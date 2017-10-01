



Now, if you ask him, he will say he is wearing it because that is his office.. "Can you imagine the awkward way of reasoning or thinking!!!"



Is it all office they wear suite sef?



Do engineers wear suit?

Do carpenters wear suit?

Most IT professionals don't even wear suit..



Then you are selling orange with suite in heat without AC sef.



What is he trying to proof by wearing suite with Biro to sell fruits.



He is just doing this to gain attention.



You remember the last guy hawking with traffic with suite who gained media attention sometime last year or so (probably cause he was the first to be noticed and he was lucky)?... Who has heard from him after then?



See another one here hawking watermelon with suite



http://www.nairaland.com/2928123/man-seen-hawking-watermelon-while



I simply call this the band-wagon effect.



He should better wear a seller's cover-all, make his money and where his suit or nice traditional attire when necessary and not in the market



I don't think he is proud of his business. This is rather irony or simply ignorance..More of ignorance actually.



BTW..fresh fruits though.. God bless you and give you more sense.



