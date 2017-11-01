₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,056 members, 3,887,389 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 07:58 PM

"I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court (2294 Views)

BREAKING: I Must Tell Nigerians The Hidden Truth About Buhari -obasanjo Speaks O / Enugu Government Seals 8 Banks For Failing To Remit N1bn To The Govt / Dasuki Said I Should Give Jonathan’s Cousin $40m – Witness (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by TheTrueSeeker: 2:14pm
Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja not to set aside the subpoena it issued to compel former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear as a witness in his ongoing trial.

Metuh further challenged Jonathan’s insistence that the defendant must deposit with the court, for and on behalf of himself, the sum of N1billion in line with provisions of Section 241(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, before he would mount the witness box.


Jonathan had in a motion his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, moved before the court on Wednesday, urged trial Justice Okon Abang to compel Metuh to pay the N1bn to cover travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, to Abuja and also for time that he might spend appearing before the court as President of Nigeria between 2010 to 2015. Jonathan maintained that the evidence Metuh is seeking from him would amount to an invasion of his personal right to privacy, and family life as provided for in Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

He told the court that the evidence sought to be obtained from him was likely to expose him to a criminal charge, penalty or forfeiture. The former President further argued that the subpoena ad testifiandum Justice Abang issued against him on October 23 was vague, applied for and obtained on frivolous ground and in bad faith, saying it was meant to embarrass him as a person.

Besides, Jonathan argued that Metuh was not a personal aid or his appointee and therefore could not have dealt with the President directly under any circumstance to warrant the invitation of the applicant to testify in the charge. He said there was no nexus between hiim and Metuh and the charge for which the defendants are standing trial.

However, the ex-President said he was not doubtful of the fact that there was a contractual agreement between Metuh and the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd. Ozehkome said: “The linchpin of this application is not that the former President is throwing doubts on transactions involving the defendants and Dasuki, but that he was not physically present when the transactions were going on, because he had many appointees.

“My lord, because of this, we are saying that he will not be a good witness to state what actually happened regarding the transactions. “He can never be able to know details of transactions all his aides carried out within his over four years tenure in office. He is not saying that the transactions are fake or incorrect or fictitious, no! He is only saying that he does not know the details.

“Whatever evidence he will be giving based on the subpoena will amount to hearsay evidence”. Neverthless, in a five-paragraphed counter- affidavit that was moved by his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, Metuh said he does not have N1bn to give Jonathan who he said had in his own motion admitted that he (Metuh) served the nation well. Etiaba drew attention of the court to the fact that the bailiff earlier deposed an affidavit that he had yet to serve the subpoena on Jonathan.

“This application is therefore not only soeculative but premature and deserves to be struck out. “With respect to demand for deposition of N1bn, the 1st defendant in his affidavit averred that he does not have such amount. “We believe that such demand is punitive and meant to frustate the 1st defendant’s attempt at obtaining an evidence that will assist him in the defence of the charge against him before this court. “It is the view of the 1st defendant that from the first day that he was arrested, he made it clear that the release of the money was authorised by the former President and was released by the former NSA, Dasuki.

“My lord this application simply seeks to set aside the subpoena and to save this nation the embarrasment of having a man who means a lot to the entire country as a former President, to step into the dock to give evidence.

“My lord it is unprecedented, and the embarrassment could have been aborted if the charge against the 1st defendant was not preferred after he had disclosed to the EFCC the source of the fund for which the defendants are standing trial. “My lord in the circumstance, it is our position that this application be struck out”, Etiaba added. On its part, the EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, told the court that it would remain indifferent to Jonathan’s application. Meantime, the court is still entertaining arguments from all the parties, including Dasuki who is asking Justice Abang to hands-off the trial for the Court of Appeal to decide the merit of appeal he lodged to void subpoena issued to also compel him to testify in the matter. It will be recalled that Justice Abang had on October 25, handed the bailiff five days to serve the subpoena on Jonathan to enable him to appear as a witness in Metuh’s trial.

