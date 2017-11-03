₦airaland Forum

Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Adieza(m): 10:41am
Expect more resignation letters from Kogi State workers.

Amb. Anthony Ogah through his Tony Ogah Foundation have given N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) cash to Mr Tenimu Muhammed Tairu, a forest guard employed by the Kogi State ministry of environment who resigned as a result of unpaid salary for 10months to enable him establish his fashion designing company.
Thanks to Anthony

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10213563513938928&id=1134900901


Read his resignation letter & see Photos of how he dumped his uniform. http://www.nairaland.com/4147148/kogi-state-civil-servant-resigned

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by aolawale025: 4:38pm
It's painful that despite all to the contrary the kogi government (if we may even call it that) are still in denial

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kay29000(m): 5:02pm
Good one.

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by esthy86: 5:04pm
ok
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:04pm
grin grin grin grin grin


Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state.

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Equiano: 5:04pm
kogi people have turned to IDPs

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by tobtap: 5:05pm
cool coolU
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 5:05pm
DIKEnaWAR:
grin grin grin grin grin


Yahaya Bello no send anyone o. Only him is the cabal in Kogi state.

grin

One man government

He is his own fan, he is also his own hater

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 5:05pm
Raw cash

Why not Bank transfer

Black man sef undecided

Nice gesture though!

#ImpeachBuhari

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Alhkerimu(m): 5:05pm
kogi state is yet to arrived in all sector and scof as a state
Hello nairalanders, let us pray for that state!!
May the blessing & prayer of this jummuat today be upon kogi state.
Let me hear you shout amen
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Tk4all(m): 5:05pm
1 million am going to resign on Monday.
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kingandamy4life: 5:06pm
And they collected paris refund and ate the money meant for salary and nobody is asking them questions
i have long given up on this country since we got a primary school dullard to rule us as president
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 5:06pm
Tk4all:
1 million
am going to resign on Monday.
I'll be the happiest person when you resign embarassed
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by bigfish3k: 5:06pm
good one my brother

I wonder how salaries are not made a priority by our governors

and u want them to fight corruption with empty stomachs while the governors will fight theirs with well fed stomachs
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by kamatofeelz(m): 5:07pm
Yaya Bello d white lion will come out 2mao nd say;
"I'm not paying so dat dis organizations can help my pple"
lol politicians are unbelievable
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by ricsman(m): 5:09pm
that guy is thinking of next election


he just sold his PVC for 1million....
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Trumps: 5:09pm
jerflakes:


grin

One man government

He is his own fan, he is also his own hater
The mumu dey eat alone & will definitely die alone
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 5:10pm
Just 1 mill?

I no follow ohh....
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by chibu4u2: 5:10pm
nice gesture, but 10 months unpaid salary, haba!!!!.............wonder what the man has been feeding his family on.
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by udemzyudex(m): 5:11pm
AishaBuhari:
Raw cash

Why not Bank transfer

Black man sef undecided

Nice gesture though!

#ImpeachBuhari

I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason grin.

At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.

If he gives him cheque some will say it's a lie.
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by fatymore(f): 5:11pm
Well done but we Nigerians doing misuse opportunities..
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by mekstaniac(m): 5:12pm
I go resign tomorrow
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by ricsman(m): 5:13pm
udemzyudex:


I guess he did that cos of the way some Nigerians reason grin.

At least we didn't see all the money which means he might have transferred some to the bank.

If he gives him cheque some will say it's a lie.
funny u
that is all the money 500k 500k

Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Chukazu: 5:13pm
AishaBuhari:
Raw cash

Why not Bank transfer

Black man sef undecided

Nice gesture though!

#ImpeachBuhari

Because he has to show it off..."eko for show!"
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by castrol180(m): 5:13pm
Na wa for Murderer Bello of Kogi state
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:14pm
Congrats bro, I will tell my dad to resign sharperly
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by Johntitus: 5:16pm
Kogi, my state, why nah? 10 months? who die? Same thing with Imo state here, where I did my I.T (Nekede zoo). They are owing 'em for more than five months. Rochas & Bello, don't know who's better.
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by udemzyudex(m): 5:16pm
ricsman:
funny u that is all the money 500k 500k
Chai.. For two hands like that.. Funny.
Re: Tony Ogah Gives N1m To Kogi Civil Servant Who Resigned (Photo) by edeXede: 5:20pm
embarassed

Not impressed, we know their type, wont come outbto help when the going is tough but will run at any chance the camara might have to project them as philanthropist.. We nigerians are now wise.. Only the fools will quote and disagree with me

