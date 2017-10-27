Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office (14699 Views)

Charms and broken eggs was seen in the premises leading to the general office of the department. Palm frond was also seen tired around the entrance leading to offices and lecture rooms.

Lecturers and students were seen in the morning praying, casting and binding.



A note was seen under the charm saying “SINCE YOU PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO LEAVE US, U WILL DIE HERE WITH US”



Rumors going around says the charm was dropped by students because of the excessive failure rate meted on them by the lecturers of the department especially on the present graduating students in which there is less than 30 of them graduating out of a class of 80 students.



it was recorded dat in a recent released course, there was an alarming failure rate of up to 60 Fails out of a class of 80 students and these courses where written by final Years students.

Some people says the charm was dropped by overstay students who the department has refused to graduate, other news says it’s the third year students who the lecturers failed woefully.



The Names of the lecturers were also written on the floor beside the juju

Mtcheeeew!!! juju ko, one stupid idiot may have decided to scare d hell out of d occupant of dat room, thereby putting those red stuff there.

I can ensure u those red things there is harmless. 13 Likes 1 Share

Lol 1 Like

Who juju epp? Kick the gaddam trash out of the way and enter your office 5 Likes

If this happens, it means that the students are really the problem.



its final year project naa...nutrition 10 Likes

For real?

those wicked lecturer wey dey set wetin dem no teach lol. bad lecturers

Lol.. it tallies with the department sef 1 Like

1 Like

It could be fake likewise it could be real. But student funny sha. 5 Likes





Maybe the lecturer refused to pass them[color=#000000][/color] LolMaybe the lecturer refused to pass them[color=#000000][/color] 1 Like

See them dey quickly lockup the office ;Dice 1 Share

Applying African juju as the last option since that lecturer have refused somebody from graduating or it is from a fellow lecturer eyeing his position. 2 Likes

That dept is one of the toughest in UNN. Lolzzzzzzz!That dept is one of the toughest in UNN. 1 Like

juju that u cannot invoke to start working from the native doctors house, that one na juju? I'd advise the lecturers to buy shop rite bread and fry those eggs 4 Likes 1 Share

Fake nonsense. 1 Like

Amadioha at work

expensiveguyman:

Mtcheeeew!!! juju ko, one stupid idiot may have decided to scare d hell out of d occupant of dat room, thereby putting those red stuff there.

I can ensure u those red things there is harmless.



U doubt it at your own Perry U doubt it at your own Perry

.







Look at how a lecturer of nutrition office looks like where pigs are kept. 1 Like

Funny!

expensiveguyman:

Mtcheeeew!!! juju ko, one stupid idiot may have decided to scare d hell out of d occupant of dat room, thereby putting those red stuff there.

I can ensure u those red things there is harmless.

Pray you don't ever experience such its easy to type rubbish on your phone in a faceless forum Pray you don't ever experience such its easy to type rubbish on your phone in a faceless forum 1 Like

Dem no even do am

buhari why?

ok

na wa oooh

I tot say pple do use chicken for juju. Lord hv mercy on dat chicken if i lay my hands on it.

Nigerian lecturers baffle me. You're not a good lecturer if many students always fail your courses. On the other hand you're just a small minded fellow and a school yard bully.

This idiot just waste egg