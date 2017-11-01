₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by TrapHedges(m): 11:39am
This is probably one of the craziest Halloween makeup and dressing yet! 36 weeks pregnant woman dressed up as a woman in the process of giving birth through complete with a baby doll popping out of her stomach.
source : http://www.nemezu.com/2017/11/wow-see-this-pregnant-womans-halloween.html?m=1
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by biacan(f): 11:43am
Faints
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by VoltageDivida(m): 11:46am
...it is finished
5 Likes
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Celcius: 11:46am
Okayyy...this is more like Halloween.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by LivinaPatrick(f): 11:52am
Damn!
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by olaleks007(m): 12:02pm
biacan:
Shift joor...lemme faint beside u
Na only u sabi faint
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by chynie: 12:29pm
that's awwwwwwwww
please I need space to faint
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 12:31pm
If that baby start de behave somehow tomorrow, she go de blame devil for it
So scary
11 Likes
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ELgordo(m): 12:31pm
Ovoko
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 12:31pm
WEHREY
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ONESON1(m): 12:32pm
biacan:
No chance here
13 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Onbelivable(m): 12:32pm
hm,m
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by babyhrt(m): 12:32pm
Wooooow.
Creativity at it peak.
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 12:32pm
Very beautiful, I love it
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 12:32pm
Hmmmm
All in the name of Halloween
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Explorers(m): 12:33pm
Scary....
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Laveda(f): 12:33pm
Hmmmmmmmmmm
Honestly, i dont know what to say.
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by akins177(m): 12:33pm
#lobatan# small time she go dey complain of nightmare..... u r doing ursef
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 12:33pm
Satan has tooked away the original child and putted his own child inside her
2 Likes
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by silas24(m): 12:33pm
If something sup during delivery now she go say na village people...
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Abbeywest: 12:33pm
Thank God We don't do Halloween For My Country. They will eventually make it real and do the real things. Those witches will make use of it. Likewise the serial Killers as well.
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 12:34pm
wunmi590:
You see ?
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Preetiex(f): 12:34pm
Werey,if she born monster now she go say na village pple do am mtchewww
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by nddydamzi(m): 12:34pm
I'm sure she doesn't even know the meaning or origin of the said Halloween...
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by EazyMoh(m): 12:34pm
She just ruined an awesome Nike white T.
1 Like
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by MxFactor(m): 12:34pm
Chuky
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by fvckme(f): 12:34pm
Somebody Please wake me.
I just Fainted
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 12:35pm
Fvck!!..This Is Creativity! #HappyHalloween
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by vadeonly(m): 12:35pm
This is bad
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by victorakpabome: 12:35pm
TrapHedges:
Idiot. After this rubbish if something eventually happens to her baby now she will complain
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 12:35pm
Jeeeeeeezzzz...
Truly Crazy...She must be a big fan of Horror Movies.
|Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by M2dX(m): 12:35pm
devils are using some people
1 Like
