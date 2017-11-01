₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by lightblazingnow(m): 6:48am
President Buhari set to begin South-East tour
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by lightblazingnow(m): 6:49am
One step at a time heals the injuries of the past, more than mere visit's, I think there should a concrete determination to build bridges along every geopolitical zone to annex solid peace and further unity among Nigerians
Injury for one is injury for all
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by 9jvirgin(m): 6:52am
Operation Peppersoup Fish will provide very tight security and some disobedient children will be used for Nonsense and Ingredients.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by FarahAideed: 6:56am
Too late there is no need for this useless tour
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by QuotaSystem: 7:00am
FarahAideed:
It's not too late to organize your gang and wait for Jubrins convoy so you can block them and show your anger with stick and stones.
I'm sure Buratai wouldn't mind.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Spylord48: 7:04am
He should better do it o or else during during election time it won't be easy for him to campaign there o
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by FarahAideed: 7:05am
QuotaSystem:
No need for that because that Bigot called Buhari hates the south so much he wont step his leg there and besides nobody wants him there sef ..Buhari is a senile failure , an irritating piece of poo
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by EmekaBlue(m): 7:10am
because election is coming..MUMU
we dont need ur body odour coming to ooze here
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Esseite: 7:15am
He can aswell join wizkid on his tour.. what rubbish. Can you imagine what a useless governor is spewing.
We should be reading, buhari would be going to southeast to commission viable projects...
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Cyynthialove(f): 7:17am
The iddiotiic uncircumcised Philistine is wasting his time
Here is the picture of uncircumcised Philistine doing what he's known for with a 13 yr old girl.
May 72 virgins fall on this stvpid child rapist and his gullible maggots followers that consume his pooo on daily basis and tell us that it tests like chocolate.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Funnicator: 7:22am
Old f00l, only coming because election is around the corner. SE is not a tissue paper you Northern king.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by sdindan: 7:23am
We don't need his visit.
He should go to Adamawa
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by StainlessH(m): 7:24am
Why will he be begged to go to the east?
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by vedaxcool(m): 9:24am
Cyynthialove:
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by sweerychick(f): 9:26am
Highly unnecessary
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by orisa37: 10:59am
We wish him Luck on the Tour.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by gidgiddy: 11:07am
Buhari is not welcome in Igbo land, he is the devil himself
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:10am
He should come to Aba na
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by lightblazingnow(m): 2:42pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by GoroTango: 2:47pm
Lets hope those IPOB miscreants don't come at him with sticks and stones because the consequences will be dire
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Sirpaul(m): 3:37pm
roaches shut up
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by takenadoh: 3:37pm
2019 around the corner
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by modelmike7(m): 3:37pm
My president is working. God bless him.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:38pm
hope he comes with his crash helmet
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by armanii(m): 3:38pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by judecares1: 3:38pm
OKOROCHA IS D WORST GOVERNOR THE EAST HAS EVER PRODUCED
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by chinex276(m): 3:38pm
2019 is on its way... but bubu should know that Igbos don't give a fuckkk about him
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by talk2percy(m): 3:39pm
CHIEF OLU FALAE SPOKE THE MINDS OF HONEST AND PROGRESSIVE NIGERIANS- THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT RESTRUCTURING NIGERIA IS ALL ABOUT .
This beautiful piece by Chief Olu Falae is for for the education of the hypocrtitical, genocidal, fake-prayer warrior, ICC bound war criminal called Gowon and other mischievous Nigerians , who pretend that they do not understand what restructuring is all about. This is 100% my position. God bless you Chief.
FOR THOSE STILL GREEKED BY THE TERM, THIS IS THE MEANING OF RESTRUCTURING AS CANVASSED BY SOUTHERN NIGERIA BY~Chief Olu Falae
You know I am a leader in the South West and at the National convention, I was elected as the leader of the Yoruba delegation. So, I am central to the Yoruba position. The Yoruba position is my position and it is the same position I canvassed in my book, ‘The way forward for Nigeria’ which I launched since 2005 in Lagos. What we mean by restructuring is going back to the Independence Constitution which our leaders negotiated with the British between 1957 and 1959. It was on that basis that the three regions agreed to go to Independence as one united country. So, it was a negotiated constitution. This is because, if the three regions were not able to agree, there would not have been one united independent Nigeria. But because the three regions at that time negotiated and agreed to package a constitution, that is why they agreed to go to Independence together. When the military came in 1966 and threw away the constitution, they threw away the negotiated agreement among the three regions, which was the foundation of a united Nigeria.
