Sevendagas condemned the Fulani herdsmen’s insistence on open grazing, while urging the Benue State Government to curb encroachment of major roads and streets for religious activities.



Earlier, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had said the government would ensure the full implementation of the new anti-grazing law expected to come into force on Wednesday, November, 1, 2017.





Ortom said the law would be enforced, “even if it amounts to going to the International Court in The Hague.



Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, while receiving in audience youths under the auspices of Strict Movement Against Ravages in Tivland, SMART Land, said the promulgation of the law was solely for the benefit of the citizens who has lobbied for it.



He said the aim of the law was to protect lives and property of residents of Benue State, “irrespective of their religion and nationality;” adding, “That is why we have Igbo, Yoruba and other communities in the group here today.”



“The law is to protect all classes of people of Benue State because the law makes provision against cattle rustling and destruction of crop farming.



“As from Wednesday, the law will take effect and there is no going back on it, even if it amounts to going to International Court in Hague.



Scores of youths across Benue State had marched round major streets of Makurdi to rally support for the anti-open gazing law, vowing to protect and preserve their land.







Sambisa is a good location for those ak 47 carrying herdsmen from Libya. 2 Likes

Boko haram + ak47 bearing fulani herdsmen in 1 location?... 10 Likes

Imagine Hw Bubu d Scammer Promised To turn Sambisa to A Game Reserve 3 Likes

No, let one eliminate the other so naija army go kuma face one. No, let one eliminate the other so naija army go kuma face one. 4 Likes

Nothing will happen. They know themselves. Co-terrorists won't fight each other. Nothing will happen. They know themselves. Co-terrorists won't fight each other. 3 Likes

In sane countries, that is what government will do. The area is uninhabited and very fertile soil.

But the intention of the herdsmen is to displace the native populations by deliberately destroying their farmlands and source of livelihood. In sane countries, that is what government will do. The area is uninhabited and very fertile soil.But the intention of the herdsmen is to displace the native populations by deliberately destroying their farmlands and source of livelihood. 2 Likes

I fully support this.

FG and NA have consistently said that boko boys have been flushed out of sambisa forest so it should be made available for the herdsmen and their cows. 2 Likes

Very good idea, this is the best statement have ever heard from benue for some months now.



At least bubu's children would have more place to give their cow food, without being disturbed. 3 Likes

ATLEAST THEY HAVE GUNS MORE SOPHISTICATED THAN THE NA. THEY MIGHT HELP NIGERIA FLUSH OUT D TECHNICALLY DEFEATED BOKOHARAM. Benue is now making sense. From anti grazing law to this 1 Like

A very sensible opinion I must say...

It will lead to the proper utilisation of the sambisa forest.

It will also lead to a reduction in the rate of terror within the vicinity as the herdsmen who are otherwise known for terror will see/match their fellow terrorists.

The sponsors of both Boko Haram and herdsmen terrorism would have no option but to reduce their sponsorship since only Northerners and their cows would be affected.

South easterners will be glad, farmers can then freely move about.

Since they've TECHNICALLY conquered Boko haram, this is a welcome development 1 Like

This is like the most sensible thing I have heard in a long time. 1 Like

Brilliant piece of advice. *Fully supported* 1 Like

