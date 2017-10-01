Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NASS Leadership At Presidential Villa For Dinner With Buhari (8427 Views)

The leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara currently have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Also at the dinner is the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, the Deputy Minority Leader, Ibn Na’Alla, the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Bwacha. The Senate Chief Whip Prof. Olushola Adeyeye, Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikena, Minority Whip Philip Aduda and the Deputy Minority Whip, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi.



Also present is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Whip Alhasan Doguwa, the Deputy Whip, Pally Iriase, the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuma Onyema. Present at the dinner is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, senate, Ita Enang and the SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives. Hon. Ismaila Kawu.



them occultic group wey dey torment Nigerians

All our president does now is have dinner.





See them 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari!!

All our president does now is have dinner.

Buhari looking for a soft landing after 26bilion Dollars Saga. 4 Likes

What's it with the recent visits? Is something happening in asọ rock that we need to know? It's becoming suspicious anyway. 1 Like

All our president does now is have dinner.

Yes oooo

Weitin man go do nau Yes ooooWeitin man go do nau

Mr President’s health has greatly improved Oooo. To God be the Glory 2 Likes

useless set of people

The way dey will betray dat vegetable he will have a high BP

All our president does now is have dinner. Maybe him wan join his ancestors, he gat to make peace 1st. Maybe him wan join his ancestors, he gat to make peace 1st. 1 Like

From NNPC dinner to Aso rock dinner, na dinner we send una to go chop?una never see food before?

Mr President’s health has greatly improved Oooo. To God be the Glory

He's taking revival injection very 2 hours. He's taking revival injection very 2 hours.

Because the price of crude oil has increased they want to use all the money for dinner.

They should continue. 1 Like

Hope Buhari is not trying to increase Aso rock food budget next year with all this frequent dinner invitation of NASS members.?





Since they all ate it together the spineless NASS may have no other option than to approve it

They are having dinner while the people they are representing never had breakfast, God will pay you people accordingly. 1 Like

bribing the law makers with dinner, na wa ooo

ok

All our president does now is have dinner.

I just knew someone would say this soon I just knew someone would say this soon

plz has anyone seen that fine lady that gave Abacha apple plz u shud tell her we still need her help just onemore time. Only this time she should rush to aso-rock kitchin and prepare some delicacy as usual, bcoz some thie[s][/s]fs honorable men are coming to chop .......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!

plz has anyone seen that fine lady that gave Abacha apple plz u shud tell her we still need her help just onemore time. Only this time she should rush to aso-rock kitchin and prepare some delicacy as usual, bcoz some thiefs honorable men are coming to chop .......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!

May this is why the other luxurious do net was cancelled.



How would Bark have been probed after dinner?

They are discussing the presentation of 2018 budget to the national Assembly

Okay

Seen their faces

na ds kind gathering Bokoharam suppose to they bomb