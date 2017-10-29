Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) (4135 Views)

Efforts of 8 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, to enhance troops responsiveness and domination of it's Area of Responsibility paid off handsomely on Friday 27th October 2017 afternoon, as gallant soldiers of 242 Battalion intercepted Boko Haram suicide bomb squad at Ngalle village, northern Borno State. The intercepted bomb could have been intended for troops or innocent and peace-loving villagers.





Following an attempt by the terrorists to escape on sighting troops, a terrorist was shot dead, while a huge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) cylinder was recovered. Other items recovered include an AK-47 rifle magazine, a motorcycle and some spare parts.



In a related development, troops also intercepted escaping Boko Haram terrorists crossing Maiduguri-Monguno highway at Torowa village. One of the terrorists was shot dead, while others fled into the nearby bush. The gallant troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with19 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, a SIM card and jewelries.



Buhari brothers 6 Likes 1 Share

This people no dey tire?

This boko haram people are like baberans them no dey finish, the more Nigeria army kill them the more than increase

Thanks 1 Like

nawao! can't these people see the senselessness in their killing

ok

This people again.....

I give it to these guys, our soldiers are trying

god bless our soldiers

God bless pmb

God BLESS buratai

ANY ONE THAT IS NOT HAPPY WITH THIS NEWS IS A TERRORIST 2 Likes

This boko haram people no dey finish

Dem be like infinity 1 Like 1 Share

? That one sef na bomb

kai



NA you're really trying 1 Like

No propaganda or fake news can cover all the recent corruption revelations. Maina, 26b and co.

buhari is the highest thief in Nigeria. 1 Like

Propaganda govt

Is it only me that's observing � this? Why is it that it's only when BH decimates this guys they go to the media to advertise their offensive against the foot soldiers of SheCow?



Meanwhile, when are they releasing the next batch of Chibok girls to distract us from #MainaGate?

Good news..

Just that I there is no more boko haram anymore according to Lai mohamamed..

For a better equipped and professional military,we need an astute technocrat-cum politician, we need ATIKU 2019

Believe this news at your peril.. This administration is bent on dishing out propaganda to its citizens... May God punish This Govt...useless Army that can't handle ragtag bokoharam..

E be like say I go comment.

So much I've heard a thousand and one intercepts from the Nigerian Army, yet the interceptees have not been drilled as to expose the whereabouts of their members...



Isn't this a lost course?

Which kain wahala be this country. Any attack on boko haram is an attack on the northerners... this is the outcome. anyways good job to NA

... see the kind phones dem dey use self...mtseeeew!

ACHILLES45:

No propaganda or fake news can cover all the recent corruption revelations. Maina, 26b and co.

buhari is the highest thief in Nigeria. by next week they will release some chibok girls to distract us. this government failed us ,propaganda buhari spits by next week they will release some chibok girls to distract us. this government failed us ,propaganda buhari spits

saraki2019:

god bless our soldiers

God bless pmb

God BLESS buratai

ANY ONE THAT IS NOT HAPPY WITH THIS NEWS IS A TERRORIST





I swear and some buari haters too





Plus ipob abi wetin dem call dem ... Flatino I swear and some buari haters tooPlus ipob abi wetin dem call dem ... Flatino

ATIKUisCOOL:

For a better equipped and professional military,we need an astute technocrat-cum politician, we need ATIKU 2019



Tufiakwa





GOD FORBID



OLORUN MAJE TufiakwaGOD FORBIDOLORUN MAJE

ATIKUisCOOL:

For a better equipped and professional military,we need an astute technocrat-cum politician, we need ATIKU 2019 abeg go follow ur mate dance one corner dance ,atiku my ass that thief, we don't need old recycled politicians to govern us, youth stand up.atiku na mumu abeg go follow ur mate dance one corner dance ,atiku my ass that thief, we don't need old recycled politicians to govern us, youth stand up.atiku na mumu