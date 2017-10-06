Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari (22767 Views)

Kachikwu Arrives Department Of Petroleum Resources For A Working Visit (photos) / Ibe Kachikwu Visits Maritime University Site Today / Amina Ali Arrives Presidential Villa(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/916255374285647872/photo/1 1 Like

FTC am here 3 Likes 2 Shares

Okay, I am in Australia. Please we need the detail information for Nigerian community. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Buharry: Kashiku, why ziz yu leak za memu?

Kachikwu: sir the corruption was too much, they were collecting all the money from the vault and spending the money on girls

Buharry : Nansense, you must be an ipob sponsor and the python will dance with you. Where is Burantashi to take him away! 143 Likes 11 Shares

He should have stayed out of politics.. that ExxonMobil pay am pass.



Look at him now.. a mere minister of state for petroleum (soon to be fired) 40 Likes 3 Shares

K

Odeshi!! Even if you're a good person once you taste Nigeria politics you unconsciously become corrupt.



The Truth; No matter how clean you've wash your body part if you put on a dirty clothe you'll still look dirty unless you wash the clothes. Nigeria Constitution is 'dirty' in this context unless an unbias reform is done, we will never get it right.



And the worse fear is people who feel or think are the ones to work things out are not willing to let greed and favoritism go. How then do we think this name called Nigeria will give birth to a better content.



Truly, Nigeria is finish. I hold nothing against IBE after all buhari knows better in this regard. 18 Likes 1 Share

If this man didn't make that letter public, this meeting wouldn't have held at all; the issue would have been swept under the carpet 72 Likes 1 Share

agbangam:

K

KKK KKK

To meet with jubrin 21 Likes

Opakan2:

He should have stayed out of politics.. that ExxonMobil pay am pass.



Look at him now.. a mere minister of state for petroleum (soon to be fired) mtcheeeeew!!!!!!! mtcheeeeew!!!!!!! 3 Likes











kahal29:

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/916255374285647872/photo/1 Best way to behave in Nigeria right now 17 Likes 2 Shares

T

Go well bro. I dey wait d outcome

Hero kachikwu



Well done sir 7 Likes

To meet Jubrin from Sudan ?



Is it true that the individual in Aso rock could be Jubrin & not Buhary?





Time will tell... 13 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

So will u unleash your pythons to smile for Kashi?? 2 Likes

I've lost all respect I have for that my Niger Delta brother called Ibe Kachikwu. He is timid and useless for not exercising his powers instead of crying like a baby in a memo that won't likely be attended to.



Go and learn from Health Minister Prof Adewole who suspended NHIS boss without writing any useless memo 16 Likes 4 Shares

Nothing will come out of this meeting, Buhari will in his usual manner set up a committee to investigate the allegation bearing in mind that Nigerians will soon forget. They will then activate their propaganda machinery to distract Nigerians.

Buhari is a colossal failure 9 Likes 5 Shares

I pity this man, the way the northern oligarchy go change am for am ehn, he will begin to understand the saying fear north 2 Likes

Wetin buhari wan talk now









Corrupt dullard 5 Likes

Northern government.....



Government of nepotism..



How can a nation built on nepotism be united?.



I know he will be made a scapegoat for exposing buhari.



Sarrki, OMENKA!! Come and defend your saviour.... 10 Likes 1 Share

Baru must go!! 4 Likes

I saw a video of him dancing as a warrior in his hometown in a leopard

attire with a machete.

He must have really warmed up for this!

#My Signature#my business# 5 Likes 1 Share

Sprumbabafather:

Buharry: Kashiku, why ziz yu leak za memu?

Kachikwu: sir the corruption was too much, they were collecting all the money from the vault and spending the money on girls

Buharry : Nansense, you must be an ipob sponsor and the python will dance with you. Where is Burantashi to take him away! This is funny sha This is funny sha 3 Likes

How can the NNPC GMD be powerful than the Minister of State? So many rubbish happening under this Miyetti Allah president 24 Likes 2 Shares

Awaiting for the positive outcome. 1 Like 1 Share