source : This is probably one of the craziest Halloween makeup and dressing yet! 36 weeks pregnant woman dressed up as a woman in the process of giving birth through complete with a baby doll popping out of her stomach.source : http://www.nemezu.com/2017/11/wow-see-this-pregnant-womans-halloween.html?m=1

Faints 1 Like

...it is finished 5 Likes

Okayyy...this is more like Halloween. 5 Likes 1 Share

Damn!

biacan:

Faints

Shift joor...lemme faint beside u



Na only u sabi faint Shift joor...lemme faint beside uNa only u sabi faint 23 Likes 1 Share

that's awwwwwwwww

please I need space to faint

If that baby start de behave somehow tomorrow, she go de blame devil for it













So scary 11 Likes

Ovoko 1 Like

WEHREY 1 Like

biacan:

Faints

No chance here No chance here 13 Likes 5 Shares

hm,m

Wooooow.



Creativity at it peak. 1 Like

Very beautiful, I love it

Hmmmm





All in the name of Halloween

Scary....

Hmmmmmmmmmm



Honestly, i dont know what to say.

#lobatan# small time she go dey complain of nightmare..... u r doing ursef

Satan has tooked away the original child and putted his own child inside her 2 Likes

If something sup during delivery now she go say na village people...

Thank God We don't do Halloween For My Country. They will eventually make it real and do the real things. Those witches will make use of it. Likewise the serial Killers as well. 1 Like

wunmi590:

Very beautiful, I love it

You see ? You see ? 1 Like

Werey,if she born monster now she go say na village pple do am mtchewww

I'm sure she doesn't even know the meaning or origin of the said Halloween... 1 Like

She just ruined an awesome Nike white T. 1 Like

Chuky



I just Fainted Somebody Please wake me.I just Fainted

!!..This Is Creativity! #HappyHalloween Fvck!!..This Is Creativity! #HappyHalloween

This is bad

TrapHedges:

Idiot. After this rubbish if something eventually happens to her baby now she will complain Idiot. After this rubbish if something eventually happens to her baby now she will complain

Jeeeeeeezzzz...



Truly Crazy...She must be a big fan of Horror Movies.