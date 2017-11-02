Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Advice Needed: On The Verge Of Hitting My Mum (5422 Views)

i'm short-tempered. I probably inherited that trait from my dad. Due to the way my dad handled his affairs, my mum was plunged into penury. Currently living with her. The situations of the past has made her bitter. She complains about everything.





I open the pot to take my meal, she raises her voice, i come back empty-handed, she runs me down as being a leech. I lie flat without touching anything, she comes back complaining of so many things. When she starts, i find myself exchanging words with her.





I feel bad afterwards but the cycle continues once she makes me pesky again. how do i salvage this situation? Sometimes, i'm pushed to the edge that my frustration about her slander and my predicament makes me wanna hit her. 1 Like 1 Share

Remember she is your mother, don't do something you won't be proud of tomorrow. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Oga grow some balls and move out to ur own house and forget mama thank ma 99 Likes 4 Shares







Seems you hav forgotten this is Africa where you automatically cursed the moment you even "think" you should raise ur hand to beat the woman who labored over you

Brother bikonu don't ever raise ur hand on ur mother 11 Likes

Never! Its better you go deaf than raise your hand against your mother. I advice you leavethe house fora period and tell someone you know she trust and will listen to. So she can get some advice. But you need to leave ASAP. get somewhere to squat may be just fora week. 8 Likes

You want to hit your mom? 5 Likes 1 Share





How could you ever thought of hitting of your mom in the first place.



How could you ever thought of hitting of your mom in the first place.

I have said my own

You are probably a teen or in your early twenties as it is known for late teens to exhibit some rebellious character for want of being lawless. Just try and control your temper for another two or three years so you won't do a thing you'll ever regret in your entire life as when you get older and more mature and start experiencing life you'll know it's not easy to be a mother and you'll always want to appreciate her every moment.



Then we won't hear anything again as she'll become the best nother 8 Likes

Remember she is your mother, don't do something you won't be proud of tomorrow.





hmmm.. Will try. But she really says all sorts of things. She's currently ranting on how we made her miserable. The neighbours all think we're bad. I've got my own frustrations too. Everyone should hold their own

Show her care.. You and your dad made her like this.. 4 Likes 1 Share

i have that in mind o coz i need my peace. Just started hustling so i will need time. We all are hurting from the unwise decisions of 'the head.'

Why rubbing it on me? Always addressing us like we are visitors who are a burden. the squabble was heated tonight. Had to go outside to keep my cool





i have that in mind o coz i need my peace. Just started hustling so i will need time. We all are hurting from the unwise decisions of 'the head.'

Why rubbing it on me? Always addressing us like we are visitors who are a burden. the squabble was heated tonight. Had to go outside to keep my cool

i have that in mind o coz i need my peace. Just started hustling so i will need time. We all are hurting from the unwise decisions of 'the head.'





sowi bro, its a man's world. we dey always collect

Be writing poem you hear





hmm.. What's the way forward? At times, i walk away to come back late intentionally to avoid her disturbances. Yet she's ever ready to pick offense. The 'grace to grass' transition has unstabled her. More tips needed

lol...calm down, I'm sure you know never to hit an elder much more your mother just because they talking to you in a way you dont like. she'll see your worth someday if you keep trying to do right, and you'll make it easier for her wen you leave d house. its easy for parent to think they are d only ones that get frustrated, they think if you are not a parent you have no worries. try to understand her situation, one day you two will have a mother child relationship, better than you expect.



note that most of d things she will say to you are just out of frustration, none of what is happening is your fault. unless you directly had a hand in it.... 7 Likes





LMAO Frustrated RatLMAO 4 Likes 1 Share

Show her care.. You and your dad made her like this..

Nope, his dad and mom made him like this...



He didn't beg his mom to marry his dad. Two adults simply met, professed love to each other, made sweet love, and the result is why we are here posting...



Nope, his dad and mom made him like this...

He didn't beg his mom to marry his dad. Two adults simply met, professed love to each other, made sweet love, and the result is why we are here posting...

@OP, you need to calm your nerves, if you're old enough to move out of her apartment, please do. When she has no one to pour her anger on, she will also calm her nerves and possibly call for a reconciliation.

Maybe you can identify what usually

Triggers her and avoid it?!



Try to be proactive around the house and ease some of her pressures, just be nice despite her lashing!



Idling around will likely set her off so form

Busy as much as you can!



Emotional heartbreak/ disappointment can turn the best of us into

Monsters - for real.......

Good luck

Dont i repeat dont mums could b frustrating at times but always learn to walk away

i won't by God's grace. But she's over possessive now. Ranting and cursing when we use the little she has left. I never forced her to give birth to me. Why not reserve her antagonism to my dad who fled after complicating issues. More enlightenment from you guys will help me though to help calm my nerves. thinking of getting an earpiece. Hopefully, i can blank out her verbosity

ever

Never never think of doing that ever

That's your Mother

Simple...



Get your own place and just move out of the house 1 Like

hmm.. I have my flaws as a growing youth, no doubt but i'm not 'totally useless.' i do contribute at times to ease her burdens. But she's quick to forget. Why are women like that?

Omoh ur dad is the real mvp.... Nigggggah bailed on three frustrated disgruntled woman..... I bet she would have nagged ur dad to death if the Niggggah was still living in that house.





Useless man.... U even want to sample opinion after u had thought of raising that Filthy hands of urs on a woman that gave u life.... Rubbish man... Go get ur own apartment. 1 Like

Never never think of doing that ever

That’s your Mother you reach here Kk. I won't ma. I'm working on self-control. I'll surely do things better when i'm grown up.



you reach here Kk. I won't ma. I'm working on self-control. I'll surely do things better when i'm grown up.

No point transferring aggression or worrying about things we can't change.

you reach here Kk. I won't ma. I'm working on self-control. I'll surely do things better when i'm grown up.



No point transferring aggression or worrying about things we can't change. Yes now new section Yes now new section

you know we have a flexible mind.. Just try and show her care. Let her know you love her.. Whenever she gets angry don't talk..just calm your nerves down.. My mum can be annoying sometimes. Before I do reply her back but now I keep mute, don't argue with her at the end I say sorry.. Most importantly I do things before she says it to avoid her getting angry. But believe she loves you and would surely break her heart if you move away.. Good morning

What

Move in with a friend. Leave her alone. Better to run away from the temptation. 1 Like





What's a grown adult still doing living with and being fed by his/her mother?!



What's a grown adult still doing living with and being fed by his/her mother?!

Move out and be your own boss so you can control your space

OP face facts - You're a leech

Pack out from your mother's home. 1 Like