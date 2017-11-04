Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2017 Fiscal Sustainability Index Of States In Nigeria - BudgIT (8157 Views)

See Why Some Nigerian States Should Be Annexed By The Super Economic States- PIC 4 Likes 1 Share

Aregbe has drowned us in debt



At least we see some of what the money is being used for



Emphasis on some cos the nigga pocketed some of them



But still

Thunder go fire his yansh.





Two yoruba states carry last 26 Likes 2 Shares

Aregbesola is working 15 Likes 2 Shares





Yet he wants to build airport



Soon Kano would displace Lagos @2nd position.



Merge all States from number 23 downwards. See OsunYet he wants to build airportSoon Kano would displace Lagos @2nd position.Merge all States from number 23 downwards. 10 Likes 1 Share









Aside Lagos and Ogun, the SW got no meaningful sustainable development.



This should be a good wake up call! SW states lagging behind?Aside Lagos and Ogun, the SW got no meaningful sustainable development.This should be a good wake up call! 16 Likes 1 Share

042 no de disappoint anytime any day. Call us wawah, we no vex. It's our way of life 28 Likes

if not for Lagos and Ogun sha 2 Likes

Oyo State ranked 30!!! Wetin we go do for Ajumobi now. 11 Likes

buy 2019 una lies go end



una never see something

Another bullshiit from OSU flatinoes







It's a pity we have many idiots on this thread





stayTrue:

All these little children commenting without understanding analytics and statistics sef.



LET ME EXPLAIN WHAT THE CHART MEANS.



1. This means if a state (A) spends N3m per month and has N15m in reserve. If money stops coming in it would last for 15÷3= 5 months without reducing its spending.

However if another state (B) spends N30m per month but has N90m in reserve it would only last 90÷30= 3 months under same condition or else would have to reduce spending to stretch funds longer.



2. You can see that State B is richer than State A but on this chart State A would rank higher. Even though State B performs better and probably takes better care of its residents than State A. Because 5 months is greater than 3 months.



3. This chart is not measuring IGR or wealth but funds to expenditure ratio. I don't even expect lagos to rate so high self. I was expecting northern states to lead chart because they do practically little development with their funds.



4. What it shows is which states could continue at same pace without reducing spending if no money comes in again.



Most people don't even understand what fiscal sustainability means. Fiscal sustainability has nothing to do with wealth, standard of living, poverty or economy of the state. Fiscal sustainability is more about budget, expenditure, projections and states ability to meet up with their targets.

the likes of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi and many others werent deserve to b a state jus yet

i cannot believe kwara state is before all those ststes

Some people who have no idea what fiscal sustainability will masturbate on this thread 3 Likes

Tajbol4splend:

Aregbesola is working Aregbesola has done well compared to your dumbasss leaders Aregbesola has done well compared to your dumbasss leaders 1 Like

If not for Lagos

Ogun state wont b where they are 6 Likes

Hahahahahaha.



I thought the BMC iddiots said that people in Osun feed better than Anambra people? How come Osun is the least state there? Does it mean Yoruba Land is handicapped? Because many Yoruba States are at the bottom.



God Bless My Anambra and Those who bless her.



I don't even want to talk about Northern states. Those ones are natural occurring disasters. Parasites always leeching on the South to survive. How I wish Kim Jong Un will do the needful and wipe that region out.



My only dissapoint is our Afor Ukwa brothers of the west that took their votes and gave to the terrorist below.



Our Afo Ukwa brothers that should have joined forces with their southern neighbours and taken us to the top. 7 Likes

DT

Kwara State in number 10? i don't understand again oo 1 Like

Kogi before a Southeastern State

Fayose is werking