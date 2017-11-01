Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu (3762 Views)

Dogara commiserated with the Tinubu family on their loss in a statement he released to newsmen .

The statement reads, “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Tinubu’s son.

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” He said.



May God give him fortitude to bear the loss. RIP Jide Tinubu.







would have said FTC but this is a mourning thread

I Believe FTC now has a new Meaning these Days.. This one Above is Confused.



Well Back to the Topic - Tinubu is a Strong Man, I believe he is Stong Enough to bear such a terrible Loss. It's Not Easy But He'll Pull Through. RiP to the Young Man.

With all their billions, they can’t evade death.

With all their billions, they can't evade death. Nothing special with his death as many Nigerians die everyday due to corrupt lootership by the goats eating our yams

RIP son

so sorry for asiwaju. May God grant you fortitude to bear the loss 1 Like

poor man picking dey die everyday and we don't hear it on news, death don't even know the rich.



sorry to jagaban...sh!t happens

RIP Jide

future looter off. God has the final say. Rip Any way

RIP.

Is he the one that got wedded recently?

