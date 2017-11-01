₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,056 members, 3,887,390 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 07:59 PM

Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari (12341 Views)

Maina: Abba Kyari Grill Winifred Oyo-Ita At FEC Meeting Over Leaked Memo / Winifred Oyo-Ita's Leaked Memo To The Presidency / Presidency Keeps Mum On Indictment Of Usani, Buhari’s Minister For Fraud (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:50pm
About 24 hours after information leaked that President Muhammadu Buhari was in the know about the questionable reinstatement of a dismissed pension fraud suspect into the civil service, the presidency has refused to speak on the matter.

The allegations that Mr. Buhari was briefed of the scheme to surreptitiously recall Abdulrasheed Maina, a fugitive from justice, were raised in an internal memo by the Head of Civil Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita — signalling an escalation in the scandal and its growing impact on the president’s avowed ‘war on corruption.’
“I sought an audience with His Excellency, Mr.
President on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, after the FEC meeting where I briefed His Excellency verbally on the wide-ranging implications of the reinstatement of Mr. A. A. Maina, especially the damaging impact on the anti-corruption stance of this administration,” Mrs. Oyo-Ita said in the memo to Mr. Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Punch Newspapers published the October 23 correspondence Tuesday morning, lending the strongest corroboration yet to an earlier suggestion by Sahara Reporters that Mr. Buhari knew about the Maina affair but was only feigning ignorance to hoodwink the public.

PREMIUM TIMES on October 20 broke the story of Mr. Maina’s dubious return to civil service after years of being on the run, sending shockwaves through the nation and placing the administration’s conduct under renewed public criticism and scrutiny.

If the president was carried along by Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau —the two officials at the heart of the recall— it would be difficult for him to yield to public demand to fire either or both of them.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s memo was probably her response to Mr. Buhari’s demand that the top civil servant put together a report detailing how Mr. Maina sneaked back into public service.

Mr. Buhari summoned the report when he demanded an expedited dismissal of Mr. Maina from service on October 23, an uncharacteristically swift response to public outrage that led many to assume that the scandal also caught the president by surprise.

Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, declined comments about Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s allegations against the president Tuesday. Despite repeated efforts by PREMIUM TIMES throughout the day, the presidency failed to categorically say what Mr. Buhari might know.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

While Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s memo might have added further hints into the possible involvement of Mr. Buhari in the controversial recall; it was silent on a host of questions that could be considered crucial to bringing the scandal to closure.

For instance, the Head of Service didn’t say what Mr. Buhari’s response was when she warned him about the Maina affair.



Secondly, Mrs. Oyo-Ita said she first learnt of the scheme as far back as February, but she also didn’t say why she had to wait until October 11 to verbally mention the matter to Mr. Buhari. Based on a narration prepared by the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mr. Maina was reinstated on September 28, indicating that Mrs. Oyo-Ita only raised concerns after the suspicious reinstatement had been concluded.

Also, considering the civil service culture of written communication, Mrs. Oyo-Ita was expected to have formally notified Mr. Buhari of her reservations concerning the reinstatement.

Administration officials told PREMIUM TIMES it was appropriate to verbally mention issues to the president during meetings, but it is usually done as a follow-up or a passing reminder about a pending written request. If there was any written communication between Mrs. Oyo-Ita and Mr. Buhari before the scandal broke, she didn’t specify in the memo.

Even when Mr. Buhari was warned late, he didn’t seem to have taken any action to immediately take steps that would have saved his administration the scandal.
Mr. Buhari had nine days between October 11 when Mrs. Oyo-Ita put him on the notice and October 20 when PREMIUM TIMES blew the lid of Messrs. Malami and Dambazau’s machinations. It, however, took the president only three days of public backlash after the story broke to demand Mr. Maina’s sack and query Mrs. Oyo-Ita.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau
A spokesperson for the Head of Service, Muhammed Manga, said he won’t comment on a leaked internal communication.

The Punch memo also showed Mrs. Oyo-Ita standing her ground that her office did not partake in the reinstatement, contrary to a claim by Mr. Dambazau that she approved the posting of Mr. Maina to the Interior.

