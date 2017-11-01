₦airaland Forum

Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:03am
A move by some governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to use the platform of the National Executive Council of the party to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term failed on Tuesday.

The APC NEC is the second highest decision-making body of the party after the national convention.

Signs of what was in the offing became apparent early in the day as some governors known to be close allies of the President extended a campaign they began at an event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on Saturday.



In separate interviews with reporters at the APC National Secretariat, the venue of Tuesday’s NEC meeting, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha; his Plateau and Kebbi counterparts, Simon Lalong and Atiku Bagudu, respectively said only Buhari had what it would take to fly the party’s flag in 2019.

The governors spoke before the commencement of the NEC meeting. Lalong said all the governors had agreed to work towards the President’s re-election in 2019.

He said, “Concerning the issue of sole ticket for Mr. President, I want to say that if Mr. President is performing, well-respected and carrying everybody along, all of us have resolved that we will work for him.”

He then asked a rhetorical question, “Do we have any other person that will challenge the President again? Whatever you call it, as far as we are concerned, we have one President and that is the ticket we will fly.

“I want to assure you that you won’t see a wrangling party after the meeting. From now onwards, it will be focused governance from Mr. President and all the governors from the states. We have all resolved to support Mr. President.”

His Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, who was also responding to a question on whether the governors had resolved to give the President an automatic ticket, said, “The performance of the President in the last two and half years suggests that if he wants to contest, l will certainly support him and l know that our party members feel the same about him.”

However, the governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, expressed a slightly different opinion.

While responding to a similar question, he said, “For anybody to preempt the consensus opinion of the people is to say the least not fair to the vision of our party.

“I can tell you if there is anything that is clandestine, the President will not honour it. So, let’s wait and see as we embark on these meetings.

“I believe the consensus and the preponderance of opinion of all party members will be what is good for this country and we have already known the will of this country, the future of this country as we are now as a country is associated with one person, who is impeccable, who has the greatest amount of integrity that you can find in any human being around; so, your guess is as good as mine.”

Also speaking on the issue, Okorocha, who is also Imo State governor, said only a decision by President Buhari to contest the 2019 election could make him drop his personal presidential ambition.

He said, “If Mr. President wants to run for election, he will follow all the processes and if he is the person, we will all support him. In APC, there is no imposition of candidate.

“If Buhari is running, I will allow that man to continue but if he is not running, I won’t sacrifice my Presidential ambition. Mr. President is showing the right leadership and taking the very right steps and there is reconciliation going on even with nobody talking about it. There is the spirit of reconciliation and people understand their role.

“Our role is to make this party great and we are all trying to do that; but importantly, the governors have remained the pivot upon which this wheel of change has rotated so far. We have kept this party working and after this meeting, our congresses and convention will commence in the early part of next year and all party organs will be strengthened. We are in good mood and high spirits.”

During the meeting proper, one of the party members moved a motion asking that a vote of confidence be passed in the President and that he should be endorsed as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.

This however failed to sail through. The party members felt that considering the fact that aggrieved members had yet to be pacified, doing so would escalate tension in the party and adversely affect its chances.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, confirmed this while speaking to newsmen after the NEC meeting.

He explained that the Tuesday’s NEC meeting was not about the 2019 elections but that there was a motion asking that first, a vote of confidence be passed in the President and then he should be endorsed as the party’s candidate for the 2019 election.

Dogara said, “Today’s meeting was not about 2019 elections. When we talk about 2019 in the context of the agenda you saw, we are talking about membership registration, the drive for membership and others. We are not talking about elections.

“Even though there was a motion on the floor that called for a vote of confidence in the President, some of us felt it was not necessary because there is nowhere that his confidence is shaking.

“But the motion was taken and passed. But there was a second leg to that motion which calls for the adoption of the candidature of the President, but it was deferred for now and no decision was taken because that is not the major reason why we are here.”

He further explained that the party had yet to agree on a date for its inaugural bi-annual national convention because details were still being worked out.

The Speaker noted that some of the grievances expressed by party members were normal in every family.

He stressed that there was no family without its internal squabbles; and noted the challenges were being handled and would soon be resolved.

Similarly, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that a member of the party’s NEC made a move for a confidence vote in the President after a briefing by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, about the activities of his ministry.

Abdullahi said, “One of the NEC members said we should move a motion passing a vote of confidence in Mr. President. There was no formal motion moved on the issue of second term for Mr. President.

“Somebody in the crowd shouted that we should move a motion and we don’t even know that member. But the motion that was formally moved was that NEC should pass a vote of confidence in Mr. President and that was after the brief given by the Minister of Agriculture, especially when he said that by 2018, Nigeria would have no need to import a single grain of rice. That is the context and I need you to understand that very well.”

He added, “The only discussion or conversation on 2019 was the activity of the party in 2018, especially the issue of convention. It was agreed that since we have all these activities lined up, including the mini-convention, congresses and elective convention, a small team be set up to put dates to these party activities up to 2018.

“There was no discussion about election of 2019 or who will be the party flag bearer. The committee will decide when all these activities will take place.”

Abdullahi also said a vote of confidence was passed in the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun National Working Committee of the party.


http://punchng.com/apc-nec-meeting-govs-bid-to-get-automatic-2019-ticket-for-buhari-fails/

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:13am
We don hear

Baba will give some set of people we called enemies of the state heart attack

Baba will rule till 2023

By God Grace

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by fergusen(m): 5:16am
sarrki:
We don hear

Baba will give some set of people we called enemies of the state heart attack

Baba will rule till 2023

By God Grace

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:19am
fergusen:

undecided

I know how painful it is

The truth is Know politician right now in Nigeria that can defeat Buhari
Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by chibabe259(f): 5:38am
sarrki:


I know how painful it is

The truth is Know politician right now in Nigeria that can defeat Buhari


Tell Buhari to go home. He doesn't belong to this generation.

