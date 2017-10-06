₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,398 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari (22767 Views)
Kachikwu Arrives Department Of Petroleum Resources For A Working Visit (photos) / Ibe Kachikwu Visits Maritime University Site Today / Amina Ali Arrives Presidential Villa(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by kahal29: 12:08pm
1 Like
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by admirable22: 12:11pm
FTC am here
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by Nigeman: 12:13pm
Okay, I am in Australia. Please we need the detail information for Nigerian community.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by Sprumbabafather: 12:23pm
Buharry: Kashiku, why ziz yu leak za memu?
Kachikwu: sir the corruption was too much, they were collecting all the money from the vault and spending the money on girls
Buharry : Nansense, you must be an ipob sponsor and the python will dance with you. Where is Burantashi to take him away!
143 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by Opakan2: 12:23pm
He should have stayed out of politics.. that ExxonMobil pay am pass.
Look at him now.. a mere minister of state for petroleum (soon to be fired)
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by agbangam: 12:25pm
K
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by littlewonders: 12:29pm
Odeshi!! Even if you're a good person once you taste Nigeria politics you unconsciously become corrupt.
The Truth; No matter how clean you've wash your body part if you put on a dirty clothe you'll still look dirty unless you wash the clothes. Nigeria Constitution is 'dirty' in this context unless an unbias reform is done, we will never get it right.
And the worse fear is people who feel or think are the ones to work things out are not willing to let greed and favoritism go. How then do we think this name called Nigeria will give birth to a better content.
Truly, Nigeria is finish. I hold nothing against IBE after all buhari knows better in this regard.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by nairanaira12: 12:29pm
If this man didn't make that letter public, this meeting wouldn't have held at all; the issue would have been swept under the carpet
72 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by nairanaira12: 12:30pm
agbangam:
KKK
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by chimerase2: 12:32pm
To meet with jubrin
21 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by Bizibi(m): 12:37pm
Opakan2:mtcheeeeew!!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by bigtt76(f): 12:42pm
Best way to behave in Nigeria right now
kahal29:
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by jbkomo(m): 12:43pm
T
Go well bro. I dey wait d outcome
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by pauljumbo: 12:43pm
Hero kachikwu
Well done sir
7 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by Firefire(m): 12:43pm
To meet Jubrin from Sudan ?
Is it true that the individual in Aso rock could be Jubrin & not Buhary?
Time will tell...
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by JoNach: 12:43pm
Hmm
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by haaaaaaaaa(m): 12:44pm
So will u unleash your pythons to smile for Kashi??
2 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by id911: 12:44pm
I've lost all respect I have for that my Niger Delta brother called Ibe Kachikwu. He is timid and useless for not exercising his powers instead of crying like a baby in a memo that won't likely be attended to.
Go and learn from Health Minister Prof Adewole who suspended NHIS boss without writing any useless memo
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by harmless011: 12:44pm
Nothing will come out of this meeting, Buhari will in his usual manner set up a committee to investigate the allegation bearing in mind that Nigerians will soon forget. They will then activate their propaganda machinery to distract Nigerians.
Buhari is a colossal failure
9 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by clefstone(m): 12:44pm
I pity this man, the way the northern oligarchy go change am for am ehn, he will begin to understand the saying fear north
2 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by zombieHUNTER: 12:44pm
Wetin buhari wan talk now
Corrupt dullard
5 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by dbynonetwork: 12:44pm
Northern government.....
Government of nepotism..
How can a nation built on nepotism be united?.
I know he will be made a scapegoat for exposing buhari.
Sarrki, OMENKA!! Come and defend your saviour....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by JoNach: 12:44pm
Baru must go!!
4 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by uhuogba(m): 12:44pm
I saw a video of him dancing as a warrior in his hometown in a leopard
attire with a machete.
He must have really warmed up for this!
#My Signature#my business#
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by johndwayy(m): 12:45pm
Sprumbabafather:This is funny sha
3 Likes
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by nairavsdollars: 12:45pm
How can the NNPC GMD be powerful than the Minister of State? So many rubbish happening under this Miyetti Allah president
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by madridguy(m): 12:45pm
Awaiting for the positive outcome.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by SalamRushdie: 12:45pm
Typical Buhari instead of inviting the accused to explain himself he has invited the accuser to advise him to tender his resignation in the interest of the country forgetting that he Buhari has been with the said memo for weeks and deliberately refused to act on it or discuss it with Kachikwu..Kachikwu I the coming days you will be rubbished by a lot of accusations many of them false some of them real but we all know the motive will be to discredit U infront of gullible Nigerians and International observers by a govt whose fight against corruption has proven to be nothing but a farce and at best ludicrous witch hunting exercise.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by FisifunKododada: 12:46pm
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Arrives Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari by FisifunKododada: 12:46pm
Police Release Owerri Bomb Suspects / Wike Promises A Transparent Govt When Sworn In / Alleged N1trn Diversion: Senate Committee Walks Out EFCC Officials
Viewing this topic: marv1, sdav, arthur1000(m), openmine(m), Hardeybhoi, l0wki, Emmyjb(m), diegwu01, sirmmykay(m), holywoman, majid666(m), chisupport, kaystick86(m), Nikbaebrown(f), ajog1, iPopAlomo(m), Copee, VOICEOFTHEMASES, OOOS(m), edrys(m), Logosclose(m), ENGANI(m), cnc(m), networkrecharg, Cecegracen, telecomtaio1, HUMPHERY(m), Chicksslayer, Nalikedis, dane15, id911, snowblaq(f) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21