|Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by glaber: 5:52pm On Nov 01
Lately I decided to try my luck on blogging, and really I have given all best into it, or maybe not, because I seem to get stuck on finding a right theme for my blog, which is on a blogger platform, obviously I know there are thousands of themes on internet, my sole problem is just finding one that suits my taste, and it has took me forever just to find one right theme, then I thought maybe my taste bud is bad anyway. I'll really appreciate if you can recommend a theme for me, probably one yhu've used or something. And one more thing, I plan to blog on education, so I'll love a theme with little or no graphics just the text and links and of course responsive. Thank you very much in advance for helping out a brother
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Realfitbody: 6:48pm On Nov 01
glaber:Go to facebook and search for Blogger helping Blogger then join the group and ask your question, you will easily get an answer.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by glaber: 7:24pm On Nov 01
Realfitbody:Thanks bro, I'll check it out
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by GoodiOG(m): 8:38pm On Nov 01
glaber:As a new guy in the game, i recommend you use NEWS 52 BLOGGER TEMPLATE. This was my first template. Its very easy to customize, seo friendly and fast in loading. Just Google it. And if you dont want to go through the stress of designing the theme and setting seo and stuffs, just hire me to do it for you. I have written about my theme in tbe thread below. Goodluck.http://www.nairaland.com/4128386/get-top-notch-responsive-super
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by buchibrand(m): 11:01pm On Nov 01
i have a perfect template for that purpose, just download, install and use. If you need my support just drop a message.
http://www.freebloggertheme.com/2017/10/injob-blogger-template-2017.html
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by IamShiningStar(f): 11:40pm On Nov 01
Realfitbody:good one.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by udemzyudex(m): 5:39am
glaber:
You like wizytech dot com template?
Template edited by me, just search for the blog, if u like his kind of template I can send it to u
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Hivazinc: 6:29am
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by BiafranBushBoy: 6:32am
Realfitbody:
Mehn I can't believe you saw my message about me reaching out to you, and you snubbed it.
Prolly you gotta learn the power of networking someday... It is quite unfortunate tho. Soon you know.
#Behumble
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by BiafranBushBoy: 6:33am
Hey guys, can anyone help with a responsive WordPress template?
Please.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Superbo155(m): 6:36am
BiafranBushBoy:checkout my theme, you like it??
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Coldfeets: 6:40am
Content over design because content is the king.
Looking for the best theme is more or less like loading your guns over and over but never firing.
You will keep on searching searching and searching and none you'll find will ever be satisfactory to you.
So my advice is you do what smart people do.
Smart people don't waste so much time thinking about a decision.
They just make the decision and then they stick to it.
That way, that are assured of constant motion.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by modelmike7(m): 6:41am
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by yeyerolling: 6:44am
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by BiafranBushBoy: 6:46am
Superbo155:
Tis cool, but it wouldn't fit into my niche.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Finstar: 7:04am
Finding a good theme can be a headache, especially for a newbie.
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by dayo2me(m): 7:07am
check this one its a free one i downloaded somedays ago
www.tecoky1.blogspot.com
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Webman007: 7:09am
BiafranBushBoy:
All modern template in this age ought to be responsive.....
Secondly google can easily help you. Just google 'Free responsive Wordpress theme or template"
|Re: Blogging: Kindly Help Me Out On This Pls by Webman007: 7:11am
