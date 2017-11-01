₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by FitnessDoctor: 8:19pm On Nov 03
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
How to burn fat really fast is one of the most searched topics on the internet today, sadly most people are looking for shortcut methods to burning fat instead of what would last.
I remember a lady who quit my fitness program after 2 weeks because she was not getting results as fast as she had hoped. She then went for the next quick fix; supplements and slim teas.
Some weeks later she mailed me her pictures which clearly showed her body transformation and of course she had lost a lot of weight in that time period.
Six months later, I got another mail from her asking me opt-in into my fitness program. Why? Because she had put on weight once more and this time it was more than before.
That said, there are exercises that can burn fat and make you lose weight really fast.
These exercises, unlike others, burn more fuel in shorter time periods and also help maintain your weight loss unlike slim teas and supplements and if done consitently and in the right form, you should be losing weight in no time.
Here are 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast
1. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
My personal favorite.
I wouldn't recommened this exerise to beginnners, but HIIT is a really fast fat burner.
HIIT is simply a training technique in which you give all-out, one hundred percent effort through quick, intense bursts of exercise, followed by short, sometimes active, recovery periods. By that I mean, you perform a certain exercise so fast for a certain period of time, then rest and then perform the next exercise, hard and fast and rest and continue till the last one.
That way HIIT burns more fat and in less time.
Your HIIT workout can between 4 minutes to 15 minutes, anything longer could increase your risk of injuries.
You can try out this 5 minutes HIIT workout known as Tabata below or you can simply fit your own exercises into it.
2. Skipping (jump rope)
Skipping is another great fat burner you should be trying out. In fact 10 minutes of skipping can burn just about the same or more fat as a 45-minute run.
You can start your day with a 10-minute skipping session, but if you want better results you can go on for 20 minutes.
Note: For Women: when trying out the skipping exercise, it is important to wear the right sportwear for workouts.
Skipping tends put a strain on your breasts and could cause them to sag prematurely. The best way to counter this effect is to wear the right sports wear.
You can read more about that here.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
3. Stair Sprints
Stair sprints (running up and down the stairs) is another great fat burner which can be incorporated into your HIIT workout or done as a seperate exercise.
This exercise could require more engagement and focus although it provides more benefits (apart from burning fat really fast) compared to the other two.
You can start with a 5 to 10 mintue workout and build your way up to at least 30 minutes.
But be careful, this exercise can turn dangerous if done wrongly.
4. Jumping Jacks
Another quick fat burner, but unlike the others it shouldn't take more than 3 minutes.
Jumping jacks is a vigorous cardiovascular exercise which burns fat like a fire because of its high intensity and the large number of calories that are burned.
You can start your day with a 3-minute jumping jacks session which should be about 100 - 200 jumps. You can decide to take it even further, by doing 2 - 3 sets.
Note: For Women: when trying out the jumping jacks exercise, it is important to wear the right sportwear for workouts.
Skipping tends put a strain on your breasts and could cause them to sag prematurely. The best way to counter this effect is to wear the right sports wear.
You can read more about that here.
If you are worried that your exercises aren't working for you, you can read this.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/4-exercises-that-burn-fat-really-fast.html
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by pu7pl3(m): 8:45pm On Nov 03
I need excercises that give fat
12 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Divay22(f): 8:50pm On Nov 03
Skipping all the way..
But this economy is enough to make one reduce o
5 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Ginaz(f): 9:43pm On Nov 03
Divay22:
Sister you can say that again. Na where the strength go come from to say burn fat sef?
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by demsid(m): 9:56am
Na fat I dey find Jare, anybody here that want to swap. Make we exchange.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by gbesky(m): 9:56am
Great work and nice points. I admire your consistency for valuable health tips. Thanks
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by anitapreeti(f): 9:56am
Thanks
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Sirakj(m): 9:57am
What about sex?
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Freethought(m): 9:58am
No pain No gain
1 Like
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by gudvibz(f): 9:59am
The trekkin in Benin now is enof fat burner,but will still try the skippin though
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Hivazinc: 9:59am
What about those that are fats naturally?
Come for your website design (08130767357)
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by johnshagb(m): 9:59am
pu7pl3:
I'm with you. Any suggestion?
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:00am
Planks are great
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by DBANJEX: 10:00am
you can try bumpie too. thank me later
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Noel1: 10:00am
Very interesting post op.
I think I prefer the running aspect.
Three sessions of running a week does it for me.
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by passyhansome(m): 10:00am
do these
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by itsandi(m): 10:00am
Nice
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by kengeorge20: 10:01am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by lastmaster(m): 10:02am
I need fat please
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by GreenMavro: 10:03am
eating bread n beans go burn fat
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Jigba(f): 10:06am
pu7pl3:
Haha same
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by queenfav(f): 10:09am
Lol.... Sadly, I am very lazy at exercising
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by Forceup(f): 10:10am
No pictures
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by mayorkyzo: 10:12am
Skipping is really effective..
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by celestialAgent(m): 10:12am
It’s funny how some people wants to loose fat while some of us need it real bad!
Anyways, to all those looking to fat as I am, I just discovered this cream with 35.1% fat:
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by pu7pl3(m): 10:13am
Jigba:Lol you too?
|Re: 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast by piagetskinner(m): 10:15am
oboy me need the calories sef