FULL DISCLOSURE

Mr. Maina was dismissed from service in 2013 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration for absconding from office following allegations that he diverted billions in public funds for his own use when he headed the pension reform task force.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission subsequently moved to arrest and prosecute him, but Mr. Maina, who was fired as an assistant director, bolted from the law.

He was believed to have fled to Dubai, where he had remained until the Buhari administration facilitated his return under questionable circumstances this year.
Out of the 34-count charge which EFCC filed against a former Head of Civil Service, Steve Oronsaye, over pension fraud, Mr. Maina featured in 27. EFCC sources said he couldn’t be charged because he had been on the run.

“The consequences of the gross breach of public trust in the reinstatement of Mr. Maina could only be minimised if the president comes clean on the scandal,” said a political analyst and automobile expert, Gbola Oba.
Mr. Oba said Mr. Buhari and his aides are not helping themselves by keeping quiet and would “be mistaken if they think they could wait out this humongous scandal that others before it.”
“It’s true that Nigerians have become tired of regular scandals in public service, but this one would likely be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back,” Mr. Oba told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday night. “The Head of Service has indicted the president, it’s time for him to tell Nigerians his side.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/247957-maina-presidency-keeps-mum-head-service-implicates-buhari.html


See Winifred Oyo-Ita's Leaked Memo To The Presidency

http://www.nairaland.com/4149066/winifred-oyo-itas-leaked-memo-presidency

2 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:51pm
"I told you" David Cameron

37 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 2:55pm
Just negodu who wants to fight corruption!!

Corruption cannot fight against itself..A house divided against itself cannot stand. Buhari is not corrupt. Buhari is corruption!

83 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 2:57pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Just negodu who wants to fight corruption!!

Corruption cannot fight against itself..A house divided against itself cannot stand. Buhari is not corrupt. Buhari is corruption!
100

14 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:12pm
[/b]"Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, declined comments about Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s allegations against the president Tuesday. Despite repeated efforts by PREMIUM TIMES throughout the day, the presidency failed to categorically say what Mr. Buhari might know."[b]
Guess it's PDP that have implicated you again now? Any surprise these ever loquacious spokesmen of this propaganda government have nothing to say since they have been fully implicated now.
They have nothing to say because they're in league together as far as the Mainagate is concerned.After all the cabal is the "presidency".So much moral burden for this government.

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 3:14pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Just negodu who wants to fight corruption!!

Corruption cannot fight against itself..A house divided against itself cannot stand. Buhari is not corrupt. Buhari is corruption!
Gbam!!! Thank you.

4 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by magoo10: 3:44pm
Zombies should come and defend their shameless master.
Breeze Don blow, fowl yansh don open.
Buhari is not corrupt,buhari is corruption.

43 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by BakireBulmaker: 3:50pm
What a shame! angry

Sarrki wambi!!

29 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 4:33pm
We the people they love to call the "masses" will not allow APC sweep this under the carpet.
Buhari's usual arrogance and aloofness over matters of serious public concern will not be acceptable.
He must come clean on this one way or the other!

Let them record a speech and have him read it out, we are waiting to hear his role!

Let him run to the international media as he is wont to do and address us from there, we are all ears!

And if he deploys his usual snail pace at attending to this germane national issue, we will protest in front of his bedroom till he flees the country!

And if thinks fleeing the country would shield him, he should remember what happened in Abuja house!

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by FarahAideed: 5:06pm
I think by now every sensible Nigerian Knows Buhari is the chief orchestrator of Mainas reinstatement

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Nyerhovwo101(m): 5:38pm
This remind me of a once novel I read years ago "the beautiful ones are not yet born" can anyone point out d similarities between this novel and this write up?
A young gentleman once said we should vote for continuity and transformation but rather change WAs choosen.
Could it be that it was chain they chanted and we wrongly heard change. Senator Ben Bruce( 2017)

8 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by DutchBruh: 5:49pm
HoluwarTohbar:

And if he deploys his usual snail pace at attending to this germane national issue, we will protest in front of his bedroom till he flees the country!


He will flee to the oza room

2 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:55pm
buhari and his corruption train don corrupt this already corrupted country angry

1 Like

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Akinz0126(m): 5:55pm
Am damn sick and tired of unnecessary ranting.

Someone below me has something meaningful to say.


