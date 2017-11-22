₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by massinola(m): 5:03pm
The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested an Islamic cleric and two others (Names withheld) in possession of two fresh human heads and legs. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, presented the suspects to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/muslim-cleric-2-others-nabbed-2-fresh-human-heads-legs-ibadan/
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by massinola(m): 5:05pm
Why are they withholding their names? But I know your guess is as good as mine.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by nifemi25(m): 5:18pm
So dead body no fit sleep well for oyo state again.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by coluka: 5:47pm
massinola:AFONJA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by itchie: 6:28pm
massinola:Who else?
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Nbote(m): 6:50pm
Very soon, there'll b headless ppl walking around Ogun , Osun and other parts of d south west
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Eleniyan231(m): 6:50pm
December don come na
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by superemmy(m): 8:42pm
Afonja Muslim + Odudu Republic = Skull Miners
How I hold my head when I move in the West.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by PointZerom: 9:16pm
massinola:
Police in Oyo parade 3 clerics with human parts
today.ng
Nov 22, 2017 5:08 PM
Three persons, believed to be Muslim clerics, have been arrested by men of Oyo State Police Command for being in possession of two fresh human heads and human legs, which they wanted to use for money rituals.
The suspected ritualists, Babatunde Kareem, 37, Taofeek Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf, 40, were among 22 suspected criminals paraded by Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Turks: 9:33pm
Sigh. Smh
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by UbanmeUdie: 9:34pm
Honestly, Skull mining seems a more lucrative business in the south west than anything else.
It is no coincidence that the minister of mines and solid minerals is from that region.
Make FG just kuku legalize d thing for dem naaa.
I cover my head with blood of Jesus Christ.
My skull is unmineable!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by gozzlin: 9:34pm
Names withheld. Okay.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by sKeetz(m): 9:34pm
Soft work
It's our work oo!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by nullboss: 9:34pm
Afonja Skull miners at it again
now I see why they keep claiming accommodators, they are very good at accommodating human skulls and parts.
They said they are the most educated and the best in human resources, now you can see why, they are really good at human resources,
Others are dealing with automobile and electronic spare parts, Afonjas are dealing in human spare parts
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by lloyds(m): 9:35pm
If it's a pastor, you would have seen floods of useless comments every where.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by OlojoTaiwo(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by BruncleZuma: 9:35pm
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by christm386: 9:35pm
if I say A u say FON another man say JA, omo na u sabi
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:35pm
crownprince102 i specifically metioned ur name and hope you reply me so that i can be sure this is not your skull
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Sage7(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by kebiArts(m): 9:36pm
wahala 4 who no get head oh
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Kufie(m): 9:36pm
Republic of Skull miners.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by bright007(f): 9:36pm
AFON...
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by twilliamx: 9:36pm
Na wa. This assholes given Yoruba's a bad name.
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by airminem(f): 9:37pm
God dey Oooo. well� miners involve
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by sylviaeo(f): 9:37pm
SO IT'S NOT OGUN STATE THIS TIME BUT IBADAN. THIS TRIBE IS VERY BUSY INDEED
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by olamil34(m): 9:37pm
please hold your heads oooo
your mates are out there doing yahoo
you are here mining skulls
Waka !!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by FUCKyouALL: 9:37pm
AFOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNJAAAAAA!!!!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Lagbaja01(m): 9:38pm
our world is full of evil!
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by Roon9(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others by IAmSkinny: 9:38pm
I think Nigeria is technologically advanced. It baffles me how these guys will just turn these human parts into bundles of cash! It is just is beyond my understanding.
