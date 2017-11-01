Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Must Produce Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Declares (6006 Views)

The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged the operation python dance in his compound at Afaraukwu in Abia State.



Addressing a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Secretary of the organization in the state, Prince Erondu Uche also urged Nigerians who know the whereabouts of Kanu to assist the government in finding him.



He said “although the Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not support Kanu’s agitation, the fact remains that he is an Igbo man, and as Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, we hold it a duty to know his whereabouts, hence the call on the Federal Government to produce him.”



Uche who said that the current challenges facing Nigeria which includes insecurity, agitations, corruption, poverty and marginalization call for urgent attention by the Federal Government, also stressed the need for patriotism among all Nigerians.



He stressed that the country can only move forward if all Nigerians unite and work together for the progress of the country. Also, he stressed the need for those in government to be transparent and dedicated in order to earn the trust of the governed.



“There should be no ‘sacred cows’ in the fight against corruption; there should be respect for the rule of law by all. Henceforth, the violation of our people’s human right under any guise should stop immediately,” he stressed.



He added that “the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that only the services of competent people are employed without nepotism.” Also, he advised the Presidency to take the clamour for restructuring more serious, noting that the issue is being handled with levity.



While making case for the restructuring of the country, Uche said the call for restructuring should be exclusively championed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the overall interest of all Nigerians, adding that “the first restructuring we need is restructuring of our minds.”



He hinted that the organization has produced an album which was dedicated for the country in order to promote the unity of the nation.



Really

I'm not understanding, fg must produce Nnamdi kanu or Nnamdi Kanu must come home with Buhari's head as boasted? 30 Likes 4 Shares

1 Like





python1:

I'm not understanding, fg must produce Nnamdi kanu or Nnamdi Kanu must come home with Buhari's head as boasted? Once I see your post I don't bother tying anything 13 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Once I see your post I don't bother tying anything



Actually, I think there is a mix-up in the report. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a well focused organisation that shouldn't be taken for a ride. What the association actually meant is that Nnamdi Kanu must fulfill his promise of coming home with Buhari's head, otherwise, he stands banished. Actually, I think there is a mix-up in the report.Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a well focused organisation that shouldn't be taken for a ride. What the association actually meant is that Nnamdi Kanu must fulfill his promise of coming home with Buhari's head, otherwise, he stands banished. 24 Likes 2 Shares





He said “although the Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not support Kanu’s agitation, the fact remains that he is an Igbo man, and as Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, we hold it a duty to know his whereabouts, hence the call on the Federal Government to produce him.”





Gbam. Igbos will continue to ask the FG about the whereabouts of our brother..



That's how we are wired! Gbam. Igbos will continue to ask the FG about the whereabouts of our brother..That's how we are wired! 16 Likes 1 Share

These people no get one iota of shame i swear. Today biafra or death, tomorrow they start pleading like Cowards. The name Nnamdi kanu has been wiped into oblivion. Thanks to Buhari and Buratai. Igbos need to learn a lot from Yoruba's concerning how to deal with the federal government. Yorubas successfully unseated Abacha using non violent NADECO. Our chest beating brothers in the east just make noise and get killed like squirrels. Funny biafrans These people no get one iota of shame i swear. Today biafra or death, tomorrow they start pleading like Cowards. The name Nnamdi kanu has been wiped into oblivion. Thanks to Buhari and Buratai. Igbos need to learn a lot from Yoruba's concerning how to deal with the federal government. Yorubas successfully unseated Abacha using non violent NADECO. Our chest beating brothers in the east just make noise and get killed like squirrels. Funny biafrans 28 Likes 3 Shares

Nnamdi Kanu is dead!!

He was killed and his corps taken away by soldiers under strict instructions and his remains dissolved with highly corrosive chemical to whip away any trace.



That is what happens to fly that refuses to hear,it follows dead body to the grave.



He is now a forgotten issue and there is nothing anybody can do about that.



Lesson: Don't fight with the federal government no matter how much arsenal you have at your disposal because you can't win. Examples are;Ojukwu's Biafra 1967, Odi 1999, Niger Delta militants, El Zakzaki, Zaki Biam, Boko Haram, Ipob



Rest in peace Nnamdi Kanu



Long live the federal republic of Nigeria. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Biafra is a Utopian Animal farm.

In this life we end up becoming the evil we fought strongly against if we are not careful. When you even look at the self appointed noses that is leading the struggle you will despise the struggle. Let us forget this idea of biafra. Boundary and geography are mere societal construct. Human beings self

supported.



An army that has not caught shekau is that one an army? supported.An army that has not caught shekau is that one an army? 2 Likes

hatchy:

Nnamdi Kanu is dead!!

He was killed and his corps taken away by soldiers under strict instructions and his remains dissolved with highly corrosive chemical to whip away any trace.



That is what happens to fly that refuses to hear,it follows dead body to the grave.



He is now a forgotten issue and there is nothing anybody can do about that.



Lesson: Don't fight with the federal government no matter how much arsenal you have at your disposal because you can't win. Examples are; Odi 1999, Niger Delta militants, El Zakzaki, Zaki Biam, Boko Haram, Ipob



Rest in peace Nnamdi Kanu



Long live the federal republic of Nigeria.





When you will know how stupid Buhari's decision was, is when you guys don't handover power to the Igbos after the North has served their 8 to 12 years term which ends 2023 and 2027.





