|Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:03am
A move by some governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to use the platform of the National Executive Council of the party to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term failed on Tuesday.
http://punchng.com/apc-nec-meeting-govs-bid-to-get-automatic-2019-ticket-for-buhari-fails/
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:13am
We don hear
Baba will give some set of people we called enemies of the state heart attack
Baba will rule till 2023
By God Grace
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by fergusen(m): 5:16am
sarrki:
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:19am
fergusen:
I know how painful it is
The truth is Know politician right now in Nigeria that can defeat Buhari
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by chibabe259(f): 5:38am
sarrki:
Tell Buhari to go home. He doesn't belong to this generation.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:38am
fergusen:
Sai baba
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:40am
chibabe259:
Chi baby
Calm down, baba loves this country with passion
He's the rightful candidate for now
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by QueenSekxy(f): 5:43am
zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo
only in zoo a renowned terrorist gets to govern the citizen..
and they sing praises to him ...
NiZOOgeria
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Atiku2019: 5:44am
Observing...........
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Bede2u(m): 5:46am
Like this post if you will NOT vote Buhari in 2019
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by orisa37: 5:47am
The Lord Himself is clearing the Coast.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by chibabe259(f): 5:50am
sarrki:
If he's the best in Nigeria of today, I give up.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:52am
Bede2u:
Mr opinion poll
The real voters don't even know of what is called social media how much more pressing likes
Pmb supporters from the NE will vote him for good security they are enjoying now
SW will do due to our son and social infrastructural development in our region
NW and NC have always and will always do they are the core buharism
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by nero2face: 5:53am
Rochas we know all ur plans, u want APC to give u ticket come 2023, go and ask Okadigbo what Buhari and his brother did to him...
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by seunmsg(m): 5:57am
APC should not make the silly mistake of imposing Buhari as the party's candidate in 2019. All members of the party with legitimate presidential aspiration should be allowed to battle for the party's ticket at a free and fair primary.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by slimghost(m): 5:58am
sarrki:According to Soyinka, Nigeria has the highest number of imbeciles in the world. I read your post and I agreed with him once more.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 6:24am
slimghost:
Are you aware that Nnamdi Kanu is on the run ?
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Bede2u(m): 6:25am
sarrki:Mr analysis
Keep calm and realise that you have one vote.
There is nothing like 'buharism'
The man lost kastina in 2007 To Yaradua
What the north wanted in 2003, 2011 and 2015 was to capture power from south
In 2019 when faced with another northerner, they will split their votes. In the south, SE and SS will vote against him while SW splits their vote.
Then we count votes to see
Or u think the north doesnt know that a 2nd term for Buhari (who can die anytime) means they only get 4 more years highest?
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by caesaraba(m): 6:31am
Very good. Everyone should be given the chance to vie for the seat. Who knows just what might happen?
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Alexgeneration(m): 7:43am
Everybody should be given an equal opportunity for the office.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Paperwhite(m): 7:52am
QueenSekxy:
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Paperwhite(m): 7:53am
QueenSekxy:Epic
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by QueenOfNepal: 7:53am
sarrki:Please tell us the social infrastructure going on right now ad tell us if your Son is the VP or Abba Kyari.
Plz stop sycophancy, it's killing
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by Geniro: 7:57am
sarrki:
And it's your loss cos he is busy strategizing.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by BrokenTV: 8:06am
sarrki:If a big shame that a human being will be reasoning the way that you are reason, you have continued to show the world how myopic that you are. Sometimes it's good to be silent than revealing to the world how useless you are. Sometimes I wonder if you have any conscience at all.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by designVATExcel: 8:11am
Politics is an interesting game.
If he remains in good health, it will be a tough race for the ticket.
It's hard to just give up a second term, particularly with many hypocrites around you, convincing otherwise.
Let's watch and see. Me sha I'm with KOWA.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by modelmike7(m): 8:11am
We know who we want..... who we want is PMB.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by kay29000(m): 8:11am
Hmm
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by sbashir10: 8:11am
Who God has blessed no one can curse, direct or no direct ticket buhari is still a force to reckon with
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by DIKEnaWAR: 8:12am
Buhari cannot even get an automatic ticket to za oza room.
When you think it is serious failures like Rochas Okorocha that is pushing for this, you'd know that Buhari is finished.
#Nonsense.
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by bigwig10(m): 8:12am
It yaf happen oo0
Baba on ur own
|Re: Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting by kheart(m): 8:12am
There is nothing like apc SAK (apc all ), we know all the Judas and ll replace u guys wit credible candidates even if they re from kowa party.
I don't think baba ll contest next election but incase he did, can't see myself voting for atiku against baba