EFCC had in the seven-count charge it preferred against Metuh and his firm, Destra Investment Ltd, alleged that the defendants had before the 2015 presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract. It said the fund which was released to Metuh and his firm by the erstwhile NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd,‎ ‎was part of about $2.1billion earmarked for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency in the North East. He was equally accused of money laundering. EFCC alleged that Metuh engaged in an illicit transaction that involved $2m

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-dont-n1bn-give-jonathan-metuh-tells-court/
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by biacan(f): 2:16pm
cool grin
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:18pm
Arrest the guy abeg.

5 Likes

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by yarimo(m): 2:19pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:19pm
Then look for another witness
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:20pm
Kyase:
Arrest the guy abeg.
Go and arrest him now.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:23pm
eagleeye2:

Go and arrest him now.
Give me gun and handcuff see na plus T.P and house address.

1 Like

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:25pm
Kyase:
Give me gun and handcuff see na plus T.P and house address.
grin
Kyase:
Give me gun and handcuff see na plus T.P and house address.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by magoo10: 2:29pm
You don't have 1billion and you want a former president to come and testify for you in court. Even buhari cannot do that

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:29pm
eagleeye2:
grin
i dey wait.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by NOC1(m): 2:37pm
magoo10:
You don't have 1billion and you want a former president to come and testify for you in court. Even buhari cannot do that

is it a big deal for a former president to testify, are there some humans who have grown above the law?

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:42pm
Kyase:
i dey wait.
How much be your T.P? Maybe we can work around the other two.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by magoo10: 2:42pm
NOC1:


is it a big deal for a former president to testify, are there some humans who have grown above the law?
Something like that, It is the unfortunate reality of the military constitution governing Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:43pm
eagleeye2:

How much be your T.P? Maybe we can work around the other two.
1billion naira
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:46pm
NOC1:


is it a big deal for a former president to testify, are there some humans who have grown above the law?
If other past president were not put through this kind of ridicule, I wonder why Jonathan should be.
No human is above the law. But then, the Law cannot be for a selected few and a selected region.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Hofbrauhaus: 2:51pm
This country matter tire me...So much corruption during Goodlucks tenure..So much!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Seeker17(m): 2:57pm
Just imagine these huge amounts up there..
Conscienceless looters.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by NOC1(m): 2:58pm
eagleeye2:

If other past president were not put through this kind of ridicule, I wonder why Jonathan should be.
No human is above the law. But then, the Law cannot be for a selected few and a selected region.

min you that was the request from a friend and it was granted.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by oz4real83(m): 2:58pm
Gej is indirectly telling Efcc that there is another N1billion that needs to be investigated grin. Efcc please do your work and ask metuh asap!!!

2 Likes

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by comos: 3:11pm
Jonathan and metuh Playing Justice Abang between themselves as football

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by shaklisco(m): 3:38pm
oz4real83:
Gej is indirectly telling Efcc that there is another N1billion that needs to be investigated grin. Efcc please do your work and ask metuh asap!!!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by BlackMbakara1(m): 3:51pm
In the absence of witnesses, the judge should go ahead and give his judgement...

No witness wants to indict himself.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by yaki84: 3:52pm
NOC1:


is it a big deal for a former president to testify, are there some humans who have grown above the law?
did buhari appeared before justice oputa?
If u get 1billion, give am see whether he wont honour the invite.

Bobo u r talking abt FPON...former president of nigeria!

If u dont like drink boiled SNIPER.

1 Like

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Penaldo: 4:35pm
Jonathan is further disgracing himself

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by GavelSlam: 5:08pm
eagleeye2:

If other past president were not put through this kind of ridicule, I wonder why Jonathan should be.
No human is above the law. But then, the Law cannot be for a selected few and a selected region.

It was Metuh that requested for him.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by mansakhalifa(m): 6:41pm
Mr. Metuh... We know.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Keneking: 6:50pm
Ordinary N1bln Jonathan can't not borrow to travel ..is his condition so pathetic now undecided

So Jonathan needs N1bln to travel from Bayelsa to Abuja grin
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Jupxter: 7:51pm
This Metuh's issue is long over-stretched, if this administration can't prosecute a single allegedly criminal case successfully, then they should release all these guys. People are tired of this same ol issue.

