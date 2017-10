Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason (17208 Views)

Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them... This man is a fruit seller in Yola Nigeria around roundabout Mai Doki. I asked him, why dress like this? He replied, "anytime I go to the Bank for transaction I do admire the way the bankers dress, so this is my office and since I don't have the hope of being a banker one-day... let me also dress like one. Anytime I dress like this it makes me to also have a sense of importance"



It's all about packaging. This fruit seller was spotted wearing a suit while carrying out his business in Yola, Adamawa state. Bernard Kaigama, who had an encounter with him - revealed that the well dressed trader packages himself in such manner because he admires the way bankers dress.

The man packaging no be here but not this kind of present weather condition. Everywhere is damn hot 31 Likes 1 Share

Suit for this hot weather? Anambra is already hot like a burning furnance I wonder how to be state will be like now. Hell will be hotter than it.

Abeg don't allow heat to kill U in the name of packaging biko. Even bankers that are on suit don't even find it easy even when the air conditioner is working 9 Likes

Great man. 1 Like

A true managing director! God will bless the works of your hands. 37 Likes







A country where someone is removed and replaced with his cousin





A country where the youths are concerned with irrelevant and they neglect matters that will shape or condition their future.





Hmmm.. What will someone not see in this Nigeria?A country where someone is removed and replaced with his cousinA country where the youths are concerned with irrelevant and they neglect matters that will shape or condition their future.Hmmm.. 7 Likes

What a fool

wtfcoded:

What a fool Hahhh bros fool ke. Hahhh bros fool ke. 12 Likes







God will continue to bless your hustle sir,you will grow to have a comfortable shop with air conditioners,i wouldn't forget to say that you look presentable,nice glasses though. God will continue to bless your hustle sir,you will grow to have a comfortable shop with air conditioners,i wouldn't forget to say that you look presentable,nice glasses though. 19 Likes

I didn't bother reading the post, but I knw he wants to contest in an election. Same way Buhari was snapping with suit b4 he was elected. If we elect u nw, u ll still be like Bubu ur brother 4 Likes

This guy don lie. Nor be bankers motivate am, Na those hungry looking DSS officials wey de follow Aregbesola 1 Like 1 Share

Now, if you ask him, he will say he is wearing it because that is his office.. "Can you imagine the awkward way of reasoning or thinking!!!"



Is it all office they wear suite sef?



Do engineers wear suit?

Do carpenters wear suit?

Most IT professionals don't even wear suit..



Then you are selling orange with suite in heat without AC sef.



What is he trying to proof by wearing suite with Biro to sell fruits.



He is just doing this to gain attention.



You remember the last guy hawking with traffic with suite who gained media attention sometime last year or so (probably cause he was the first to be noticed and he was lucky)?... Who has heard from him after then?



See another one here hawking watermelon with suite



http://www.nairaland.com/2928123/man-seen-hawking-watermelon-while



I simply call this the band-wagon effect.



He should better wear a seller's cover-all, make his money and where his suit or nice traditional attire when necessary and not in the market



I don't think he is proud of his business. This is rather irony or simply ignorance..More of ignorance actually.



BTW..fresh fruits though.. God bless you and give you more sense.



Suffering and smiling 1 Like

madridguy:

The man packaging no be here but not this kind of present weather condition. Everywhere is damn hot Too hot to wear shirt not to talk of suit Too hot to wear shirt not to talk of suit

Hmm everyone has a story to tell

We place so much value on irrelevant things in this part of the world

Fantansy vs Comfort. LOL 1 Like

The reason holds no water....





You should be dressed like the pic below.... you have chosen a sector which is agro and also being a frontend sales person, you should dress properly otherwise dust a cv and apply for a bank contract job..



Imagine the sweat or the tie allover the customers fruit.. 6 Likes

Great mind Dangote in the making

Love the arrangement of the fruits. Those golden melons fresh die! 4 Likes

You are going to make it in Jesus name

Soon every one in corporate attire will be hearing "oga/madam, na u dey sell"?...



If you try am for my side eh,....