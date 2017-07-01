Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Massive Crowd Shut Down Imo In Solidarity For Buhari And Rochas Okorocha. Photos (13645 Views)

Source; Thousands of Imo youths shut down Owerri in solidarity with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha. According to reports, the people disclosed that they are very happy with Governor Okorocha and his rescue mission government in Imo state. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/massive-crowd-shut-imo-solidarity-buhari-rochas-okorocha-photos.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Rented crowd 52 Likes 1 Share

When I see youth jumping over some hundreds of naira promised to be shared I just weep..

Are we ready? We've slept for too long. 29 Likes 1 Share

1k per person. Trust me 95% of the crowd were rented from Osun IDPs alone with promise of feeding, lodging and transportation. 52 Likes 7 Shares

Op,

The people are there for Rochas and not Buhari.



Even Rochas has begged Igbos to stop their mindless investment in all sorts of war zones. Yet, they won't listen. Rochas has expanded Owerri and made land for any type of investment available for Igbos that have any sense of investing in their homeland.



Igbos should have learnt from other groups that NEVER bought nor built anything tangible in the East. Yet, Igbos bury their life savings buying and building in other hostile places. I do not pity them because they should have learnt that something was wrong when other Nigerians mocked the southeast as erosion area and would not buy land there, while the southeasterners also joined them in abandoning the area.



Fashola begged the Igbos to please consider Igbo cities sometimes in siting their projects, every notable traditional ruler in Igboland has begged and begged and begged for Igbos to consider their own state capitals and major cities in Igboland for some of their projects if they don't want it in their villages. Even if it is just 10%-40% of their total worth brought to their own state. But our stubborn people who always know it more than anyone else have the monopoly of wisdom that nothing will happen and they continue investing heavily in those God forsaken hostile places. Today, they don't want to leave those places and want me to sympathize with them for their stupidity?



Do you want to tell me that DANGOTE could not buy land or property in Igboland? We challenge him to come out and say so.



Igbos that continue to blindly and thoughtlessly develop other hostile territories and abandon their homeland, only to turn around and cry for mercy when quit notices are issued should take responsibility for their own foolish actions. They'd better leave those places now for the sake of their lives.



" Mr. One Nigeria" Igbos. 21 Likes 2 Shares

conductor5:

1k per person. Trust me 95% of the crowd were rented from Osun IDPs alone with promise of feeding, lodging and transportation.

You can keep deceiving yourself and denying reality. If it is an ipob/Nnamdi Kanu rally, you will come here and tell us how Kanu is the biggest crowd puller in the history of humanity. Now that others opposed to his ideology are rallying for the governor and president, hypocrites like you are shouting rented 1k crowd. You ipobs are just noisy about your agitation, you are still in the minority in the south east. In the days to come, more Igbos who are opposed to Kanu will come out and distance themselves from him the way we've seen this week. Crowds like this will continue to expose your lies. Political campaigns will soon start in Anambra and ipob will suffer its biggest defeat there when the election is successfully conducted. For now, keep shouting Afonja, 1K rented crowd from Osun etc up and down. You can keep deceiving yourself and denying reality. If it is an ipob/Nnamdi Kanu rally, you will come here and tell us how Kanu is the biggest crowd puller in the history of humanity. Now that others opposed to his ideology are rallying for the governor and president, hypocrites like you are shouting rented 1k crowd. You ipobs are just noisy about your agitation, you are still in the minority in the south east. In the days to come, more Igbos who are opposed to Kanu will come out and distance themselves from him the way we've seen this week. Crowds like this will continue to expose your lies. Political campaigns will soon start in Anambra and ipob will suffer its biggest defeat there when the election is successfully conducted. For now, keep shouting Afonja, 1K rented crowd from Osun etc up and down. 69 Likes 4 Shares

See how this man is wasting fund of Imolites to rent some gullible hungry youths even when Imo pensioners are languishing.



I pity Imolites.



Check the afonja Muslims above and below me, they are possessed. They tremble whenever anything Igbo is mentioned.



Tell me the nexus between their comments and Biafra.?

