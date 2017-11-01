₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,853 members, 3,886,677 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 01:12 PM

This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) (7768 Views)

This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � / Photos Of Couple Who Wore IPOB Costume At Their Wedding In Owerri / Pregnant Lady Plays The Role Of A Bridesmaid With Her Huge Baby Bump (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by TrapHedges(m): 11:39am
This is probably one of the craziest Halloween makeup and dressing yet! 36 weeks pregnant woman dressed up as a woman in the process of giving birth through complete with a baby doll popping out of her stomach.


source : http://www.nemezu.com/2017/11/wow-see-this-pregnant-womans-halloween.html?m=1

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by biacan(f): 11:43am
Faints

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by VoltageDivida(m): 11:46am
...it is finished

5 Likes

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Celcius: 11:46am
Okayyy...this is more like Halloween.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by LivinaPatrick(f): 11:52am
Damn!
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by olaleks007(m): 12:02pm
biacan:
Faints

Shift joor...lemme faint beside u

Na only u sabi faint

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by chynie: 12:29pm
that's awwwwwwwww
please I need space to faint
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 12:31pm
If that baby start de behave somehow tomorrow, she go de blame devil for it






So scary

11 Likes

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ELgordo(m): 12:31pm
Ovoko

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 12:31pm
WEHREY

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ONESON1(m): 12:32pm
biacan:
Faints

No chance here

13 Likes 5 Shares

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Onbelivable(m): 12:32pm
hm,m
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by babyhrt(m): 12:32pm
Wooooow.

Creativity at it peak.

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 12:32pm
Very beautiful, I love it grin
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 12:32pm
Hmmmm


All in the name of Halloween
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Explorers(m): 12:33pm
Scary....
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Laveda(f): 12:33pm
Hmmmmmmmmmm

Honestly, i dont know what to say.
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by akins177(m): 12:33pm
#lobatan# small time she go dey complain of nightmare..... u r doing ursef
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 12:33pm
Satan has tooked away the original child and putted his own child inside her

2 Likes

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by silas24(m): 12:33pm
If something sup during delivery now she go say na village people... sad
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Abbeywest: 12:33pm
Thank God We don't do Halloween For My Country. They will eventually make it real and do the real things. Those witches will make use of it. Likewise the serial Killers as well.

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 12:34pm
wunmi590:
Very beautiful, I love it grin

You see ?

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Preetiex(f): 12:34pm
Werey,if she born monster now she go say na village pple do am mtchewww
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by nddydamzi(m): 12:34pm
I'm sure she doesn't even know the meaning or origin of the said Halloween...

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by EazyMoh(m): 12:34pm
She just ruined an awesome Nike white T.

1 Like

Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by MxFactor(m): 12:34pm
Chuky
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by fvckme(f): 12:34pm
Somebody Please wake me.
I just Fainted shocked
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 12:35pm
Fvckshocked!!..This Is Creativity! #HappyHalloween
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by vadeonly(m): 12:35pm
This is bad
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by victorakpabome: 12:35pm
TrapHedges:
This is probably one of the craziest Halloween makeup and dressing yet! 36 weeks pregnant woman dressed up as a woman in the process of giving birth through complete with a baby doll popping out of her stomach.


source : http://www.nemezu.com/2017/11/wow-see-this-pregnant-womans-halloween.html?m=1

Idiot. After this rubbish if something eventually happens to her baby now she will complain
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 12:35pm
Jeeeeeeezzzz... shocked

Truly Crazy...She must be a big fan of Horror Movies.
Re: This Pregnant Lady's Halloween Costume Is Crazy (Photo) by M2dX(m): 12:35pm
devils are using some people

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Sokoto Plans Mass Wedding For Widows & Widowers / Gulder Ultimate Search Reality Show 2016 Application Form / Event Decoration And Flowers By Purple Touch

Viewing this topic: DWJOBScom(m), mysteriousman(m), jbhitler(m), biztip, Austema(m), TrapHedges(m), LongD(m), BanevsJoker(m), purplelady, janellemonae, obainojazz(m), beetruth, onenext2me, captainbell, Carrottop(m), RapportNaija(m), Karleb(m), engrdosmen01(m), YelloweWest, cofide, chrisnando, Sakie, Sholexyz(m), Vince77(m), robertmoses, amaechijay, xremmy(m), Kaytixy, PassionBlu(f), nuelyoyo(m), ChiClassic(m), Bishopbones007(m), Tayeni(m), Seunbert(m), emmyniftyyem(f), dallyemmy, FullDepth1, Pilot4Airbus(m), DlovelyG(m), weeztommy, goldony(f), emeralddayo(f), tahoe(m), blank(f), uhalauju(f), kelicaweb(m), ucsquare(m), globalview(m), ODVanguard, Darangi007, Bella13, tayo200(m), fascowilly(m), tonysmart2017, jeffo83, fury(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), andybini(m), owesomegene(m), jstbeinhonest, asssd, DeKen, AndrewFarms(m), modafhukajames(f), Spain007(m), serendipityF, chikago1(m), Jbleenk, lord19(m), iliyande(m), doyin25, larrrymore(m), kennygee(f), flexclusive(m), Scofieldsmall, pascally, Stlawr(m), Behappie(m), nosiebaba(m), habex005(m), ajilegend(m), kakadinho0880, bogtrotter and 113 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.