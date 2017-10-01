₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by dainformant(m): 8:50am
It's all about packaging. This fruit seller was spotted wearing a suit while carrying out his business in Yola, Adamawa state. Bernard Kaigama, who had an encounter with him - revealed that the well dressed trader packages himself in such manner because he admires the way bankers dress. Below is what Bernard shared on Facebook.
Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them... This man is a fruit seller in Yola Nigeria around roundabout Mai Doki. I asked him, why dress like this? He replied, "anytime I go to the Bank for transaction I do admire the way the bankers dress, so this is my office and since I don't have the hope of being a banker one-day... let me also dress like one. Anytime I dress like this it makes me to also have a sense of importance"
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-spotted-wearing-suit-selling-fruits-adamawa-see-reason.html
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by madridguy(m): 8:53am
The man packaging no be here but not this kind of present weather condition. Everywhere is damn hot
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Spylord48: 8:56am
Suit for this hot weather? Anambra is already hot like a burning furnance I wonder how to be state will be like now. Hell will be hotter than it.
Abeg don't allow heat to kill U in the name of packaging biko. Even bankers that are on suit don't even find it easy even when the air conditioner is working
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by abdelrahman: 8:56am
Great man.
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Skyfornia(m): 9:01am
A true managing director! God will bless the works of your hands.
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by decatalyst(m): 9:13am
What will someone not see in this Nigeria?
A country where someone is removed and replaced with his cousin
A country where the youths are concerned with irrelevant and they neglect matters that will shape or condition their future.
Hmmm..
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by wtfcoded: 9:26am
What a fool
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Evablizin(f): 10:35am
wtfcoded:Hahhh bros fool ke.
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Evablizin(f): 10:39am
God will continue to bless your hustle sir,you will grow to have a comfortable shop with air conditioners,i wouldn't forget to say that you look presentable,nice glasses though.
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by cosmatika(m): 10:55am
I didn't bother reading the post, but I knw he wants to contest in an election. Same way Buhari was snapping with suit b4 he was elected. If we elect u nw, u ll still be like Bubu ur brother
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by OboOlora(f): 10:55am
This guy don lie. Nor be bankers motivate am, Na those hungry looking DSS officials wey de follow Aregbesola
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by helphelp: 10:56am
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by slapandfall(m): 10:56am
I think this rather displays his level of ignorance and inferiority complex.
Now, if you ask him, he will say he is wearing it because that is his office.. "Can you imagine the awkward way of reasoning or thinking!!!"
Is it all office they wear suite sef?
Do engineers wear suit?
Do carpenters wear suit?
Most IT professionals don't even wear suit..
Then you are selling orange with suite in heat without AC sef.
What is he trying to proof by wearing suite with Biro to sell fruits.
He is just doing this to gain attention.
You remember the last guy hawking with traffic with suite who gained media attention sometime last year or so (probably cause he was the first to be noticed and he was lucky)?... Who has heard from him after then?
See another one here hawking watermelon with suite
http://www.nairaland.com/2928123/man-seen-hawking-watermelon-while
I simply call this the band-wagon effect.
He should better wear a seller's cover-all, make his money and where his suit or nice traditional attire when necessary and not in the market
I don't think he is proud of his business. This is rather irony or simply ignorance..More of ignorance actually.
BTW..fresh fruits though.. God bless you and give you more sense.
I said more because I know you have some that is why the fruits are neatly arranged. However for wearing suit! E nor follow abeg
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by bobogii2008: 10:56am
Suffering and smiling
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by NJPot(m): 10:56am
a typical afonja. disgracing nigeria in everything they do
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Oyindidi(f): 10:57am
madridguy:Too hot to wear shirt not to talk of suit
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by ifyan(m): 10:58am
Hmm everyone has a story to tell
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by iomoge2(f): 10:58am
Even Baba no sharp lile dis
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Rubbiish(m): 10:58am
We place so much value on irrelevant things in this part of the world
Suit no be anything...
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by N0T0RI0US: 10:58am
Fantansy vs Comfort. LOL
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Esseite: 10:59am
The reason holds no water....
You should be dressed like the pic below.... you have chosen a sector which is agro and also being a frontend sales person, you should dress properly otherwise dust a cv and apply for a bank contract job..
Imagine the sweat or the tie allover the customers fruit..
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Bonjoro: 10:59am
Is that not Biafra logo on his pocket?
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by maxysmith(f): 10:59am
Suit in this hot weather
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by smithsydny(m): 10:59am
Oga this one too much ooo
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by kobabe(m): 10:59am
Great mind Dangote in the making
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Ygbolo: 11:00am
All na packaging
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Pavore9: 11:00am
Love the arrangement of the fruits. Those golden melons fresh die!
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Bonjoro: 11:01am
See his flat Biafran head.
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Funkybabee(f): 11:01am
You are going to make it in Jesus name
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Sexy20: 11:02am
Soon every one in corporate attire will be hearing "oga/madam, na u dey sell"?...
If you try am for my side eh,....
|Re: Adamawa Fruit Seller Wears Suit For His Business. See His Touching Reason by Nelsizzy(m): 11:03am
helphelp:Location please
