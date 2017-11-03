Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death (19960 Views)

Tinubu discloses cause of son’s death



Following controversies that had trailed his son, Jide’s death, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that the deceased died of cardiac arrest.



Tinubu’s clarification on his son’s death came barely 24 hours after departing Lagos with his wife, Oluremi, who is chairman, senate committee on Environment, for London to visit the family of deceased.



The former governor, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Friday, described his son’s death as a reminder except GOD, no human have knowledge of his last day on earth.



“My son was a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life. He followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms. Those who knew him could not help but like him. Yet, he was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.



“This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us knows when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves.



Fani Kayode right nw 6 Likes

Na hunger kill am... 3 Likes

Lies...but RIP 14 Likes 1 Share

The rich also cry. Rip to the dead 1 Like

Lies. 16 Likes 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

Lies...but RIP

Since you know more than the father of the deceased, tell us the truth about his death. Since you know more than the father of the deceased, tell us the truth about his death. 66 Likes

'A kii gbin alubosa ko hu efo, ohun ti a ba gbin ni a o ka'





I have no sympathy for Tinubu because he has made many families cries in the past, he just tasted the sour food he's giving other people.



Any other politicians who makes lives unbearable for Nigerians will cry this year. Iseeeeeeeeee 22 Likes

See advice! "Mortality comes on all of us ... just...unjust...bla bla bla."

Sir, are you just to Nigeria in general and Lagos state in particular?



Well, sorry for the loss of your son. May he enjoy his eternal rest in peace. 8 Likes

Only men of the underworld know what happened.

Let us enjoy the lies 15 Likes

Just like El rufai, one down more to go



Useless criminals 7 Likes

Ok.

Next pls...

Cardiac arrest equates to drug overdose



Jide might have taken after his father's gbana addiction 8 Likes

Who don die don die...make we move on!!

SO SAD

Maybe the Apple Political Calculations(APC) failed him...I suppose.......these heart problems are often times induced by worries or shocks or disappointments 1 Like

1nigeriamyfoot:

'A kii gbin alubosa ko hu efo, ohun ti a ba gbin ni a o ka'





I have no sympathy for Tinubu because he has made many families cries in the past, he just tasted the sour food he's giving other people.



Any other politicians who makes lives unbearable for Nigerians will cry this year. Iseeeeeeeeee egbon.maka why now.. egbon.maka why now.. 1 Like

Maybe too much gym

Keneking:

Maybe too much gym

Is it true that you are a covering zombie...

Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else Is it true that you are a covering zombie...Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else 3 Likes

fatymore:

egbon.maka why now..

Why do you detest the truth Why do you detest the truth 1 Like 1 Share

KidsNEXTdoor:





Why do you detest the truth aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise 1 Like

fatymore:

aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise

Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing Nigerians

Free the guy jare Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing NigeriansFree the guy jare

fatymore:

egbon.maka why now..

I do things with reasons, don't get it twisted sisi mi



Nigeria na kill dem before dey kill you I do things with reasons, don't get it twisted sisi miNigeria na kill dem before dey kill you

KidsNEXTdoor:





Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing Nigerians

Free the guy jare ok dear ok dear

fatymore:

aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise not son of a wicked soul. Tinubu has no sympathy for common man, & his selfishness have sent thousands soul to their early grave. These people are wicked & deserves no sympathy sis not son of a wicked soul. Tinubu has no sympathy for common man, & his selfishness have sent thousands soul to their early grave. These people are wicked & deserves no sympathy sis 4 Likes

KidsNEXTdoor:





Is it true that you are a covering zombie...

Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else

What is covering zombie? What is covering zombie? 1 Like

Na Sango now

fatymore:

aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise

If we respect the dead,

What should we do to the living? If we respect the dead,What should we do to the living? 2 Likes

tit:





If we respect the dead,

What should we do to the living? k... k...

Something must kill everyone but this is untimely.

may God rest his soul and comfort his wellwishers

Kamar