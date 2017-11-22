Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Muslim Cleric With 2 Fresh Human Heads, Legs In Ibadan Caught With 2 Others (3443 Views)

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested an Islamic cleric and two others (Names withheld) in possession of two fresh human heads and legs. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, presented the suspects to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.



Odude said that the suspects confessed to have severed the body parts from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area, Ogbomoso. He said the suspects were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command on Nov. 11, following a tip-off by a member of the public. “The three young men informed the police that their unbridled desires to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money ritual purpose,’’ he said. The cleric told newsmen that this was his first attempt of using human parts for money rituals.



“I was told that the preparation of using human parts for ritual is simple and one will become very rich,’’ he said. The commissioner also presented a runaway killer of a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Gideon Aremu, representing Oorelope Constituency.



Aremu was killed on July 1, 2016 at his Alakia residence. The commissioner said the suspect, who escaped to Ekiti, his country home, shortly after committing the act, had been on the Police wanted list. “Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in his criminal hideout after sneaking into the state and led another armed robbery gang to snatch a motorcycle from its owner at Egbeda area of the state. “The suspect and two others operating a motorcycle also robbed two other victims of their valuable property including cash.



“A Bajaj Boxer Motocycle with Reg. No AYJ 038 QM which was snatched at gun point was recovered from the suspects,’’ Odude said. The commissioner also presented 16 other suspects over alleged armed robbery, cult activities and fraud. He said that the suspects had confessed to the crimes and would be arraigned in court after conclusion of police.



Why are they withholding their names? But I know your guess is as good as mine. 4 Likes

So dead body no fit sleep well for oyo state again.

Why are they withholding their names? But I know your guess is as good as mine. AFONJA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AFONJA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6 Likes

Why are they withholding their names? But I know your guess is as good as mine. Who else? Who else? 16 Likes 1 Share

Very soon, there'll b headless ppl walking around Ogun , Osun and other parts of d south west 8 Likes 1 Share

December don come na

Afonja Muslim + Odudu Republic = Skull Miners



How I hold my head when I move in the West. 13 Likes

Why are they withholding their names? But I know your guess is as good as mine.





Police in Oyo parade 3 clerics with human parts



Three persons, believed to be Muslim clerics, have been arrested by men of Oyo State Police Command for being in possession of two fresh human heads and human legs, which they wanted to use for money rituals.



Honestly, Skull mining seems a more lucrative business in the south west than anything else.





It is no coincidence that the minister of mines and solid minerals is from that region.





Make FG just kuku legalize d thing for dem naaa.





I cover my head with blood of Jesus Christ.

Names withheld. Okay. Names withheld. Okay. 1 Like

now I see why they keep claiming accommodators, they are very good at accommodating human skulls and parts.

They said they are the most educated and the best in human resources, now you can see why, they are really good at human resources,

Others are dealing with automobile and electronic spare parts, Afonjas are dealing in human spare parts Afonja Skull miners at it againnow I see why they keep claiming accommodators, they are very good at accommodating human skulls and parts.They said they are the most educated and the best in human resources, now you can see why, they are really good at human resources,Others are dealing with automobile and electronic spare parts, Afonjas are dealing in human spare parts 4 Likes

If it's a pastor, you would have seen floods of useless comments every where. 2 Likes

if I say A u say FON another man say JA, omo na u sabi 4 Likes

crownprince102 i specifically metioned ur name and hope you reply me so that i can be sure this is not your skull 2 Likes

wahala 4 who no get head oh 1 Like

Republic of Skull miners. 1 Like

AFON...

Na wa. This assholes given Yoruba's a bad name.

God dey Oooo. well� miners involve

SO IT'S NOT OGUN STATE THIS TIME BUT IBADAN. THIS TRIBE IS VERY BUSY INDEED 1 Like

please hold your heads oooo



your mates are out there doing yahoo



you are here mining skulls



Waka !! 1 Like

AFOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNJAAAAAA!!!! 2 Likes

our world is full of evil!

