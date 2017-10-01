



-The client: is room 39 empty?

-The boss: yes, sir.

-The client: can I book it?

-The boss: of course you can.

-The client: thank you.



Before going to the room, the client asked the boss to provide him with a black knife, a white thread 39 cm and an orange 73g.



The boss agreed though he was surprized at the weird things the client asked to have.



The client went into his room, he didn't ask for food or anything else.



Unfortunately for the boss, his room was next to room 39.



After midnight, the boss heard strange voices and noise in that client's room. Voices of wild animals and of utensils and dishes being thrown on the floor.



The boss didn't sleep that night. He kept thinking and wondering what might be the source of the noise.



In the morning, when the client handed the keys to the boss, the latter asked to see the room first.



He went to the room and found everything alright. Nothing unusual. He even found the thread, the black knife and the orange on the table.



The client paid the bill and gave the bellboys a very good tip and left the hotel smiling.



The boss was in a shock but he didn't reveal what he heard to the bellboys. In fact, he started to doubt himself.



After one year, the client showed up again. He asked to see the boss again. The boss was in a puzzle.



The client asked the same things: room 39, black knife, white thread 39cm and an orange 79g.



This time, the boss wanted to know the truth by all means possible. He spent a sleepless night, waiting for something to happen. After midnight, the same voices and noises started, this time louder and more indecipherable than the year before.



Again, before leaving, the client paid his bill and left a large tip on the table for the bellboys. The smile didn't leave his face.



The boss started searching for the meaning of everything the client asked to have. Why did he ask room 39? why the white thread? why the black knife In fact, the boss didn't arrive to any convincing answer to all these questions.



The boss now was eagerly waiting for the month of March, the month in which the client showed up.



To his surprise, on the first day of March, the same client showed up. He asked the same questions. Wanted to book the same room, wanted to have the same things as before.



The boss again heard the same noises, this time more louder than before.



In the morning, when the client was leaving the hotel, the boss apologized politely to the client and asked to know the secret behind the noises in the room.



-''If I tell you the secret, do you promise to never reveal it to anyone else?''

-''I promise I will never let anyone know''.

-''Swear''

-''I swear I won't reveal your secret''

So finally, the client revealed his secret to the boss.



Unfortunately, the boss was a sincere person. Until now he hasn't revealed his secret to anyone.



When he does, I will let you know... thank you for reading.



Do you want to come and beat me? Me too, I'm looking for the guy who sent me this! �

