Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by splendid22(m): 7:33pm
Speaker, House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday condoles with the family of the national leader, All Progressives Congress, [APC], Bola Tinubu over the lost of their son, Jide.

Dogara commiserated with the Tinubu family on their loss in a statement he released to newsmen .
The statement reads, “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son
“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Tinubu’s son.
“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.
I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” He said.

https://www.thenewsguru.com/dogara-condoles-with-tinubu-over-sons-death/

Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by motun2017(f): 7:43pm
May God give him fortitude to bear the loss. RIP Jide Tinubu.



would have said FTC but this is a mourning thread

3 Likes

Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by tolexy123: 7:43pm
na wa ooo.
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by mykh01(m): 7:44pm
Hmmmn
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by tolexy123: 7:44pm
motun2017:
see as dis mumu just book FTC undecided
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by tumababa(m): 7:44pm
hmm
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by leriment: 7:44pm
rip son
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by DAMILAREY85: 7:44pm
waooooooooo. FTC for the first time on NL.
RIP2dDEAD
those bad ass guys up dere shall. Open the tread no comment, posting my comment c men untop of untop.
still RIP #JIDETINUBU
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by MrMystrO(m): 7:44pm
I Believe FTC now has a new Meaning these Days.. This one Above is Confused.

Well Back to the Topic - Tinubu is a Strong Man, I believe he is Stong Enough to bear such a terrible Loss. It's Not Easy But He'll Pull Through. RiP to the Young Man.
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by enemyofprogress: 7:44pm
Crocodile message
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Nigeriadondie: 7:44pm
undecided With all their billions, they can’t evade death.
Nothing special with his death as many Nigerians die everyday due to corrupt lootership by the goats eating our yams

5 Likes

Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by adfemsho(m): 7:44pm
RIP son
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Eteriayaoba(f): 7:45pm
OH!
SO IT'S TRUE!
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by dapsyd1(m): 7:45pm
so sorry for asiwaju. May God grant you fortitude to bear the loss

1 Like

Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by bengems(m): 7:46pm
poor man picking dey die everyday and we don't hear it on news, death don't even know the rich.

sorry to jagaban...sh!t happens
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by eedriyz(m): 7:47pm
RIP Jide
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by donproject(m): 7:47pm
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by delzbaba(m): 7:47pm
motun2017:
May God give him fortitude to bear the loss. RIP Jide Tinubu.



would have said FTC but this is a mourning thread
nice pic are u on IG? inbox me
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by akposking(m): 7:48pm
Na so life be.
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by oshe11(m): 7:48pm
For some reason I dnt feel remorseful.....



IS IT COS I LOST MY FONE TODAYundecided
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Sirme411(m): 7:49pm
motun2017:
May God give him fortitude to bear the loss. RIP Jide Tinubu.



would have said FTC but this is a mourning thread

Kukuma say it naw....
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by tukdi: 7:49pm
cry
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by bengems(m): 7:49pm
who be this scammer?
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Israelfx28: 7:50pm
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Mechette(m): 7:50pm
buhari cant speak hausa anymo oooo
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Tpdot: 7:51pm
future looter off. God has the final say. Rip Any way
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by DAMILAREY85: 7:52pm
MrMystrO:
I Believe FTC now has a new Meaning these Days.. This one Above is Confused.

Well Back to the Topic - Tinubu is a Strong Man, I believe he is Stong Enough to bear such a terrible Loss. It's Not Easy But He'll Pull Through. RiP to the Young Man.


guy save urself the stress. fastest fingers above my comment
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by government77(f): 7:53pm
RIP.
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by Magnifico2000: 7:56pm
Is he the one that got wedded recently?
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by HPS3: 7:57pm
Israelfx28:
Why haven't they stopped this bastard form spamming Evey thread on nairaland.
Re: Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu by michael142(m): 7:57pm
motun2017:
May God give him fortitude to bear the loss. RIP Jide Tinubu.



would have said FTC but this is a mourning thread

Mature guy

