



How to burn fat really fast is one of the most searched topics on the internet today, sadly most people are looking for shortcut methods to burning fat instead of what would last.



I remember a lady who quit my fitness program after 2 weeks because she was not getting results as fast as she had hoped. She then went for the next quick fix; supplements and slim teas.



Some weeks later she mailed me her pictures which clearly showed her body transformation and of course she had lost a lot of weight in that time period.



Six months later, I got another mail from her asking me opt-in into my fitness program. Why? Because she had put on weight once more and this time it was more than before.



That said, there are exercises that can burn fat and make you lose weight really fast.



These exercises, unlike others, burn more fuel in shorter time periods and also help maintain your weight loss unlike slim teas and supplements and if done consitently and in the right form, you should be losing weight in no time.



Here are 4 Exercises That Burn Fat Really Fast



1. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)



My personal favorite.



I wouldn't recommened this exerise to beginnners, but HIIT is a really fast fat burner.



HIIT is simply a training technique in which you give all-out, one hundred percent effort through quick, intense bursts of exercise, followed by short, sometimes active, recovery periods. By that I mean, you perform a certain exercise so fast for a certain period of time, then rest and then perform the next exercise, hard and fast and rest and continue till the last one.



That way HIIT burns more fat and in less time.



Your HIIT workout can between 4 minutes to 15 minutes, anything longer could increase your risk of injuries.



You can try out this 5 minutes HIIT workout known as Tabata below or you can simply fit your own exercises into it.



2. Skipping (jump rope)



Skipping is another great fat burner you should be trying out. In fact 10 minutes of skipping can burn just about the same or more fat as a 45-minute run.



You can start your day with a 10-minute skipping session, but if you want better results you can go on for 20 minutes.



Note: For Women: when trying out the skipping exercise, it is important to wear the right sportwear for workouts.



Skipping tends put a strain on your breasts and could cause them to sag prematurely. The best way to counter this effect is to wear the right sports wear.



You can read more about that here.



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



3. Stair Sprints



Stair sprints (running up and down the stairs) is another great fat burner which can be incorporated into your HIIT workout or done as a seperate exercise.



This exercise could require more engagement and focus although it provides more benefits (apart from burning fat really fast) compared to the other two.



You can start with a 5 to 10 mintue workout and build your way up to at least 30 minutes.



But be careful, this exercise can turn dangerous if done wrongly.



4. Jumping Jacks



Another quick fat burner, but unlike the others it shouldn't take more than 3 minutes.



Jumping jacks is a vigorous cardiovascular exercise which burns fat like a fire because of its high intensity and the large number of calories that are burned.



You can start your day with a 3-minute jumping jacks session which should be about 100 - 200 jumps. You can decide to take it even further, by doing 2 - 3 sets.



Note: For Women: when trying out the jumping jacks exercise, it is important to wear the right sportwear for workouts.



Skipping tends put a strain on your breasts and could cause them to sag prematurely. The best way to counter this effect is to wear the right sports wear.



You can read more about that here.



If you are worried that your exercises aren't working for you, you can read this.



So there you have it.



