to the indigenes that don't support them though. 7 Likes

What you pay me as salary should be confidential.



You can't just publish my name on the pages of National Newspapers or on any public media just to prove a silly point that you manage to pay salary.



If the governor wants to publish anything, let him publish his own salary, those of his commissioners and Special Assistants and those of the members of the state house of assembly.



Useless set of people. 10 Likes

Nigerian news actually make me laugh a lot these days. Nigerian news actually make me laugh a lot these days.

2drops of snipper in this man's drink will end all these 3 Likes

Yahaya Bello is making me believe the government of young people will be worse than the oldies currently ruling us. 6 Likes 1 Share





Check the newspaper, the owner might be related to him or he is trying to pay back!



Ocean divider please show us mercy in this country

1st it Okorocha the statue builder



Then this one now



Later they will be saying that they cannot afford to pay workers a minimum wage No need make person tell us, something dey do this Kogi government true true.Check the newspaper, the owner might be related to him or he is trying to pay back!Ocean divider please show us mercy in this country1st it Okorocha the statue builderThen this one nowLater they will be saying that they cannot afford to pay workers a minimum wage 1 Like

useless country 1 Like

Another avenue to steal money for some people 1 Like

No brain no sense 3 Likes





He was never voted for anyways. He shouldn't try a second term. It's our werk o!He was never voted for anyways. He shouldn't try a second term.