|Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Lukgaf(m): 8:58am
Gary Miller was a professor of Mathematics at the University of Toronto. He also was a Christian missionary who noticed that Muslim people were almost impossible to convert to Christianity. In 1977 he decided to study the Quran with the goal of finding scientific and historical errors that would help in convincing Muslims they are following a false religion.
The first thing professor Miller noticed was that many verses of the Quran challenge people to use reason:
"Will they not then contemplate the Quran? and if it had been from other than God, indeed they would have found in it many contradictions." (Quran 4:82)
"... and in case you are suspicious about what we have been sending down upon our bondman, (i.e. prophet Muhammad) then come up with a surah of like, and invoke your witnesses, apart from God, in case you are sincere." (Quran 2:23)
After careful study professor Miller was amazed by the Quran and reached the conclusion that it cannot be the work of a human being. He accepted Islam and started calling people to the straight path through lectures and other activities. His lecture "the Amazing Quran" shows the deep knowledge he acquired during his study of the book of Allah. Here are some of the points he makes in the lecture:
"There is no such author who writes a book and then challenges others that this book is errorless. As for the Quran, it is the other way around. It tells the reader that there are no errors in it and then challenges all people to find any, if any.
The Quran is not Prophet Muhammad's autobiography as many non muslims claim. It does not mention the hard events in Prophet Muhammad's personal life, such as the death of his wife Khadijah, or the death of his daughters and sons. Strangely enough, the verses that were revealed during a time of defeat for the Muslims proclaimed victory while those revealed at time of victory warned against arrogance and called for more sacrifices and efforts. If one writes his own autobiography, he would magnify the victories and justify the defeats. The Quran did the opposite and this is consistent and logical: it was not a history of a specific period but rather a text that sets general rules for the relationship between God almighty and the people.
https://www.allamericanmuslim.com/gary-miller/
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by otunbabadok(m): 9:04am
We hope Allah guide him and make him steadfast. Whosoever Allah wants good for, he makes him understand his deen.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by NOETHNICITY(m): 9:30am
Islam my religion
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by shuaiyak(m): 9:35am
Alhamdulillah, there is no other religion than islam
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Emmytes(m): 9:36am
Stop fooling yourselves.
He was indoctrinated. Same way you guys convince young girls to strap up with bombs and blow their bodies to smithreens.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by BigBrother9ja: 9:37am
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Coitus(f): 9:37am
Too bad. Before you know it, he will be making accurate calculations for bomb manufacturers so they could blow themselves up while shouting Allah akbar
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by abiolag(m): 9:37am
otunbabadok:Good point bro. May Allah keep us on this path
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Ralo(m): 9:38am
Another religious propaganda, these are the tools employed to brainwash the gullible masses
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by usba: 9:39am
Emmytes:
I feel your pain brah.
Endure more pain here brah http://www.nairaland.com/4309827/german-politician-anti-islam-party-resigned
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by hotwax: 9:41am
It happened to me when I was studying Quran. A friend told me to be reading Quran to understand it.
I started attending Islamic preachings..before I knew it, I was becoming a muslim. I woke up and left before its too late.
They know how to indoctrinate and brainwash people. Anyways I studied the quran without converting. It made me understand it flaws.
There are many flaws in the quran just like bible.
Its a lesson to the world that "running from one religion to another is like running from APC to PDP..they came from the same source, same ideology"
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by lato2(m): 9:43am
subhannalah
hotwax:
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by usba: 9:43am
hotwax:
indoctrinate bawo?
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Emmytes(m): 9:45am
usba:
Allah Akbar! Booooooooom!
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by adeblow(m): 9:46am
hotwax:So come forth with the error let's see and debate
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by xclusiveguy4(m): 9:46am
Alhamdulilah I'm a Muslim (Mumin)
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by ardeysholah: 9:47am
hotwax:that's means you don't study Al-quran very well because it different from bible that many editions
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Tuham(m): 9:47am
Emmytes:
:-/
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by millionboi2: 9:48am
Funny I accepted to be Muslim just to drop this comment.
Lol.. ..it amaze me how ppl carry religion on their head.
This what you get when you start looking for what is not missing.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by usba: 9:51am
Emmytes:
Still feeling your pain brah
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by millionboi2: 9:52am
ardeysholah:It is stupidity to try to study God, whether muslim or xtians.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Jiang(m): 9:55am
hotwax:
My Guy, the Qur'an has no flaws not now not ever
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Binbon: 9:56am
hotwax:Flaws in the Quran?
Then you are Mad?
State the flaws here,idiot
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by vullsdrown24: 9:58am
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Ramanto(m): 10:00am
The Qur'an is so convincing and eloquent. Don't attempt to fault it, you will find yourself loving it unconsciously.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by mensos544: 10:01am
Naija Christians are fools n idiot
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Ramanto(m): 10:03am
millionboi2:How can you worship God without knowing Him first? Hence the need to study Him
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Emmytes(m): 10:04am
usba:
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by umarazizz87(m): 10:05am
hotwax:
Tell us about even one flaw you have identified in the Qur'an. And please make time to read it more to find errors, if there is any. I am confident you will end up becoming a Muslim.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by Emmytes(m): 10:05am
Binbon:
You see how they show their violent nature when you don't agree with their belief.
|Re: Canadian Mathematician Tried To Prove Quran False, Ended Up Accepting Islam by hotwax: 10:07am
Binbon:
You started insulting me. Why the anger? Thats feeling of insecurity. You only go on aggression to cover a lie.
This is an example
God created the Heaven first or, the Earth first (?)
Which one was created first? As you will see in the verses below, Allah at one time says that Earth was created first and another time He says that the Heaven was created first.
(Quran-2:29): It is He who hath created for you all things that are on Earth; THEN He turned to the Heaven and made them into seven firmaments (Skies)….
(Quran- 79:27-30): Are you the harder to create, or is the heaven that He built ? He raised the height thereof and ordered it; and He has made dark the night thereof, and He brought forth the morning thereof. And after that, He spread (flattened) the earth
God shouldnt be making mistakes
