Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court
"I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by TheTrueSeeker: 2:14pm
Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja not to set aside the subpoena it issued to compel former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear as a witness in his ongoing trial.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by biacan(f): 2:16pm
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:18pm
Arrest the guy abeg.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by yarimo(m): 2:19pm
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:19pm
Then look for another witness
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:20pm
Kyase:Go and arrest him now.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:23pm
eagleeye2:Give me gun and handcuff see na plus T.P and house address.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:25pm
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by magoo10: 2:29pm
You don't have 1billion and you want a former president to come and testify for you in court. Even buhari cannot do that
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:29pm
eagleeye2:i dey wait.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by NOC1(m): 2:37pm
magoo10:
is it a big deal for a former president to testify, are there some humans who have grown above the law?
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:42pm
Kyase:How much be your T.P? Maybe we can work around the other two.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by magoo10: 2:42pm
NOC1:Something like that, It is the unfortunate reality of the military constitution governing Nigeria.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Kyase(m): 2:43pm
eagleeye2:1billion naira
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by eagleeye2: 2:46pm
NOC1:If other past president were not put through this kind of ridicule, I wonder why Jonathan should be.
No human is above the law. But then, the Law cannot be for a selected few and a selected region.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Hofbrauhaus: 2:51pm
This country matter tire me...So much corruption during Goodlucks tenure..So much!!
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Seeker17(m): 2:57pm
Just imagine these huge amounts up there..
Conscienceless looters.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by NOC1(m): 2:58pm
eagleeye2:
min you that was the request from a friend and it was granted.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by oz4real83(m): 2:58pm
Gej is indirectly telling Efcc that there is another N1billion that needs to be investigated . Efcc please do your work and ask metuh asap!!!
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by comos: 3:11pm
Jonathan and metuh Playing Justice Abang between themselves as football
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by shaklisco(m): 3:38pm
oz4real83:
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by BlackMbakara1(m): 3:51pm
In the absence of witnesses, the judge should go ahead and give his judgement...
No witness wants to indict himself.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by yaki84: 3:52pm
NOC1:did buhari appeared before justice oputa?
If u get 1billion, give am see whether he wont honour the invite.
Bobo u r talking abt FPON...former president of nigeria!
If u dont like drink boiled SNIPER.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Penaldo: 4:35pm
Jonathan is further disgracing himself
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by GavelSlam: 5:08pm
eagleeye2:
It was Metuh that requested for him.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by mansakhalifa(m): 6:41pm
Mr. Metuh... We know.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Keneking: 6:50pm
Ordinary N1bln Jonathan can't not borrow to travel ..is his condition so pathetic now
So Jonathan needs N1bln to travel from Bayelsa to Abuja
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by Jupxter: 7:51pm
This Metuh's issue is long over-stretched, if this administration can't prosecute a single allegedly criminal case successfully, then they should release all these guys. People are tired of this same ol issue.
The finances spent on rescheduling court cases can be put to more productive use that would have effect on the nation's economy.
We keep rescheduling court cases, and give or take tax payers money is spent on all these cases, after spending around 40 billion of tax payers money, they are granted bail and asked to remit 1 million Naira.
It's an unproductive cause, and should be halted immediately.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by macaranta(m): 7:53pm
Bayelsa to Abuja for 1bn?damn they must be using chukwu airlines (soul plane)
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by UbanmeUdie: 7:53pm
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by LordIsaac(m): 7:53pm
Hmmm...My sƴmpathies...he's made the cat's paw.
Re: "I Don't Have N1bn To Give Jonathan" - Metuh Tells Court by itsmaleekbaby(m): 7:53pm
