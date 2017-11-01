₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by skuki123: 8:32am
Yesterday was the candle night of late actor,Obi Madubogu held by nollywood actors. Top Nigerian celebrities were present at the event held in national stadium in lagos last night. Late Actor,Obi Madubogu die some hours after walking to the hospital to treat himself.
According to his colleagues, the actor who has been in an out of coma since February 24 2017 was abandoned by colleagues when his condition wasn’t improving, but yesterday this same colleagues came out to show support to the late actor.
Colleagues spotted at the event includes, charles inojie,ebelle okaro ,desmond elliot ,mercy macjoe,ogbonna mary ,emeka amugo etc....
Below are some of the photos from the event..
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by modelmike7(m): 8:33am
RIP Obi.
May we never die an untimely death in Jesus name.
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by skuki123: 8:34am
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics........
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Papiikush: 8:37am
These guys look happy he is dead.
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Riko2(m): 8:43am
all of dem just dey smile are dey happy dat he is dead?
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Evablizin(f): 8:44am
Will this cover the fact that they abandoned him?
Please they should learn how to show support when the person is still alive.This is medicine after death which is as good as RUBBISH.
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Explorers(m): 8:55am
Smiling, taking sefies at funeral of a colleague.......RIP sir.
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:55am
I just wonder why people would go to someone elses burial and be happily taking selfie...simply means that gat no respect for the dead
Fake Actors living fake lifes...
Nonsense!!!
He was even better than most of them then
Heartless collegues...
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by adeniyi55: 8:55am
Obi midubogu die those mumu are still laughing
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Nwaoma198(f): 8:56am
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Hades2016(m): 8:56am
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by urvillagepeoplee(m): 8:57am
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by hrworld: 8:58am
Na candle light dem they do wey dem dey laugh like this?
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Hades2016(m): 8:58am
Nwaoma198:you do well u hear .. oya clap for yourself
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by AreaFada2: 9:00am
Papiikush:The way they come and smile for pics in these mourning sessions just weak me. It seems self promo and looking good is more important to these celebs.
Pathetic.
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by naijamafioso: 9:00am
RIP
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by JON01: 9:00am
SEE HOW GUYS DEY SMILE CHAIII smh
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Naughtytboy: 9:01am
Naija just turn dz Selfie thing to madness
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by Brillantman: 9:03am
Our values, norms, ethics is eroding daily. Best way to tackle it is by stop making stupid people famous
|Re: Photos From The Candle Night For Obi Madubogwu by darlenese(f): 9:03am
