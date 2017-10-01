₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,758 members, 3,883,335 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 06:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos (4641 Views)
|Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Angelanest: 4:11pm
A section of a building at the Gawon Nama residence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in Sokoto collapsed on Sunday, October 29. The affected unoccupied building was said to be undergoing renovation as at the time of the incident. According to reports, no loss of life was recorded, while nobody was injured in the incident.
Senator Wamakko who inspected the affected section of the building, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah, describing the incident as an act of God
'' The good people of the state should however continue to fervently pray to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,'' Senator Wamakko was quoted as saying...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/senator-aliyu-wamakko-building-collapse-in-sokoto.html
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by chily11: 4:17pm
Hm
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by TheKingdom: 4:18pm
Good. Very Good for them
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Clerverly: 4:19pm
Stolen Wealth!
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by chily11: 4:23pm
TheKingdom:Onye Ma echi
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Keneking: 5:39pm
Thank God no poor man lost his or her life
1 Like
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by sylviaeo(f): 5:53pm
THAT IS HOW ALL OUR POLITIFIANS HAVE STOLEN OVER D YEARS WILL BE DESTROYED TEN TIMES OVER
1 Like
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by oneda(m): 5:54pm
the way I look at our yam eaters
2 Likes
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by modelmike7(m): 5:54pm
Eh ya
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by RIPEnglish: 5:54pm
See they are even smiled when they are knowing they will stole our money to built a better mansion. Corruption peoles .
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Cornerstone001: 5:55pm
Na real wa o, is it that there is not enough funds to build with standard products
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by EazyMoh(m): 5:55pm
That's Tambuwal's Boss. At his level still using quack engineers.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:55pm
I guess the Abuja home is well built to modern standard.
SMH for these disguising Politicians.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by nairaman66(m): 5:56pm
Hahaha! Karma?
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Titto93(m): 5:56pm
stolen funds
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by kay29000(m): 5:56pm
Hmm
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Bonjoro: 5:57pm
He is even laughing, there is enough money to make it more beautiful in his acct, fcking thief.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by mamuzoOMAH(m): 5:57pm
this man sha. very learned for his age and group. I was at his place one time in abuja. He seemed nice sha, although he scammed us by not Keeping to his promises.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by famzing(m): 5:57pm
2019 ticket sacrifices gone wrong
1 Like
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Daniel058(m): 5:57pm
Clerverly:
AKU EZUTE N'ORI
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Ttipsy(m): 5:59pm
Hausa pple na only Agbada una get,
ah mean can't you guys b social and dress in western way for ones, just to see a collapsed building, you wear masquirade
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 5:59pm
That is what u will see when u loot our money.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Ttipsy(m): 5:59pm
Hausa pple na only Agbada una get,
ah mean can't you guys b social and dress in western way for ones, just to see a collapsed building, you wear masquerade dress
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by duba(m): 5:59pm
What is an act of God in this matter now? Instead of them to investigate what happened, either due to substandard materials, or wrong judgment on the part of the engineers or contractor.... He is saying it's an act of God.... I'm happy no one lost his or her life..
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by bewla(m): 6:06pm
t
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by columbus007(m): 6:07pm
So na Wetin come concern me
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by Charly68: 6:07pm
Na warning to him..anger of God
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by chloride6: 6:08pm
Poorest citizens in Nigeria...yet see what their leaders build for themselves.....
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by WaffenSS(m): 6:10pm
Heh.
His political career is next to collapse.
|Re: Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos by SirAfoy1(m): 6:13pm
maybe the house was built upon the sand because bible says a foolish man built his house upon the sand: and the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.
Large Parts of Kano Textile Market Burnt / Ogun Assembly Nullifies Sale Of Gateway Hotels / 8 Ex-militants Deported From Sri-Lanka For Indscipline
Viewing this topic: sakalisis(m), Iamoriginalben, saintfaculty(m), obeagu1(m), Elijahseun, Chrismario(m), babs2aroks, vanndubi, correctyourself(m), okparabenedict, daudayodeji1(m), chilewenwam, Oloripelebe, Tony609(m), SirFemzy02, segneyukk(m), kenoyad, ecclize(m), chinah609(m), frankijege(m), wunmi590(m), henrymorebaba(m), Olarajee(m), rottyfotty, edlion57(m), Alexanderbells2, Graciousnaija, anochuko01(m), Hiberry, Bishop4real, muh4eva(m), pna1411, kpomo, femo122, IFNOTGOD(m), chizzy4eazy(f), Uyiii and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3