|Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by TheTrueSeeker: 6:18pm
A heated discussion was observed on Wednesday between two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides before the Federal Executive Council meeting commenced.
The argument occurred between the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who appeared angry as she explained a point to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFD5w8crJiY
The hot exchange seemed to be a fallout of the leaked memo from Mrs Oyo-Ita to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, warning of the implication of reinstating Mr Maina into the civil service.
The mild drama played out in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was waiting to be sworn in by the President.
More to follow…
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/01/oyo-ita-kyari-heated-argument-villa/
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by TheTrueSeeker: 6:19pm
More like she walked out on both the VP and the COS
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:19pm
Shameful government with rotten head
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by TheTrueSeeker: 6:24pm
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by hlemon: 6:24pm
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by SillyMods: 6:25pm
I like how she acted here.
Kyari should be sacked. And Malami and Danbazau. Useless cabal.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by crestedaguiyi: 6:33pm
HEHEHEHE
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by DeLaRue: 6:46pm
When it comes down to it, most Nigerians, however high the offices they occupy are usually unrully, impetuous and aggressive at the slightest opportunity.
The woman (especially) and the Kwari guy can't take turns to speak to the Vice President, even with others watching
And these are the people running a government for 180 million people.
I am surprised that this is the way differences are ironed out in the highest offices in the land. I expected better.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Pacesetter123(m): 6:48pm
Dat mumsy nah strong lady..oooo!See as she d vibrate.Abeg mek dos men leave her alone joorr.But wait..ooo,who de dey dat villa d leak official document.1st,it was Ibe Kachukwu's n now nah mrs Oyo-ita's.Something nids 2 b done asap.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by hardywaltz(m): 6:50pm
Good development for democracy
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Ayoswit(f): 6:51pm
Confused govt
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by femo122: 6:51pm
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Keneking: 6:52pm
She is a strong woman...
Click like if you think she defeated Abba...
Click share if Abba defeated her...
Winifred defeated Abba on technical grounds in round 10 as I click like...
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by jonadaft: 6:52pm
Honestly, with Buhari and his cabal in government, this country is going no where. Only stagnation and continuous poverty.
Buhari was only interested in power but lacks leadership skills. It's very glaring now.
He is weak
He is clueless
He is a bigot
And a VERY BIG DISAPPOINTMENT.
COME 2019, I URGE ALL NIGERIANS NEVER TO VOTE APC, PDP, APGA ETC
WHAT WE NEED IS REVOLUTION!
Like the Russia - 1917
Arab Spring etc
All these modafuckers needs to be ousted or killed if they resist.
Likes of IBB, SARAKI, OBJ, GEJ, TINUBU, DAVID MARK ETC
We need REAL CHANGE.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Pavore9: 6:52pm
Such deepens democracy.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by 01mcfadden(m): 6:52pm
I watched on Channels TV, it was a funny scene. Osinbajo self couldn't say anything, he was just looking.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Firefire(m): 6:52pm
We warned Nigerians to be wary of APC.
Association of Present Criminals. (APC)
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Throwback: 6:53pm
Hahahaha!
She should have approached Buhari and knocked common sense into him on behalf of all who campaigned for a change that is utterly useless.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by jonadaft: 6:54pm
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by BigIyanga: 6:54pm
Kasa don gas!!
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Quality20(m): 6:55pm
Bad. I really think is both childish and irresponsible. Why leak official and confidential document? Fist, its kachikwu and now its Oyo Ita. If u feel u have something for d public why not take up a page on d dailies and publish what ever u want or better still if u feel things are being done the wrong way u resign, while stating ur reasons. This is really a show of disrespect for due process and office
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by KidsNEXTdoor: 6:55pm
Useless government
Shameless leaders
If there is no leaked memo
They will all keep quiet and lie to Nigerians as usual ... Kachikwu's case comes to mind
It's no surprise how Buhari choose to surround himself with selfish and good for nothing gold diggers like Abba kyari and co
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by InwehAkpevwe(m): 6:56pm
Am glad sum1 is speaking some sense. I jst pray say make efcc nor visit sombori 2mao.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:56pm
hardywaltz:BMC,everytin is good in ur eyes,as far as it is apc
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Keneking: 6:56pm
I think she would be queried
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 6:56pm
SillyMods:
Like they say in the SS "the woman tear chain for the guy!"
In any case it is the president that is completely useless not the cabal. The 'cabal' exists because there is no functional president. Period.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by omowolewa: 6:56pm
Buhari
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by tballeyy(m): 6:56pm
No body holy pass, every body na thief, includin buhari and so called man of God oshibaba
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Youngstar76(m): 6:57pm
The highest level of disrespect.
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by Mavrick2012: 6:57pm
Pacesetter123:what the southern guys are presently doing Buhari was what the northerners did to Goodluck
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by davodyguy: 6:58pm
Keneking:Smh
In a serious situation, you had to exhibit childishness? How will the likes and shares improve the economy of Nigeria and your situation?
Pathetic
|Re: Winifred Oyo-Ita And Abba Kyari In Heated Argument Over Leaked Memo (Video by thesolutions: 6:58pm
How did I miss this?
Now I understand why this people keep crying about PDP all the time. They do things secretly and if it get leaked, it is caused by PDP and not any of their dissatisfied member.
PDP, please continue taking the glory of leaking secrete propaganda of this administration. It makes you better off.
