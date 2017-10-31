Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Wife's Cousin Has Visited & She's Luring Me With Her Thighs-kenyan Man (pics (24292 Views)

According to Kenyan Post Today, he claims that she is flaunting her thighs and derriere in the house and therefore she is luring her to sex.



He even shared a photo of the lady he secretly took. Lol. Why are men like this?



Hold yourself strong man,everything is not all about pursy 25 Likes

FVCK HER YOUR WILL NEVER KNOW 4 Likes 1 Share

Some men are just stupid weaklings. 14 Likes 1 Share

Maturity is expensive 10 Likes

makydebbie:

Some men are just stupid weaklings. Don't you know what raging hormones can do to a soul

Very difficult to control Don't you know what raging hormones can do to a soulVery difficult to control 7 Likes 1 Share

Lemme come and be going

....before my anty come and catch me

danieljessy:

Don't you know what raging hormones can do to a soul

Very difficult to control But your wife's cousin? That's way outta line. But your wife's cousin? That's way outta line. 4 Likes

when a gal dresses like you did in your profile pic, u can hardly expect to see any show of strength from a man that gazes

Warris this

Just negodi this idiot

All I can see is a Grandmother-like woman seated. How old is his wife? This guy is a sick individual, he needs help ASAP. 12 Likes 2 Shares

I wonder when Africans will start concentrating the use of social media to promote development rather than given attention to two adults or bloggers seeking unnecessary attention just to be seen, heard or get traffic.



check my dp







Lust desires everywhere!!! Conji na bastard ooLust desires everywhere!!! 4 Likes

Some people have exchanged their smartness with smart phone 2 Likes

Another unfortunate dimwit. 2 Likes

Nothing bad there. Sex is meant to be enjoyed. If u can chop and clean mouth without falling in love with the cousin, then go ahead. By nature men are polygamous so you are just being natural.

mrdickhead:

Hold yourself strong man,everything is not all about pursy

Take your eyes away from her thighs Mr Kenya and don't go and lure her with your d*ck pls!!! 1 Like 1 Share



Mention me if you need a professional blog at 10k jare Asshole! Imagine!Mention me if you need a professional blog at 10k jare 1 Like

Shun evil vices... But op why you dey disturb us with Kenyan thighs? Wetin concern us

What do u mean by "Why are men like this?"

Educated people understand the use of SOME as the entire population of a certain gender cannot bear a single common trait. I am a man and I am not like that.

STOP GENERALIZING 1 Like

ElizaVeta:

Asshole! Imagine!



Mention me if you need a professional blog at 10k jare I need professional kiss and straffing I need professional kiss and straffing

Can't these Kenyans type a full sentence in English?

The kind of topics making FrontPage these days! Is this the beginning of the end of NL? 2 Likes

Its not compulsory to fall victim to temptation you can choose to ignore.

tis kenyan stuff is getting tooo much

are we from kenya

or is something wrong the mods

Lwkm wtf is dz? Oga stand up and leave na abi dem gum you gum seat.



Or you act like a ghost,leave for work early den come back at night n go to sleep 1 Like