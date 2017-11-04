₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by MXrap: 8:54am
See Why Some Nigerian States Should Be Annexed By The Super Economic States- PIC
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by lekjons(m): 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by buffalowings: 12:01pm
Fiscal sustainability, or public finance sustainability, is the ability of a government to sustain its current spending, tax and other policies in the long run without threatening government solvency or defaulting on some of its liabilities or promised expenditures.
Aregbe has drowned us in debt
At least we see some of what the money is being used for
Emphasis on some cos the nigga pocketed some of them
But still
Thunder go fire his yansh.
Quote me just try and quote me
6 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by sotall(m): 12:01pm
OK
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Funnicator: 12:02pm
.
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by seunny4lif(m): 12:02pm
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by frikpus: 12:02pm
OK laa.
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Funnicator: 12:02pm
Two yoruba states carry last
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:03pm
Aregbesola is working
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Keneking: 12:03pm
See Osun
Yet he wants to build airport
Soon Kano would displace Lagos @2nd position.
Merge all States from number 23 downwards.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by AceRoyal: 12:03pm
SW states lagging behind?
Aside Lagos and Ogun, the SW got no meaningful sustainable development.
This should be a good wake up call!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by massinola(m): 12:03pm
042 no de disappoint anytime any day. Call us wawah, we no vex. It's our way of life
28 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Edoloaded: 12:04pm
if not for Lagos and Ogun sha
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by alfaHaywhy(m): 12:05pm
Oyo State ranked 30!!! Wetin we go do for Ajumobi now.
11 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by free2ryhme: 12:05pm
buy 2019 una lies go end
una never see something
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by oodualover: 12:05pm
Another bullshiit from OSU flatinoes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Omofunaab2: 12:06pm
Most people don't even understand what fiscal sustainability means... . Fiscal sustainability has nothing to do with wealth, standard of living, poverty or economy of the state. .. .. Fiscal sustainability is more about budget, expenditure, projections and states ability to meet up with their targets..
It's a pity we have many idiots on this thread
stayTrue:e
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Harrynight(m): 12:06pm
the likes of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi and many others werent deserve to b a state jus yet
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by desreek9(f): 12:06pm
i cannot believe kwara state is before all those ststes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by sKeetz(m): 12:06pm
Some people who have no idea what fiscal sustainability will masturbate on this thread
3 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by oodualover: 12:07pm
Tajbol4splend:Aregbesola has done well compared to your dumbasss leaders
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Harrynight(m): 12:07pm
If not for Lagos
Ogun state wont b where they are
6 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by RebelChip: 12:07pm
Hahahahahaha.
I thought the BMC iddiots said that people in Osun feed better than Anambra people? How come Osun is the least state there? Does it mean Yoruba Land is handicapped? Because many Yoruba States are at the bottom.
God Bless My Anambra and Those who bless her.
I don't even want to talk about Northern states. Those ones are natural occurring disasters. Parasites always leeching on the South to survive. How I wish Kim Jong Un will do the needful and wipe that region out.
My only dissapoint is our Afor Ukwa brothers of the west that took their votes and gave to the terrorist below.
Our Afo Ukwa brothers that should have joined forces with their southern neighbours and taken us to the top.
7 Likes
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by nairaman66(m): 12:08pm
DT
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by abiolag(m): 12:09pm
Kwara State in number 10? i don't understand again oo
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Atiku2019: 12:10pm
Kogi before a Southeastern State
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by vedaxcool(m): 12:10pm
Fayose is werking
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by danchuzzy(m): 12:10pm
Na wah ooooo...
Meanwhile, fellow Nairalanders, please join vote this article on "Ending Malaria for Good"
Thanks fam!
|Re: 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT by Bolustical: 12:10pm
RebelChip:
What's it that Igbo states contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy? Can't you see that the states where the bulk of Nigeria's revenue is gotten are in the top 5?
You Igbos are quick to tag others parasites because they do not produce oil. Please how are Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states different? How much VAT does the FG generate from them?
How do the non oil producing states in SE get their budgets financed, is it not through the same feeding bottle system?
I'm sure you don't know that oil gotten from Imo and Abia states combined is not up to that of Ondo?
I must say here that there is something fundamentally wrong with all developers - INFERIORITY COMPLEX & VAIN PRIDE.
7 Likes
