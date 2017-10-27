₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by MeloGist(m): 12:43pm
A serious incident happened this morning in the department of HOME SCIENCE, NUTRITION ND DIETETICS department in University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus.
Charms and broken eggs was seen in the premises leading to the general office of the department. Palm frond was also seen tired around the entrance leading to offices and lecture rooms.
Lecturers and students were seen in the morning praying, casting and binding.
A note was seen under the charm saying “SINCE YOU PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO LEAVE US, U WILL DIE HERE WITH US”
Source; https://www.24buzzng.com/unn-students-places-juju-front-lecturers-office/
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by expensiveguyman(m): 12:56pm
Mtcheeeew!!! juju ko, one stupid idiot may have decided to scare d hell out of d occupant of dat room, thereby putting those red stuff there.
I can ensure u those red things there is harmless.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by jendy36(m): 1:14pm
Lol
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by nairavsdollars: 1:15pm
Who juju epp? Kick the gaddam trash out of the way and enter your office
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Realfitbody: 1:15pm
Charms and broken eggs was seen in the premises leading to the general office of the department. Palm frond was also seen tired around the entrance leading to offices and lecture rooms.
If this happens, it means that the students are really the problem.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by pheranme9(m): 1:15pm
its final year project naa...nutrition
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Lakside1955: 1:15pm
For real?
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by paradigmshift(m): 1:15pm
those wicked lecturer wey dey set wetin dem no teach lol. bad lecturers
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by pfijacobs(m): 1:15pm
Lol.. it tallies with the department sef
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by DONSMITH123(m): 1:15pm
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:15pm
It could be fake likewise it could be real. But student funny sha.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by jendy36(m): 1:16pm
Lol
Maybe the lecturer refused to pass them[color=#000000][/color]
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by adeniyi55: 1:16pm
See them dey quickly lockup the office ;Dice
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Guyman02: 1:16pm
Applying African juju as the last option since that lecturer have refused somebody from graduating or it is from a fellow lecturer eyeing his position.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Paperwhite(m): 1:16pm
Lolzzzzzzz! That dept is one of the toughest in UNN.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by hyfr(m): 1:16pm
juju that u cannot invoke to start working from the native doctors house, that one na juju? I'd advise the lecturers to buy shop rite bread and fry those eggs
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Malefactor: 1:16pm
Fake nonsense.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by asawanathegreat(m): 1:16pm
Amadioha at work
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Lakside1955: 1:16pm
expensiveguyman:
U doubt it at your own Perry
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by dammieco(m): 1:17pm
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by sunbbo(m): 1:17pm
Really,,?
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by comshots(m): 1:17pm
Look at how a lecturer of nutrition office looks like where pigs are kept.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Sunbellar: 1:17pm
Funny!
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Factfinder1(f): 1:18pm
expensiveguyman:Pray you don't ever experience such its easy to type rubbish on your phone in a faceless forum
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Benitogucci(m): 1:18pm
Dem no even do am
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by paschal9(m): 1:18pm
buhari why?
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by bestman09(m): 1:20pm
ok
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Fayo111: 1:21pm
na wa oooh
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by forghon: 1:21pm
I tot say pple do use chicken for juju. Lord hv mercy on dat chicken if i lay my hands on it.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Imarnuel04(m): 1:21pm
Nigerian lecturers baffle me. You're not a good lecturer if many students always fail your courses. On the other hand you're just a small minded fellow and a school yard bully.
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by Deicide: 1:21pm
This idiot just waste egg
Re: UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office by 9jakohai(m): 1:22pm
paschal9:
Fixed!