Then, even the idiots called Okoroawusa and Orji will show you their other sides When you will know how stupid Buhari's decision was, is when you guys don't handover power to the Igbos after the North has served their 8 to 12 years term which ends 2023 and 2027.Then, even the idiots called Okoroawusa and Orji will show you their other sides 2 Likes

They did not get the position of SGF, they're crying again. 1 Like

EternalTruths:









When you will know how stupid Buhari's decision was, is when you guys don't handover power to the Igbos after the North has served their 8 to 12 years term which ends 2023 and 2027.





Then, even the idiots called Okoroawusa and Orji will show you their other sides you want to leave Nigeria, you want to rule Nigeria...what do you guys really want?



Confused people you want to leave Nigeria, you want to rule Nigeria...what do you guys really want?Confused people 12 Likes 1 Share

EternalTruths:









When you will know how stupid Buhari's decision was, is when you guys don't handover power to the Igbos after the North has served their 8 to 12 years term which ends 2023 and 2027.





Then, even the idiots called Okoroawusa and Orji will show you their other sides But what happened to our agitation? Abi Nnamdi Kanu don carry am run? But what happened to our agitation? Abi Nnamdi Kanu don carry am run? 14 Likes 1 Share

Caseless:

you want to leave Nigeria, you want to rule Nigeria...what do you guys really want?



Confused people



We want to leave Nigeria but you guys attacked Kanu at his residence





Therefore, you guys have 2 options





1) Handover power to the Igbos and Restructure Nigeria.



2) Provide Kanu and endorse a referendum.







Once any of those is not fulfilled, then expect those against Biafra to become pro Biafrans. We want to leave Nigeria but you guys attacked Kanu at his residenceTherefore, you guys have 2 options1) Handover power to the Igbos and Restructure Nigeria.2) Provide Kanu and endorse a referendum.Once any of those is not fulfilled, then expect those against Biafra to become pro Biafrans. 4 Likes 1 Share

python1:

I'm not understanding, fg must produce Nnamdi kanu or Nnamdi Kanu must come home with Buhari's head as boasted? they're confused.





Nnamdi #BringBackBuhariHead they're confused.Nnamdi #BringBackBuhariHead 2 Likes

Caseless:

They did not get the position of SGF, they're crying again. You sabi the thing well. Some people think Buhari can be bullied into submitting to some unruly demands. You sabi the thing well. Some people think Buhari can be bullied into submitting to some unruly demands. 1 Like

python1:



But what happened to our agitation? Abi Nnamdi Kanu don carry am run?



The agitation is still on but will take a different route once the North fails to handover power to the Igbos and Restructure Nigeria.





If you think IPOB is made up of foolish people, then read the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland and how his uprising first betrayed by the nobles and later championed by the nobles. The agitation is still on but will take a different route once the North fails to handover power to the Igbos and Restructure Nigeria.If you think IPOB is made up of foolish people, then read the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland and how his uprising first betrayed by the nobles and later championed by the nobles. 1 Like

EternalTruths:







The agitation is still on but will take a different route once the North fails to handover power to the Igbos and Restructure Nigeria.





If you think IPOB is made up of foolish people, the read the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland and how his uprising first betrayed by the nobles and later championed by the nobles. Another round of chest beating don start again. .Now na after 12 yrs not September again. Another round of chest beating don start again..Now na after 12 yrs not September again. 12 Likes 1 Share

who will take these bunch of political jobbers serious?



after selling your birth rite for just small money, you want to come out and be relevant 1 Like 1 Share

python1:

Another round of chest beating don start again. . Now na after 12 yrs not September again.

Go and read about the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland.



Oppression won't go on forever. Go and read about the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland.Oppression won't go on forever. 1 Like

EternalTruths:







Go and read about the story of Williams the Brave Heart of Scotland.





Oppression won't go on forever. Choi, na to begin dey read all books and encyclopedia for library, these people no go kee me with laff. Choi, na to begin dey read all books and encyclopedia for library, these people no go kee me with laff. 7 Likes

Nnia Nwobodo is a confused man. He was a Nigerian before Buhari appointed Northerner as SGF. Since then he has been sour and acting IPOBish. Which side is he on?



Which kind yeye thing, asking for whereabout of a jew 1 Like

BabaRamota1980:

Nnia Nwobodo is a confused man. He was a Nigerian before Buhari appointed Northerner as SGF. Since then he has been sour and acting IPOBish. Which side is he on?



Which kind yeye thing, asking for whereabout of a jew The thing taya me oh. The thing taya me oh. 6 Likes 2 Shares

BabaRamota1980:

Nnia Nwobodo is a confused man. He was a Nigerian before Buhari appointed Northerner as SGF. Since then he has been sour and acting IPOBish. Which side is he on?



Which kind yeye thing, asking for whereabout of a jew Read Yoruba muslim, Read! Read Yoruba muslim, Read! 5 Likes 1 Share

Caseless:

you want to leave Nigeria, you want to rule Nigeria...what do you guys really want?



Confused people seconded seconded

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu."



I thought about this too as no reasonable govt waits to be told to INVESTIGATE the sudden disappearance of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, a man behind the high profile case that almost tore Nigeria apart. But then I held my peace, since Nigeria actually 'gave' him to Abariba and co and the court had ask him (them) to produce him.



But let's look at it this way. If actually the FG/NA knows nothing about NK's whereabouts, then his disappearance is a shame or should I say, a problem to Nigeria.



If Abaribe and co insist they don't know where he is and can't produce him, then proper investigation must be conduct to unravel the circumstance around his disappearance.