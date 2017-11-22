₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,016 members, 3,891,026 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 03:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured (4984 Views)
Black Lady With Tattoos All Over Her Face That Got Mouths Wagging (photos) / Gussy Baby: Better To Have Sex With A Friend Than A Lover – (photo) / Harrysong’s 22-Year-Old Daughter, Carlisa, Who Has An Unbelievable Ukwu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by InsideOut247: 12:09pm
IG User @sixfootgoddess shared this cute photo of herself and her older white lover on her page and wrote 'He found his soul mate at 71. I found mine at 22. A year later, nothing has changed'. Good for them!
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/22-year-old-pretty-black-lady-shows-of.html
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by AverageAnnie(f): 12:15pm
Whatever rocks ur boat sweetie. .
4 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by cyndy1000(f): 12:16pm
sugar grandfather
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Slayer2: 12:23pm
She Looks a lot like Lalas247, abi na she self
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by AlexCk: 2:48pm
Hmm.
Soft work, or true love,??
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by ObamaOsama: 2:48pm
this one is better than those......
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Swiftlee(m): 2:48pm
Her name is devlish! Only if that 71 year old man knows what that goddess has done to him!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by chinnasa: 2:48pm
nawaooooo
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by bastien: 2:48pm
At least no be only yahoo Boys dey follow old whity, yahoo Girls don join the train too
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Barselonia(m): 2:48pm
continue
1 Like
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Hexzyz(m): 2:49pm
This is acceptable by standard.
1 Like
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by popelix: 2:49pm
really? with that his reddish small Dickson? wise up gal. m money aren't everyshit
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by lakesidey(m): 2:49pm
Their life, their business
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by ghettowriter(m): 2:49pm
Its your life young one. No shots given.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Alisegun(m): 2:49pm
v
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by ebonge1: 2:49pm
If is only what she needed at 22?
then good for her and her future.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Ayo4251(m): 2:50pm
The hustle is real!!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by 9japrof(m): 2:50pm
Let no one blame this young lady for her choice.
Nigga been paying her bills, probably have estates she would inherit when nigga goes to study indefinite soil science
Nigga can barely last minutes on top of her unlike young guys who would take drug combinations to raise their ego thereby increasing her mileage and dealing with privates
It's been verified that older men are more matured to issues of relationships, more tolerant and less temperamental unlike young negros who are usually angry, very temperamental and usually control freak.
But on a final note we should know that ladies see no wrong in dating their ancestors so far as the juice is flowing,
but my motto still remains "Ladies are like doughnuts everybody gets a turn" so why should I get angry when i see pictures like these
1 Like
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by ylaa(f): 2:50pm
Oh! Iyami!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by realnas(m): 2:50pm
Biatch you didn't find a soul mate, you have found a meal ticket and a means of getting a green card, hope he doesn't give you a veneral disease
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by nairavsdollars: 2:51pm
Remember founder of Playboy magazine and her younger lover? She will develop heart attack if he didn't include her in his will
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by njokuuche77(m): 2:51pm
cyndy1000:
Lolz
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by Dthespian: 2:51pm
Is she really in love with him,or there's something else they havnt mentioned about his bank account.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by ezex(m): 2:51pm
Whatever rock her boat
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by pocohantas(f): 2:51pm
Black girls dey marry old men, home and abroad.
Theirs isn't surprising... na normal thing for us...
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by xawev: 2:51pm
really
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by itsIYKE(m): 2:51pm
Financial security
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by LydayBobo(m): 2:51pm
He wants to go to his grave cumming...smiling
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by free2ryhme: 2:51pm
InsideOut247:
we all know money for hand back for ground
There is no love that exist between them
he is after sex she is after his money plain and simple
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by abdelrahman: 2:51pm
she knows the man will soon die and inherit all her properties!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by beautydutch(f): 2:51pm
popelix:how u take no say the tin is red and small
pls I wana know the method u used to find out
|Re: 22-Year-Old Black Lady & Her 71-Year-Old White Lover Pictured by emmybernard(m): 2:52pm
Weyting concern you @Op? Aproko
Please Ladies Which Would You Prefer?? / Father Caught Having Sex With His 17-year-old Daughter / This Lady's Necklace Got People Talking Online
Viewing this topic: kalebsky, natanyin78, emonkey(m), yemiosinbajo, shullamite, mumbimumbi(m), nerodenero, Harmony222(m), Explorerx, EASYSHO, tonexman18(m), Guyman02, IDKadiri, Generalhunt, chuksonu, macb(m), louie3(m), listenersky, ebonge1, kuboy, mascot87(m), collins07(m), Promismike(m), bachirdjibo, Klinzy02, Melkizedeck, Shakeeraw(f), Chuvin22(m), emmyw(m), ibkayee(f), signature2012(m), Freciprocal, lannre(m), afolabiwunmi, sapientia1(m), kmcutez(f), salt1, fortunes0215(m), miller0093(m), raumdeuter, OlaOlabode1104, debonairprinx(m), olarindeabayomi, Abithel, Hugo7(m), YESpParticipant, sagod, Horo(m), lonlytroy, ROZZAYY(f), dljbd1(m), bamysquare(m), haywhy59(m), bercarray(m), platinumventure, kylie01, kopite(m), Pinkfriday(f), DemonHunTER, Ramicent, Hedriz(m), freeze105, emynicedgreat, Pebcak and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3