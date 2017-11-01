₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,628 members, 3,889,545 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:03 PM

President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) (8498 Views)

Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures / Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London (Photos) / Governor Rochas Okorocha Spotted On A Motorcycle In Owerri, Nigerians React. PIC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 6:52pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today received in audience Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Imo State at the State House in Abuja.
Details of the meeting is still Unknown
Lalasticlala


http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/11/president-buhari-receives-imo-state.html?m=1

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 6:53pm
More

http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/11/president-buhari-receives-imo-state.html?m=1
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Funnicator: 7:24pm
Lol Okorocha if you think he's gonna support you for president know a northerner will always support a fellow aboki. He will continually choose a fellow northerner like el rufai over you. Remember Buhari hates SE.

Cause i really wonder why elss you're visiting if not for famzing.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 7:26pm
propaganda! Make youpeople just do leave d place. We are tired Of lies

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 7:47pm
Seems he was struggling to fit into that seat...,

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:54pm
grin
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Spylord48: 7:57pm
Rochas the clown!!! Always sitting and smiling sheepishly like those statues he erected in his state.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by veacea: 8:35pm
I will comment later
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by remainhidden: 8:35pm
Old joke
Akpos gets into a pharmacy & says 2 d
pharmacist, “Hello, could u give me condom?
I’m going 2 my girlfriend’s place 4 dinner & I think I mayb in with a chance!”
D pharmacist gives him d condom & as he was going out he returns & says,”Give me another condom because my girlfriend’s sister is very cute too, she always crosses her legs in a provocative manner when she sees me & I think I might strike a luck there too.
“D pharmacist gives him a second condom& as he was leaving, again he turns back & says “Give me one more condom because my girlfriend’s mom is still pretty cute & when she sees me she always makes eye contact& since she invited me 4 dinner I think she is
expecting me 2 make a move.
During dinner, Akpos sat with his girlfriend on d left,d sister on his right& d mum facing him. When d girlfriend’s Dad walks in, Akpos lowers his head & starts d dinner prayer.”Dear Lord, bless this dinner & thank u 4 all u’v given
us” 10minutes after, Akpos was still praying “Thank u Lord 4 ur kindness.” Another Ten minutes gone by & he is still praying, keeping his head down, veryclose 2 d table.
They all looked at each other surprised, & his girlfriend was even more surprised than others. She gets close to him & whispered, “I didn’t know u’r so religious. “Akpos replies, “I
never knew ur dad was a pharmacist!”.
See !!! If you’re akpos…wat will u do?

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by cKing1000(f): 8:36pm
Not first to comment




No comment
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 8:36pm
Okorohausa!! Keep licking their ass!!!
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by LadyNaija: 8:37pm
okorocha React: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Others

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQAidpqve50

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 8:37pm
Rochas and his mentor... worst of both worlds.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 8:38pm
Oloribu rochas, werey bubu
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by ibkgab001: 8:38pm
We thank God our Presido is active and normal .. I don't want to hear stories after this Okele Bamba of onitsha. Zumba 1 of imo state
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by lollmaolol: 8:39pm
Rochas again?

Ok
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by veacea: 8:41pm
Spylord48:
Rochas the clown!!! Always sitting and smiling sheepishly like those statues he erected in his state.

Lemme ask Ifa why Rochas is always laughing?

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by frankdGreat125: 8:41pm
Ookorocha is the frog Imo state elected as their governor.
Yesterday statue was zuma, may he is inviting Buhari for his own statue unveiling.
Just believe me, imolites will stone both of them to death.

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by rafabenitez: 8:43pm
Click like if u blv rochas is a failure.

6 Likes

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by CHANNELStv2020: 8:44pm
THE MEETING OF TWO CLUELESSNESS
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by edo3(m): 8:44pm
Now i believed ffk that okorocha have sacrificed one of his legs. Always bending.
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:44pm
What else if not to question him why he thinks his nomination as 2019 candidate is not automatic and den discuss details of his own statue
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by harjiyoung(m): 8:45pm
who else always think of scrotum anytime this name is mentioned?
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GoodGovernance: 8:46pm
Funnicator:
Lol Okorocha if you think he's gonna support you for president know a northerner will always support a fellow aboki. He will continually choose a fellow northerner like el rufai over you. Remember Buhari hates SE.

Cause i really wonder why elss you're visiting if not for famzing.

Rubbish comment!

Okorocha is the next president come 2023,quote me anywhere.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by tino22(m): 8:47pm
Rochas my nigga! Lol grin
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by lilfreezy: 8:48pm
grin

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:49pm
Why is Rochas always laughing like an slowpoke even when the other person is only grinning
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by ikdaddy01(m): 8:50pm
Buhari"s Statue Loading. Invitation for FINAL Birthday in Owerri
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GoroTango: 8:52pm
Okorocha is one of Buhari's staunchest allies in the APC governor's forum, and a strong candidate to succeed him in that high office after we vote Buhari for another 4 year term in 2019

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by SecondEva: 8:52pm
Some people from a certain part of the country will develops high blood pressure because of this picture grin. The bigots and sadists who can't wrap their heads around an igbo man having a cordial relationship with a fulani president.

Okorocha so much respect for you, a truly destabilized Nigerian.
Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:52pm
Who is Rochas again ohhh?!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Adebayo Alao Akala: A Disgrace To Nigeria / Negris, Lasg Launch 10 Mw Bi-fuel Ipp In Lagos! Finally,24-hours Electricity / Policemen On Trial For Cold-blooded Murder Of Boko Haram Leaders

Viewing this topic: redness, Udopasa, Ucheoman, honourablelumis, themayor4542(m), Roland17(m), Osai1, ejifranks(m), DAGAUDA(m), mightyhazel, belej2, Austema(m), Ayorella77(m), emperorchuks, SpyAC(m), Oedinred, okoliobinna84(m), ZiggyMr(m), gift3d(f), kunle4toyeyaho, tayuu, futprintz(m), feelme3(m), nodyke231, ikihealthplus(m), snowwhyte607, TheKingdom, cutechioma1, emvicks2(m), omobritiko, Halifaxguy, tunary(m), bullstriker, Mirahcul, Bacon21(m), peace2all(m), Agbalanze(m) and 61 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.