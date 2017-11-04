₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 6:31pm On Nov 02
Well, I think growing up in a African home, we must all have received some floggings in the past for either being disobedient or probably too obedient. So reminiscing about one or two of those numerous floggings those days won't get you another flogging now, huh??
So lemme start with mine... Growing up as a child and a boy to be precise, I was so fond on playing football and playing game back then. So there was this particular day, I was home alone and bored AF and there here comes this particular friend of mine that came to gist me about how one man just opened a new shop not too far from my area then and he started sweet talking me about how this particular man was selling his own computer game at a cheaper price (I think #300 then). Mehn, to cut the story short he successfully brainwashed me and I tripped but the only problem we had that moment was raising the money to go get the computer game. Fortunately and unfortunately for me, I knew where my Mum usually stashed her money and viola I removed the particular price we're gonna need to get the game and we went yo get the game and the batteries needed to. We played and played to our maximum satisfaction that afternoon till evening when that my friend bade me farewell cos twas getting dark then. My Mum came home and she kinda noticed I was more than happy that evening compared to when she left earlier like I won a lottery during the day or something. That was the moment she started suspecting foul play, she asked me what's up with me and I said I was a little bit overjoyed about her arrival cos I was home alone all day. Then, she caught me playing the game late that same night and just like a typical Nigerian mother she asked me where I got the game from and I told her I bought it, then she asked with which money and that was the moment I realized I already shot myself in the leg the moment I said I bought it. Mehn, she beat the devil and the hell outta me that night even after confessing about stealing her money earlier to buy the computer game and the painful thing was I was made to return the game the following morning unless she ain't gonna give me food in that house again. Chei, I begged the seller like madt before the man decided to help my life by refunding me the money and thereby collecting the computer game back. That was the day I realized the Bible was right about "Idle hands are Devil's workshop" verse
So Nairalanders, over to y'all... What's your own story??
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Papiikush: 6:38pm On Nov 02
I was caught having sex with our neighbor's daughter in their flat. I really don't wanna go into details.
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by BiafranBushBoy: 6:46pm On Nov 02
Papiikush:lol
Viz I know that you are good at lying...
but this one was way way outta it mehn!!
Seriously bro?
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 6:47pm On Nov 02
Papiikush:
Nigga, na sex go kill you last last... Madt Man
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by FvckShiT: 6:49pm On Nov 02
I fuçkin made my cousin súck my fuçkin çoçk when I was 7
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 6:53pm On Nov 02
FvckShiT:
Yeah, fûcking right... After all, that's what made you "Fûckshit" anyways...
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sinaj(f): 6:53pm On Nov 02
Happened when I was in primary 1.
Got back from school around 3pm or so, was about bathing when my nxt door neigbour invited me for one party like dat.
Didnt wnt to go o! but changed my mind when i thought of cake icing, chocomilo,banana chewing gum, parago and baloon i would take to school the next day
I quickly accepted and had my bath quickly, couldnt evn wear party cloth coz my hand couldnt reach the wardrobe. I just wore my white singlet nd black host like dat with my koi koi shoe
Left the house open coz I thought i would return early b4 my mum but somehow i later delayed nd stayed there until 7 o clock, didnt know that everyone was looking for me at home. My mum even thought my school driver didnt bring me back nd was accusing him already, she didnt knw dat her child was dancing awilo in one party
I got back past 7 or so nd saw her with some other persons outside nd understood immediately. I was about throwing my precious goody bag away b4 she saw me nd pounced on me...
My mum gave me different styles that left me with
I didnt talk to my frnd until we moved out of dat house.
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Papiikush: 6:54pm On Nov 02
BiafranBushBoy:
Trust me bro, I don't tell lies on Thursdays
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Papiikush: 6:56pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by FvckShiT: 6:56pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:
Fúck yeah bro! fúck yeah
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sexybbstar(f): 6:57pm On Nov 02
The greatest flogging was the last flog I ever received... It was 85 strokes. (eight years ago)
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by BiafranBushBoy: 6:57pm On Nov 02
Papiikush:
What day did you tell me that you are in Love with a girl?
I was like... "My niggur Viz in love?"
That was a fvcking thursday bro!!
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Homeboiy(m): 7:00pm On Nov 02
Since I was born ..my mother has never raised her hand to beat me
And to my father its only I refuse to go lesson
He will beat me but not badly
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by DeadRat(m): 7:04pm On Nov 02
I Was like 10 then... I Narrated The Position Of All The Rooms In My house To My Friend, i Told Him Who And Who Slept There... I Didnt Know My Dad Was Listening, me Wey Be Idiot Just De Happy De Laugh Until i Enter House... When I Enter House That Day, i Won Die From Cane. My Papa say Me And My Friend Na Armed Robber, say we De Plan Robbery, We Won Come Rob Am (10years Old Robber) i Collect Beaten That Day Like The Kind Beaten Jackie Chan de Give Enemies
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 7:11pm On Nov 02
DeadRat:
LMAO... You sef
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by IAMSASHY(f): 7:20pm On Nov 02
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Papiikush: 7:21pm On Nov 02
BiafranBushBoy:
"Hassually" you see ehn
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by DeadRat(m): 7:24pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:i Even Piss for Body Sef... From That Day I Become Obedient Son
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 7:27pm On Nov 02
DeadRat:
Obviously... You no fit chop all those kind Jackie Chan karate beatings make you no humble henceforth na...
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Criticize001(m): 7:35pm On Nov 02
sexybbstar:
Do you mean 85strokes of dick?? Cuz Ayam not understanding
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 7:41pm On Nov 02
Criticize001:
Dude, TBH I wish 85 strokes of nothing but common sense can fall on you tonight...
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 7:58pm On Nov 02
sinaj:
LMAO... You left the whole house opened and even got everyone worried, you sef no try at all...
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sinaj(f): 8:05pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:i bin no knw wetin life dey talk nau.
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sinaj(f): 8:06pm On Nov 02
Homeboiy:u be Aje o!
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sexybbstar(f): 8:07pm On Nov 02
Criticize001:85 strokes of cane
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 8:16pm On Nov 02
sinaj:
LOL... I see
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Oyindidi(f): 8:20pm On Nov 02
I was over pampered, I wish I received such beating.
That's why I flog when need be
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 8:55pm On Nov 02
Oyindidi:
Who you dey flog??
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Oyindidi(f): 8:56pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:No body
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by McBrooklyn(m): 9:10pm On Nov 02
Oyindidi:
Who be Bright??
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by Oyindidi(f): 9:12pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:
|Re: What Led To The Greatest Flogging You Received As A Kid?? by sexybbstar(f): 9:52pm On Nov 02
McBrooklyn:her son.
