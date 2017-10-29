₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:30pm
A woman, reportedly married with kids, and a man (believed to be her lover) were found dead in their car in Ogba, Lagos this morning. According to eyewitnesses at the shocking scene, their Unclad bodies indicated they were allegedly having sex before their deaths. More tweets and photos below.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/married-woman-lover-die-unclad-in-car-while-having-sex-in-lagos-photos
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:33pm
A beg, complete it and i will modify my comment
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Towncrier247: 1:34pm
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Quiver: 1:35pm
Why always married people?
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 1:38pm
Super Story
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by AK6464(m): 1:38pm
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Tolexander: 1:39pm
Towncrier247:Abeg, where is the pic to confirm the bolded?
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by jejetaiwo(m): 1:44pm
Y ar married couples not sexually contented wt their respective spouse anymore... My heart bleeds for the generations to come, if there will be any.
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by jazon(m): 1:44pm
what d hell......
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by thorpido(m): 1:45pm
Where's the pic to show they are lovers and were found in a sexual position before their death?
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 1:45pm
instant red hot karma
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Frankygeo: 1:50pm
The gods are wise
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 1:51pm
Till the husband of the wife confirm it I don't believe this story.
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by theunnamed: 1:52pm
This gist full area this morning...
I still believe there's more to it though.....
This might be murder...like strangle them and put them in the car Unclad so ppl will not ask questions......
Anybody sight their clothes
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 1:53pm
Wow, so the konji couldn't wait? Konji will go to hell for its atrocities.
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 1:53pm
Speechless
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 1:58pm
I don't believe the story unless there is evidence.
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Sheun001(m): 2:00pm
smh...this world is full of crap
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by dre11(m): 2:13pm
how do some crazy people knack themselves Unclad in a car.....
I thought those that normally engaged in such do it codedly and not totally unclad
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:16pm
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 2:26pm
jejetaiwo:most ppl these days marry who they dont love and who they not sexually attracted to. Hence the high rate of cheating.
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 2:32pm
what if they were murdered and put in that position, ( no doubts about the lovers thing) it beats my imagination to hear about people dying during sex, two of them for that matter is it suicidal sex
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 2:35pm
dre11:
some one murdered them and put them in that position, how tow of them go die for knack. na I'm ashawo house never full of deadpipo
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:39pm
I am waiting for crime reporter Cyriacus to publish before I can believe
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by dan9ice(m): 3:22pm
All in the name of nagging, you come just go die...
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by dan9ice(m): 3:22pm
All in the name of nagging, you come just go die... Na you oo
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Dasherz: 3:26pm
In my region (Akwa-cross) it will be termed as black magic locally called "EkpoNKawo" where the husband of the woman will do some diabolical ish and if the woman cheats she and her lover dies on the spot but in some cases the woman dies mysteriously ... dunno if it is still being practiced
but an autopsy should confirm genuine cause of death especially with the fact that the engine was running and the AC ( emits CFC) was still on too
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 3:32pm
Interesting!
An entire page worth of comments and no mention of spiritual causes, juju, magun, supernatural power ? What is NL turning to ? Are enlightened people finally taking over this site ?
(just in case you are tempted to spew an irrational and ignorant cause like those mentioned above, the first culprit in their death should be carbon monoxide poisoning)
Update: I spoke too soon. See quote below
Dasherz
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Dasherz: 3:39pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
ughhh and what point are you tryin to make by quoting my comment?
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 3:44pm
Dasherz:
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by Dasherz: 3:45pm
|Re: Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad In Car While Having Sex In Lagos (Photos) by iLegendd: 3:48pm
One of the reasons we created this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4143063/lists-married-female-romancelanders-blacklisted
