|Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Makapedia: 4:31pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared by the executive Governor of Lagos State , Akinwunmi Ambode Via Twitter with caption ..
Her Majesty, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja.
Via ; http://www.viviangist.ng/queen-maxima-of-the-netherlands-visits-gov-ambode-pictures/
cC; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Makapedia: 4:31pm
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/queen-maxima-of-the-netherlands-visits-gov-ambode-pictures/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Airforce1(m): 4:33pm
Lagos is a no man's land.
You're highly welcome queen.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by moscobabs(m): 4:37pm
Airforce1:
ki lo wi
u deserve to be flogged!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by itsandi(m): 4:37pm
Cool
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Kevosky: 4:37pm
All looking fresh
1 Like
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by whateverkay(m): 4:37pm
Airforce1:
Lagos be no man's land yet u dey follow ur age mate E-money carry bag after a failed music career
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Swiftlee(m): 4:37pm
Why is Ambode tilting his head and smiling towards her in the first pic
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Mbamally(m): 4:38pm
i really like the name Queen Maxima
But wait.... she doesn't really look like a Queen. and that's what make me even love the woman
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by nonut: 4:38pm
Airforce1:If dem catch you eh!
1 Like
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by cutefergiee(m): 4:38pm
F.C.A NLA GBANGBA
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Spylord48: 4:38pm
Beautiful queen!! if Na the wife of our governors, U would have seen the kind of entourage that will accompany her.Both those that will carry her bags and those going there to waste time and money.Am not talking about president's wife, the entourage of that one fit full National stadium Abuja
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by estolaB: 4:38pm
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by lurther: 4:39pm
This one that governors are inviting Head of states like how okorocha invited Zuma and now the queen of Netherlands in Lagos state government house.
They all come and go....without them visiting Aso Rock. That was how the currently 5th richest man in the world.Mark Zucherberg came to Nigeria without Aso rock knowing, only for the presidency to re-invite him ti have a hand-shake with Buhari, after they heard that Kenya's president Uhuru kenyata was having a dinner with him.
No important personality is willing to visit Aso Rock.
Anyway, Ambode when are you unveiling your own 500 million naira status of the queen of Netherlands?
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by modelmike7(m): 4:39pm
Two beautiful women flanking a handsome Bobo Governor!
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Makaveli1166(m): 4:39pm
booked
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by KeengTobbie(m): 4:39pm
Delegates never stop visiting and after all the big headline grammar we hardly see any noticeable change or influence.
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Atiku2019: 4:39pm
Lagos surely another country in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by adioolayi(m): 4:39pm
Airforce1:Yes....especially for investors and not lazy beings
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by yemmit90: 4:39pm
More like Lady maxima.
She didnt look like a queen anyway!
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by Joemetry(m): 4:40pm
GOOD MOVE..!
QUEEN MAX...
AFRICA WITH DIPLOMATIC MOVES...
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 4:40pm
I hope we will not see another statue that will cost lagos state millions of naira?
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by mekuso89(m): 4:40pm
OK you are welcome
Please beware OF one coconut head called #BUHARI
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:41pm
This country called Lagos... Na who wey visit Aso rock wey no branch great ambode ?
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by pheesayor(m): 4:41pm
Ambode has been scarce lately and Lagos is getting dirtier than Aba already................
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by teejay4all(m): 4:41pm
What of queen Honda from Japan
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by tayo200(m): 4:41pm
ok
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by davodyguy: 4:42pm
she should be happy co my Gov smiled in a photograph.
H.E hardly ever smile in photographs
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by demsid(m): 4:42pm
Queen maxima, oshey
|Re: Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visits Gov. Ambode - Pictures by biggy26: 4:42pm
Fine woman. Netherlands is one of the most liberal and friendly countries in Europe.
1 Like
