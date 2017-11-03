Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) (6618 Views)

A Kogi State Civil Servant Resigned Due To Non Payment Of Salary / Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) / Kogi Civil Servant Returns N1.7m Paid In Excess Of Salary

Expect more resignation letters from Kogi State workers.



Amb. Anthony Ogah through his Tony Ogah Foundation have given N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) cash to Mr Tenimu Muhammed Tairu, a forest guard employed by the Kogi State ministry of environment who resigned as a result of unpaid salary for 10months to enable him establish his fashion designing company.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10213563513938928&id=1134900901





Read his resignation letter & see Photos of how he dumped his uniform. http://www.nairaland.com/4147148/kogi-state-civil-servant-resigned

It's painful that despite all to the contrary the kogi government (if we may even call it that) are still in denial 2 Likes

Good one. 1 Like 1 Share

Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state. Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state. 5 Likes

kogi people have turned to IDPs 2 Likes

Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state.





One man government



He is his own fan, he is also his own hater One man governmentHe is his own fan, he is also his own hater 6 Likes





Why not Bank transfer



Nice gesture though!



Raw cash
Why not Bank transfer
Black man sef
Nice gesture though!
#ImpeachBuhari

kogi state is yet to arrived in all sector and scof as a state

Hello nairalanders, let us pray for that state!!

May the blessing & prayer of this jummuat today be upon kogi state.

am going to resign on Monday.

And they collected paris refund and ate the money meant for salary and nobody is asking them questions

i have long given up on this country since we got a primary school dullard to rule us as president

1 million

am going to resign on Monday.

I'll be the happiest person when you resign I'll be the happiest person when you resign

good one my brother



I wonder how salaries are not made a priority by our governors



and u want them to fight corruption with empty stomachs while the governors will fight theirs with well fed stomachs

Yaya Bello d white lion will come out 2mao nd say;

"I'm not paying so dat dis organizations can help my pple"

lol politicians are unbelievable

that guy is thinking of next election





he just sold his PVC for 1million....

One man government



He is his own fan, he is also his own hater The mumu dey eat alone & will definitely die alone The mumu dey eat alone & will definitely die alone

Just 1 mill?



nice gesture, but 10 months unpaid salary, haba!!!!.............wonder what the man has been feeding his family on.

Raw cash



Why not Bank transfer



Black man sef



Nice gesture though!



#ImpeachBuhari

I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason .



At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.



I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason.
At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.
If he gives him cheque some will say it's a lie.

Well done but we Nigerians doing misuse opportunities..

I go resign tomorrow

I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason .



At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.



If he gives him cheque some will say it's a lie. funny u

that is all the money 500k 500k

Raw cash



Why not Bank transfer



Black man sef



Nice gesture though!



#ImpeachBuhari

Because he has to show it off..."eko for show!"

Na wa for Murderer Bello of Kogi state

Congrats bro, I will tell my dad to resign sharperly

Kogi, my state, why nah? 10 months? who die? Same thing with Imo state here, where I did my I.T (Nekede zoo). They are owing 'em for more than five months. Rochas & Bello, don't know who's better.

funny u that is all the money 500k 500k Chai.. For two hands like that.. Funny. Chai.. For two hands like that.. Funny.