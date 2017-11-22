Let no one blame this young lady for her choice.



Nigga been paying her bills, probably have estates she would inherit when nigga goes to study indefinite soil science



Nigga can barely last minutes on top of her unlike young guys who would take drug combinations to raise their ego thereby increasing her mileage and dealing with privates



It's been verified that older men are more matured to issues of relationships, more tolerant and less temperamental unlike young negros who are usually angry, very temperamental and usually control freak.



But on a final note we should know that ladies see no wrong in dating their ancestors so far as the juice is flowing,



but my motto still remains "Ladies are like doughnuts everybody gets a turn" so why should I get angry when i see pictures like these 1 Like