The finances spent on rescheduling court cases can be put to more productive use that would have effect on the nation's economy.

We keep rescheduling court cases, and give or take tax payers money is spent on all these cases, after spending around 40 billion of tax payers money, they are granted bail and asked to remit 1 million Naira.

It's an unproductive cause, and should be halted immediately.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by macaranta(m): 7:53pm
Bayelsa to Abuja for 1bn?damn they must be using chukwu airlines (soul plane)
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by UbanmeUdie: 7:53pm
shocked
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by LordIsaac(m): 7:53pm
Hmmm...My sƴmpathies...he's made the cat's paw.
Re: "I Don’t Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by itsmaleekbaby(m): 7:53pm
Nairalanders! Please dont fall victim like me.
This guy is a scam. he will collect your card and wont give you data.
BEWARE!!
07066914522 is advertising cheap data on nairaland!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Obasanjo And Atiku Face Off / El-rufai For President, Rebadu For Vice / Obj Leads Praise Singers For Adedibu, Calls Him A Good Product

Viewing this topic: korel9, Pecutme1, pheonixdld2(m), LeoT1, NovusHomo(m), UbanmeUdie, Bayokun(m), Ucheraymond(m), NPComplete, miazadavid(m), exe0(m), OriEyeLe(m), pimpchi(m), Ekun123, saintpatrick87(m), wiseone10, Tozer(m), jowa16, jethroqq, arcike(m), princeBlack77(m), brojero, Anitop(m), python1, Temilayhor(m), 2shure, chronique(m), freeDR(m), ayantaiwo(m), femiseun1, sulley(m), Tiwaz2, laffwitmi, san4u(m), enwanfixit, bubykay01, Bbdot(m), benergy(m), greatbygrace, baldeagle, TitansInfx, pabu(m), SunFlow(m), chiwex(m), dammybabanla, Mechette(m), NDPVF(m), Aristocrat1011(m), Saammiee(m), valemtech(m), Tyche(m), nabiz(m), Johnpsite, joameh, Pozzy(m), oweman, goldfish80(m), masterpiece86, Sapeleboy911(m), Tinocosta, TeejayMaya(m), Betmaster3, johnjah, taurusmena1(m), chiboy90, elysian777, zikodem, Wallade(m), AkieWillis, Arcay(m), badttrader(m), NightHound(m), Chizzyferd(m), baytuch(m), EazyMoh(m), Smartsyn(m), urahara(m), fodiyo(m), Tboiyyy, BlackBeatless, AKYEMITE(m), olabisimichael, wakaman, Rootprof, skerries, PETERENI1(m), dhebz2pon(m), just4obitex(m), Jjason, ebby9z(m), QuickStandard, oliidell(m), achyc2002(m), joshfash(m), kalvoken, mosco4real(m), Princeofilorin(m), princejones(m), Olooyo, josielewa(m), nelklyn(m), charlito94(m), Ezigbonmadu, Osaib, buchionwuazor(m), chidextec, wholexy009(m), Nneka297, sinorte, Kachifo3, omoolurla(m), Bibidear(f), HisMajesty1(m), ugorom, Silvermoney, kcjazz(m), DeZoro(m), AryaSand(f), Jerrylove4u, rayomata, HVILLE, contigiency(m), Laple0541(m), sestar, lilslim(m), davelon(m), JBNwaeze(m), Siggysangel, dansokoto1(m), Badonasty(m), Houstency(m), edeXede, douchesnozzle(m), Obinoscopy(m), joxhibit(m), jiggalo(m), youngchopper(m), safejo, white12k, bimbo80(m), Charlico2, Enaxfarm, ndigbo, ivolt, umulobi, kheart(m), lawrenzooo, ekwemzy2014(m), nigerianservice, NDelta4fulani, Slynonny(m), Rayfield2020, lekzwyc(m), lanreroland, d1nerbaba(m), JON01, EvilMetahuman, Khonvicted(m), Agbaletu, majaye(m), Teddybest, Nairadays, Cegadman, DadiReflex1(m), hitman2911 and 269 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.