@VIVIANGIST



As shared by the executive Governor of Lagos State , Akinwunmi Ambode‏ Via Twitter with caption ..

Her Majesty, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja.



We discussed ways of strengthening our health insurance initiative & the promotion of financial inclusion as a vehicle for economic growth.

Via ;



Lagos is a no man's land.







You're highly welcome queen. 16 Likes 2 Shares

ki lo wi



u deserve to be flogged!!! ki lo wiu deserve to be flogged!!! 8 Likes

Cool

All looking fresh 1 Like

Lagos be no man's land yet u dey follow ur age mate E-money carry bag after a failed music career Lagos be no man's land yet u dey follow ur age mate E-money carry bag after a failed music career 16 Likes 1 Share

Why is Ambode tilting his head and smiling towards her in the first pic

Queen Maxima



But wait.... she doesn't really look like a Queen. and that's what make me even love the woman i really like the nameBut wait.... she doesn't really look like a Queen. and that's what make me even love the woman 3 Likes 1 Share

F.C.A NLA GBANGBA 2 Likes

Beautiful queen!! if Na the wife of our governors, U would have seen the kind of entourage that will accompany her.Both those that will carry her bags and those going there to waste time and money.Am not talking about president's wife, the entourage of that one fit full National stadium Abuja 9 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful 1 Like

This one that governors are inviting Head of states like how okorocha invited Zuma and now the queen of Netherlands in Lagos state government house.



They all come and go....without them visiting Aso Rock. That was how the currently 5th richest man in the world.Mark Zucherberg came to Nigeria without Aso rock knowing, only for the presidency to re-invite him ti have a hand-shake with Buhari, after they heard that Kenya's president Uhuru kenyata was having a dinner with him.



No important personality is willing to visit Aso Rock.



Anyway, Ambode when are you unveiling your own 500 million naira status of the queen of Netherlands?

Two beautiful women flanking a handsome Bobo Governor! 2 Likes

Delegates never stop visiting and after all the big headline grammar we hardly see any noticeable change or influence. 2 Likes

Lagos surely another country in Nigeria 1 Like

More like Lady maxima.





She didnt look like a queen anyway!

GOOD MOVE..!



QUEEN MAX...



AFRICA WITH DIPLOMATIC MOVES...

I hope we will not see another statue that will cost lagos state millions of naira?

Please beware OF one coconut head called #BUHARI

This country called Lagos... Na who wey visit Aso rock wey no branch great ambode ?

Ambode has been scarce lately and Lagos is getting dirtier than Aba already................

What of queen Honda from Japan

she should be happy co my Gov smiled in a photograph.



H.E hardly ever smile in photographs

Queen maxima, oshey