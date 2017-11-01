Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video (13677 Views)

The argument occurred between the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who appeared angry as she explained a point to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFD5w8crJiY



The hot exchange seemed to be a fallout of the leaked memo from Mrs Oyo-Ita to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, warning of the implication of reinstating Mr Maina into the civil service.



The mild drama played out in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was waiting to be sworn in by the President.



More like she walked out on both the VP and the COS 11 Likes



Shameful government with rotten head Shameful government with rotten head 43 Likes 1 Share

I like how she acted here.



Kyari should be sacked. And Malami and Danbazau. Useless cabal. 47 Likes 2 Shares

The woman (especially) and the Kwari guy can't take turns to speak to the Vice President, even with others watching



And these are the people running a government for 180 million people.



I am surprised that this is the way differences are ironed out in the highest offices in the land. I expected better. When it comes down to it, most Nigerians, however high the offices they occupy are usually unrully, impetuous and aggressive at the slightest opportunity.The woman (especially) and the Kwari guy can't take turns to speak to the Vice President, even with others watchingAnd these are the people running a government for 180 million people.I am surprised that this is the way differences are ironed out in the highest offices in the land. I expected better. 51 Likes 4 Shares

Dat mumsy nah strong lady..oooo!See as she d vibrate.Abeg mek dos men leave her alone joorr.But wait..ooo,who de dey dat villa d leak official document.1st,it was Ibe Kachukwu's n now nah mrs Oyo-ita's.Something nids 2 b done asap. 5 Likes

Good development for democracy 3 Likes

Confused govt 4 Likes

Winifred defeated Abba on technical grounds in round 10 as I click like... She is a strong woman...

Honestly, with Buhari and his cabal in government, this country is going no where. Only stagnation and continuous poverty.



Buhari was only interested in power but lacks leadership skills. It's very glaring now.

He is weak

He is clueless

He is a bigot

And a VERY BIG DISAPPOINTMENT.



COME 2019, I URGE ALL NIGERIANS NEVER TO VOTE APC, PDP, APGA ETC



WHAT WE NEED IS REVOLUTION!



Like the Russia - 1917

Arab Spring etc





All these modafuckers needs to be ousted or killed if they resist.



Likes of IBB, SARAKI, OBJ, GEJ, TINUBU, DAVID MARK ETC

We need REAL CHANGE. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Such deepens democracy.

I watched on Channels TV, it was a funny scene. Osinbajo self couldn't say anything, he was just looking. 2 Likes 1 Share

We warned Nigerians to be wary of APC.



Association of Present Criminals. (APC) 16 Likes

She should have approached Buhari and knocked common sense into him on behalf of all who campaigned for a change that is utterly useless. 8 Likes

Bad. I really think is both childish and irresponsible. Why leak official and confidential document? Fist, its kachikwu and now its Oyo Ita. If u feel u have something for d public why not take up a page on d dailies and publish what ever u want or better still if u feel things are being done the wrong way u resign, while stating ur reasons. This is really a show of disrespect for due process and office 8 Likes

If there is no leaked memo

They will all keep quiet and lie to Nigerians as usual ... Kachikwu's case comes to mind



It's no surprise how Buhari choose to surround himself with selfish and good for nothing gold diggers like Abba kyari and co 6 Likes

Am glad sum1 is speaking some sense. I jst pray say make efcc nor visit sombori 2mao.

hardywaltz:

Good development for democracy BMC,everytin is good in ur eyes,as far as it is apc BMC,everytin is good in ur eyes,as far as it is apc

I think she would be queried

SillyMods:

I like how she acted here.



Kyari should be sacked. And Malami and Danbazau. Useless cabal.

Like they say in the SS "the woman tear chain for the guy!"

In any case it is the president that is completely useless not the cabal. The 'cabal' exists because there is no functional president. Period. Like they say in the SS "the woman tear chain for the guy!"In any case it is the president that is completely useless not the cabal. The 'cabal' exists because there is no functional president. Period. 11 Likes

No body holy pass, every body na thief, includin buhari and so called man of God oshibaba 3 Likes

The highest level of disrespect. 1 Like

Pacesetter123:

Dat mumsy nah strong lady..oooo!See as she d vibrate.Abeg mek dos men leave her alone joorr.But wait..ooo,who de dey dat villa d leak official document.1st,it was Ibe Kachukwu's n now nah mrs Oyo-ita's.Something nids 2 b done asap. what the southern guys are presently doing Buhari was what the northerners did to Goodluck what the southern guys are presently doing Buhari was what the northerners did to Goodluck 1 Like

Keneking:

She is a strong woman...



Smh

In a serious situation, you had to exhibit childishness? How will the likes and shares improve the economy of Nigeria and your situation?



Pathetic SmhIn a serious situation, you had to exhibit childishness? How will the likes and shares improve the economy of Nigeria and your situation?Pathetic 2 Likes