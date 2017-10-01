Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Section Of Senator Wamakko's Building Collapses In Sokoto. Photos (4641 Views)

Senator Wamakko who inspected the affected section of the building, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah, describing the incident as an act of God



'' The good people of the state should however continue to fervently pray to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,'' Senator Wamakko was quoted as saying...



A section of a building at the Gawon Nama residence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in Sokoto collapsed on Sunday, October 29. The affected unoccupied building was said to be undergoing renovation as at the time of the incident. According to reports, no loss of life was recorded, while nobody was injured in the incident.Senator Wamakko who inspected the affected section of the building, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah, describing the incident as an act of God'' The good people of the state should however continue to fervently pray to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,'' Senator Wamakko was quoted as saying...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/senator-aliyu-wamakko-building-collapse-in-sokoto.html

Good. Very Good for them

Stolen Wealth!

Good. Very Good for them

Thank God no poor man lost his or her life 1 Like

THAT IS HOW ALL OUR POLITIFIANS HAVE STOLEN OVER D YEARS WILL BE DESTROYED TEN TIMES OVER 1 Like

the way I look at our yam eaters 2 Likes

See they are even smiled when they are knowing they will stole our money to built a better mansion. Corruption peoles .

Na real wa o, is it that there is not enough funds to build with standard products

That's Tambuwal's Boss. At his level still using quack engineers.

I guess the Abuja home is well built to modern standard.

SMH for these disguising Politicians.

Hahaha! Karma?

stolen funds

He is even laughing, there is enough money to make it more beautiful in his acct, fcking thief.

this man sha. very learned for his age and group. I was at his place one time in abuja. He seemed nice sha, although he scammed us by not Keeping to his promises.

2019 ticket sacrifices gone wrong 1 Like

AKU EZUTE N'ORI

That is what u will see when u loot our money.

Hausa pple na only Agbada una get,



ah mean can't you guys b social and dress in western way for ones, just to see a collapsed building, you wear masquerade dress

What is an act of God in this matter now? Instead of them to investigate what happened, either due to substandard materials, or wrong judgment on the part of the engineers or contractor.... He is saying it's an act of God.... I'm happy no one lost his or her life..

Na warning to him..anger of God

Poorest citizens in Nigeria...yet see what their leaders build for themselves.....

His political career is next to collapse.