Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? (3640 Views)

How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? / How My Aunt's Children Led To Her Death / "Sex On The First Date Led To This For Me" -Recently Married Woman Reveals. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Well, I think growing up in a African home, we must all have received some floggings in the past for either being disobedient or probably too obedient. So reminiscing about one or two of those numerous floggings those days won't get you another flogging now, huh??





So lemme start with mine... Growing up as a child and a boy to be precise, I was so fond on playing football and playing game back then. So there was this particular day, I was home alone and bored AF and there here comes this particular friend of mine that came to gist me about how one man just opened a new shop not too far from my area then and he started sweet talking me about how this particular man was selling his own computer game at a cheaper price (I think #300 then). Mehn, to cut the story short he successfully brainwashed me and I tripped but the only problem we had that moment was raising the money to go get the computer game. Fortunately and unfortunately for me, I knew where my Mum usually stashed her money and viola I removed the particular price we're gonna need to get the game and we went yo get the game and the batteries needed to. We played and played to our maximum satisfaction that afternoon till evening when that my friend bade me farewell cos twas getting dark then. My Mum came home and she kinda noticed I was more than happy that evening compared to when she left earlier like I won a lottery during the day or something. That was the moment she started suspecting foul play, she asked me what's up with me and I said I was a little bit overjoyed about her arrival cos I was home alone all day. Then, she caught me playing the game late that same night and just like a typical Nigerian mother she asked me where I got the game from and I told her I bought it, then she asked with which money and that was the moment I realized I already shot myself in the leg the moment I said I bought it. Mehn, she beat the devil and the hell outta me that night even after confessing about stealing her money earlier to buy the computer game and the painful thing was I was made to return the game the following morning unless she ain't gonna give me food in that house again. Chei, I begged the seller like madt before the man decided to help my life by refunding me the money and thereby collecting the computer game back. That was the day I realized the Bible was right about "Idle hands are Devil's workshop" verse





So Nairalanders, over to y'all... What's your own story?? 14 Likes 2 Shares

I was caught having sex with our neighbor's daughter in their flat. I really don't wanna go into details. 7 Likes 1 Share

Papiikush:

I was caught having sex with our neighbor's daughter in their flat. I really don't wanna go into details. lol



Viz I know that you are good at lying...



but this one was way way outta it mehn!!



Seriously bro? lolViz I know that you are good at lying...but this one was way way outta it mehn!!Seriously bro? 2 Likes

Papiikush:

I was caught having sex with our neighbor's daughter in their flat. I really don't wanna go into details.



Nigga, na sex go kill you last last... Madt Man 1 Like

I fuçkin made my cousin súck my fuçkin çoçk when I was 7 1 Like

FvckShiT:

I fuçkin made my cousin súck my fuçkin çoçk when I was 7



Yeah, fûcking right... After all, that's what made you "Fûckshit" anyways... 15 Likes 1 Share





Got back from school around 3pm or so, was about bathing when my nxt door neigbour invited me for one party like dat.



Didnt wnt to go o! but changed my mind when i thought of cake icing, chocomilo,banana chewing gum, parago and baloon i would take to school the next day



I quickly accepted and had my bath quickly, couldnt evn wear party cloth coz my hand couldnt reach the wardrobe. I just wore my white singlet nd black host like dat with my koi koi shoe



Left the house open coz I thought i would return early b4 my mum but somehow i later delayed nd stayed there until 7 o clock, didnt know that everyone was looking for me at home. My mum even thought my school driver didnt bring me back nd was accusing him already, she didnt knw dat her child was dancing awilo in one party



I got back past 7 or so nd saw her with some other persons outside nd understood immediately. I was about throwing my precious goody bag away b4 she saw me nd pounced on me...



My mum gave me different styles that left me with tattoos scars. Even disfigured one of my fingernails lol.



I didnt talk to my frnd until we moved out of dat house. Happened when I was in primary 1.Got back from school around 3pm or so, was about bathing when my nxt door neigbour invited me for one party like dat.Didnt wnt to go o! but changed my mind when i thought of cake icing, chocomilo,banana chewing gum, parago and baloon i would take to school the next dayI quickly accepted and had my bath quickly, couldnt evn wear party cloth coz my hand couldnt reach the wardrobe. I just wore my white singlet nd black host like dat with my koi koi shoeLeft the house open coz I thought i would return early b4 my mum but somehow i later delayed nd stayed there until 7 o clock, didnt know that everyone was looking for me at home. My mum even thought my school driver didnt bring me back nd was accusing him already, she didnt knw dat her child was dancing awilo in one partyI got back past 7 or so nd saw her with some other persons outside nd understood immediately. I was about throwing my precious goody bag away b4 she saw me nd pounced on me...My mum gave me different styles that left me withscars. Even disfigured one of my fingernails lol.I didnt talk to my frnd until we moved out of dat house. 20 Likes 1 Share

BiafranBushBoy:

lol



Viz I know that you are good at lying...



but this one was way way outta it mehn!!



Seriously bro?

