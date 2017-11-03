₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by nazzyon(m): 4:58pm
Tinubu discloses cause of son’s death
Following controversies that had trailed his son, Jide’s death, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that the deceased died of cardiac arrest.
Tinubu’s clarification on his son’s death came barely 24 hours after departing Lagos with his wife, Oluremi, who is chairman, senate committee on Environment, for London to visit the family of deceased.
The former governor, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Friday, described his son’s death as a reminder except GOD, no human have knowledge of his last day on earth.
“My son was a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life. He followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms. Those who knew him could not help but like him. Yet, he was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.
“This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us knows when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves.
http://www.theguildng.com/tinubu-discloses-cause-of-sons-death/
6 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Pierocash(m): 5:54pm
Fani Kayode right nw
6 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Sunofgod(m): 5:55pm
Na hunger kill am...
3 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by nairavsdollars: 6:06pm
Lies...but RIP
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by mbaboy(m): 6:07pm
The rich also cry. Rip to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Alisegun(m): 6:09pm
Lies.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by seunmsg(m): 6:10pm
nairavsdollars:
Since you know more than the father of the deceased, tell us the truth about his death.
66 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:11pm
'A kii gbin alubosa ko hu efo, ohun ti a ba gbin ni a o ka'
I have no sympathy for Tinubu because he has made many families cries in the past, he just tasted the sour food he's giving other people.
Any other politicians who makes lives unbearable for Nigerians will cry this year. Iseeeeeeeeee
22 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by velai(m): 6:11pm
See advice! "Mortality comes on all of us ... just...unjust...bla bla bla."
Sir, are you just to Nigeria in general and Lagos state in particular?
Well, sorry for the loss of your son. May he enjoy his eternal rest in peace.
8 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by wickyyolo: 6:12pm
Only men of the underworld know what happened.
Let us enjoy the lies
15 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:22pm
Just like El rufai, one down more to go
Useless criminals
7 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Cyynthialove(f): 6:42pm
Ok.
Next pls...
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by VulgarVulvas: 6:53pm
Cardiac arrest equates to drug overdose
Jide might have taken after his father's gbana addiction
8 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Hofbrauhaus: 6:57pm
Who don die don die...make we move on!!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by abdelrahman: 7:00pm
SO SAD
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by TrueSenator(m): 7:05pm
Maybe the Apple Political Calculations(APC) failed him...I suppose.......these heart problems are often times induced by worries or shocks or disappointments
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by fatymore(f): 7:13pm
1nigeriamyfoot:egbon.maka why now..
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Keneking: 7:13pm
Maybe too much gym
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:23pm
Keneking:
Is it true that you are a covering zombie...
Because your contributions on nairaland these days are really really something else
3 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:24pm
fatymore:
Why do you detest the truth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by fatymore(f): 7:26pm
KidsNEXTdoor:aint talking to you please... Atleast the dead should be respected.. Even at that we all going to die.. You don't know what people might say at your demise
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:32pm
fatymore:
Say same if am the son of a drug Baron and corrupt politician impoverishing Nigerians
Free the guy jare
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:47pm
fatymore:
I do things with reasons, don't get it twisted sisi mi
Nigeria na kill dem before dey kill you
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by fatymore(f): 7:48pm
KidsNEXTdoor:ok dear
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:56pm
fatymore:not son of a wicked soul. Tinubu has no sympathy for common man, & his selfishness have sent thousands soul to their early grave. These people are wicked & deserves no sympathy sis
4 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Keneking: 8:01pm
KidsNEXTdoor:
What is covering zombie?
1 Like
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by tit(f): 8:04pm
Na Sango now
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by tit(f): 8:06pm
fatymore:
If we respect the dead,
What should we do to the living?
2 Likes
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by fatymore(f): 8:17pm
tit:k...
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by omowolewa: 8:35pm
Something must kill everyone but this is untimely.
may God rest his soul and comfort his wellwishers
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by kingDELE(m): 9:24pm
Kamar
|Re: Bola Tinubu Discloses Cause Of Son’s Death by Firefire(m): 9:25pm
Ok
