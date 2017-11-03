₦airaland Forum

Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by nazzyon(m): 4:58pm
Tinubu discloses cause of son’s death

Following controversies that had trailed his son, Jide’s death, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that the deceased died of cardiac arrest.

Tinubu’s clarification on his son’s death came barely 24 hours after departing Lagos with his wife, Oluremi, who is chairman, senate committee on Environment, for London to visit the family of deceased.

The former governor, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Friday, described his son’s death as a reminder except GOD, no human have knowledge of his last day on earth.

“My son was a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life. He followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms. Those who knew him could not help but like him. Yet, he was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.

“This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us knows when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves.

http://www.theguildng.com/tinubu-discloses-cause-of-sons-death/



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Pierocash(m): 5:54pm
Fani Kayode right nw



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Sunofgod(m): 5:55pm
Na hunger kill am...



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by nairavsdollars: 6:06pm
Lies...but RIP



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by mbaboy(m): 6:07pm
The rich also cry. Rip to the dead



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Alisegun(m): 6:09pm
Lies.



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by seunmsg(m): 6:10pm
nairavsdollars:
Lies...but RIP

Since you know more than the father of the deceased, tell us the truth about his death.



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:11pm
'A kii gbin alubosa ko hu efo, ohun ti a ba gbin ni a o ka'


I have no sympathy for Tinubu because he has made many families cries in the past, he just tasted the sour food he's giving other people.

Any other politicians who makes lives unbearable for Nigerians will cry this year. Iseeeeeeeeee



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by velai(m): 6:11pm
See advice! "Mortality comes on all of us ... just...unjust...bla bla bla."
Sir, are you just to Nigeria in general and Lagos state in particular?

Well, sorry for the loss of your son. May he enjoy his eternal rest in peace.



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by wickyyolo: 6:12pm
Only men of the underworld know what happened.
Let us enjoy the lies



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:22pm
Just like El rufai, one down more to go

Useless criminals



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Cyynthialove(f): 6:42pm
Ok.
Next pls...
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by VulgarVulvas: 6:53pm
Cardiac arrest equates to drug overdose

Jide might have taken after his father's gbana addiction



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Hofbrauhaus: 6:57pm
Who don die don die...make we move on!!
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by abdelrahman: 7:00pm
SO SAD
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by TrueSenator(m): 7:05pm
Maybe the Apple Political Calculations(APC) failed him...I suppose.......these heart problems are often times induced by worries or shocks or disappointments undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by fatymore(f): 7:13pm
1nigeriamyfoot:
'A kii gbin alubosa ko hu efo, ohun ti a ba gbin ni a o ka'


I have no sympathy for Tinubu because he has made many families cries in the past, he just tasted the sour food he's giving other people.

Any other politicians who makes lives unbearable for Nigerians will cry this year. Iseeeeeeeeee
egbon.maka why now.. angry



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Keneking: 7:13pm
Maybe too much gym
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:23pm
Keneking:
Maybe too much gym

Is it true that you are a covering zombie...
Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else undecided



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:24pm
fatymore:
egbon.maka why now.. angry

Why do you detest the truth



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by fatymore(f): 7:26pm
KidsNEXTdoor:


Why do you detest the truth
aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:32pm
fatymore:
aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise

Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing Nigerians
Free the guy jare
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:47pm
fatymore:
egbon.maka why now.. angry

I do things with reasons, don't get it twisted sisi mi grin grin grin

Nigeria na kill dem before dey kill you
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by fatymore(f): 7:48pm
KidsNEXTdoor:


Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing Nigerians
Free the guy jare
ok dear
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:56pm
fatymore:
aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise
not son of a wicked soul. Tinubu has no sympathy for common man, & his selfishness have sent thousands soul to their early grave. These people are wicked & deserves no sympathy sis



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Keneking: 8:01pm
KidsNEXTdoor:


Is it true that you are a covering zombie...
Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else undecided

What is covering zombie?



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by tit(f): 8:04pm
Na Sango now
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by tit(f): 8:06pm
fatymore:
aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise

If we respect the dead,
What should we do to the living?



Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by fatymore(f): 8:17pm
tit:


If we respect the dead,
What should we do to the living?
k...
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by omowolewa: 8:35pm
Something must kill everyone but this is untimely.
may God rest his soul and comfort his wellwishers
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by kingDELE(m): 9:24pm
Kamar
Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son's Death by Firefire(m): 9:25pm
Ok



