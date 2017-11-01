₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 6:52pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today received in audience Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Imo State at the State House in Abuja.
Details of the meeting is still Unknown
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 6:53pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Funnicator: 7:24pm
Lol Okorocha if you think he's gonna support you for president know a northerner will always support a fellow aboki. He will continually choose a fellow northerner like el rufai over you. Remember Buhari hates SE.
Cause i really wonder why elss you're visiting if not for famzing.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 7:26pm
propaganda! Make youpeople just do leave d place. We are tired Of lies
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 7:47pm
Seems he was struggling to fit into that seat...,
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:54pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Spylord48: 7:57pm
Rochas the clown!!! Always sitting and smiling sheepishly like those statues he erected in his state.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by veacea: 8:35pm
I will comment later
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by remainhidden: 8:35pm
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by cKing1000(f): 8:36pm
Not first to comment
No comment
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GodblessNig247(m): 8:36pm
Okorohausa!! Keep licking their ass!!!
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by LadyNaija: 8:37pm
okorocha React: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Others
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQAidpqve50
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 8:37pm
Rochas and his mentor... worst of both worlds.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 8:38pm
Oloribu rochas, werey bubu
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by ibkgab001: 8:38pm
We thank God our Presido is active and normal .. I don't want to hear stories after this Okele Bamba of onitsha. Zumba 1 of imo state
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by lollmaolol: 8:39pm
Rochas again?
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by veacea: 8:41pm
Spylord48:
Lemme ask Ifa why Rochas is always laughing?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by frankdGreat125: 8:41pm
Ookorocha is the frog Imo state elected as their governor.
Yesterday statue was zuma, may he is inviting Buhari for his own statue unveiling.
Just believe me, imolites will stone both of them to death.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by rafabenitez: 8:43pm
Click like if u blv rochas is a failure.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by CHANNELStv2020: 8:44pm
THE MEETING OF TWO CLUELESSNESS
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by edo3(m): 8:44pm
Now i believed ffk that okorocha have sacrificed one of his legs. Always bending.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:44pm
What else if not to question him why he thinks his nomination as 2019 candidate is not automatic and den discuss details of his own statue
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by harjiyoung(m): 8:45pm
who else always think of scrotum anytime this name is mentioned?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GoodGovernance: 8:46pm
Funnicator:
Rubbish comment!
Okorocha is the next president come 2023,quote me anywhere.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by tino22(m): 8:47pm
Rochas my nigga! Lol
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by lilfreezy: 8:48pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:49pm
Why is Rochas always laughing like an slowpoke even when the other person is only grinning
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by ikdaddy01(m): 8:50pm
Buhari"s Statue Loading. Invitation for FINAL Birthday in Owerri
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by GoroTango: 8:52pm
Okorocha is one of Buhari's staunchest allies in the APC governor's forum, and a strong candidate to succeed him in that high office after we vote Buhari for another 4 year term in 2019
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by SecondEva: 8:52pm
Some people from a certain part of the country will develops high blood pressure because of this picture . The bigots and sadists who can't wrap their heads around an igbo man having a cordial relationship with a fulani president.
Okorocha so much respect for you, a truly destabilized Nigerian.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Governor Rochas Okorocha (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:52pm
Who is Rochas again ohhh?!
