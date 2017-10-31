₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Towncrier247: 9:41pm On Oct 30
Some men are just mannerless. This one wants to have sex with his wife’s cousin and he is not ashamed about it.
According to Kenyan Post Today, he claims that she is flaunting her thighs and derriere in the house and therefore she is luring her to sex.
He even shared a photo of the lady he secretly took. Lol. Why are men like this?
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/my-wifes-cousin-has-visited-shes-luring-me-with-her-thighskenyan-man
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Towncrier247: 9:41pm On Oct 30
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by mrdickhead: 9:42pm On Oct 30
Hold yourself strong man,everything is not all about pursy
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by purem(m): 9:42pm On Oct 30
FVCK HER YOUR WILL NEVER KNOW
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by makydebbie(f): 9:46pm On Oct 30
Some men are just stupid weaklings.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by littlewonders: 9:47pm On Oct 30
Maturity is expensive
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by danieljessy: 9:55pm On Oct 30
makydebbie:Don't you know what raging hormones can do to a soul
Very difficult to control
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by muhdzed(m): 9:56pm On Oct 30
Lemme come and be going
....before my anty come and catch me
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by makydebbie(f): 10:01pm On Oct 30
danieljessy:But your wife's cousin? That's way outta line.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by ogoloray(m): 10:07pm On Oct 30
when a gal dresses like you did in your profile pic, u can hardly expect to see any show of strength from a man that gazes
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by NoBetterNigeria: 10:08pm On Oct 30
Warris this
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Gulderbottle85: 10:08pm On Oct 30
Just negodi this idiot
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by 9jvirgin(m): 10:09pm On Oct 30
All I can see is a Grandmother-like woman seated. How old is his wife? This guy is a sick individual, he needs help ASAP.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by IMASTEX: 10:09pm On Oct 30
I wonder when Africans will start concentrating the use of social media to promote development rather than given attention to two adults or bloggers seeking unnecessary attention just to be seen, heard or get traffic.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by iamdebby2222(f): 10:09pm On Oct 30
check my dp
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Khonvicted(m): 10:09pm On Oct 30
Conji na bastard oo
Lust desires everywhere!!!
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Titto93(m): 10:09pm On Oct 30
Some people have exchanged their smartness with smart phone
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by ismokeweed(m): 10:10pm On Oct 30
Another unfortunate dimwit.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by madgoat(m): 10:10pm On Oct 30
Nothing bad there. Sex is meant to be enjoyed. If u can chop and clean mouth without falling in love with the cousin, then go ahead. By nature men are polygamous so you are just being natural.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by 9jayes: 10:10pm On Oct 30
mrdickhead:
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by modelmike7(m): 10:10pm On Oct 30
Take your eyes away from her thighs Mr Kenya and don't go and lure her with your d*ck pls!!!
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by ElizaVeta(f): 10:11pm On Oct 30
Asshole! Imagine!
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Johah: 10:11pm On Oct 30
Shun evil vices... But op why you dey disturb us with Kenyan thighs? Wetin concern us
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Foodforthought(m): 10:11pm On Oct 30
What do u mean by "Why are men like this?"
Educated people understand the use of SOME as the entire population of a certain gender cannot bear a single common trait. I am a man and I am not like that.
STOP GENERALIZING
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by madgoat(m): 10:12pm On Oct 30
ElizaVeta:I need professional kiss and straffing
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by dominique(f): 10:12pm On Oct 30
Can't these Kenyans type a full sentence in English?
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Decryptor(m): 10:12pm On Oct 30
The kind of topics making FrontPage these days! Is this the beginning of the end of NL?
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by OLANIYI1985: 10:13pm On Oct 30
Its not compulsory to fall victim to temptation you can choose to ignore.
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by saraki2019(m): 10:14pm On Oct 30
tis kenyan stuff is getting tooo much
are we from kenya
or is something wrong the mods
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:14pm On Oct 30
Lwkm wtf is dz? Oga stand up and leave na abi dem gum you gum seat.
Or you act like a ghost,leave for work early den come back at night n go to sleep
|Re: My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics by danieljessy: 10:14pm On Oct 30
makydebbie:My dear self control is a very difficult thing for guys
Even a father is sometimes lustful over his on daughter n u talking 'bout cousin
"My First And Best Sex Experience Ever" - Shared By A Woman / The Wooing Challenge 2014. (men's Edition) / Ladies, What Attracts You In A Guy's Personality??