Lool lyk the likes of madrid guy are still masturnating on gerona lost whoever sees him should tell him Totenham are also waiting to rape them tu9t

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by sotall(m): 5:55pm
OK
Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by thedondada(m): 5:56pm
N.a. today

Who doesn't know buhari is aware. If I am HOS I would raise he'll on the social media bribe some bloggers to keep this poo going on and on.

Her head is what they want to sacrifice she better be proactive else her job is gone.

Imbeciles who use others to clean thier poo.


Bleep APC
Bleep buhari
Bleep you too

9 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Sava4: 5:56pm
grin
Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Imo1stson: 5:56pm
Abba Kyari isn't Buhari. This news belongs to the junks.

1 Like

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by mrborntodoit: 5:56pm
Mr Intergrity my balls

grin

2 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Maradona98: 5:56pm
Sai Atiku!
Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by princechurchill(m): 5:57pm
Sarrki ur oga don disappear over this matter like nollywood witch

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by countryfive: 5:57pm
t
Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by mekstaniac(m): 5:57pm
APC ZOMBIES please comment on this
Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:57pm
I'm not surprised. You just have to expect the unexpected because this is Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by itsik(m): 5:58pm
Shameless presidency

The thing is people actually know this government is not anything close to fighting corruption.
But they choose either by sentiment or bigotry to support them.
See whats happening. The numebr one man involved in petty mess like this.
And our leaders of tomorrow are blindly supporting them.
Oh! Nigeria, I weap for you.

Sarki, and other nairalanders who still see nothing wrong with this government, kindly bow your heads in shame.

This is not corruption, this is being dirty, shameless and petty.
No hope in this country.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by MrMcJay(m): 5:58pm
Buhari has 6 media aides and none of them dares say a word.

SA Media and Publicity - Femi Adesina

SSA Media and Publicity - Malam Garba Shehu

SA Digital and New Media - Tolu Ogunlesi

PA Broadcast Media -
Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada

PA New Media - Bashir Ahmad

PA Social Media - Lauretta Onochie

None of the above mentioned people dares reply the HOS simply for one reason: there is documentary evidence. That is the same reason why the devil runs away when the Christian says "It is Written".

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by gurunlocker: 5:59pm
Why won't they keep mum since it involves the president? Very soon they will set up a committee to look into it and before we know it, they will stop talking about it like nothing happened.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Bidobado: 5:59pm
I have never joined the Anti-Buhari team, but after reading this, and knowing he was COMPLICIT in the reinstatement of a known criminal, I have no choice but to denounce this joke of a leader.
Anyone who is complicit in crime or wrongdoing has forever lost their integrity and should bow out.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by jieta: 5:59pm
just imagine the epistle some people want me to read just because bubu know about Maine corruption case abi.

1 Like

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by engrflames: 6:00pm
APC and Buhari is a great scam, Buhari the the most corrupt president so far

4 Likes

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by i2nigeria(m): 6:00pm
www.inspirengr.com

Re: Maina: Presidency Keeps Mum As Winifred Oyo-Ita Implicates Buhari by Abbycite(m): 6:01pm
I think he has a huge dirt on PMB.....he probably used it to blackmailed d man to reinstate him....#my2cents#

(0) (1) (Reply)

OBJ - I'm Getting Tired Of Politics / Youths In Katsina Support EFCC Probe Of Ex-governor Ibrahim Shehu (pics) / Goodnews From The City Of Nnewi And It's Metropolitan Towns!

Viewing this topic: glingev(m), Jamiubond009(m), larry27(m), oyatospecial, Dejavue, modath(f), turnup05, Yookney, walls01, harmless011, heartbeat91(m), Mydazz(m), alukotope, lanwrex(m), whatmoreng, collums(m), Fuby85(m), newman1, zilon12(m), Jydebauer, tochyano2, sowetto(m), Draybaba0103(m), onlyhandsome202, xavier0327(f), Metrics4tea, Howlusholar(m), Annie939(f), mattsejuro, Johnayoola(m), larrysiku20, clarocuzioo(m), Osai1, Sesandennis, senatordave1, lastmessenger, holluwasholar, honorbule(m), Oloriokokan, Weirdmuzik, Calmpoacher, owerrezeorba(m), IamlordE(m), Prestdude, planetx, ace05(m), dele55, res2day, HoluwarTohbar(f) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.