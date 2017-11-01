₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:50pm
About 24 hours after information leaked that President Muhammadu Buhari was in the know about the questionable reinstatement of a dismissed pension fraud suspect into the civil service, the presidency has refused to speak on the matter.
See Winifred Oyo-Ita's Leaked Memo To The Presidency
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:51pm
"I told you" David Cameron
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 2:55pm
Just negodu who wants to fight corruption!!
Corruption cannot fight against itself..A house divided against itself cannot stand. Buhari is not corrupt. Buhari is corruption!
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:57pm
Hofbrauhaus:100
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:12pm
[/b]"Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, declined comments about Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s allegations against the president Tuesday. Despite repeated efforts by PREMIUM TIMES throughout the day, the presidency failed to categorically say what Mr. Buhari might know."[b]
Guess it's PDP that have implicated you again now? Any surprise these ever loquacious spokesmen of this propaganda government have nothing to say since they have been fully implicated now.
They have nothing to say because they're in league together as far as the Mainagate is concerned.After all the cabal is the "presidency".So much moral burden for this government.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:14pm
Hofbrauhaus:Gbam!!! Thank you.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by magoo10: 3:44pm
Zombies should come and defend their shameless master.
Breeze Don blow, fowl yansh don open.
Buhari is not corrupt,buhari is corruption.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by BakireBulmaker: 3:50pm
What a shame!
Sarrki wambi!!
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 4:33pm
We the people they love to call the "masses" will not allow APC sweep this under the carpet.
Buhari's usual arrogance and aloofness over matters of serious public concern will not be acceptable.
He must come clean on this one way or the other!
Let them record a speech and have him read it out, we are waiting to hear his role!
Let him run to the international media as he is wont to do and address us from there, we are all ears!
And if he deploys his usual snail pace at attending to this germane national issue, we will protest in front of his bedroom till he flees the country!
And if thinks fleeing the country would shield him, he should remember what happened in Abuja house!
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by FarahAideed: 5:06pm
I think by now every sensible Nigerian Knows Buhari is the chief orchestrator of Mainas reinstatement
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Nyerhovwo101(m): 5:38pm
This remind me of a once novel I read years ago "the beautiful ones are not yet born" can anyone point out d similarities between this novel and this write up?
A young gentleman once said we should vote for continuity and transformation but rather change WAs choosen.
Could it be that it was chain they chanted and we wrongly heard change. Senator Ben Bruce( 2017)
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 5:49pm
HoluwarTohbar:He will flee to the oza room
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:55pm
buhari and his corruption train don corrupt this already corrupted country
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Akinz0126(m): 5:55pm
Am damn sick and tired of unnecessary ranting.
Someone below me has something meaningful to say.
Lool lyk the likes of madrid guy are still masturnating on gerona lost whoever sees him should tell him Totenham are also waiting to rape them tu9t
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by sotall(m): 5:55pm
OK
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by thedondada(m): 5:56pm
N.a. today
Who doesn't know buhari is aware. If I am HOS I would raise he'll on the social media bribe some bloggers to keep this poo going on and on.
Her head is what they want to sacrifice she better be proactive else her job is gone.
Imbeciles who use others to clean thier poo.
Bleep APC
Bleep buhari
Bleep you too
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Sava4: 5:56pm
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Imo1stson: 5:56pm
Abba Kyari isn't Buhari. This news belongs to the junks.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by mrborntodoit: 5:56pm
Mr Intergrity my balls
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Maradona98: 5:56pm
Sai Atiku!
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by princechurchill(m): 5:57pm
Sarrki ur oga don disappear over this matter like nollywood witch
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by countryfive: 5:57pm
t
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by mekstaniac(m): 5:57pm
APC ZOMBIES please comment on this
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:57pm
I'm not surprised. You just have to expect the unexpected because this is Nigeria.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by itsik(m): 5:58pm
Shameless presidency
The thing is people actually know this government is not anything close to fighting corruption.
But they choose either by sentiment or bigotry to support them.
See whats happening. The numebr one man involved in petty mess like this.
And our leaders of tomorrow are blindly supporting them.
Oh! Nigeria, I weap for you.
Sarki, and other nairalanders who still see nothing wrong with this government, kindly bow your heads in shame.
This is not corruption, this is being dirty, shameless and petty.
No hope in this country.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by MrMcJay(m): 5:58pm
Buhari has 6 media aides and none of them dares say a word.
SA Media and Publicity - Femi Adesina
SSA Media and Publicity - Malam Garba Shehu
SA Digital and New Media - Tolu Ogunlesi
PA Broadcast Media -
Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada
PA New Media - Bashir Ahmad
PA Social Media - Lauretta Onochie
None of the above mentioned people dares reply the HOS simply for one reason: there is documentary evidence. That is the same reason why the devil runs away when the Christian says "It is Written".
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by gurunlocker: 5:59pm
Why won't they keep mum since it involves the president? Very soon they will set up a committee to look into it and before we know it, they will stop talking about it like nothing happened.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Bidobado: 5:59pm
I have never joined the Anti-Buhari team, but after reading this, and knowing he was COMPLICIT in the reinstatement of a known criminal, I have no choice but to denounce this joke of a leader.
Anyone who is complicit in crime or wrongdoing has forever lost their integrity and should bow out.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by jieta: 5:59pm
just imagine the epistle some people want me to read just because bubu know about Maine corruption case abi.
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by engrflames: 6:00pm
APC and Buhari is a great scam, Buhari the the most corrupt president so far
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by i2nigeria(m): 6:00pm
|Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Abbycite(m): 6:01pm
I think he has a huge dirt on PMB.....he probably used it to blackmailed d man to reinstate him....#my2cents#
