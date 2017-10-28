Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic (14883 Views)

Massive Power Blackout Cause Panic At Eko Hotel Venue Of Bukola Saraki’s Multi-billion Naira Daughter’s Wedding



The family of Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki were thrown into a major panic earlier today in Lagos as a massive power outage occurred at the Eko Hotel venue of his daughter’s wedding causing guest booked into the hotel to worry about their safety.



SaharaReporters learned that as early 6 am the electrical systems at the sprawling hotel complex malfunctioned leading to an unexplained blackout in the entire complex including the pricey "Eko Hotel Signature" block. Several of the building and the hall where the wedding was billed to take place was still in darkness as at the time of publishing this report.



Mr. Saraki is spending at least N1.3billion in the three-state wedding ceremony for his daughter, Olutosin Halima Saraki expected to span a month. The ceremony which started last weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state will end with two events in Abuja on December 7th, 2017. Hotel engineers working to resolve the power outage said they were surprised at the scale of the blackout as it affected power generators stationed on the premises that ought to have effortlessly kicked in after the publicly supplied electricity stopped working.



Let me park my trailer here ....



But I could say nah abba kyari dey behind am...because the look he gave saraki at the so called dinner they had with the stick figure the other day ....





Ordinary power outage thrown our senate president in panic

those women you locked out are angry...... Ise a won iya

I wont believe it....Till i see the pictures



OP,

So because they are SARAKIS they are now immune to power failure??

when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508



OZAOEKPE:

N1.3billion for wedding when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508

I thought Fahola said there was 24hr electricity in Lagos and some Zombies here even Argued with me when I saidI barely get upto hours of electricity a day

I'm sure it won't worry them much. 1.2 billion spent..na wa oo

FarahAideed:

Na Ilorin pple dey show am pepper. When some pple who bought aso ebi were locked outside the house he wasn't the owner to kwarans. He just started

sholatech:

Says who? After u expect program to start and it was delayed while your guests are all ready to be on their various seats.

Kenzico:





infact, 4 bottles of Origin for you. You talk my mind

vengertime:

Maybe sahara will do that to prove the news

If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice. 1 Like

[quote author=GenBuhari post=61856568]If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice.[/quote

We shall wait and see to confirm the truth

Make I laugh.

A wedding that begins in November and will be stretched down to December. What sort of statement my SP is trying to make please? 2 Likes

madridguy:

N1.3billion for wedding when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508





Aminat508:

hi.,..please i have replied ur mail hi.,..please i have replied ur mail



Tinubu will personally sign the termination letters of the employees on duty.

N1.3bln to Tinubu's hotel..Tinubu will personally sign the termination letters of the employees on duty. A big shame...if true

Nobodys:

hi.,..please i have replied ur mail ok ok

Re open Lautech

4months wedding ceremony for people that have been knacking themselves for years... Mcheeww.

Agents of darkness at work.

may the light never come on.

change change

They will do steady power now after this big shame

They live like kings





While broke people defend them online

Nice one, they should have a taste of what the masses suffer daily.

Let them feel the pang of what all common men feel

Hmm! He is spending a billion on the wedding and it will last a month. Na wa o!