According to his colleagues, the actor who has been in an out of coma since February 24 2017 was abandoned by colleagues when his condition wasn’t improving, but yesterday this same colleagues came out to show support to the late actor.



Colleagues spotted at the event includes, charles inojie,ebelle okaro ,desmond elliot ,mercy macjoe,ogbonna mary ,emeka amugo etc....



Below are some of the photos from the event..





RIP Obi.

May we never die an untimely death in Jesus name. 1 Like 1 Share

Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics........

These guys look happy he is dead. 2 Likes

all of dem just dey smile are dey happy dat he is dead? 3 Likes







Will this cover the fact that they abandoned him?





Please they should learn how to show support when the person is still alive.This is medicine after death which is as good as RUBBISH. Will this cover the fact that they abandoned him?Please they should learn how to show support when the person is still alive.This is medicine after death which is as good as RUBBISH. 3 Likes

Smiling, taking sefies at funeral of a colleague.......RIP sir. 2 Likes





Fake Actors living fake lifes...





Nonsense!!!





He was even better than most of them then



Heartless collegues... I just wonder why people would go to someone elses burial and be happily taking selfie...simply means that gat no respect for the deadFake Actors living fake lifes...Nonsense!!!He was even better than most of them thenHeartless collegues... 1 Like

Obi midubogu die those mumu are still laughing 2 Likes 1 Share

[color=#000099][/color] RIP man[color=#000099][/color]

iwe ne we mu eh.

Na candle light dem they do wey dem dey laugh like this? 1 Like

Nwaoma198:

Papiikush:

These guys look happy he is dead. The way they come and smile for pics in these mourning sessions just weak me. It seems self promo and looking good is more important to these celebs.



Pathetic. The way they come and smile for pics in these mourning sessions just weak me. It seems self promo and looking good is more important to these celebs.Pathetic. 1 Like

RIP





SEE HOW GUYS DEY SMILE CHAIII smh

Naija just turn dz Selfie thing to madness

Our values, norms, ethics is eroding daily. Best way to tackle it is by stop making stupid people famous