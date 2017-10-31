₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:14pm
The National Coordinator of Strict Movement Against Ravages in Tivland, Gbakighir Sevendagas, has called on the Federal Government to prepare Sambisa Forest for herdsmen and their cows if it insists on maintaining grazing reserves or open grazing.
Sevendagas condemned the Fulani herdsmen’s insistence on open grazing, while urging the Benue State Government to curb encroachment of major roads and streets for religious activities.
Earlier, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had said the government would ensure the full implementation of the new anti-grazing law expected to come into force on Wednesday, November, 1, 2017.
Ortom said the law would be enforced, “even if it amounts to going to the International Court in The Hague.
Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, while receiving in audience youths under the auspices of Strict Movement Against Ravages in Tivland, SMART Land, said the promulgation of the law was solely for the benefit of the citizens who has lobbied for it.
He said the aim of the law was to protect lives and property of residents of Benue State, “irrespective of their religion and nationality;” adding, “That is why we have Igbo, Yoruba and other communities in the group here today.”
“The law is to protect all classes of people of Benue State because the law makes provision against cattle rustling and destruction of crop farming.
“As from Wednesday, the law will take effect and there is no going back on it, even if it amounts to going to International Court in Hague.
Scores of youths across Benue State had marched round major streets of Makurdi to rally support for the anti-open gazing law, vowing to protect and preserve their land.
http://punchng.com/convert-sambisa-forest-to-grazing-land-for-herdsmen-benue-youths-tell-fg/
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by VoltageDivida(m): 7:17pm
Ok
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Homeboiy(m): 7:17pm
I concur
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by princepee: 7:18pm
Sambisa is a good location for those ak 47 carrying herdsmen from Libya.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by nNEOo(m): 7:28pm
Why do i find this funny?
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by nNEOo(m): 7:30pm
Boko haram + ak47 bearing fulani herdsmen in 1 location?...
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:35pm
nNEOo:
E for make sense die
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by nNEOo(m): 7:38pm
Jaymaxxy:am nt sure it would be a good idea reason being these guys rank very high on the TERROR LEAGUE TABLE
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:39pm
Imagine Hw Bubu d Scammer Promised To turn Sambisa to A Game Reserve
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:42pm
nNEOo:
No, let one eliminate the other so naija army go kuma face one.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Masterclass32: 8:14pm
nNEOo:
Nothing will happen. They know themselves. Co-terrorists won't fight each other.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by OreMI22: 8:18pm
Jaymaxxy:
In sane countries, that is what government will do. The area is uninhabited and very fertile soil.
But the intention of the herdsmen is to displace the native populations by deliberately destroying their farmlands and source of livelihood.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Donald50: 8:30pm
nice one
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Habakus: 8:34pm
Benue state voted for Buhari, right?
Well, make I no talk wetin dey my mind.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by CaptainJeffry: 8:46pm
I fully support this.
FG and NA have consistently said that boko boys have been flushed out of sambisa forest so it should be made available for the herdsmen and their cows.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Pavore9: 8:54pm
I concur.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by kay29000(m): 8:55pm
Good suggestion.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by wunmi590(m): 8:56pm
Very good idea, this is the best statement have ever heard from benue for some months now.
At least bubu's children would have more place to give their cow food, without being disturbed.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by sylviaeo(f): 8:56pm
ATLEAST THEY HAVE GUNS MORE SOPHISTICATED THAN THE NA. THEY MIGHT HELP NIGERIA FLUSH OUT D TECHNICALLY DEFEATED BOKOHARAM. Benue is now making sense. From anti grazing law to this
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by kay29000(m): 8:56pm
Jaymaxxy:
LMAO!
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by cashlurd(m): 8:56pm
A very sensible opinion I must say...
It will lead to the proper utilisation of the sambisa forest.
It will also lead to a reduction in the rate of terror within the vicinity as the herdsmen who are otherwise known for terror will see/match their fellow terrorists.
The sponsors of both Boko Haram and herdsmen terrorism would have no option but to reduce their sponsorship since only Northerners and their cows would be affected.
South easterners will be glad, farmers can then freely move about.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by hyfr(m): 8:56pm
Since they've TECHNICALLY conquered Boko haram, this is a welcome development
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by sureheaven(m): 8:56pm
is anyone holding u guys from taking ur cows to Sambisa Forest for grazing? Nonsense and senseless talk.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by Alitair(m): 8:57pm
This is like the most sensible thing I have heard in a long time.
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by mightyhazel: 8:58pm
seven daggars...
this guy name alone suppose strike fear for those libyans heart naa
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by CloudResident(m): 8:58pm
Brilliant piece of advice. *Fully supported*
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by hyfr(m): 8:58pm
Alitair:may wisdom never elude your generation
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by sotall(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by numerouno01(m): 9:01pm
i concur
this is so on point
so they can take their havoc wrecking primate's ass out of other people's community(lands)
dumb set of folks
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by walemoney007(m): 9:02pm
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by multicash: 9:05pm
What a great advice, i agree...
|Re: Convert Sambisa Forest To Grazing Land For Herdsmen, Benue Youths Tell FG by QueenOfNepal: 9:06pm
They should send even some zombies here to Sambisa
