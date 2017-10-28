₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:12pm
Massive Power Blackout Cause Panic At Eko Hotel Venue Of Bukola Saraki’s Multi-billion Naira Daughter’s Wedding
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/28/massive-power-blackout-cause-panic-eko-hotel-venue-bukola-saraki%E2%80%99s-multi-billion-naira
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Franzinni: 5:15pm
Let me park my trailer here ....
But I could say nah abba kyari dey behind am...because the look he gave saraki at the so called dinner they had with the stick figure the other day ....
If I write FTC now will I look local ? Abeg advice me!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by madridguy(m): 5:16pm
Ordinary power outage thrown our senate president in panic
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by jdluv(f): 5:17pm
those women you locked out are angry...... Ise a won iya
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:18pm
1 Like
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Kenzico(m): 5:21pm
I wont believe it....Till i see the pictures
OP,
So because they are SARAKIS they are now immune to power failure??
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
N1.3billion for wedding when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508
OZAOEKPE:
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by FarahAideed: 5:25pm
I thought Fahola said there was 24hr electricity in Lagos and some Zombies here even Argued with me when I saidI barely get upto hours of electricity a day
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by sholatech(m): 5:28pm
I'm sure it won't worry them much. 1.2 billion spent..na wa oo
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:35pm
FarahAideed:Na Ilorin pple dey show am pepper. When some pple who bought aso ebi were locked outside the house he wasn't the owner to kwarans. He just started
1 Like
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:43pm
sholatech:Says who? After u expect program to start and it was delayed while your guests are all ready to be on their various seats.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by vengertime: 5:52pm
Kenzico:infact, 4 bottles of Origin for you. You talk my mind
6 Likes
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:59pm
vengertime:Maybe sahara will do that to prove the news
2 Likes
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by GenBuhari(m): 6:03pm
If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice.
1 Like
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 6:13pm
[quote author=GenBuhari post=61856568]If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice.[/quote
We shall wait and see to confirm the truth
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Pavore9: 6:13pm
Make I laugh.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Oluwadare: 6:19pm
A wedding that begins in November and will be stretched down to December. What sort of statement my SP is trying to make please?
2 Likes
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Aminat508(f): 6:35pm
madridguy:
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Nobodys(f): 6:40pm
Aminat508:hi.,..please i have replied ur mail
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Keneking: 7:54pm
N1.3bln to Tinubu's hotel..
Tinubu will personally sign the termination letters of the employees on duty.
A big shame...if true
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Aminat508(f): 8:03pm
Nobodys:ok
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by adewuyiade: 8:08pm
Re open Lautech
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokoA(m): 8:18pm
4months wedding ceremony for people that have been knacking themselves for years... Mcheeww.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by asawanathegreat(m): 9:42pm
Agents of darkness at work.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by LadySarah(f): 9:42pm
may the light never come on.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by femo122: 9:44pm
change
1 Like
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by itsandi(m): 9:44pm
They will do steady power now after this big shame
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by rozayx5(m): 9:45pm
They live like kings
While broke people defend them online
1 Like
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Oyindidi(f): 9:45pm
Nice one, they should have a taste of what the masses suffer daily.
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by ALAYORMII: 9:45pm
Let them feel the pang of what all common men feel
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kay29000(m): 9:45pm
Hmm! He is spending a billion on the wedding and it will last a month. Na wa o!
|Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by olamil43: 9:46pm
