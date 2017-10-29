₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by kirajustice: 1:11pm
Below is a Statement from the Military obtained by PoliticsNGR;
Efforts of 8 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, to enhance troops responsiveness and domination of it's Area of Responsibility paid off handsomely on Friday 27th October 2017 afternoon, as gallant soldiers of 242 Battalion intercepted Boko Haram suicide bomb squad at Ngalle village, northern Borno State. The intercepted bomb could have been intended for troops or innocent and peace-loving villagers.
Following an attempt by the terrorists to escape on sighting troops, a terrorist was shot dead, while a huge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) cylinder was recovered. Other items recovered include an AK-47 rifle magazine, a motorcycle and some spare parts.
In a related development, troops also intercepted escaping Boko Haram terrorists crossing Maiduguri-Monguno highway at Torowa village. One of the terrorists was shot dead, while others fled into the nearby bush. The gallant troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with19 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, a SIM card and jewelries.
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by madridguy(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by stexsy(m): 1:13pm
Buhari brothers
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by rottennaija(m): 1:37pm
This people no dey tire?
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by baski92(m): 2:07pm
This boko haram people are like baberans them no dey finish, the more Nigeria army kill them the more than increase
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by LarryTreash(m): 4:29pm
Thanks
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by Kennitrust: 4:49pm
nawao! can't these people see the senselessness in their killing
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by LadyNaija: 4:49pm
ok
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by Mohyorlee(m): 4:50pm
This people again.....
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by kaymandak(m): 4:50pm
I give it to these guys, our soldiers are trying
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by saraki2019(m): 4:51pm
god bless our soldiers
God bless pmb
God BLESS buratai
ANY ONE THAT IS NOT HAPPY WITH THIS NEWS IS A TERRORIST
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by kolnel: 4:51pm
This boko haram people no dey finish
Dem be like infinity
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by legendary4luv(m): 4:51pm
That one sef na bomb?
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by aleeyus(m): 4:52pm
kai
NA you're really trying
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by OlojoTaiwo(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by ACHILLES45: 4:52pm
No propaganda or fake news can cover all the recent corruption revelations. Maina, 26b and co.
buhari is the highest thief in Nigeria.
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by jovialebony(f): 4:53pm
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by 12345baba: 4:53pm
Propaganda govt
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by stjudas(m): 4:53pm
Is it only me that's observing � this? Why is it that it's only when BH decimates this guys they go to the media to advertise their offensive against the foot soldiers of SheCow?
Meanwhile, when are they releasing the next batch of Chibok girls to distract us from #MainaGate?
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by LastSurvivor11: 4:53pm
Good news..
Just that I there is no more boko haram anymore according to Lai mohamamed..
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 4:53pm
For a better equipped and professional military,we need an astute technocrat-cum politician, we need ATIKU 2019
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by NnamdiKanu(m): 4:53pm
Believe this news at your peril.. This administration is bent on dishing out propaganda to its citizens... May God punish This Govt...useless Army that can't handle ragtag bokoharam..
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by Unbreakable007: 4:53pm
E be like say I go comment.
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by AishaBuhari: 4:54pm
So much I've heard a thousand and one intercepts from the Nigerian Army, yet the interceptees have not been drilled as to expose the whereabouts of their members...
Isn't this a lost course?
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by sureheaven(m): 4:54pm
Which kain wahala be this country. Any attack on boko haram is an attack on the northerners... this is the outcome. anyways good job to NA
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by dakeskese(m): 4:55pm
... see the kind phones dem dey use self...mtseeeew!
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by osazsky(m): 4:56pm
ACHILLES45:by next week they will release some chibok girls to distract us. this government failed us ,propaganda buhari spits
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by easyfem: 4:57pm
saraki2019:
I swear and some buari haters too
Plus ipob abi wetin dem call dem ... Flatino
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by easyfem: 4:58pm
ATIKUisCOOL:
Tufiakwa
GOD FORBID
OLORUN MAJE
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by osazsky(m): 4:59pm
ATIKUisCOOL:abeg go follow ur mate dance one corner dance ,atiku my ass that thief, we don't need old recycled politicians to govern us, youth stand up.atiku na mumu
|Re: Troops Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad(photos) by AishaBuhari: 5:00pm
ATIKUisCOOL:Stop this!!! In as much as I hate this present administration, I won't advise even my enemies to vote for Atiku Cum 2019!
Maybe just don't get it... Nigeria needs a fresh start and with a candidate like Atiku I'm pretty sure that Nigeria is headed for destruction again...
Stop recycling/voting in old hags... Or can't you see that the country has been run aground by people we held in high esteem?!!!
