The Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Steve Ayorinde was a special guest at The Other News, a comic-talk show which was hosted by Okey Bakassi. The commissioner talks about the future of Yellow Buses and what the future holds. According to him, As from January 2018, the danfo buses will be replaced with the new white and blue AC buses. According to him, the danfo buses were never part of Lagos story, the state was known with the white and blue colour right from the on-set.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOOkr0ydgcg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Usks8IF6vwo
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/danfo-buses-will-be-replaced-as-from.html
Lagos, brace yourself, be ready to trek..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/danfo-buses-will-be-replaced-as-from.html
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by chily11: 4:25pm
Tara gotta get
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by klem93(m): 4:26pm
Lagos rate of development is becoming rapid and am loving this... at least make naija a catchy place for foreigners also
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Clerverly: 4:26pm
Another Business opportunity For The Sharp Brains!
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by phadriz(m): 4:32pm
That is how your Oga will be replaced in 2019 with good Governor not this useless celeb governor.
All is just word of mouth the same way light rail will was commissioned in December 2016, the same way you moved mile 12 to agbowa, the same way you moved oko baba to ikorodu, the same way you have started working on 4th mainland bridge, the same way traffic hawkers have leave the road because of N90,000 fine.
All he knows is to make mouth, go to club and give celebrity money. Rubbish Governor
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by ChangetheChange: 4:33pm
The commissioner talks about the future of Yellow Buses and what the future holds. According to him, As from January 2018, the danfo buses will be replaced with the new white and blue AC buses. According to him, the danfo buses were never part of Lagos story, the state was known with the white and blue colour right from the on-set.
what is the plan of the Lagos State Government to re-engage the tens of thousand of Danfo drivers and conductors that will be disengaged from transport business in lagos in this RECESSION affected Economy
Armed Robbery, ritual killing and Kidnapping cases wil increase in Lagos State and it's environs (Sango Ota, Ifo, Agbara,,Mowe) from January 2018, Trouble is is loomng in Lagos --Quote me
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by phadriz(m): 4:33pm
klem93:
Don't be deceived there is no development in the state in fact the state is becoming more dirty.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Benjom(m): 4:41pm
...but will this new buses accept the current danfo fares? If yes ...
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by AutoReportNG: 5:02pm
Benjom:
They will have a uniform price according to my understanding just as BRT, not they type that when there its rainning Ojota will turn 500 naira cos of rain.. More like how BRT system operates
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by updatechange(m): 5:14pm
*sighs* Thank God, at least we can have rest of mind on our roads
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by updatechange(m): 5:15pm
phadriz:
Are u pained
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by pauljumbo: 5:18pm
Clerverly:
You just say my mind
How I wish they can also allow ferry from badagry to cms also
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by nairaman66(m): 6:00pm
I thought this is old news!!
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by bewla(m): 6:01pm
na wa o
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by sylviaeo(f): 6:01pm
SO WAT ABT D DANFO DRIVERS N CONDUCTORS THAT WILL BE LEFT JOBLESS?. THEY SHOULD GO N DIE ABI?. THIS WORK SHOULD NOT BE COMMENDED UNTIL D PEOPLE AFFECTED R PLACED ON JOBS
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by nairavsdollars: 6:02pm
Misplaced priorities from Ambode. Bring out your buses first before phasing out Danfos but he is doing the reverse
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by XX17: 6:02pm
This is how my pocket looks at me anytime I'm singing "30 billion for the account
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by nathanccr: 6:02pm
Let's see how it goes
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Vizboy1: 6:02pm
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by kay29000(m): 6:03pm
cool
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by XX17: 6:03pm
This is how my pocket looks at me anytime I'm singing "30 billion for the account
.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by columbus007(m): 6:03pm
Ok.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by XX17: 6:03pm
.
This is how my pocket looks at me anytime I'm singing "30 billion for the account
.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by asawanathegreat(m): 6:05pm
Ambode hand work
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Vizzim(m): 6:05pm
Aiit
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by BigBelleControl(m): 6:06pm
That's why he's expanding all the roads.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by maclatunji: 6:07pm
On paper, in reality they will be around for the next 5 years.
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by loomer: 6:07pm
I still no know the difference if not for colour
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Dottore: 6:07pm
Ok
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by Marcelinho(m): 6:07pm
government and stories are like Ekong and Balogun in super eagles defence
|Re: Danfo Buses Will Be Replaced From January 2018 - Lagos State Government by itiswellandwell: 6:08pm
Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo
