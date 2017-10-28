₦airaland Forum

Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:12pm
Massive Power Blackout Cause Panic At Eko Hotel Venue Of Bukola Saraki’s Multi-billion Naira Daughter’s Wedding

The family of Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki were thrown into a major panic earlier today in Lagos as a massive power outage occurred at the Eko Hotel venue of his daughter’s wedding causing guest booked into the hotel to worry about their safety.

SaharaReporters learned that as early 6 am the electrical systems at the sprawling hotel complex malfunctioned leading to an unexplained blackout in the entire complex including the pricey "Eko Hotel Signature" block. Several of the building and the hall where the wedding was billed to take place was still in darkness as at the time of publishing this report.

Mr. Saraki is spending at least N1.3billion in the three-state wedding ceremony for his daughter, Olutosin Halima Saraki expected to span a month. The ceremony which started last weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state will end with two events in Abuja on December 7th, 2017. Hotel engineers working to resolve the power outage said they were surprised at the scale of the blackout as it affected power generators stationed on the premises that ought to have effortlessly kicked in after the publicly supplied electricity stopped working.


http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/28/massive-power-blackout-cause-panic-eko-hotel-venue-bukola-saraki%E2%80%99s-multi-billion-naira
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Franzinni: 5:15pm
Let me park my trailer here ....

But I could say nah abba kyari dey behind am...because the look he gave saraki at the so called dinner they had with the stick figure the other day ....


If I write FTC now will I look local ? Abeg advice me!

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by madridguy(m): 5:16pm
Ordinary power outage thrown our senate president in panic tongue tongue tongue
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by jdluv(f): 5:17pm
those women you locked out are angry...... Ise a won iya

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:18pm
grin

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Kenzico(m): 5:21pm
lipsrsealed

I wont believe it....Till i see the pictures

OP,
So because they are SARAKIS they are now immune to power failure??

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
N1.3billion for wedding shocked when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508

OZAOEKPE:
grin
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by FarahAideed: 5:25pm
I thought Fahola said there was 24hr electricity in Lagos and some Zombies here even Argued with me when I saidI barely get upto hours of electricity a day

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by sholatech(m): 5:28pm
I'm sure it won't worry them much. 1.2 billion spent..na wa oo
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:35pm
FarahAideed:
I thought Fahola said there was 24hr electricity in Lagos and some Zombies here even Argued with me when I saidI barely get upto hours of electricity a day
Na Ilorin pple dey show am pepper. When some pple who bought aso ebi were locked outside the house he wasn't the owner to kwarans. He just started grin

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:43pm
sholatech:
I'm sure it won't worry them much. 1.2 billion spent..na wa oo
Says who? After u expect program to start and it was delayed while your guests are all ready to be on their various seats.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by vengertime: 5:52pm
Kenzico:
lipsrsealed

I wont believe it....Till i see the pictures
infact, 4 bottles of Origin for you. You talk my mind

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 5:59pm
vengertime:
infact, 4 bottles of Origin for you. You talk my mind
Maybe sahara will do that to prove the news

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by GenBuhari(m): 6:03pm
If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice.

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokozain(m): 6:13pm
[quote author=GenBuhari post=61856568]If true, (we must note SR are liars) this is a little poetic justice.[/quote
We shall wait and see to confirm the truth
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Pavore9: 6:13pm
Make I laugh.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Oluwadare: 6:19pm
A wedding that begins in November and will be stretched down to December. What sort of statement my SP is trying to make please?

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Aminat508(f): 6:35pm
madridguy:
N1.3billion for wedding shocked when I need just 100 Million for my Nikkah and honey moon in Karachi with my Aminat508

wink kiss
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Nobodys(f): 6:40pm
Aminat508:
wink kiss
hi.,..please i have replied ur mail
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Keneking: 7:54pm
N1.3bln to Tinubu's hotel..
Tinubu will personally sign the termination letters of the employees on duty.
A big shame...if true shocked
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Aminat508(f): 8:03pm
Nobodys:
hi.,..please i have replied ur mail
ok
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by adewuyiade: 8:08pm
Re open Lautech
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kokoA(m): 8:18pm
4months wedding ceremony for people that have been knacking themselves for years... Mcheeww.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by asawanathegreat(m): 9:42pm
Agents of darkness at work.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by LadySarah(f): 9:42pm
may the light never come on.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by femo122: 9:44pm
shocked change

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by itsandi(m): 9:44pm
They will do steady power now after this big shame sad
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by rozayx5(m): 9:45pm
They live like kings


While broke people defend them online

Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by Oyindidi(f): 9:45pm
Nice one, they should have a taste of what the masses suffer daily.
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by ALAYORMII: 9:45pm
Let them feel the pang of what all common men feel
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by kay29000(m): 9:45pm
Hmm! He is spending a billion on the wedding and it will last a month. Na wa o!
Re: Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic by olamil43: 9:46pm
