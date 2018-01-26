Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam (5658 Views)

Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate / Canadian Mathmatiician Tried To Prove The Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam / Man's Hand Gets Stuck On Quaran He Tried To Violate - Facebook User Claims (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The first thing professor Miller noticed was that many verses of the Quran challenge people to use reason:



"Will they not then contemplate the Quran? and if it had been from other than God, indeed they would have found in it many contradictions." (Quran 4:82)



"... and in case you are suspicious about what we have been sending down upon our bondman, (i.e. prophet Muhammad) then come up with a surah of like, and invoke your witnesses, apart from God, in case you are sincere." (Quran 2:23)



After careful study professor Miller was amazed by the Quran and reached the conclusion that it cannot be the work of a human being. He accepted Islam and started calling people to the straight path through lectures and other activities. His lecture "the Amazing Quran" shows the deep knowledge he acquired during his study of the book of Allah. Here are some of the points he makes in the lecture:



"There is no such author who writes a book and then challenges others that this book is errorless. As for the Quran, it is the other way around. It tells the reader that there are no errors in it and then challenges all people to find any, if any.



The Quran is not Prophet Muhammad's autobiography as many non muslims claim. It does not mention the hard events in Prophet Muhammad's personal life, such as the death of his wife Khadijah, or the death of his daughters and sons. Strangely enough, the verses that were revealed during a time of defeat for the Muslims proclaimed victory while those revealed at time of victory warned against arrogance and called for more sacrifices and efforts. If one writes his own autobiography, he would magnify the victories and justify the defeats. The Quran did the opposite and this is consistent and logical: it was not a history of a specific period but rather a text that sets general rules for the relationship between God almighty and the people.



https://www.allamericanmuslim.com/gary-miller/ Gary Miller was a professor of Mathematics at the University of Toronto. He also was a Christian missionary who noticed that Muslim people were almost impossible to convert to Christianity. In 1977 he decided to study the Quran with the goal of finding scientific and historical errors that would help in convincing Muslims they are following a false religion.The first thing professor Miller noticed was that many verses of the Quran challenge people to use reason:After careful study professor Miller was amazed by the Quran and reached the conclusion that it cannot be the work of a human being. He accepted Islam and started calling people to the straight path through lectures and other activities. His lecture "the Amazing Quran" shows the deep knowledge he acquired during his study of the book of Allah. Here are some of the points he makes in the lecture:"There is no such author who writes a book and then challenges others that this book is errorless. As for the Quran, it is the other way around. It tells the reader that there are no errors in it and then challenges all people to find any, if any.The Quran is not Prophet Muhammad's autobiography as many non muslims claim. It does not mention the hard events in Prophet Muhammad's personal life, such as the death of his wife Khadijah, or the death of his daughters and sons. Strangely enough, the verses that were revealed during a time of defeat for the Muslims proclaimed victory while those revealed at time of victory warned against arrogance and called for more sacrifices and efforts. If one writes his own autobiography, he would magnify the victories and justify the defeats. The Quran did the opposite and this is consistent and logical: it was not a history of a specific period but rather a text that sets general rules for the relationship between God almighty and the people. 19 Likes 2 Shares

We hope Allah guide him and make him steadfast. Whosoever Allah wants good for, he makes him understand his deen. 24 Likes 1 Share

Islam my religion 22 Likes 2 Shares

Alhamdulillah, there is no other religion than islam 13 Likes 2 Shares

Stop fooling yourselves.



He was indoctrinated. Same way you guys convince young girls to strap up with bombs and blow their bodies to smithreens. 46 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Too bad. Before you know it, he will be making accurate calculations for bomb manufacturers so they could blow themselves up while shouting Allah akbar 30 Likes

otunbabadok:

We hope Allah guide him and make him steadfast. Whosoever Allah wants good for, he makes him understand his deen. Good point bro. May Allah keep us on this path Good point bro. May Allah keep us on this path 6 Likes

Another religious propaganda, these are the tools employed to brainwash the gullible masses 13 Likes

Emmytes:

Stop fooling yourselves.



He was indoctrinated. Same way you guys convince young girls to strap up with bombs and blow their bodies to smithreens.



I feel your pain brah.



Endure more pain here brah I feel your pain brah.Endure more pain here brah http://www.nairaland.com/4309827/german-politician-anti-islam-party-resigned 11 Likes 2 Shares

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.



Its a lesson to the world that "running from one religion to another is like running from APC to PDP..they came from the same source, same ideology" 14 Likes 2 Shares







hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible. subhannalah 2 Likes

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.

indoctrinate bawo? indoctrinate bawo?

usba:

[s][/s]



I feel your pain brah.



Endure more pain here brah http://www.nairaland.com/4309827/german-politician-anti-islam-party-resigned

Allah Akbar! Booooooooom! Allah Akbar! Booooooooom! 14 Likes

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible. So come forth with the error let's see and debate So come forth with the error let's see and debate 3 Likes

Alhamdulilah I'm a Muslim (Mumin) 5 Likes 1 Share

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible. that's means you don't study Al-quran very well because it different from bible that many editions that's means you don't study Al-quran very well because it different from bible that many editions 1 Like

Emmytes:

Stop fooling yourselves.



He was indoctrinated. Same way you guys convince young girls to strap up with bombs and blow their bodies to smithreens.

:-/ :-/ 2 Likes

Funny I accepted to be Muslim just to drop this comment.



Lol.. ..it amaze me how ppl carry religion on their head.



This what you get when you start looking for what is not missing. 7 Likes

Emmytes:





Allah Akbar! Booooooooom!

Still feeling your pain brah Still feeling your pain brah

ardeysholah:

that's means you don't study Al-quran very well because it different from bible that many editions It is stupidity to try to study God, whether muslim or xtians. It is stupidity to try to study God, whether muslim or xtians.

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.



Its a lesson to the world that "running from one religion to another is like running from APC to PDP..they came from the same source, same ideology"

My Guy, the Qur'an has no flaws not now not ever My Guy, the Qur'an has no flawsnot now not ever 3 Likes

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.



Its a lesson to the world that "running from one religion to another is like running from APC to PDP..they came from the same source, same ideology" Flaws in the Quran?

Then you are Mad?

State the flaws here,idiot Flaws in the Quran?Then you are Mad?State the flaws here,idiot 1 Like

The Qur'an is so convincing and eloquent. Don't attempt to fault it, you will find yourself loving it unconsciously.

Naija Christians are fools n idiot

millionboi2:

It is stupidity to try to study God, whether muslim or xtians. How can you worship God without knowing Him first? Hence the need to study Him How can you worship God without knowing Him first? Hence the need to study Him

usba:





Still feeling your pain brah

2 Likes

hotwax:

It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.



I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.



They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.



There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.



Its a lesson to the world that "running from one religion to another is like running from APC to PDP..they came from the same source, same ideology"

Tell us about even one flaw you have identified in the Qur'an. And please make time to read it more to find errors, if there is any. I am confident you will end up becoming a Muslim. Tell us about even one flaw you have identified in the Qur'an. And please make time to read it more to find errors, if there is any. I am confident you will end up becoming a Muslim.

Binbon:

Flaws in the Quran?

Then you are Mad?

State the flaws here,idiot

You see how they show their violent nature when you don't agree with their belief.



You see how they show their violent nature when you don't agree with their belief. 1 Like