26 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:38am
fergusen:


Sai baba

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:40am
chibabe259:



Tell Buhari to go home. He doesn't belong to this generation.

Chi baby

Calm down, baba loves this country with passion

He's the rightful candidate for now

3 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by QueenSekxy(f): 5:43am
zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo
only in zoo a renowned terrorist gets to govern the citizen..

and they sing praises to him ...
NiZOOgeria

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Atiku2019: 5:44am
Observing........... cool
Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Bede2u(m): 5:46am
Like this post if you will NOT vote Buhari in 2019

43 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by orisa37: 5:47am
The Lord Himself is clearing the Coast.
Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by chibabe259(f): 5:50am
sarrki:

Chi baby
Calm down, baba loves this country with passion
He's the rightful candidate for now

If he's the best in Nigeria of today, I give up.

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:52am
Bede2u:
Like this post if you will NOT vote Buhari in 2019

grin grin grin

Mr opinion poll

The real voters don't even know of what is called social media how much more pressing likes

Pmb supporters from the NE will vote him for good security they are enjoying now


SW will do due to our son and social infrastructural development in our region

NW and NC have always and will always do they are the core buharism

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by nero2face: 5:53am
Rochas we know all ur plans, u want APC to give u ticket come 2023, go and ask Okadigbo what Buhari and his brother did to him...

3 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by seunmsg(m): 5:57am
APC should not make the silly mistake of imposing Buhari as the party's candidate in 2019. All members of the party with legitimate presidential aspiration should be allowed to battle for the party's ticket at a free and fair primary.

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by slimghost(m): 5:58am
sarrki:
We don hear
Baba will give some set of people we called enemies of the state heart attack
Baba will rule till 2023
By God Grace
According to Soyinka, Nigeria has the highest number of imbeciles in the world. I read your post and I agreed with him once more.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 6:24am
slimghost:


According to Soyinka, Nigeria has the highest number of imbeciles in the world.
I read your post and I agreed with him once more.

Are you aware that Nnamdi Kanu is on the run ?

5 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Bede2u(m): 6:25am
sarrki:


grin grin grin

Mr opinion poll

The real voters don't even know of what is called social media how much more pressing likes

Pmb supporters from the NE will vote him for good security they are enjoying now


SW will do due to our son and social infrastructural development in our region

NW and NC have always and will always do they are the core buharism
Mr analysis

Keep calm and realise that you have one vote.

There is nothing like 'buharism'
The man lost kastina in 2007 To Yaradua

What the north wanted in 2003, 2011 and 2015 was to capture power from south

In 2019 when faced with another northerner, they will split their votes. In the south, SE and SS will vote against him while SW splits their vote.

Then we count votes to see

Or u think the north doesnt know that a 2nd term for Buhari (who can die anytime) means they only get 4 more years highest?

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by caesaraba(m): 6:31am
Very good. Everyone should be given the chance to vie for the seat. Who knows just what might happen?

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Alexgeneration(m): 7:43am
Everybody should be given an equal opportunity for the office.

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Paperwhite(m): 7:52am
QueenSekxy:
zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo

only in zoo a renowned terrorist gets to govern the citizen..


and they sing praises to him
...

NiZOOgeria
kiss

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Paperwhite(m): 7:53am
QueenSekxy:
zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo

only in zoo a renowned terrorist gets to govern the citizen..


and they sing praises to him
...

NiZOOgeria
Epic

2 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by QueenOfNepal: 7:53am
sarrki:


grin grin grin

Mr opinion poll

The real voters don't even know of what is called social media how much more pressing likes

Pmb supporters from the NE will vote him for good security they are enjoying now


SW will do due to our son and social infrastructural development in our region

NW and NC have always and will always do they are the core buharism
Please tell us the social infrastructure going on right now ad tell us if your Son is the VP or Abba Kyari.



Plz stop sycophancy, it's killing

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Geniro: 7:57am
sarrki:


Are you aware that Nnamdi Kanu is on the run ?

And it's your loss cos he is busy strategizing.

2 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by BrokenTV: 8:06am
sarrki:
We don hear

Baba will give some set of people we called enemies of the state heart attack

Baba will rule till 2023

By God Grace
If a big shame that a human being will be reasoning the way that you are reason, you have continued to show the world how myopic that you are. Sometimes it's good to be silent than revealing to the world how useless you are. Sometimes I wonder if you have any conscience at all.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by designVATExcel: 8:11am
Politics is an interesting game.

If he remains in good health, it will be a tough race for the ticket.
It's hard to just give up a second term, particularly with many hypocrites around you, convincing otherwise.

Let's watch and see. Me sha I'm with KOWA.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by modelmike7(m): 8:11am
We know who we want..... who we want is PMB.

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by kay29000(m): 8:11am
Hmm
Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sbashir10: 8:11am
Who God has blessed no one can curse, direct or no direct ticket buhari is still a force to reckon with

1 Like

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by DIKEnaWAR: 8:12am
Buhari cannot even get an automatic ticket to za oza room.

When you think it is serious failures like Rochas Okorocha that is pushing for this, you'd know that Buhari is finished.

#Nonsense.

2 Likes

Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by bigwig10(m): 8:12am
It yaf happen oo0
Baba on ur own
Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by kheart(m): 8:12am
There is nothing like apc SAK (apc all ), we know all the Judas and ll replace u guys wit credible candidates even if they re from kowa party.

I don't think baba ll contest next election but incase he did, can't see myself voting for atiku against baba

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