Obviously, Ipob is giving a lot of people sleepless night. 12 Likes 2 Shares

bye bye biafra....the true igbos are making their statements with nigerian flag...



imo is not ipob....!... 8 Likes 3 Shares

Rochas is still an infant in adult body 3 Likes 1 Share

Poverty is the reason people sell their conscience. I feel sorry for this nation. After all these, his kinsmen will still destroy your farmlands and rape your women. It's a shame. 5 Likes 1 Share

Okorocha deserves commendation. He is doing great in IMO state 5 Likes

CastedDude:

Thousands of Imo youths shut down Owerri in solidarity with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha. According to reports, the people disclosed that they are very happy with Governor Okorocha and his rescue mission government in Imo state. See photos below;



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/massive-crowd-shut-imo-solidarity-buhari-rochas-okorocha-photos.html years back pictures. upload the video of this event and let one of the participants state the date and day that this event occurred....... like my name is Emeka and am among the people that are in solidarity with Rocha's okoroocha, today's date 4th of July 2017. that is only what I will see and believe this propaganda. years back pictures. upload the video of this event and let one of the participants state the date and day that this event occurred....... like my name is Emeka and am among the people that are in solidarity with Rocha's okoroocha, today's date 4th of July 2017. that is only what I will see and believe this propaganda. 4 Likes 2 Shares

conductor5:

1k per person. Trust me 95% of the crowd were rented from Osun IDPs alone with promise of feeding, lodging and transportation.

Get well soon Get well soon 6 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:





You can keep deceiving yourself and denying reality. If it is an ipob/Nnamdi Kanu rally, you will come here and tell us how Kanu is the biggest crowd puller in the history of humanity. Now that others opposed to his ideology are rallying for the governor and president, hypocrites like you are shouting rented 1k crowd. You ipobs are just noisy about your agitation, you are still in the minority in the south east. In the days to come, more Igbos who are opposed to Kanu will come out and distance themselves from him the way we've seen this week. Crowds like this will continue to expose your lies. Political campaigns will soon start in Anambra and ipob will suffer its biggest defeat there when the election is successfully conducted. For now, keep shouting Afonja, 1K rented crowd from Osun etc up and down. Kanu and Rochas are no mates. Remove their posts and money from each person and see who pulls a greater crowd and who will be laughed at.



Don't ever in cone headed ewedu hydraulic soup eating life mention Kanu and Okoroawusa in one sentence during comparison. Kanu and Rochas are no mates. Remove their posts and money from each person and see who pulls a greater crowd and who will be laughed at.Don't ever in cone headed ewedu hydraulic soup eating life mention Kanu and Okoroawusa in one sentence during comparison. 11 Likes 1 Share





i don't believe this. But i believe in Mr Rochas but not Mr Buhari i don't believe this. But i believe in Mr Rochas but not Mr Buhari

S

iPoB where Una dey, Buhari pulls 2billion people in Biafra republic. Chai. This crowd pass IPoB o 1 million crowd o 1 Like





Where is Buhari, I can't find him there...Baba awa da?

HIRED CROWD!!!







I don't know the day our politicians will become responsible.







I'm very sure the money that was wasted there would have been enough to pay 50 pensioners in that state.







But it has been wasted on a fruitless venture.







Solidarity with Buhari who is in a London hospital or Okorocha who has proven to be a fraud?





I weep for Nigeria.

Nnamdi cownu right now 3 Likes

And some Buffoons will make us understand that, Rocha Okorocha is not having followership in Imo state.



IPOB in trouble as the agitation is dying down and Kanu is loosing his popularity by day. 1 Like

this crowd is bigger than ipob crowd. the people have spoken. off with nnamdi kanus head 3 Likes

Okoroawusa is still okoroawusa he will soon recieve another hotter slap from Evil spirit therefore i say hottest slap fall on him

All this crowd for Nigeria? Ipod where art thou? 1 Like

givbitcoin:

Okorocha deserves commendation. He is doing great in IMO state Says an haboki who can't locate Imo state in a Map Says an haboki who can't locate Imo state in a Map 2 Likes

Nigerian Youths 1 Like