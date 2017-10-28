₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by mantosa(m): 8:10pm
According to Governor Yahaya Bello's Senior Special Adviser on New Media, Kogi state has paid for 300 pages of a national newspaper to publish names of civil servant that Has been paid their salaries.
The advert will run till January according to him,
See some of his tweets:
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:12pm
Nigerians and resource wastage.
Paying for advert just because you pay salaries?
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by FarahAideed: 8:15pm
What madness is Buharis son engaging in Kogi ..like father like son Buhari and Yahahya Bello are both failures
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Airforce1(m): 8:15pm
This is crazy ..
What kind of evil leaders do we have in this country .
I'm ashamed of my country .
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by MyNewJackeT: 8:17pm
Damage control and trying to save face, because they bailed you out with bags of rice.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by mantosa(m): 8:17pm
YoungRichRuler:
My brother, the matter tire me.
Imagine the wastage. If you pay salary, do you need to loud it? Why not allow the recipients talk for you which holds more weight
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by freeze001(f): 8:26pm
For the salaries u can barely afford, u burn more resources taking out adverts with obnoxious publications on newspapers. What happened to opening up official websites, verified social media handles and using them to publish said information?
Penny wise, pound foolish. These are the hallmarks of a failed, dirty, corrupt and opaque administration without accountability and justification for expenses made.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by ipobarecriminals: 8:40pm
The state govt go commission it as part of his achievement
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Thorhammer(m): 8:57pm
Wtin the worry this baby governor ??
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Oloripelebe: 9:00pm
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Desyner: 9:24pm
Impressive.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by uzobaby(f): 9:38pm
Yahaya Belloa abeg make me your special adviser on human resources or media...your advisers are not working their work ..
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by surgical: 9:46pm
Thorhammer:And to say this is a youth .
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by potbelly(m): 9:47pm
1.declaring public holiday because buhari came back
2.unpaid salaries
3. using public funds to do adverts to counter claims of unpaid salaries instead of paying salaries
4. blocking a street entrance and converting it to your personal entrance to his own apartment....
Kogi people una don enter one chance...
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by iluvdonjazzy: 9:49pm
So who ar we to believe now, did u actually paid salaries.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by ellagabs(f): 9:55pm
mantosa:
lik u guys dnt kn wat hapend lst week in d state...
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by kay29000(m): 10:01pm
What a waste.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by designer01(m): 10:01pm
ellagabs:abi
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by kennygee(f): 10:01pm
No be small one chance Nigeria enter for this administration sha.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by castrol180(m): 10:01pm
useless motherfucker ebira drunkard Bello yahaya
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Tbillz(m): 10:03pm
Cluelessness @ it peak. Breaking boundaries in stupid acts. The gov has a leaked s3x tape of babu . So he can do and undo
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by priceaction: 10:03pm
Now I believe that the governor is an unfortunate fellow, a young man without a vision. How are we sure that they are not going to be ghost workers or his loyalists he will publish. Misplaced priorities. That money will run to millions just to publish nonsense. They will use it to steal or syphon money again.
We want youth, we want youth, now see what the so called youth is doing. That's why those old baba won't leave the politics so soon until death takes them out. Am sure if a grandpa of 70 years contest against this man in the next election, he may be humiliated out of office.
North Central are blessed with mumu governors. Apologies to the indigenes that don't support them though.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by echelons(m): 10:03pm
What you pay me as salary should be confidential.
You can't just publish my name on the pages of National Newspapers or on any public media just to prove a silly point that you manage to pay salary.
If the governor wants to publish anything, let him publish his own salary, those of his commissioners and Special Assistants and those of the members of the state house of assembly.
Useless set of people.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by eagleeye2: 10:04pm
Nigerian news actually make me laugh a lot these days.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by rotexteymie(f): 10:05pm
2drops of snipper in this man's drink will end all these
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by lonelydora(m): 10:05pm
Yahaya Bello is making me believe the government of young people will be worse than the oldies currently ruling us.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:06pm
No need make person tell us, something dey do this Kogi government true true.
Check the newspaper, the owner might be related to him or he is trying to pay back!
Ocean divider please show us mercy in this country
1st it Okorocha the statue builder
Then this one now
Later they will be saying that they cannot afford to pay workers a minimum wage
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by EmekaBlue(m): 10:06pm
useless country
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by hezy4real01(m): 10:06pm
Another avenue to steal money for some people
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by sanandreas(m): 10:06pm
No brain no sense
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by cooldude62(m): 10:07pm
It's our werk o!
He was never voted for anyways. He shouldn't try a second term.
|Re: Kogi State Buys 300 Pages Of Newspaper To Publish Salaries Of Civil Servants by nerodenero: 10:07pm
This guy and the Wheelbarrow governor, I no know who mumu pass
