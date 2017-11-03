₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Adieza(m): 10:41am
Expect more resignation letters from Kogi State workers.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by aolawale025: 4:38pm
It's painful that despite all to the contrary the kogi government (if we may even call it that) are still in denial
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kay29000(m): 5:02pm
Good one.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by esthy86: 5:04pm
ok
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:04pm
Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Equiano: 5:04pm
kogi people have turned to IDPs
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by tobtap: 5:05pm
U
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 5:05pm
DIKEnaWAR:
One man government
He is his own fan, he is also his own hater
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 5:05pm
Raw cash
Why not Bank transfer
Black man sef
Nice gesture though!
#ImpeachBuhari
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Alhkerimu(m): 5:05pm
kogi state is yet to arrived in all sector and scof as a state
Hello nairalanders, let us pray for that state!!
May the blessing & prayer of this jummuat today be upon kogi state.
Let me hear you shout amen
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Tk4all(m): 5:05pm
1 million am going to resign on Monday.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kingandamy4life: 5:06pm
And they collected paris refund and ate the money meant for salary and nobody is asking them questions
i have long given up on this country since we got a primary school dullard to rule us as president
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 5:06pm
Tk4all:I'll be the happiest person when you resign
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by bigfish3k: 5:06pm
good one my brother
I wonder how salaries are not made a priority by our governors
and u want them to fight corruption with empty stomachs while the governors will fight theirs with well fed stomachs
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kamatofeelz(m): 5:07pm
Yaya Bello d white lion will come out 2mao nd say;
"I'm not paying so dat dis organizations can help my pple"
lol politicians are unbelievable
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by ricsman(m): 5:09pm
that guy is thinking of next election
he just sold his PVC for 1million....
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Trumps: 5:09pm
jerflakes:The mumu dey eat alone & will definitely die alone
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 5:10pm
Just 1 mill?
I no follow ohh....
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by chibu4u2: 5:10pm
nice gesture, but 10 months unpaid salary, haba!!!!.............wonder what the man has been feeding his family on.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by udemzyudex(m): 5:11pm
AishaBuhari:
I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason .
At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.
If he gives him cheque some will say it's a lie.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by fatymore(f): 5:11pm
Well done but we Nigerians doing misuse opportunities..
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by mekstaniac(m): 5:12pm
I go resign tomorrow
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by ricsman(m): 5:13pm
udemzyudex:funny u
that is all the money 500k 500k
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Chukazu: 5:13pm
AishaBuhari:
Because he has to show it off..."eko for show!"
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by castrol180(m): 5:13pm
Na wa for Murderer Bello of Kogi state
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:14pm
Congrats bro, I will tell my dad to resign sharperly
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Johntitus: 5:16pm
Kogi, my state, why nah? 10 months? who die? Same thing with Imo state here, where I did my I.T (Nekede zoo). They are owing 'em for more than five months. Rochas & Bello, don't know who's better.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by udemzyudex(m): 5:16pm
ricsman:Chai.. For two hands like that.. Funny.
|Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by edeXede: 5:20pm
Not impressed, we know their type, wont come outbto help when the going is tough but will run at any chance the camara might have to project them as philanthropist.. We nigerians are now wise.. Only the fools will quote and disagree with me