So, the military did not only throw away the constitution but a political consensus negotiated and agreed by our leaders of the three regions in those days. When we say restructuring now, we are saying let us go back substantially to that constitution which gave considerable autonomy to the regions. For example, each region at that time collected its revenue and contributed the agreed proportion to the centre. But when the military came, they turned it round and took everything to the centre. That could not have been accepted by Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe or Obafemi Awolowo.
This constitution we are using was made by late Gen Sani Abacha and the military; and Abacha came from only one part of Nigeria, so he wrote a constitution that favoured his own part of Nigeria. That is why I am saying, let us restructure and go back to what all of us agreed before. That is the meaning of restructuring. The regions used to be federating units, but in today’s Nigeria, they would now be called federal regions because states have been created in the regions. So in the West, you now have federation of Yoruba states which would belong to the Nigerian union at the centre. So, it is not like the region of old with all the powers. No. It is now going to be a coordinator of the states in the zone. That is what we mean by restructuring. And the regions would have a considerable autonomy as they used to have. For example, for the younger people, they may not know that every region then had its own constitution.
There were four constitutions at independence –the Federal constitution, Western constitution, Eastern constitution and Northern constitution. That was how independent they were and every region had an ambassador in London. The ambassadors for the regions were called Agent General so that you do not confuse them with that of Nigeria then called High Commissioner. So, Nigeria had four ambassadors in London. The ambassador for Nigeria then called a High Commissioner was M.T Mbu. The ambassador for Eastern Nigeria then was Mr Jonah Chinyere Achara, Western Nigeria was Mr Omolodun and for Northern Nigeria, it was Alhaji Abdulmalik. There were four of them. That was the kind of arrangement we agreed to, but the military threw it away and gave us this over-centralised unitary constitution. So, we said this is not acceptable any more; we must go back to the negotiated constitution which gave considerable autonomy to the regions, so that they can compete in a healthy manner. For example, Chief Obafemi Awolowo wanted to introduce free education in the West and other regions said they could not afford it, but he went ahead to introduce it in the Western region. He said he wanted to pay a minimum of five shillings a day, while others were paying two and three shillings. He went ahead and passed the law, making five shillings the minimum wage in Western Nigeria.
There was no problem with that. In Western Nigeria, the constitution provided for a House of Assembly and the House of Chiefs. In Eastern Nigeria, there was no House of Chiefs because they did not think they needed one. There was no problem with that and that is the kind of Nigeria we negotiated in London, but that is different from what we have today. So, we are saying let us go back to that arrangement which all of us agreed at independence and not what Abacha imposed on us, which is very partial, unfair and one-sided. That is the meaning of restructuring; it is to restructure unfairness and give semi-autonomy to the federating units.
Chief Olu False is a leading Yoruba leader and waa Head of the Southwest Delegation to the Jonathan National Constitutional Conference.
NB: PLEASE HELP TO SHARE THIS PIECE WIDELY. EVEN THE DEVILS MUST BE FORCED TO READ THIS PIECE. THIS IS THE ONLY REDEMPTIVE WAY OUT FOR NIGERIA. EVERYOTHER THING WILL NEVER WORK
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by muller101(m): 3:39pm
He should go with bomb protector o
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by airminem(f): 3:42pm
Mr Okorocha, You Must Be The Tourist Guide Because People Like You Have Contributed In Making The SE States Undeveloped Tourist States.
|Re: President Buhari To Begin South-East Tour - Governor Okorocha reveals by chrisxxx(m): 3:42pm
To spit on the grave of the killed 'Equal Opportunity Campaigners or give us Biafran" Agitators.