Trust me bro, I don't tell lies on Thursdays 2 Likes 1 Share

McBrooklyn:







Nigga, na sex go kill you last last... Madt Man

1 Like 1 Share

McBrooklyn:







Yeah, fûcking right... After all, that's what made you "Fûckshit" anyways...

Fúck yeah bro! fúck yeah 1 Like 2 Shares

The greatest flogging was the last flog I ever received... It was 85 strokes. (eight years ago)

Papiikush:





Trust me bro, I don't tell lies on Thursdays

What day did you tell me that you are in Love with a girl?



I was like... "My niggur Viz in love?"



That was a fvcking thursday bro!! What day did you tell me that you are in Love with a girl?I was like... "My niggur Viz in love?"That was a fvcking thursday bro!! 1 Like

Since I was born ..my mother has never raised her hand to beat me



And to my father its only I refuse to go lesson



He will beat me but not badly

I Was like 10 then... I Narrated The Position Of All The Rooms In My house To My Friend, i Told Him Who And Who Slept There... I Didnt Know My Dad Was Listening, me Wey Be Idiot Just De Happy De Laugh Until i Enter House... When I Enter House That Day, i Won Die From Cane. My Papa say Me And My Friend Na Armed Robber, say we De Plan Robbery, We Won Come Rob Am (10years Old Robber) i Collect Beaten That Day Like The Kind Beaten Jackie Chan de Give Enemies 38 Likes 1 Share

DeadRat:

I Was like 10 then... I Narrated The Position Of All The Rooms In My house To My Friend, i Told Him Who And Who Slept There... I Didnt Know My Dad Was Listening, me Wey Be Idiot Just De Happy De Laugh Until i Enter House... When I Enter House That Day, i Won Die From Cane. My Papa say Me And My Friend Na Armed Robber, say we De Plan Robbery, We Won Come Rob Am (10years Old Robber) i Collect Beaten That Day Like The Kind Beaten Jackie Chan de Give Enemies



LMAO... You sef 11 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:





What day did you tell me that you are in Love with a girl?



I was like... "My niggur Viz in love?"



That was a fvcking thursday bro!!

"Hassually" you see ehn

McBrooklyn:







LMAO... You sef i Even Piss for Body Sef... From That Day I Become Obedient Son i Even Piss for Body Sef... From That Day I Become Obedient Son

DeadRat:

i Even Piss for Body Sef... From That Day I Become Obedient Son



Obviously... You no fit chop all those kind Jackie Chan karate beatings make you no humble henceforth na... 1 Like

sexybbstar:

The greatest flogging was the last flog I ever received... It was 85 strokes. (eight years ago)



Do you mean 85strokes of dick?? Cuz Ayam not understanding Do you mean 85strokes of dick?? Cuz Ayam not understanding 1 Like

Criticize001:







Do you mean 85strokes of dick?? Cuz Ayam not understanding





Dude, TBH I wish 85 strokes of nothing but common sense can fall on you tonight...

sinaj:

Happened when I was in primary 1.



Got back from school around 3pm or so, was about bathing when my nxt door neigbour invited me for one party like dat.



Didnt wnt to go o! but changed my mind when i thought of cake icing, chocomilo,banana chewing gum, parago and baloon i would take to school the next day



I quickly accepted and had my bath quickly, couldnt evn wear party cloth coz my hand couldnt reach the wardrobe. I just wore my white singlet nd black host like dat with my koi koi shoe



Left the house open coz I thought i would return early b4 my mum but somehow i later delayed nd stayed there until 7 o clock, didnt know that everyone was looking for me at home. My mum even thought my school driver didnt bring me back nd was accusing him already, she didnt knw dat her child was dancing awilo in one party



I got back past 7 or so nd saw her with some other persons outside nd understood immediately. I was about throwing my precious goody bag away b4 she saw me nd pounced on me...



My mum gave me different styles that left me with tattoos scars. Even disfigured one of my nails lol.



I didnt talk to my frnd until we moved out of dat house.



LMAO... You left the whole house opened and even got everyone worried, you sef no try at all... 2 Likes

McBrooklyn:







LMAO... You left the whole house opened and even got everyone worried, you sef no try at all... i bin no knw wetin life dey talk nau. i bin no knw wetin life dey talk nau.

Homeboiy:

Since I was born ..my mother has never raised her hand to beat me



And to my father its only I refuse to go lesson



He will beat me but not badly u be Aje o! u be Aje o! 1 Like

Criticize001:





Do you mean 85strokes of dick?? Cuz Ayam not understanding 85 strokes of cane 85 strokes of cane

sinaj:

i bin no knw wetin life dey talk nau.



LOL... I see

I was over pampered, I wish I received such beating.



That's why I flog when need be

Oyindidi:

I was over pampered, I wish I received such beating.



That's why I flog when need be



Who you dey flog?? 2 Likes

McBrooklyn:







Who you dey flog?? No body No body

Oyindidi:

No body for now. Na Bright I dey flog before



Who be Bright??