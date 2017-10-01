₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by kahal29: 9:31pm On Oct 31
The leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara currently have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Emaytex: 9:35pm On Oct 31
them occultic group wey dey torment Nigerians
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by kennygee(f): 10:16pm On Oct 31
All our president does now is have dinner.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by adelnehis(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by adeniyi55: 10:17pm On Oct 31
See them
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by yeeshanana(f): 10:17pm On Oct 31
Buhari!!
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by 9jayes: 10:17pm On Oct 31
kennygee:
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Ra88: 10:18pm On Oct 31
Buhari looking for a soft landing after 26bilion Dollars Saga.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Willy7(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
What's it with the recent visits? Is something happening in asọ rock that we need to know? It's becoming suspicious anyway.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Martin0(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
kennygee:
Yes oooo
Weitin man go do nau
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by kahal29: 10:20pm On Oct 31
Mr President’s health has greatly improved Oooo. To God be the Glory
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by ipobarecriminals: 10:20pm On Oct 31
useless set of people
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by thundafire: 10:20pm On Oct 31
The way dey will betray dat vegetable he will have a high BP
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by chibabe259(f): 10:20pm On Oct 31
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by able20(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
kennygee:Maybe him wan join his ancestors, he gat to make peace 1st.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by enemyofprogress: 10:21pm On Oct 31
From NNPC dinner to Aso rock dinner, na dinner we send una to go chop?una never see food before?
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by chibabe259(f): 10:22pm On Oct 31
kahal29:
He's taking revival injection very 2 hours.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by BafanaBafana: 10:22pm On Oct 31
Because the price of crude oil has increased they want to use all the money for dinner.
They should continue.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 10:24pm On Oct 31
Hope Buhari is not trying to increase Aso rock food budget next year with all this frequent dinner invitation of NASS members.?
Since they all ate it together the spineless NASS may have no other option than to approve it
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by holyidol: 10:26pm On Oct 31
They are having dinner while the people they are representing never had breakfast, God will pay you people accordingly.
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by tayo4ng(m): 10:27pm On Oct 31
bribing the law makers with dinner, na wa ooo
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 10:28pm On Oct 31
ok
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by alan056: 10:32pm On Oct 31
kennygee:
I just knew someone would say this soon
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:35pm On Oct 31
plz has anyone seen that fine lady that gave Abacha apple plz u shud tell her we still need her help just onemore time. Only this time she should rush to aso-rock kitchin and prepare some delicacy as usual, bcoz some thie[s][/s]fs honorable men are coming to chop .......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:36pm On Oct 31
plz has anyone seen that fine lady that gave Abacha apple plz u shud tell her we still need her help just onemore time. Only this time she should rush to aso-rock kitchin and prepare some delicacy as usual, bcoz some
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by davodyguy: 10:48pm On Oct 31
May this is why the other luxurious do net was cancelled.
How would Bark have been probed after dinner?
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Newbiee: 11:07pm On Oct 31
They are discussing the presentation of 2018 budget to the national Assembly
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by MrMcJay(m): 11:14pm On Oct 31
Okay
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by Innodon(m): 12:01am
Seen their faces
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by laurel03: 12:24am
na ds kind gathering Bokoharam suppose to they bomb
|Re: NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari by i2nigeria(m): 12:46am
Emaytex:Visit inspirengr.com to see what our youths are upto
