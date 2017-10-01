Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls (593 Views)

Lately I decided to try my luck on blogging, and really I have given all best into it, or maybe not, because I seem to get stuck on finding a right theme for my blog, which is on a blogger platform, obviously I know there are thousands of themes on internet, my sole problem is just finding one that suits my taste, and it has took me forever just to find one right theme, then I thought maybe my taste bud is bad anyway. I'll really appreciate if you can recommend a theme for me, probably one yhu've used or something. And one more thing, I plan to blog on education, so I'll love a theme with little or no graphics just the text and links and of course responsive. Thank you very much in advance for helping out a brother

glaber:

Realfitbody:

glaber:

http://www.freebloggertheme.com/2017/10/injob-blogger-template-2017.html i have a perfect template for that purpose, just download, install and use. If you need my support just drop a message.

Realfitbody:

glaber:

You like wizytech dot com template?



If you just want me to redesign your WordPress or Blogger with premium themes that worth $69

(WhatsApp: 08130767357)

Realfitbody:

Mehn I can't believe you saw my message about me reaching out to you, and you snubbed it.



Prolly you gotta learn the power of networking someday... It is quite unfortunate tho. Soon you know.



Hey guys, can anyone help with a responsive WordPress template?



Please.

BiafranBushBoy:

Content over design because content is the king.



Looking for the best theme is more or less like loading your guns over and over but never firing.



You will keep on searching searching and searching and none you'll find will ever be satisfactory to you.



So my advice is you do what smart people do.



Smart people don't waste so much time thinking about a decision.



They just make the decision and then they stick to it.



That way, that are assured of constant motion. 1 Like

Following.....

Go find beta work do

Superbo155:

If you're looking for a web designer to help set up your blog or website, please contact me 0.8.1.6.7.9.7.0.9.6.9 Finding a good theme can be a headache, especially for a newbie.If you're looking for a web designer to help set up your blog or website, please contact me 0.8.1.6.7.9.7.0.9.6.9



www.tecoky1.blogspot.com check this one its a free one i downloaded somedays ago

BiafranBushBoy:

All modern template in this age ought to be responsive.....



Secondly google can easily help you. Just google 'Free responsive Wordpress theme or template" All modern template in this age ought to be responsive.....Secondly google can easily help you. Just google 'Free responsive Wordpress theme or template"